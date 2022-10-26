Clip Money Inc. Announces DTC Eligibility of its Common Shares

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money Inc. (TSX-V: CLIP) (OTCQB: CLPMF) (“Clip Money” or the “Company”), a company that operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now DTC service eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) in the United States.



With DTC eligibility, existing investors benefit from potentially greater liquidity, faster trade execution speeds, and precise settlement of trades. As many broker dealers and banks require DTC eligibility, the Company’s common shares are now accessible to new investors that may have previously been unable to access them.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered to be “DTC Eligible”.

On September 1, 2022, the Company announced that it had received approval from the OTC Market Group Inc. to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CLPMF”. Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market commenced on September 1, 2022. Clip Money’s common shares also continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Clip Money Inc.

Clip Money operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses through its ClipDrop Boxes that gives users the capability of making deposits outside of their bank branch at top retailers and shopping malls. Rather than having to go to their personal bank branch or using a cash pickup service, businesses can deposit their cash at any ClipDrop Box located near them. After being deposited, the funds will automatically be credited to the business’ bank account, usually within one business day. The Company combines functional hardware, an intuitive mobile app and an innovative cloud-based transaction engine that maximizes business banking transactions. Combined with mobile user applications, Clip Money offers a cost-effective and convenient solution for business banking deposits in metropolitan statistical areas across Canada and the United States. For more information about the Company, visit www.clipmoney.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Joseph Arrage

Chief Executive Officer

IR@clipmoney.com

tel: 844-593-2547