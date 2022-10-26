Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Third Calendar Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 and Declares $0.10 Quarterly Cash Dividend

Third Calendar Quarter and Fiscal Year Performance Highlights



Net Income: Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 totaled $5.8 million or $0.79 per diluted common share, versus $7.1 million or $1.25 per diluted common share in the same period a year ago. Excluding the impact of net purchase accounting accretion, the Company’s net income was $5.4 million or $0.74 per diluted common share in the quarter ended September 30, 2022 versus net income of $4.4 million or $0.79 per diluted common share in the comparable 2021 quarter. In connection with the Company’s initial public offering in May 2022, average common shares outstanding increased to 7,287,622 in the 2022 period from 5,559,818 in the comparable period of 2021. The Company recorded net income for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 of $23.6 million or $3.68 per diluted common share, compared to $10.9 million or $2.28 per diluted common share in the comparable 2021 fiscal year. The Company recorded adjusted (non-GAAP) net income (primarily excluding merger-related charges) of $23.8 million or $3.71 per diluted common share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, versus adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $14.4 million or $3.02 per diluted common share in the comparable 2021 fiscal year.

MINEOLA, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (“Hanover” or “the Company” – NASDAQ: HNVR), the holding company for Hanover Community Bank (“the Bank”), today reported significant performance achievements for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 highlighted by strong loan growth in addition to record levels of assets, loans, deposits, net interest income and tangible book value per common share. Further, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the payment of a $0.10 per common share cash dividend payable on November 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on November 8, 2022. This is the Company’s fourth consecutive cash dividend.

Earnings Summary for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

The Company reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $5.8 million or $0.79 per diluted common share, versus $7.1 million or $1.25 per diluted common share in the comparable year ago period, representing a decrease of $1.2 million or 17.5%. Excluding the impact of net purchase accounting accretion, the Company’s net income was $5.4 million or $0.74 per diluted common share in the quarter ended September 30, 2022 versus net income of $4.4 million or $0.79 per diluted common share in the comparable 2021 period. Returns on average assets and average stockholders’ equity were 1.39% and 13.45%, respectively, in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, versus 1.88% and 23.45% in the comparable 2021 quarter. Adjusted (non-GAAP) returns on average total assets and average stockholders’ equity were 1.39% and 13.45%, respectively, in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, versus 1.92% and 23.95% in the comparable 2021 period.

The decline in net income recorded in the third calendar quarter of 2022 versus the comparable 2021 quarter resulted primarily from an increase in the provision for loan losses expense due to growth in the loan portfolio in the third calendar quarter of 2022, an increase in other operating expenses and a decrease in purchase accounting accretion.

Earnings Summary for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2022

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $23.6 million or $3.68 per diluted common share versus $10.9 million or $2.28 per diluted common share a year ago. The Company recorded adjusted (non-GAAP) net income (primarily excluding merger-related charges) of $23.8 million or $3.71 per diluted common share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, versus adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $14.4 million or $3.02 per diluted common share in the comparable 2021 fiscal year.

The improved level of earnings in 2022 resulted from a $19.5 million or 46.9% increase in net interest income, principally due to growth in average interest-earning assets of $416.8 million coupled with a 21 basis point widening of the Company’s net interest margin to 4.18% in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, and a $5.5 million increase in non-interest income, primarily from gains on the sale of loans held for sale and loan servicing and fee income. Partially offsetting these positive factors was a $3.5 million increase in the provision for loan losses expense due to growth in the loan portfolio, and a $5.2 million increase in total operating expenses, principally resulting from growth in compensation and benefits related to increased headcount. The increase in headcount has resulted from several factors including organic growth, the need to create the infrastructure required for a public reporting company, the opportunistic addition of experienced executives to implement new product initiatives such as expanded commercial real estate and commercial and industrial lending, and an increase in personnel from the May 2021 acquisition of Savoy. The effective tax rate was 22.8% in each of 2022 and 2021.

Michael P. Puorro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Company’s quarterly results: “We again demonstrated solid operating results across the board during the third calendar quarter of 2022 - our second as a publicly traded company. Strong organic growth in loans and deposits yielded net income of $5.8 million, earnings per diluted common share of $0.79, and returns on average assets and average stockholders’ equity of 1.39% and 13.45%, respectively, and most importantly, continued growth in tangible book value per common share to $21.00 during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 13.6% versus the comparable 2021 date. Our operating efficiency ratio during the quarter was 48.0%, an excellent ratio for a high-growth company. These financial performance metrics place us in the upper echelon of our community bank peer group. We have shown that we possess the ability to build our earning asset base across multiple highly profitable operating verticals funded by strong deposit generating businesses. We are confident that our Freehold branch and our planned Hauppauge location, projected to open in the first quarter of 2023, will each meaningfully contribute to future commercial and industrial and SBA loan growth and low-cost core deposit expansion.”

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at September 30, 2022 were $1.84 billion versus $1.48 billion at September 30, 2021. Total deposits at September 30, 2022 increased to $1.53 billion compared to $1.16 billion at September 30, 2021, the result of growth in core deposits (Demand, N.O.W., Savings and Money Market) of $402.2 million (51.1%) from September 30, 2021.

The Company had $416.9 million in total municipal deposits at September 30, 2022, at a weighted average rate of 1.19% versus $350.5 million at September 30, 2021. The Company’s municipal deposit program is built on long-standing relationships developed in the local marketplace. This core deposit business will continue to provide a stable source of funding for the Company’s lending products at costs significantly lower than both consumer deposits and market-based borrowings.

Total borrowings at September 30, 2022 were $101.8 million with a weighted average rate and term of 2.29% and 11 months, respectively. At September 30, 2022, the Bank had $37.8 million of term FHLB advances outstanding versus $42.0 million at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, the Company had $55.0 million in FHLB overnight borrowings outstanding at a rate of 3.29%. There were no overnight borrowings outstanding at September 30, 2021. The Company’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility advances declined to $9.0 million at September 30, 2022, versus $117.7 million at the comparable 2021 date, as the Company’s PPP loans were forgiven or repaid. The Company also had $183.6 million in additional borrowing capacity from the FHLB at September 30, 2022, and $65 million in Federal funds lines of credit available from correspondent banks.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $172.6 million at September 30, 2022 from $122.5 million at September 30, 2021, resulting in an increase in tangible book value per share over the past twelve months to $21.00 at September 30, 2022 from $18.49 at the comparable 2021 date. This increase was primarily due to a $27.7 million increase in common stock and surplus from the net proceeds from the public offering of our common stock in May 2022, coupled with net income earned during fiscal year 2022. Common shares outstanding were 7,285,648 and 5,563,426 at September 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

Loan Portfolio Growth and Allowance for Loan Losses

On a linked quarter basis, the Company exhibited net loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of $217.9 million, a 62.5% increase on an annualized basis. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, the Bank’s loan portfolio grew to $1.62 billion. Year over year growth was concentrated primarily in multi-family, commercial real estate and residential loans. At September 30, 2022, the Company’s residential loan portfolio (including home equity) amounted to $516.3 million, with an average loan balance of $484 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 56%. Commercial real estate and multifamily loans totaled $1.06 billion at September 30, 2022, with an average loan balance of $1.45 million and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 61%. The Company’s commercial real estate concentration ratio was 453% of capital at September 30, 2022 versus 355% of capital at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, the Company’s loan pipeline was approximately $315 million.

Historically, the Bank has generated additional income by strategically originating and selling its primary lending products to other financial institutions at premiums, while also retaining servicing rights in some sales. The Bank expects that it will continue to originate loans, for its own portfolio and for sale, which will result in continued growth in interest income while also realizing gains on sale of loans to others and recording servicing income. With respect to the Bank’s current residential growth strategy, management expects to originate more loans to retain in its portfolio as opposed to selling into the secondary market due to the continued projected increase in interest rates. Accordingly, we continue to expect a decrease in secondary market sales on a year-over-year basis in the current interest rate environment. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company sold $19.3 million in SBA loans and recorded gains on the sale of loans held-for-sale of $1.2 million. The Company recorded gains of $619 thousand on the sale of performing residential and SBA loans in the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

During the third calendar quarter of 2022, the Bank recorded a provision for loan losses expense of $2.1 million. The September 30, 2022, allowance for loan losses balance was $12.8 million versus $8.6 million at September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 0.79% at September 30, 2022 versus 0.69% at September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans excluding acquired loans (“originated loans”) was 0.94% at September 30, 2022. At September 30, 2022, non-performing loans totaled $13.5 million of which $9.7 million represented legacy Savoy originated loans that were either written down to fair value at the acquisition date or are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. The remaining $3.8 million of non-performing loans represent primarily Hanover originated residential credits with a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 55%.

Net Interest Margin

The Bank’s net interest margin was 4.04% during the third calendar quarter of 2022 versus 4.51% in the comparable 2021 quarter and 4.05% in the linked 2022 quarter. Excluding the impact of net purchase accounting accretion, the Company’s net interest margin was 3.93% and 3.76% in the quarters ended September 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively, and 3.94% in the linked 2022 quarter.

Operating Efficiency Ratio

The Bank’s operating efficiency ratio was 48.0% in the third calendar quarter of 2022 versus 44.6% a year ago. Excluding merger-related charges in each year, these ratios were 48.0% and 43.5%, respectively, in the quarters ended September 30, 2022, and 2021.

Expansion into Suffolk County, Long Island

The Company’s recently announced plans to expand its geographic footprint with the opening of an office at 410 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge, New York, continues to move forward. Hanover plans to build its lending and support teams in Hauppauge with local banking talent and operate a full-service, high-tech branch. Lending and support staff have already joined the Company in anticipation of the opening of this flagship location. The Bank expects this site to be fully operational in late first calendar quarter of 2023.

About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNVR), is a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, a community commercial bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to client needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businessmen and women who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, Hanover offers a full range of financial services. Hanover employs a complete suite of consumer, commercial, and municipal banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans and lines of credit. Hanover also offers its customers access to 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, telephone banking, advanced technologies in mobile and internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Company’s corporate administrative office is located in Mineola, New York where it also operates a full-service branch office along with additional branch locations in Garden City Park, Forest Hills, Flushing, Sunset Park, Rockefeller Center and Chinatown, New York, and Freehold, New Jersey.

Hanover Community Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call (516) 548-8500 or visit the Bank’s website at www.hanoverbank.com.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

This discussion includes non-GAAP financial measures, including the Company’s adjusted operating earnings, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted returns on average assets and shareholders’ equity, and adjusted operating efficiency ratio. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides both management and investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results and trends in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP, and provides greater comparability across time periods. While management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other financial institutions.

With respect to the calculations of adjusted operating net income, adjusted net interest income, adjusted net interest margin, and adjusted operating efficiency ratio for the periods presented in this discussion, reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures are provided in the tables that follow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by Hanover Bancorp, Inc. may turn out to be incorrect. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions that Hanover Bancorp, Inc. might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under Item 1A - Risk Factors, as updated by our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Further, the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its customers, and the communities where it operates may adversely affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition for an indefinite period of time. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Hanover Bancorp, Inc. does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual events.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC. STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 149,947 $ 133,974 $ 166,544 Securities-available for sale, at fair value 12,285 6,740 7,747 Investments-held to maturity 4,414 4,509 8,611 Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 1,623,531 1,415,777 1,247,125 Less: allowance for loan losses (12,844 ) (10,886 ) (8,552 ) Loans, net 1,610,687 1,404,891 1,238,573 Goodwill 19,168 19,168 19,168 Premises & fixed assets 14,462 14,691 15,003 Other assets 29,095 25,784 28,995 Assets $ 1,840,058 $ 1,609,757 $ 1,484,641 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Core deposits $ 1,189,033 $ 1,051,277 $ 786,826 Time deposits 339,073 298,272 377,836 Total deposits 1,528,106 1,349,549 1,164,662 Borrowings 101,752 56,963 159,642 Subordinated debentures 24,568 24,554 24,513 Other liabilities 13,048 11,300 13,295 Liabilities 1,667,474 1,442,366 1,362,112 Stockholders' equity 172,584 167,391 122,529 Liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,840,058 $ 1,609,757 $ 1,484,641





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Interest income $ 19,613 $ 17,760 $ 68,429 $ 48,675 Interest expense 3,191 1,629 7,175 6,967 Net interest income 16,422 16,131 61,254 41,708 Provision for loan losses 2,050 700 4,450 1,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,372 15,431 56,804 40,708 Loan servicing and fee income 681 584 2,885 1,207 Service charges on deposit accounts 63 61 232 127 Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale 1,227 619 5,143 1,307 Gain on sale of investments - - 105 240 Other operating income 24 457 507 468 Non-interest income 1,995 1,721 8,872 3,349 Compensation and benefits 4,265 4,463 19,665 14,761 Occupancy and equipment 1,457 1,298 5,633 4,978 Data processing 496 346 1,629 1,280 Marketing and advertising 50 33 348 118 Acquisition costs - 197 250 4,430 Professional fees 850 616 2,568 1,706 Other operating expenses 1,713 1,005 5,088 2,732 Non-interest expense 8,831 7,958 35,181 30,005 Income before income taxes 7,536 9,194 30,495 14,052 Income tax expense 1,712 2,138 6,939 3,201 Net income $ 5,824 $ 7,056 $ 23,556 $ 10,851 Earnings per common share ("EPS"): Basic $ 0.80 $ 1.27 $ 3.74 $ 2.32 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 1.25 $ 3.68 $ 2.28 Average common shares outstanding for basic EPS 7,287,622 5,559,818 6,302,328 4,669,009 Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS 7,380,638 5,649,048 6,395,305 4,758,669 Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) QUARTERLY TREND (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Interest income $ 19,613 $ 16,259 $ 15,941 $ 16,616 $ 17,760 Interest expense 3,191 1,439 1,197 1,347 1,629 Net interest income 16,422 14,820 14,744 15,269 16,131 Provision for loan losses 2,050 1,000 500 900 700 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,372 13,820 14,244 14,369 15,431 Loan servicing and fee income 681 779 734 690 584 Service charges on deposit accounts 63 60 46 63 61 Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale 1,227 849 1,575 1,492 619 Gain on sale of investments - - 105 - - Other operating income 24 140 212 130 457 Non-interest income 1,995 1,828 2,672 2,375 1,721 Compensation and benefits 4,265 4,843 5,618 4,939 4,463 Occupancy and equipment 1,457 1,394 1,370 1,413 1,298 Data processing 496 374 392 366 346 Marketing and advertising 50 112 153 33 33 Acquisition costs - 250 - - 197 Professional fees 850 579 640 499 616 Other operating expenses 1,713 1,178 1,184 1,014 1,005 Non-interest expense 8,831 8,730 9,357 8,264 7,958 Income before income taxes 7,536 6,918 7,559 8,480 9,194 Income tax expense 1,712 1,585 1,699 1,943 2,138 Net income $ 5,824 $ 5,333 $ 5,860 $ 6,537 $ 7,056 Earnings per common share ("EPS"): Basic $ 0.80 $ 0.81 $ 1.02 $ 1.18 $ 1.27 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.80 $ 1.00 $ 1.16 $ 1.25 Average common shares outstanding for basic EPS 7,287,622 6,596,505 5,753,513 5,562,939 5,559,818 Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS 7,380,638 6,695,567 5,849,842 5,658,428 5,649,048 Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (1) (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 ADJUSTED NET INCOME: Net income, as reported $ 5,824 $ 7,056 $ 23,556 $ 10,851 Adjustments: Merger-related expenses - 197 250 4,430 Debt extinguishment charges - - - 54 Total adjustments, before income taxes - 197 250 4,484 Adjustment for reported effective income tax rate - 46 53 978 Total adjustments, after income taxes - 151 197 3,506 Adjusted net income $ 5,824 $ 7,207 $ 23,753 $ 14,357 Basic earnings per share - adjusted $ 0.80 $ 1.30 $ 3.77 $ 3.07 Diluted earnings per share - adjusted $ 0.79 $ 1.28 $ 3.71 $ 3.02 ADJUSTED NET INTEREST INCOME: Net interest income, as reported $ 16,422 $ 16,131 $ 61,254 $ 41,708 Adjustments: Debt extinguishment charges - - - 54 Adjusted net interest income $ 16,422 $ 16,131 $ 61,254 $ 41,762 ADJUSTED NET INTEREST MARGIN: Net interest margin, as reported 4.04 % 4.51 % 4.18 % 3.97 % Adjustments: Debt extinguishment charges - - - 0.01 % Adjusted net interest margin 4.04 % 4.51 % 4.18 % 3.98 % ADJUSTED OPERATING EFFICIENCY RATIO(2): Operating efficiency ratio, as reported 47.95 % 44.58 % 50.25 % 66.95 % Adjustments: Merger-related expenses 0.00 % -1.10 % -0.36 % -9.87 % Debt extinguishment charges - - - -0.08 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio 47.95 % 43.48 % 49.89 % 57.00 % ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS 1.39 % 1.92 % 1.56 % 1.31 % ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE EQUITY 13.45 % 23.95 % 16.27 % 15.26 % (1) A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. (2) Excludes gain on sale of securities available for sale.





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Profitability: Return on average assets 1.39 % 1.88 % 1.55 % 0.99 % Return on average equity 13.45 % 23.45 % 16.14 % 11.53 % Return on average tangible equity 15.18 % 27.76 % 18.64 % 12.56 % Pre-provision net revenue to average assets 2.28 % 2.64 % 2.30 % 1.38 % Yield on average interest-earning assets 4.82 % 4.97 % 4.66 % 4.63 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 1.01 % 0.55 % 0.62 % 0.81 % Net interest rate spread (1) 3.81 % 4.42 % 4.04 % 3.82 % Net interest margin (2) 4.04 % 4.51 % 4.18 % 3.97 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.10 % 2.12 % 2.31 % 2.75 % Operating efficiency ratio (3) 47.95 % 44.58 % 50.25 % 66.95 % Average balances: Interest-earning assets $ 1,613,481 $ 1,419,148 $ 1,467,079 $ 1,050,259 Interest-bearing liabilities 1,257,504 1,174,266 1,157,387 859,803 Loans 1,523,936 1,277,091 1,344,369 934,066 Deposits 1,407,629 1,128,956 1,256,976 843,009 Borrowings 74,725 225,929 106,895 145,334 (1) Represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Excludes gain on sale of securities available for sale.





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) At or For the Three Months Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Asset quality: Provision for loan losses $ 2,050 $ 1,000 $ 500 $ 900 Net (charge-offs)/recoveries (92 ) - - (66 ) Allowance for loan losses 12,844 10,886 9,886 9,386 Allowance for loan losses to total loans (1) 0.79 % 0.77 % 0.77 % 0.73 % Allowance for loan losses to originated loans (1)(5) 0.94 % 1.00 % 1.04 % 1.08 % Non-performing loans (2)(3)(4) $ 13,512 $ 13,729 $ 11,953 $ 8,616 Non-performing loans/total loans 0.83 % 0.97 % 0.93 % 0.67 % Non-performing loans/total assets 0.73 % 0.85 % 0.81 % 0.59 % Allowance for loan losses/non-performing loans 95.06 % 79.29 % 82.71 % 108.94 % Capital (Bank only): Tier 1 Capital $ 178,340 $ 171,753 $ 139,959 $ 132,006 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.90 % 11.64 % 10.06 % 9.92 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 15.21 % 16.27 % 14.76 % 14.44 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 15.21 % 16.27 % 14.76 % 14.44 % Total risk based capital ratio 16.32 % 17.32 % 15.85 % 15.52 % Equity data: Common shares outstanding 7,285,648 7,296,624 5,829,569 5,562,799 Stockholders' equity $ 172,584 $ 167,391 $ 134,768 $ 129,379 Book value per common share 23.69 22.94 23.12 23.26 Tangible common equity 153,017 147,805 115,162 109,752 Tangible book value per common share 21.00 20.26 19.75 19.73 Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio 8.41 % 9.29 % 7.90 % 7.63 % (1) Calculation excludes loans held for sale. (2) Includes $1.2 million of Purchased Credit Impaired loans 90 days past due and still accruing and $0.2 million of loans fully guaranteed by the SBA at 9/30/22 and 6/30/22. (3) Includes $1.5 million of Purchased Credit Impaired loans 90 days past due and still accruing and $0.5 million of loans fully guaranteed by the SBA at 3/31/22. (4) Includes $2.5 million of Purchased Credit Impaired loans 90 days past due and still accruing and $0.5 million of loans fully guaranteed by the SBA at 12/31/21. (5) Calculation excludes acquired loans. Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. STATISTICAL SUMMARY QUARTERLY TREND (unaudited,dollars in thousands, except share data) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Loan distribution (1) : Residential mortgages $ 488,692 $ 407,328 $ 400,686 $ 411,664 Multifamily 575,061 479,366 389,262 358,831 Commercial real estate 485,891 447,618 402,780 372,282 Commercial & industrial 46,285 56,932 72,501 109,718 Home equity 27,566 24,520 23,810 24,908 Consumer 36 13 2 31 Total loans $ 1,623,531 $ 1,415,777 $ 1,289,041 $ 1,277,434 Sequential quarter growth rate 14.67 % 9.83 % 0.91 % 2.43 % Loans sold during the quarter $ 19,342 $ 9,490 $ 16,233 $ 35,212 Funding distribution: Demand $ 219,225 $ 220,357 $ 197,118 $ 190,723 N.O.W. 582,457 542,391 508,841 437,920 Savings 128,927 104,826 65,530 58,526 Money market 258,424 183,703 172,506 162,699 Total core deposits 1,189,033 1,051,277 943,995 849,868 Time 339,073 298,272 286,247 326,883 Total deposits 1,528,106 1,349,549 1,230,242 1,176,751 Borrowings 101,752 56,963 75,823 113,274 Subordinated debentures 24,568 24,554 24,541 24,504 Total funding sources $ 1,654,426 $ 1,431,066 $ 1,330,606 $ 1,314,529 Sequential quarter growth rate - total deposits 13.23 % 9.70 % 4.55 % 1.04 % Period-end core deposits/total deposits ratio 77.81 % 77.90 % 76.73 % 72.22 % Period-end demand deposits/total deposits ratio 14.35 % 16.33 % 16.02 % 16.21 % (1) Excluding loans held for sale





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1) (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Tangible common equity Total equity $ 172,584 $ 167,391 $ 134,768 $ 129,379 $ 122,529 Less: goodwill (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) Less: core deposit intangible (399 ) (418 ) (438 ) (459 ) (480 ) Tangible common equity $ 153,017 $ 147,805 $ 115,162 $ 109,752 $ 102,881 Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio Tangible common equity $ 153,017 $ 147,805 $ 115,162 $ 109,752 $ 102,881 Total assets 1,840,058 1,609,757 1,476,681 1,458,180 1,484,641 Less: goodwill (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) Less: core deposit intangible (399 ) (418 ) (438 ) (459 ) (480 ) Tangible assets $ 1,820,491 $ 1,590,171 $ 1,457,075 $ 1,438,553 $ 1,464,993 TCE ratio 8.41 % 9.29 % 7.90 % 7.63 % 7.02 % Tangible book value per share Tangible common equity $ 153,017 $ 147,805 $ 115,162 $ 109,752 $ 102,881 Common shares outstanding 7,285,648 7,296,624 5,829,569 5,562,799 5,563,426 Tangible book value per share $ 21.00 $ 20.26 $ 19.75 $ 19.73 $ 18.49 (1) A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 1,523,936 $ 19,033 4.96 % $ 1,277,091 $ 17,496 5.44 % Investment securities 13,171 126 3.80 % 16,526 162 3.89 % Interest-earning cash 72,136 386 2.12 % 120,080 47 0.16 % FHLB stock and other investments 4,238 68 6.37 % 5,451 55 4.00 % Total interest-earning assets 1,613,481 19,613 4.82 % 1,419,148 17,760 4.97 % Non interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 9,945 18,494 Other assets 43,421 49,718 Total assets $ 1,666,847 $ 1,487,360 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, N.O.W. and money market deposits $ 863,551 $ 1,876 0.86 % $ 523,257 $ 360 0.27 % Time deposits 319,228 889 1.10 % 425,080 693 0.65 % Total savings and time deposits 1,182,779 2,765 0.93 % 948,337 1,053 0.44 % Borrowings 50,165 92 0.73 % 201,425 249 0.49 % Subordinated debentures 24,560 334 5.40 % 24,504 327 5.29 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,257,504 3,191 1.01 % 1,174,266 1,629 0.55 % Demand deposits 224,850 180,619 Other liabilities 12,730 13,096 Total liabilities 1,495,084 1,367,981 Stockholders' equity 171,763 119,379 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 1,666,847 $ 1,487,360 Net interest rate spread 3.81 % 4.42 % Net interest income/margin $ 16,422 4.04 % $ 16,131 4.51 %





HANOVER BANCORP, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS For the Fiscal Years Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 1,344,369 $ 67,005 4.98 % $ 934,066 $ 47,685 5.11 % Investment securities 12,788 484 3.78 % 16,845 685 4.07 % Interest-earning cash 105,474 742 0.70 % 94,869 111 0.12 % FHLB stock and other investments 4,448 198 4.45 % 4,479 194 4.33 % Total interest-earning assets 1,467,079 68,429 4.66 % 1,050,259 48,675 4.63 % Non interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 9,164 9,674 Other assets 46,131 33,001 Total assets $ 1,522,374 $ 1,092,934 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, N.O.W. and money market deposits $ 737,057 $ 3,166 0.43 % $ 333,996 $ 903 0.27 % Time deposits 313,435 2,209 0.70 % 380,473 3,822 1.00 % Total savings and time deposits 1,050,492 5,375 0.51 % 714,469 4,725 0.66 % Borrowings 82,362 469 0.57 % 121,246 955 0.79 % Subordinated debentures 24,533 1,331 5.43 % 24,088 1,287 5.34 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,157,387 7,175 0.62 % 859,803 6,967 0.81 % Demand deposits 206,484 128,540 Other liabilities 12,526 10,519 Total liabilities 1,376,397 998,862 Stockholders' equity 145,977 94,072 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 1,522,374 $ 1,092,934 Net interest rate spread 4.04 % 3.82 % Net interest income/margin $ 61,254 4.18 % $ 41,708 3.97 %

