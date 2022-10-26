Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $5.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $19.0 million, or $0.79 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net income per diluted share was $0.83 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to net income per diluted share of $2.43 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.



"We were pleased with the execution of the community banking segment as loan growth remained strong through the quarter,” said Douglas Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “We were able to grow our net interest income and expand margin at the community banking segment as we deployed our cash to fund loans. The results of the mortgage banking segment were disappointing and reflect the significant headwinds that the industry continues to face due to an increase in rates and resulting decline in demand. We continue to execute on cost containment measures, while we also seek opportunities to add production talent.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $5.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $19.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Consolidated return on average assets was 1.08% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 3.38% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Consolidated return on average equity was 5.38% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 17.25% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Dividends declared during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 totaled $0.20 per common share.



We repurchased approximately 425,000 shares at a cost of $7.3 million, or $17.05 per share, during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets was 0.27% at September 30, 2022, 0.39% at June 30, 2022, and 0.18% at September 30, 2021.



Past due loans as percentage of total loans was 0.48% at September 30, 2022, 0.60% at June 30, 2022, and 0.92% at September 30, 2021.



Book value per share was $16.86 at September 30, 2022 and $17.45 at December 31, 2021. The decrease reflects an $0.80 per share impact resulting from an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities.

Community Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $8.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which represents a $309,000, or 3.5%, decrease compared to $8.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Net interest income totaled $15.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which represents a $1.4 million, or 10.1%, increase compared to $14.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Average loans held for investment totaled $1.31 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which represents an increase of $55.4 million, or 4.4%, compared to $1.26 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Average loans held for investment increased $63.7 million compared to $1.25 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Net interest margin increased 66 basis points to 3.34% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 2.68% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which was a result of a decrease in the average balance of cash, as funds were utilized to fund loans held for investment, purchase investment securities and pay down borrowings. In addition, yields increased on loans receivable, loans held for sale, mortgage related securities, debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments category. Net interest margin increased 32 basis points compared to 3.02% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, driven by an increase in weighted average yield on loans and weighted average yield on average debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments. In addition, excess cash was utilized to fund loans held for investment and pay down borrowings.



The segment had a provision for credit losses of $234,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $750,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in loans held for investment during the quarter.



The efficiency ratio was 47.16% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 48.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.19 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $62.7 million, or 5.0%, compared to $1.25 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Average deposits decreased $14.9 million, or 4.9% annualized compared to the $1.21 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Other noninterest expense increased $1.1 million to $1.5 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $422,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase was driven by fees paid to the mortgage banking segment for the purchase of single-family adjustable rate mortgage loans. These fees are eliminated in the consolidated statements of income.

Mortgage Banking Segment



Pre-tax loss totaled $1.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $15.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

There was a $4.0 million gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights during the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to none during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Loan originations decreased $286.4 million, or 26.9%, to $778.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.06 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 90.4% of originations for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 73.8% of total originations for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $24.0 million, or 46.8%, to $27.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $51.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Gross margin on loans sold decreased to 3.80% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 4.54% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $7.1 million, or 24.6%, to $21.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $29.0 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease primarily related to decreased commission expense and branch manager compensation driven by decreased loan origination volume and branch profitability as gross margins decreased.

Other noninterest expense increased $301,000 to $2.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $2.3 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase related to an increase in provision of loan sale losses.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022 the segment has added 11 branches and a total of 130 loan origination personnel. Losses associated with these new branches totaled approximately $683,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. These branch losses are net of corporate revenue of approximately $492,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $599,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.” Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies, including significant disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the outbreak of COVID-19; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.



WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

For The Three Months Ended September 30, For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Loans $ 16,235 $ 16,131 $ 44,281 $ 49,214 Mortgage-related securities 903 471 2,326 1,448 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 987 904 2,964 2,637 Total interest income 18,125 17,506 49,571 53,299 Interest expense: Deposits 981 947 2,511 3,542 Borrowings 1,746 2,445 5,717 7,414 Total interest expense 2,727 3,392 8,228 10,956 Net interest income 15,398 14,114 41,343 42,343 Provision (credit) for credit losses (1) 332 (700 ) 304 (2,520 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,066 14,814 41,039 44,863 Noninterest income: Service charges on loans and deposits 529 1,136 1,705 2,483 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 354 312 1,394 1,297 Mortgage banking income 26,064 46,547 83,749 150,587 Other 457 4,941 1,612 6,812 Total noninterest income 27,404 52,936 88,460 161,179 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 26,174 34,229 77,502 102,278 Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment 2,296 2,488 6,540 7,346 Advertising 1,137 835 3,004 2,570 Data processing 1,084 986 3,430 2,871 Communications 302 331 900 988 Professional fees 393 550 1,203 804 Real estate owned 1 1 6 (11 ) Loan processing expense 1,120 1,135 3,685 3,670 Other 3,187 2,768 9,408 9,104 Total noninterest expenses 35,694 43,323 105,678 129,620 Income before income taxes 6,776 24,427 23,821 76,422 Income tax expense 1,506 5,427 5,269 18,184 Net income $ 5,270 $ 19,000 $ 18,552 $ 58,238 Income per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.80 $ 0.84 $ 2.45 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.79 $ 0.83 $ 2.43 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 21,342 23,785 22,193 23,790 Diluted 21,454 23,960 22,323 23,987

(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022. The 2021 amount presented is calculated under the prior accounting standard.



WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Cash $ 37,231 $ 343,016 Federal funds sold 16,007 13,981 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments 19,703 19,725 Cash and cash equivalents 72,941 376,722 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 197,298 179,016 Loans held for sale (at fair value) 186,049 312,738 Loans receivable 1,354,465 1,205,785 Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans (1) 17,452 15,778 Loans receivable, net 1,337,013 1,190,007 Office properties and equipment, net 21,491 22,273 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 15,750 24,438 Cash surrender value of life insurance 66,099 65,368 Real estate owned, net 148 148 Prepaid expenses and other assets 78,262 45,148 Total assets $ 1,975,051 $ 2,215,858 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 246,487 $ 214,409 Money market and savings deposits 346,960 392,314 Time deposits 593,681 626,663 Total deposits 1,187,128 1,233,386 Borrowings 319,951 477,127 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 24,084 4,094 Other liabilities 67,714 68,478 Total liabilities 1,598,877 1,783,085 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 223 248 Additional paid-in capital 130,731 174,505 Retained earnings 277,514 273,398 Unearned ESOP shares (13,353 ) (14,243 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (18,941 ) (1,135 ) Total shareholders' equity 376,174 432,773 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,975,051 $ 2,215,858 Share Information Shares outstanding 22,318 24,795 Book value per share $ 16.86 $ 17.45

(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022. The 2021 amount presented is calculated under the prior accounting standard.



WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 15,398 $ 14,081 $ 11,864 $ 13,172 $ 14,114 Provision (credit) for credit losses (1) 332 48 (76 ) (1,470 ) (700 ) Total noninterest income 27,404 31,238 29,818 42,016 52,936 Total noninterest expense 35,694 35,050 34,935 40,974 43,323 Income before income taxes 6,776 10,221 6,823 15,684 24,427 Income tax expense 1,506 2,231 1,532 3,131 5,427 Net income $ 5,270 $ 7,990 $ 5,291 $ 12,553 $ 19,000 Income per share – basic $ 0.25 $ 0.36 $ 0.23 $ 0.53 $ 0.80 Income per share – diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.36 $ 0.23 $ 0.53 $ 0.79 Dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.70 $ 0.20 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets - QTD 1.08 % 1.61 % 1.00 % 2.22 % 3.38 % Return on average equity - QTD 5.38 % 7.93 % 5.00 % 11.14 % 17.25 % Net interest margin - QTD 3.34 % 3.02 % 2.38 % 2.47 % 2.68 % Return on average assets - YTD 1.22 % 1.30 % 1.00 % 3.20 % 3.54 % Return on average equity - YTD 6.09 % 6.42 % 5.00 % 16.38 % 18.08 % Net interest margin - YTD 2.90 % 2.69 % 2.38 % 2.68 % 2.75 % Asset Quality Ratios: Past due loans to total loans 0.48 % 0.60 % 0.53 % 0.59 % 0.92 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.37 % 0.59 % 0.55 % 0.46 % 0.32 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.27 % 0.39 % 0.34 % 0.26 % 0.18 % Allowance for credit losses to loans receivable (1) 1.29 % 1.35 % 1.40 % 1.31 % 1.37 %

(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022. The 2021 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.



WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Average balances (Dollars in Thousands) Interest-earning assets Loans receivable and held for sale $ 1,492,462 $ 1,433,452 $ 1,361,839 $ 1,517,984 $ 1,573,194 Mortgage related securities 172,807 168,000 138,863 119,709 108,743 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 162,211 269,823 519,116 475,574 409,559 Total interest-earning assets 1,827,480 1,871,275 2,019,818 2,113,267 2,091,496 Noninterest-earning assets 114,274 117,248 128,813 131,703 137,454 Total assets $ 1,941,754 $ 1,988,523 $ 2,148,631 $ 2,244,970 $ 2,228,950 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand accounts $ 75,058 $ 70,674 $ 69,736 $ 70,762 $ 68,478 Money market, savings, and escrow accounts 398,643 412,321 404,413 398,210 391,599 Certificates of deposit 586,012 584,244 610,681 643,546 663,343 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,059,713 1,067,239 1,084,830 1,112,518 1,123,420 Borrowings 296,111 326,068 440,252 481,971 475,000 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,355,824 1,393,307 1,525,082 1,594,489 1,598,420 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 153,591 154,070 152,900 153,303 153,436 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 43,683 36,962 41,232 49,982 40,148 Total liabilities 1,553,098 1,584,339 1,719,214 1,797,774 1,792,004 Equity 388,656 404,184 429,417 447,196 436,946 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,941,754 $ 1,988,523 $ 2,148,631 $ 2,244,970 $ 2,228,950 Average Yield/Costs (annualized) Loans receivable and held for sale 4.32 % 4.07 % 4.02 % 3.96 % 4.07 % Mortgage related securities 2.07 % 1.96 % 1.76 % 1.68 % 1.72 % Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 2.41 % 1.56 % 0.72 % 0.77 % 0.88 % Total interest-earning assets 3.93 % 3.52 % 3.02 % 3.11 % 3.32 % Demand accounts 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.08 % Money market and savings accounts 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.24 % Certificates of deposit 0.51 % 0.37 % 0.37 % 0.40 % 0.42 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.37 % 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.33 % Borrowings 2.34 % 1.95 % 2.20 % 2.09 % 2.04 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.80 % 0.67 % 0.84 % 0.85 % 0.84 %





COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT

SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 15,507 $ 13,710 $ 11,652 $ 13,197 $ 14,090 Provision (credit) for credit losses (1) 234 (41 ) (140 ) (1,500 ) (750 ) Total noninterest income 1,116 1,640 1,432 1,459 1,726 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 4,424 4,596 5,212 5,085 5,360 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 955 876 937 960 909 Advertising 213 244 227 278 233 Data processing 539 531 608 531 531 Communications 108 63 94 100 122 Professional fees 123 118 114 151 130 Real estate owned 1 - 5 14 1 Loan processing expense - - - - - Other 1,477 1,006 600 651 422 Total noninterest expense 7,840 7,434 7,797 7,770 7,708 Income before income taxes 8,549 7,957 5,427 8,386 8,858 Income tax expense 1,983 1,658 1,167 1,690 2,092 Net income $ 6,566 $ 6,299 $ 4,260 $ 6,696 $ 6,766 Efficiency ratio - QTD 47.16 % 48.43 % 59.59 % 53.02 % 48.74 % Efficiency ratio - YTD 51.20 % 53.57 % 59.59 % 48.58 % 47.21 %

(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022. The 2021 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.



MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT

SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ (155 ) $ 370 $ 183 $ (49 ) $ (2 ) Provision (credit) for credit losses (2) 98 89 64 30 50 Total noninterest income 27,305 30,126 28,604 40,692 51,290 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 21,864 21,311 20,438 27,866 28,981 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 1,341 1,180 1,251 1,306 1,579 Advertising 924 718 678 680 602 Data processing 543 613 588 542 450 Communications 194 195 246 221 209 Professional fees 265 222 338 306 421 Real estate owned - - - - - Loan processing expense 1,120 1,134 1,431 940 1,135 Other 2,571 2,733 2,309 1,445 2,270 Total noninterest expense 28,822 28,106 27,279 33,306 35,647 (Loss) income before income taxes (1,770 ) 2,301 1,444 7,307 15,591 Income tax (benefit) expense (470 ) 578 377 1,443 3,341 Net (loss) income $ (1,300 ) $ 1,723 $ 1,067 $ 5,864 $ 12,250 Efficiency ratio - QTD 106.16 % 92.16 % 94.76 % 81.95 % 69.50 % Efficiency ratio - YTD 97.42 % 93.42 % 94.76 % 71.44 % 68.71 % Loan originations $ 729,897 $ 778,760 $ 708,463 $ 993,113 $ 1,055,500 Purchase 94.2 % 90.4 % 77.3 % 73.8 % 73.8 % Refinance 5.8 % 9.6 % 22.7 % 26.2 % 26.2 % Gross margin on loans sold(1) 3.80 % 3.76 % 4.00 % 4.18 % 4.54 %

(1) Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations

(2) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022. The 2021 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.



