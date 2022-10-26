NAR Releases 2023 Statistical and Forecast News Release Schedule

Washington, D.C., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Realtors® today announced its 2023 statistical and forecast news release schedule.

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

2023 Statistical and Forecast News Release Schedule

*All releases are distributed at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

JANUARY Fri., Jan. 20 December Existing-Home Sales Fri., Jan. 27 December Pending Home Sales Index FEBRUARY Thu., Feb. 9 Fourth Quarter Metro Home Prices Tue., Feb. 21 January Existing-Home Sales Mon., Feb. 27 January Pending Home Sales Index MARCH Tue., Mar. 21 February Existing-Home Sales Wed., Mar. 29 February Pending Home Sales Index APRIL Thu., Apr. 20 March Existing-Home Sales Thu., Apr. 27 March Pending Home Sales Index MAY Tue., May 9 First Quarter Metro Home Prices Thu., May 18 April Existing-Home Sales Thu., May 25 April Pending Home Sales Index JUNE Thu., June 22 May Existing-Home Sales Thu., June 29 May Pending Home Sales Index JULY Thu., July 20 June Existing-Home Sales Thu., July 27 June Pending Home Sales Index AUGUST Thu., Aug. 10 Second Quarter Metro Home Prices Tue., Aug. 22 July Existing-Home Sales Wed., Aug. 30 July Pending Home Sales Index SEPTEMBER Thu., Sep. 21 August Existing-Home Sales Thu., Sep. 28 August Pending Home Sales Index OCTOBER Thu., Oct. 19 September Existing-Home Sales Thu., Oct. 26 September Pending Home Sales Index NOVEMBER Thu., Nov. 9 Third Quarter Metro Home Prices Tue., Nov. 21 October Existing-Home Sales Thu., Nov. 30 October Pending Home Sales Index DECEMBER Wed., Dec. 20 November Existing-Home Sales Thu., Dec. 28 November Pending Home Sales Index

Tentative Timing of NAR Research Reports and Surveys

2023 NAR Home Buyer and Seller Generational Trends – First Quarter

2023 Profile of International Activity in U.S. Residential Real Estate – Third Quarter

2023 NAR Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers – Fourth Quarter

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

# # #

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom.