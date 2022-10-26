FFW Corporation Announces Earnings For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

WABASH, Ind., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC ) (10/25/2022 Close: $45.46), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.



For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Corporation reported net income of $1,623,000 or $1.42 per common share compared to $1,471,000 or $1.28 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $4,376,000 compared to $3,813,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The provision for loan losses was $300,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $50,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Total noninterest income was $1,026,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $1,213,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Noninterest expense was $3,191,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $3,209,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

The three months ended September 30, 2022 represented a return on average common equity of 13.61% compared to 10.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The three months ended September 30, 2022 represented a return on average assets of 1.21% compared to 1.17% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.24% at September 30, 2022 compared to 1.28% at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets were $2,035,000 at September 30, 2022 compared to $2,345,000 at June 30, 2022.

As of September 30, 2022, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 8.23% compared to 8.72% at June 30, 2022. Total assets at September 30, 2022 were $527,573,000 compared to $534,918,000 at June 30, 2022. Shareholders’ equity was $43,444,000 at September 30, 2022 compared to $46,648,000 at June 30, 2022. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com . Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet

September 30 June 30 2022 2022 Unaudited Assets Cash and due from financial institutions $ 5,776,634 $ 7,122,187 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 10,849,260 48,456,109 Cash and cash equivalents 16,625,894 55,578,296 Securities available for sale 114,236,507 115,717,308 Loans held for sale 594,050 248,000 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,625,109 at September 30, 2022 and $4,342,121 at June 30, 2022 366,890,844 335,672,317 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,289,700 1,289,700 Accrued interest receivable 2,274,881 2,105,470 Premises and equipment, net 8,416,156 8,481,385 Mortgage servicing rights 1,133,989 1,138,165 Cash surrender value of life insurance 9,846,096 9,767,792 Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898 Repossessed Assets 9,325 75,025 Other assets 5,041,538 3,630,737 Total assets $ 527,572,878 $ 534,918,093 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 55,744,751 $ 55,960,708 Interest-bearing 424,962,052 428,550,708 Total deposits 480,706,803 484,511,416 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,422,327 3,758,195 Total liabilities 484,129,130 488,269,611 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized; Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,130,963 - September 30, 2022 and 1,140,305 - June 30, 2022 18,363 18,363 Additional paid-in capital 9,980,148 9,940,774 Retained earnings 57,688,196 56,384,625 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (11,815,295 ) (7,726,089 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 705,365 shares at September 30, 2022 and 696,023 shares at June 30, 2022 (12,427,664 ) (11,969,191 ) Total shareholders' equity 43,443,748 46,648,482 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 527,572,878 $ 534,918,093

FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Income

Three Months Ended September 30 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 3,869,513 $ 3,392,516 Taxable securities 441,825 354,571 Tax exempt securities 451,630 414,258 Other 161,572 18,753 Total interest and dividend income 4,924,540 4,180,098 Interest expense: Deposits 548,353 366,671 Total interest expense 548,353 366,671 Net interest income 4,376,187 3,813,427 Provision for loan losses 300,000 50,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,076,187 3,763,427 Noninterest income: Net gains on sales of loans 68,146 282,663 Net gains (losses) on sales of REO 11,841 (7,016 ) Commission income 318,420 322,604 Service charges and fees 279,430 263,230 Earnings on life insurance 78,304 76,365 Other 269,796 275,308 Total noninterest income 1,025,937 1,213,154 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 1,770,667 1,712,210 Occupancy and equipment 307,383 326,016 Professional 109,251 118,919 Marketing 93,974 112,368 Deposit insurance premium 38,000 33,000 Regulatory assessment 8,090 9,360 Correspondent bank charges 22,416 19,524 Data processing 331,142 419,272 Printing, postage and supplies 77,812 72,284 Expense on life insurance 22,099 21,432 Contribution expense 9,501 21,014 Expense on REO 4,783 (3,936 ) Other 395,580 347,038 Total noninterest expense 3,190,698 3,208,501 Income before income taxes 1,911,426 1,768,080 Income tax expense 288,387 297,536 Net income $ 1,623,039 $ 1,470,544

FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Key Balances and Ratios

Three Months Ended September 30 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Per common share data: Earnings $ 1.42 $ 1.28 Diluted earnings $ 1.42 $ 1.28 Dividends paid $ 0.28 $ 0.26 Average shares issued and outstanding 1,140,413.0 1,145,204.0 Shares outstanding end of period 1,130,963.0 1,143,377.0 Supplemental data: Net interest margin ** 3.37 % 3.23 % Return on average assets *** 1.21 % 1.17 % Return on average common equity *** 13.61 % 10.72 % September 30 June 30 2022 2022 Nonperforming assets * $ 2,035,344 $ 2,344,693 Repossessed assets $ 9,325 $ 75,025 * Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets ** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis *** Annualized

