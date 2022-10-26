Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Third Calendar Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 and Declares $0.10 Quarterly Cash Dividend

Third Calendar Quarter and Fiscal Year Performance Highlights
- Net Income: Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 totaled $5.8 million or $0.79 per diluted common share, versus $7.1 million or $1.25 per diluted common share in the same period a year ago. Excluding the impact of net purchase accounting accretion, the Company’s net income was $5.4 million or $0.74 per diluted common share in the quarter ended September 30, 2022 versus net income of $4.4 million or $0.79 per diluted common share in the comparable 2021 quarter. In connection with the Company’s initial public offering in May 2022, average common shares outstanding increased to 7,287,622 in the 2022 period from 5,559,818 in the comparable period of 2021. The Company recorded net income for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 of $23.6 million or $3.68 per diluted common share, compared to $10.9 million or $2.28 per diluted common share in the comparable 2021 fiscal year. The Company recorded adjusted (non-GAAP) net income (primarily excluding merger-related charges) of $23.8 million or $3.71 per diluted common share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, versus adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $14.4 million or $3.02 per diluted common share in the comparable 2021 fiscal year.
- Pre-Provision Net Revenue: Pre-provision net revenue was $9.6 million or 2.28% of average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 versus $9.9 million or 2.64% of average assets in the comparable 2021 quarter and $7.9 million or 2.09% of average assets in the prior linked quarter of 2022.
- Quarterly Cash Dividend: The Company’s Board of Directors approved a $0.10 per common share cash dividend payable on November 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on November 8, 2022.
- Financial Performance Metrics: Returns on average total assets and average stockholders’ equity were 1.39% and 13.45%, respectively, in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, versus 1.88% and 23.45% in the comparable 2021 period. Adjusted (non-GAAP) returns on average total assets and average stockholders’ equity (primarily excluding merger-related charges) were 1.39% and 13.45%, respectively, in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, versus 1.92% and 23.95% in the comparable 2021 period. The Company’s return on average tangible common equity was 15.18% in the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
- Net Interest Income: Net interest income was $16.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $291 thousand, or 1.8%, versus the comparable 2021 quarter, and an increase of $1.6 million, or 10.8% versus the prior linked quarter of 2022.
- Net Interest Margin: The Company’s net interest margin during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was 4.04% versus 4.05% in the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 4.51% in the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Excluding the impact of net purchase accounting accretion, the Company’s net interest margin was 3.93% in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, 3.94% in the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 3.76% in the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
- Balance Sheet: Assets totaled $1.84 billion at September 30, 2022 versus $1.61 billion at June 30, 2022 and $1.48 billion at September 30, 2021.
- Capital Strength: The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.90% and its Total Risk-Based capital ratio was 16.32% at September 30, 2022, each significantly above the regulatory minimums for a well-capitalized institution. The Company’s Tangible Common Equity ratio was 8.41% at September 30, 2022, 9.29% at June 30, 2022, and 7.02% at September 30, 2021.
- Tangible Book Value Per Share: Tangible book value per common share increased to $21.00 at September 30, 2022 from $20.26 at June 30, 2022 and $18.49 at September 30, 2021.
- Strong Lending Activity: On a linked quarter basis, the Company exhibited net loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, of $217.9 million, a 62.5% increase on an annualized basis. At September 30, 2022, the Company’s loan pipeline was approximately $315 million.
MINEOLA, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (“Hanover” or “the Company” – NASDAQ: HNVR), the holding company for Hanover Community Bank (“the Bank”), today reported significant performance achievements for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 highlighted by strong loan growth in addition to record levels of assets, loans, deposits, net interest income and tangible book value per common share. Further, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the payment of a $0.10 per common share cash dividend payable on November 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on November 8, 2022. This is the Company’s fourth consecutive cash dividend.
Earnings Summary for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
The Company reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $5.8 million or $0.79 per diluted common share, versus $7.1 million or $1.25 per diluted common share in the comparable year ago period, representing a decrease of $1.2 million or 17.5%. Excluding the impact of net purchase accounting accretion, the Company’s net income was $5.4 million or $0.74 per diluted common share in the quarter ended September 30, 2022 versus net income of $4.4 million or $0.79 per diluted common share in the comparable 2021 period. Returns on average assets and average stockholders’ equity were 1.39% and 13.45%, respectively, in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, versus 1.88% and 23.45% in the comparable 2021 quarter. Adjusted (non-GAAP) returns on average total assets and average stockholders’ equity were 1.39% and 13.45%, respectively, in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, versus 1.92% and 23.95% in the comparable 2021 period.
The decline in net income recorded in the third calendar quarter of 2022 versus the comparable 2021 quarter resulted primarily from an increase in the provision for loan losses expense due to growth in the loan portfolio in the third calendar quarter of 2022, an increase in other operating expenses and a decrease in purchase accounting accretion.
Earnings Summary for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2022
For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $23.6 million or $3.68 per diluted common share versus $10.9 million or $2.28 per diluted common share a year ago. The Company recorded adjusted (non-GAAP) net income (primarily excluding merger-related charges) of $23.8 million or $3.71 per diluted common share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, versus adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $14.4 million or $3.02 per diluted common share in the comparable 2021 fiscal year.
The improved level of earnings in 2022 resulted from a $19.5 million or 46.9% increase in net interest income, principally due to growth in average interest-earning assets of $416.8 million coupled with a 21 basis point widening of the Company’s net interest margin to 4.18% in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, and a $5.5 million increase in non-interest income, primarily from gains on the sale of loans held for sale and loan servicing and fee income. Partially offsetting these positive factors was a $3.5 million increase in the provision for loan losses expense due to growth in the loan portfolio, and a $5.2 million increase in total operating expenses, principally resulting from growth in compensation and benefits related to increased headcount. The increase in headcount has resulted from several factors including organic growth, the need to create the infrastructure required for a public reporting company, the opportunistic addition of experienced executives to implement new product initiatives such as expanded commercial real estate and commercial and industrial lending, and an increase in personnel from the May 2021 acquisition of Savoy. The effective tax rate was 22.8% in each of 2022 and 2021.
Michael P. Puorro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Company’s quarterly results: “We again demonstrated solid operating results across the board during the third calendar quarter of 2022 - our second as a publicly traded company. Strong organic growth in loans and deposits yielded net income of $5.8 million, earnings per diluted common share of $0.79, and returns on average assets and average stockholders’ equity of 1.39% and 13.45%, respectively, and most importantly, continued growth in tangible book value per common share to $21.00 during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 13.6% versus the comparable 2021 date. Our operating efficiency ratio during the quarter was 48.0%, an excellent ratio for a high-growth company. These financial performance metrics place us in the upper echelon of our community bank peer group. We have shown that we possess the ability to build our earning asset base across multiple highly profitable operating verticals funded by strong deposit generating businesses. We are confident that our Freehold branch and our planned Hauppauge location, projected to open in the first quarter of 2023, will each meaningfully contribute to future commercial and industrial and SBA loan growth and low-cost core deposit expansion.”
Balance Sheet Highlights
Total assets at September 30, 2022 were $1.84 billion versus $1.48 billion at September 30, 2021. Total deposits at September 30, 2022 increased to $1.53 billion compared to $1.16 billion at September 30, 2021, the result of growth in core deposits (Demand, N.O.W., Savings and Money Market) of $402.2 million (51.1%) from September 30, 2021.
The Company had $416.9 million in total municipal deposits at September 30, 2022, at a weighted average rate of 1.19% versus $350.5 million at September 30, 2021. The Company’s municipal deposit program is built on long-standing relationships developed in the local marketplace. This core deposit business will continue to provide a stable source of funding for the Company’s lending products at costs significantly lower than both consumer deposits and market-based borrowings.
Total borrowings at September 30, 2022 were $101.8 million with a weighted average rate and term of 2.29% and 11 months, respectively. At September 30, 2022, the Bank had $37.8 million of term FHLB advances outstanding versus $42.0 million at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, the Company had $55.0 million in FHLB overnight borrowings outstanding at a rate of 3.29%. There were no overnight borrowings outstanding at September 30, 2021. The Company’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility advances declined to $9.0 million at September 30, 2022, versus $117.7 million at the comparable 2021 date, as the Company’s PPP loans were forgiven or repaid. The Company also had $183.6 million in additional borrowing capacity from the FHLB at September 30, 2022, and $65 million in Federal funds lines of credit available from correspondent banks.
Stockholders’ equity increased to $172.6 million at September 30, 2022 from $122.5 million at September 30, 2021, resulting in an increase in tangible book value per share over the past twelve months to $21.00 at September 30, 2022 from $18.49 at the comparable 2021 date. This increase was primarily due to a $27.7 million increase in common stock and surplus from the net proceeds from the public offering of our common stock in May 2022, coupled with net income earned during fiscal year 2022. Common shares outstanding were 7,285,648 and 5,563,426 at September 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively.
Loan Portfolio Growth and Allowance for Loan Losses
On a linked quarter basis, the Company exhibited net loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of $217.9 million, a 62.5% increase on an annualized basis. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, the Bank’s loan portfolio grew to $1.62 billion. Year over year growth was concentrated primarily in multi-family, commercial real estate and residential loans. At September 30, 2022, the Company’s residential loan portfolio (including home equity) amounted to $516.3 million, with an average loan balance of $484 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 56%. Commercial real estate and multifamily loans totaled $1.06 billion at September 30, 2022, with an average loan balance of $1.45 million and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 61%. The Company’s commercial real estate concentration ratio was 453% of capital at September 30, 2022 versus 355% of capital at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, the Company’s loan pipeline was approximately $315 million.
Historically, the Bank has generated additional income by strategically originating and selling its primary lending products to other financial institutions at premiums, while also retaining servicing rights in some sales. The Bank expects that it will continue to originate loans, for its own portfolio and for sale, which will result in continued growth in interest income while also realizing gains on sale of loans to others and recording servicing income. With respect to the Bank’s current residential growth strategy, management expects to originate more loans to retain in its portfolio as opposed to selling into the secondary market due to the continued projected increase in interest rates. Accordingly, we continue to expect a decrease in secondary market sales on a year-over-year basis in the current interest rate environment. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company sold $19.3 million in SBA loans and recorded gains on the sale of loans held-for-sale of $1.2 million. The Company recorded gains of $619 thousand on the sale of performing residential and SBA loans in the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
During the third calendar quarter of 2022, the Bank recorded a provision for loan losses expense of $2.1 million. The September 30, 2022, allowance for loan losses balance was $12.8 million versus $8.6 million at September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 0.79% at September 30, 2022 versus 0.69% at September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans excluding acquired loans (“originated loans”) was 0.94% at September 30, 2022. At September 30, 2022, non-performing loans totaled $13.5 million of which $9.7 million represented legacy Savoy originated loans that were either written down to fair value at the acquisition date or are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. The remaining $3.8 million of non-performing loans represent primarily Hanover originated residential credits with a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 55%.
Net Interest Margin
The Bank’s net interest margin was 4.04% during the third calendar quarter of 2022 versus 4.51% in the comparable 2021 quarter and 4.05% in the linked 2022 quarter. Excluding the impact of net purchase accounting accretion, the Company’s net interest margin was 3.93% and 3.76% in the quarters ended September 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively, and 3.94% in the linked 2022 quarter.
Operating Efficiency Ratio
The Bank’s operating efficiency ratio was 48.0% in the third calendar quarter of 2022 versus 44.6% a year ago. Excluding merger-related charges in each year, these ratios were 48.0% and 43.5%, respectively, in the quarters ended September 30, 2022, and 2021.
Expansion into Suffolk County, Long Island
The Company’s recently announced plans to expand its geographic footprint with the opening of an office at 410 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge, New York, continues to move forward. Hanover plans to build its lending and support teams in Hauppauge with local banking talent and operate a full-service, high-tech branch. Lending and support staff have already joined the Company in anticipation of the opening of this flagship location. The Bank expects this site to be fully operational in late first calendar quarter of 2023.
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|149,947
|$
|133,974
|$
|166,544
|Securities-available for sale, at fair value
|12,285
|6,740
|7,747
|Investments-held to maturity
|4,414
|4,509
|8,611
|Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs
|1,623,531
|1,415,777
|1,247,125
|Less: allowance for loan losses
|(12,844
|)
|(10,886
|)
|(8,552
|)
|Loans, net
|1,610,687
|1,404,891
|1,238,573
|Goodwill
|19,168
|19,168
|19,168
|Premises & fixed assets
|14,462
|14,691
|15,003
|Other assets
|29,095
|25,784
|28,995
|Assets
|$
|1,840,058
|$
|1,609,757
|$
|1,484,641
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Core deposits
|$
|1,189,033
|$
|1,051,277
|$
|786,826
|Time deposits
|339,073
|298,272
|377,836
|Total deposits
|1,528,106
|1,349,549
|1,164,662
|Borrowings
|101,752
|56,963
|159,642
|Subordinated debentures
|24,568
|24,554
|24,513
|Other liabilities
|13,048
|11,300
|13,295
|Liabilities
|1,667,474
|1,442,366
|1,362,112
|Stockholders' equity
|172,584
|167,391
|122,529
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,840,058
|$
|1,609,757
|$
|1,484,641
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Fiscal Year Ended
|9/30/2022
|9/30/2021
|9/30/2022
|9/30/2021
|Interest income
|$
|19,613
|$
|17,760
|$
|68,429
|$
|48,675
|Interest expense
|3,191
|1,629
|7,175
|6,967
|Net interest income
|16,422
|16,131
|61,254
|41,708
|Provision for loan losses
|2,050
|700
|4,450
|1,000
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|14,372
|15,431
|56,804
|40,708
|Loan servicing and fee income
|681
|584
|2,885
|1,207
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|63
|61
|232
|127
|Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale
|1,227
|619
|5,143
|1,307
|Gain on sale of investments
|-
|-
|105
|240
|Other operating income
|24
|457
|507
|468
|Non-interest income
|1,995
|1,721
|8,872
|3,349
|Compensation and benefits
|4,265
|4,463
|19,665
|14,761
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,457
|1,298
|5,633
|4,978
|Data processing
|496
|346
|1,629
|1,280
|Marketing and advertising
|50
|33
|348
|118
|Acquisition costs
|-
|197
|250
|4,430
|Professional fees
|850
|616
|2,568
|1,706
|Other operating expenses
|1,713
|1,005
|5,088
|2,732
|Non-interest expense
|8,831
|7,958
|35,181
|30,005
|Income before income taxes
|7,536
|9,194
|30,495
|14,052
|Income tax expense
|1,712
|2,138
|6,939
|3,201
|Net income
|$
|5,824
|$
|7,056
|$
|23,556
|$
|10,851
|Earnings per common share ("EPS"):
|Basic
|$
|0.80
|$
|1.27
|$
|3.74
|$
|2.32
|Diluted
|$
|0.79
|$
|1.25
|$
|3.68
|$
|2.28
|Average common shares outstanding for basic EPS
|7,287,622
|5,559,818
|6,302,328
|4,669,009
|Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS
|7,380,638
|5,649,048
|6,395,305
|4,758,669
|Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)
|QUARTERLY TREND
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|9/30/2021
|Interest income
|$
|19,613
|$
|16,259
|$
|15,941
|$
|16,616
|$
|17,760
|Interest expense
|3,191
|1,439
|1,197
|1,347
|1,629
|Net interest income
|16,422
|14,820
|14,744
|15,269
|16,131
|Provision for loan losses
|2,050
|1,000
|500
|900
|700
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|14,372
|13,820
|14,244
|14,369
|15,431
|Loan servicing and fee income
|681
|779
|734
|690
|584
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|63
|60
|46
|63
|61
|Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale
|1,227
|849
|1,575
|1,492
|619
|Gain on sale of investments
|-
|-
|105
|-
|-
|Other operating income
|24
|140
|212
|130
|457
|Non-interest income
|1,995
|1,828
|2,672
|2,375
|1,721
|Compensation and benefits
|4,265
|4,843
|5,618
|4,939
|4,463
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,457
|1,394
|1,370
|1,413
|1,298
|Data processing
|496
|374
|392
|366
|346
|Marketing and advertising
|50
|112
|153
|33
|33
|Acquisition costs
|-
|250
|-
|-
|197
|Professional fees
|850
|579
|640
|499
|616
|Other operating expenses
|1,713
|1,178
|1,184
|1,014
|1,005
|Non-interest expense
|8,831
|8,730
|9,357
|8,264
|7,958
|Income before income taxes
|7,536
|6,918
|7,559
|8,480
|9,194
|Income tax expense
|1,712
|1,585
|1,699
|1,943
|2,138
|Net income
|$
|5,824
|$
|5,333
|$
|5,860
|$
|6,537
|$
|7,056
|Earnings per common share ("EPS"):
|Basic
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.81
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.18
|$
|1.27
|Diluted
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.80
|$
|1.00
|$
|1.16
|$
|1.25
|Average common shares outstanding for basic EPS
|7,287,622
|6,596,505
|5,753,513
|5,562,939
|5,559,818
|Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS
|7,380,638
|6,695,567
|5,849,842
|5,658,428
|5,649,048
|Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (1) (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Fiscal Year Ended
|9/30/2022
|9/30/2021
|9/30/2022
|9/30/2021
|ADJUSTED NET INCOME:
|Net income, as reported
|$
|5,824
|$
|7,056
|$
|23,556
|$
|10,851
|Adjustments:
|Merger-related expenses
|-
|197
|250
|4,430
|Debt extinguishment charges
|-
|-
|-
|54
|Total adjustments, before income taxes
|-
|197
|250
|4,484
|Adjustment for reported effective income tax rate
|-
|46
|53
|978
|Total adjustments, after income taxes
|-
|151
|197
|3,506
|Adjusted net income
|$
|5,824
|$
|7,207
|$
|23,753
|$
|14,357
|Basic earnings per share - adjusted
|$
|0.80
|$
|1.30
|$
|3.77
|$
|3.07
|Diluted earnings per share - adjusted
|$
|0.79
|$
|1.28
|$
|3.71
|$
|3.02
|ADJUSTED NET INTEREST INCOME:
|Net interest income, as reported
|$
|16,422
|$
|16,131
|$
|61,254
|$
|41,708
|Adjustments:
|Debt extinguishment charges
|-
|-
|-
|54
|Adjusted net interest income
|$
|16,422
|$
|16,131
|$
|61,254
|$
|41,762
|ADJUSTED NET INTEREST MARGIN:
|Net interest margin, as reported
|4.04
|%
|4.51
|%
|4.18
|%
|3.97
|%
|Adjustments:
|Debt extinguishment charges
|-
|-
|-
|0.01
|%
|Adjusted net interest margin
|4.04
|%
|4.51
|%
|4.18
|%
|3.98
|%
|ADJUSTED OPERATING EFFICIENCY RATIO(2):
|Operating efficiency ratio, as reported
|47.95
|%
|44.58
|%
|50.25
|%
|66.95
|%
|Adjustments:
|Merger-related expenses
|0.00
|%
|-1.10
|%
|-0.36
|%
|-9.87
|%
|Debt extinguishment charges
|-
|-
|-
|-0.08
|%
|Adjusted operating efficiency ratio
|47.95
|%
|43.48
|%
|49.89
|%
|57.00
|%
|ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS
|1.39
|%
|1.92
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.31
|%
|ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE EQUITY
|13.45
|%
|23.95
|%
|16.27
|%
|15.26
|%
|(1) A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
|(2) Excludes gain on sale of securities available for sale.
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Fiscal Year Ended
|9/30/2022
|9/30/2021
|9/30/2022
|9/30/2021
|Profitability:
|Return on average assets
|1.39
|%
|1.88
|%
|1.55
|%
|0.99
|%
|Return on average equity
|13.45
|%
|23.45
|%
|16.14
|%
|11.53
|%
|Return on average tangible equity
|15.18
|%
|27.76
|%
|18.64
|%
|12.56
|%
|Pre-provision net revenue to average assets
|2.28
|%
|2.64
|%
|2.30
|%
|1.38
|%
|Yield on average interest-earning assets
|4.82
|%
|4.97
|%
|4.66
|%
|4.63
|%
|Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
|1.01
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.81
|%
|Net interest rate spread (1)
|3.81
|%
|4.42
|%
|4.04
|%
|3.82
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|4.04
|%
|4.51
|%
|4.18
|%
|3.97
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|2.10
|%
|2.12
|%
|2.31
|%
|2.75
|%
|Operating efficiency ratio (3)
|47.95
|%
|44.58
|%
|50.25
|%
|66.95
|%
|Average balances:
|Interest-earning assets
|$
|1,613,481
|$
|1,419,148
|$
|1,467,079
|$
|1,050,259
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|1,257,504
|1,174,266
|1,157,387
|859,803
|Loans
|1,523,936
|1,277,091
|1,344,369
|934,066
|Deposits
|1,407,629
|1,128,956
|1,256,976
|843,009
|Borrowings
|74,725
|225,929
|106,895
|145,334
|(1) Represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(2) Represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|(3) Excludes gain on sale of securities available for sale.
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|Asset quality:
|Provision for loan losses
|$
|2,050
|$
|1,000
|$
|500
|$
|900
|Net (charge-offs)/recoveries
|(92
|)
|-
|-
|(66
|)
|Allowance for loan losses
|12,844
|10,886
|9,886
|9,386
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans (1)
|0.79
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.73
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to originated loans (1)(5)
|0.94
|%
|1.00
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.08
|%
|Non-performing loans (2)(3)(4)
|$
|13,512
|$
|13,729
|$
|11,953
|$
|8,616
|Non-performing loans/total loans
|0.83
|%
|0.97
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.67
|%
|Non-performing loans/total assets
|0.73
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.59
|%
|Allowance for loan losses/non-performing loans
|95.06
|%
|79.29
|%
|82.71
|%
|108.94
|%
|Capital (Bank only):
|Tier 1 Capital
|$
|178,340
|$
|171,753
|$
|139,959
|$
|132,006
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|10.90
|%
|11.64
|%
|10.06
|%
|9.92
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|15.21
|%
|16.27
|%
|14.76
|%
|14.44
|%
|Tier 1 risk based capital ratio
|15.21
|%
|16.27
|%
|14.76
|%
|14.44
|%
|Total risk based capital ratio
|16.32
|%
|17.32
|%
|15.85
|%
|15.52
|%
|Equity data:
|Common shares outstanding
|7,285,648
|7,296,624
|5,829,569
|5,562,799
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|172,584
|$
|167,391
|$
|134,768
|$
|129,379
|Book value per common share
|23.69
|22.94
|23.12
|23.26
|Tangible common equity
|153,017
|147,805
|115,162
|109,752
|Tangible book value per common share
|21.00
|20.26
|19.75
|19.73
|Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio
|8.41
|%
|9.29
|%
|7.90
|%
|7.63
|%
|(1) Calculation excludes loans held for sale.
|(2) Includes $1.2 million of Purchased Credit Impaired loans 90 days past due and still accruing and $0.2 million of loans fully guaranteed by the SBA at 9/30/22 and 6/30/22.
|(3) Includes $1.5 million of Purchased Credit Impaired loans 90 days past due and still accruing and $0.5 million of loans fully guaranteed by the SBA at 3/31/22.
|(4) Includes $2.5 million of Purchased Credit Impaired loans 90 days past due and still accruing and $0.5 million of loans fully guaranteed by the SBA at 12/31/21.
|(5) Calculation excludes acquired loans.
|Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|STATISTICAL SUMMARY
|QUARTERLY TREND
|(unaudited,dollars in thousands, except share data)
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|Loan distribution (1):
|Residential mortgages
|$
|488,692
|$
|407,328
|$
|400,686
|$
|411,664
|Multifamily
|575,061
|479,366
|389,262
|358,831
|Commercial real estate
|485,891
|447,618
|402,780
|372,282
|Commercial & industrial
|46,285
|56,932
|72,501
|109,718
|Home equity
|27,566
|24,520
|23,810
|24,908
|Consumer
|36
|13
|2
|31
|Total loans
|$
|1,623,531
|$
|1,415,777
|$
|1,289,041
|$
|1,277,434
|Sequential quarter growth rate
|14.67
|%
|9.83
|%
|0.91
|%
|2.43
|%
|Loans sold during the quarter
|$
|19,342
|$
|9,490
|$
|16,233
|$
|35,212
|Funding distribution:
|Demand
|$
|219,225
|$
|220,357
|$
|197,118
|$
|190,723
|N.O.W.
|582,457
|542,391
|508,841
|437,920
|Savings
|128,927
|104,826
|65,530
|58,526
|Money market
|258,424
|183,703
|172,506
|162,699
|Total core deposits
|1,189,033
|1,051,277
|943,995
|849,868
|Time
|339,073
|298,272
|286,247
|326,883
|Total deposits
|1,528,106
|1,349,549
|1,230,242
|1,176,751
|Borrowings
|101,752
|56,963
|75,823
|113,274
|Subordinated debentures
|24,568
|24,554
|24,541
|24,504
|Total funding sources
|$
|1,654,426
|$
|1,431,066
|$
|1,330,606
|$
|1,314,529
|Sequential quarter growth rate - total deposits
|13.23
|%
|9.70
|%
|4.55
|%
|1.04
|%
|Period-end core deposits/total deposits ratio
|77.81
|%
|77.90
|%
|76.73
|%
|72.22
|%
|Period-end demand deposits/total deposits ratio
|14.35
|%
|16.33
|%
|16.02
|%
|16.21
|%
|(1) Excluding loans held for sale
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1) (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|9/30/2021
|Tangible common equity
|Total equity
|$
|172,584
|$
|167,391
|$
|134,768
|$
|129,379
|$
|122,529
|Less: goodwill
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|Less: core deposit intangible
|(399
|)
|(418
|)
|(438
|)
|(459
|)
|(480
|)
|Tangible common equity
|$
|153,017
|$
|147,805
|$
|115,162
|$
|109,752
|$
|102,881
|Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio
|Tangible common equity
|$
|153,017
|$
|147,805
|$
|115,162
|$
|109,752
|$
|102,881
|Total assets
|1,840,058
|1,609,757
|1,476,681
|1,458,180
|1,484,641
|Less: goodwill
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|Less: core deposit intangible
|(399
|)
|(418
|)
|(438
|)
|(459
|)
|(480
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|1,820,491
|$
|1,590,171
|$
|1,457,075
|$
|1,438,553
|$
|1,464,993
|TCE ratio
|8.41
|%
|9.29
|%
|7.90
|%
|7.63
|%
|7.02
|%
|Tangible book value per share
|Tangible common equity
|$
|153,017
|$
|147,805
|$
|115,162
|$
|109,752
|$
|102,881
|Common shares outstanding
|7,285,648
|7,296,624
|5,829,569
|5,562,799
|5,563,426
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|21.00
|$
|20.26
|$
|19.75
|$
|19.73
|$
|18.49
|(1) A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS
|For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
|(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|2022
|2021
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans
|$
|1,523,936
|$
|19,033
|4.96
|%
|$
|1,277,091
|$
|17,496
|5.44
|%
|Investment securities
|13,171
|126
|3.80
|%
|16,526
|162
|3.89
|%
|Interest-earning cash
|72,136
|386
|2.12
|%
|120,080
|47
|0.16
|%
|FHLB stock and other investments
|4,238
|68
|6.37
|%
|5,451
|55
|4.00
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,613,481
|19,613
|4.82
|%
|1,419,148
|17,760
|4.97
|%
|Non interest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|9,945
|18,494
|Other assets
|43,421
|49,718
|Total assets
|$
|1,666,847
|$
|1,487,360
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Savings, N.O.W. and money market deposits
|$
|863,551
|$
|1,876
|0.86
|%
|$
|523,257
|$
|360
|0.27
|%
|Time deposits
|319,228
|889
|1.10
|%
|425,080
|693
|0.65
|%
|Total savings and time deposits
|1,182,779
|2,765
|0.93
|%
|948,337
|1,053
|0.44
|%
|Borrowings
|50,165
|92
|0.73
|%
|201,425
|249
|0.49
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|24,560
|334
|5.40
|%
|24,504
|327
|5.29
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,257,504
|3,191
|1.01
|%
|1,174,266
|1,629
|0.55
|%
|Demand deposits
|224,850
|180,619
|Other liabilities
|12,730
|13,096
|Total liabilities
|1,495,084
|1,367,981
|Stockholders' equity
|171,763
|119,379
|Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
|$
|1,666,847
|$
|1,487,360
|Net interest rate spread
|3.81
|%
|4.42
|%
|Net interest income/margin
|$
|16,422
|4.04
|%
|$
|16,131
|4.51
|%
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS
|For the Fiscal Years Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
|(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|2022
|2021
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans
|$
|1,344,369
|$
|67,005
|4.98
|%
|$
|934,066
|$
|47,685
|5.11
|%
|Investment securities
|12,788
|484
|3.78
|%
|16,845
|685
|4.07
|%
|Interest-earning cash
|105,474
|742
|0.70
|%
|94,869
|111
|0.12
|%
|FHLB stock and other investments
|4,448
|198
|4.45
|%
|4,479
|194
|4.33
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,467,079
|68,429
|4.66
|%
|1,050,259
|48,675
|4.63
|%
|Non interest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|9,164
|9,674
|Other assets
|46,131
|33,001
|Total assets
|$
|1,522,374
|$
|1,092,934
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Savings, N.O.W. and money market deposits
|$
|737,057
|$
|3,166
|0.43
|%
|$
|333,996
|$
|903
|0.27
|%
|Time deposits
|313,435
|2,209
|0.70
|%
|380,473
|3,822
|1.00
|%
|Total savings and time deposits
|1,050,492
|5,375
|0.51
|%
|714,469
|4,725
|0.66
|%
|Borrowings
|82,362
|469
|0.57
|%
|121,246
|955
|0.79
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|24,533
|1,331
|5.43
|%
|24,088
|1,287
|5.34
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,157,387
|7,175
|0.62
|%
|859,803
|6,967
|0.81
|%
|Demand deposits
|206,484
|128,540
|Other liabilities
|12,526
|10,519
|Total liabilities
|1,376,397
|998,862
|Stockholders' equity
|145,977
|94,072
|Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
|$
|1,522,374
|$
|1,092,934
|Net interest rate spread
|4.04
|%
|3.82
|%
|Net interest income/margin
|$
|61,254
|4.18
|%
|$
|41,708
|3.97
|%
