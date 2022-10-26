NAR Releases 2023 Statistical and Forecast News Release Schedule

Washington, D.C., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Realtors® today announced its 2023 statistical and forecast news release schedule.

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

2023 Statistical and Forecast News Release Schedule

*All releases are distributed at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

 

JANUARY  
Fri., Jan. 20 December Existing-Home Sales
Fri., Jan. 27 December Pending Home Sales Index
FEBRUARY  
Thu., Feb. 9 Fourth Quarter Metro Home Prices
Tue., Feb. 21 January Existing-Home Sales
Mon., Feb. 27 January Pending Home Sales Index
MARCH  
Tue., Mar. 21 February Existing-Home Sales
Wed., Mar. 29 February Pending Home Sales Index
APRIL  
Thu., Apr. 20 March Existing-Home Sales
Thu., Apr. 27 March Pending Home Sales Index
MAY  
Tue., May 9 First Quarter Metro Home Prices
Thu., May 18 April Existing-Home Sales
Thu., May 25 April Pending Home Sales Index
JUNE  
Thu., June 22 May Existing-Home Sales
Thu., June 29 May Pending Home Sales Index
JULY  
Thu., July 20 June Existing-Home Sales
Thu., July 27 June Pending Home Sales Index
AUGUST  
Thu., Aug. 10 Second Quarter Metro Home Prices
Tue., Aug. 22 July Existing-Home Sales
Wed., Aug. 30 July Pending Home Sales Index
SEPTEMBER  
Thu., Sep. 21 August Existing-Home Sales
Thu., Sep. 28 August Pending Home Sales Index
OCTOBER  
Thu., Oct. 19 September Existing-Home Sales
Thu., Oct. 26 September Pending Home Sales Index
NOVEMBER  
Thu., Nov. 9 Third Quarter Metro Home Prices
Tue., Nov. 21 October Existing-Home Sales
Thu., Nov. 30 October Pending Home Sales Index
DECEMBER  
Wed., Dec. 20 November Existing-Home Sales
Thu., Dec. 28 November Pending Home Sales Index

 

Tentative Timing of NAR Research Reports and Surveys

2023 NAR Home Buyer and Seller Generational Trends – First Quarter

2023 Profile of International Activity in U.S. Residential Real Estate – Third Quarter

2023 NAR Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers – Fourth Quarter

 

