Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $5.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $19.0 million, or $0.79 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net income per diluted share was $0.83 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to net income per diluted share of $2.43 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

"We were pleased with the execution of the community banking segment as loan growth remained strong through the quarter,” said Douglas Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “We were able to grow our net interest income and expand margin at the community banking segment as we deployed our cash to fund loans. The results of the mortgage banking segment were disappointing and reflect the significant headwinds that the industry continues to face due to an increase in rates and resulting decline in demand. We continue to execute on cost containment measures, while we also seek opportunities to add production talent.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

  • Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $5.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $19.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Consolidated return on average assets was 1.08% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 3.38% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Consolidated return on average equity was 5.38% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 17.25% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Dividends declared during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 totaled $0.20 per common share.
  • We repurchased approximately 425,000 shares at a cost of $7.3 million, or $17.05 per share, during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
  • Nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets was 0.27% at September 30, 2022, 0.39% at June 30, 2022, and 0.18% at September 30, 2021.
  • Past due loans as percentage of total loans was 0.48% at September 30, 2022, 0.60% at June 30, 2022, and 0.92% at September 30, 2021.
  • Book value per share was $16.86 at September 30, 2022 and $17.45 at December 31, 2021.  The decrease reflects an $0.80 per share impact resulting from an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities.

Community Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax income totaled $8.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which represents a $309,000, or 3.5%, decrease compared to $8.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Net interest income totaled $15.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which represents a $1.4 million, or 10.1%, increase compared to $14.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Average loans held for investment totaled $1.31 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which represents an increase of $55.4 million, or 4.4%, compared to $1.26 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Average loans held for investment increased $63.7 million compared to $1.25 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
  • Net interest margin increased 66 basis points to 3.34% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 2.68% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which was a result of a decrease in the average balance of cash, as funds were utilized to fund loans held for investment, purchase investment securities and pay down borrowings. In addition, yields increased on loans receivable, loans held for sale, mortgage related securities, debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments category. Net interest margin increased 32 basis points compared to 3.02% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, driven by an increase in weighted average yield on loans and weighted average yield on average debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments. In addition, excess cash was utilized to fund loans held for investment and pay down borrowings.
  • The segment had a provision for credit losses of $234,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $750,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.  The increase was primarily due to an increase in loans held for investment during the quarter.
  • The efficiency ratio was 47.16% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 48.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.19 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $62.7 million, or 5.0%, compared to $1.25 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Average deposits decreased $14.9 million, or 4.9% annualized compared to the $1.21 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
  • Other noninterest expense increased $1.1 million to $1.5 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $422,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase was driven by fees paid to the mortgage banking segment for the purchase of single-family adjustable rate mortgage loans. These fees are eliminated in the consolidated statements of income.

Mortgage Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax loss totaled $1.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $15.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • There was a $4.0 million gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights during the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to none during the three months ended September 30, 2022.
  • Loan originations decreased $286.4 million, or 26.9%, to $778.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.06 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 90.4% of originations for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 73.8% of total originations for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $24.0 million, or 46.8%, to $27.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $51.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Gross margin on loans sold decreased to 3.80% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 4.54% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. 
  • Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $7.1 million, or 24.6%, to $21.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $29.0 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease primarily related to decreased commission expense and branch manager compensation driven by decreased loan origination volume and branch profitability as gross margins decreased.
  • Other noninterest expense increased $301,000 to $2.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $2.3 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase related to an increase in provision of loan sale losses.
  • During the nine months ended September 30, 2022 the segment has added 11 branches and a total of 130 loan origination personnel.  Losses associated with these new branches totaled approximately $683,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. These branch losses are net of corporate revenue of approximately $492,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $599,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

  For The Three Months Ended September 30,  For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
  (In Thousands, except per share amounts) 
Interest income:                
Loans $16,235  $16,131  $44,281  $49,214 
Mortgage-related securities  903   471   2,326   1,448 
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments  987   904   2,964   2,637 
Total interest income  18,125   17,506   49,571   53,299 
Interest expense:                
Deposits  981   947   2,511   3,542 
Borrowings  1,746   2,445   5,717   7,414 
Total interest expense  2,727   3,392   8,228   10,956 
Net interest income  15,398   14,114   41,343   42,343 
Provision (credit) for credit losses (1)  332   (700)  304   (2,520)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  15,066   14,814   41,039   44,863 
Noninterest income:                
Service charges on loans and deposits  529   1,136   1,705   2,483 
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance  354   312   1,394   1,297 
Mortgage banking income  26,064   46,547   83,749   150,587 
Other  457   4,941   1,612   6,812 
Total noninterest income  27,404   52,936   88,460   161,179 
Noninterest expenses:                
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits  26,174   34,229   77,502   102,278 
Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment  2,296   2,488   6,540   7,346 
Advertising  1,137   835   3,004   2,570 
Data processing  1,084   986   3,430   2,871 
Communications  302   331   900   988 
Professional fees  393   550   1,203   804 
Real estate owned  1   1   6   (11)
Loan processing expense  1,120   1,135   3,685   3,670 
Other  3,187   2,768   9,408   9,104 
Total noninterest expenses  35,694   43,323   105,678   129,620 
Income before income taxes  6,776   24,427   23,821   76,422 
Income tax expense  1,506   5,427   5,269   18,184 
Net income $5,270  $19,000  $18,552  $58,238 
Income per share:                
Basic $0.25  $0.80  $0.84  $2.45 
Diluted $0.25  $0.79  $0.83  $2.43 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic  21,342   23,785   22,193   23,790 
Diluted  21,454   23,960   22,323   23,987 

(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022.  The 2021 amount presented is calculated under the prior accounting standard. 

 
WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

  September 30,  December 31, 
  2022  2021 
  (Unaudited)     
Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts) 
Cash $37,231  $343,016 
Federal funds sold  16,007   13,981 
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments  19,703   19,725 
Cash and cash equivalents  72,941   376,722 
Securities available for sale (at fair value)  197,298   179,016 
Loans held for sale (at fair value)  186,049   312,738 
Loans receivable  1,354,465   1,205,785 
Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans (1)  17,452   15,778 
Loans receivable, net  1,337,013   1,190,007 
         
Office properties and equipment, net  21,491   22,273 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)  15,750   24,438 
Cash surrender value of life insurance  66,099   65,368 
Real estate owned, net  148   148 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  78,262   45,148 
Total assets $1,975,051  $2,215,858 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Liabilities:        
Demand deposits $246,487  $214,409 
Money market and savings deposits  346,960   392,314 
Time deposits  593,681   626,663 
Total deposits  1,187,128   1,233,386 
         
Borrowings  319,951   477,127 
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes  24,084   4,094 
Other liabilities  67,714   68,478 
Total liabilities  1,598,877   1,783,085 
         
Shareholders' equity:        
Preferred stock  -   - 
Common stock  223   248 
Additional paid-in capital  130,731   174,505 
Retained earnings  277,514   273,398 
Unearned ESOP shares  (13,353)  (14,243)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes  (18,941)  (1,135)
Total shareholders' equity  376,174   432,773 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,975,051  $2,215,858 
         
Share Information        
Shares outstanding  22,318   24,795 
Book value per share $16.86  $17.45 
         

 (1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022.  The 2021 amount presented is calculated under the prior accounting standard.  


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)

  At or For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
  2022  2022  2022  2021  2021 
  (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts) 
Condensed Results of Operations:                    
Net interest income $15,398  $14,081  $11,864  $13,172  $14,114 
Provision (credit) for credit losses (1)  332   48   (76)  (1,470)  (700)
Total noninterest income  27,404   31,238   29,818   42,016   52,936 
Total noninterest expense  35,694   35,050   34,935   40,974   43,323 
Income before income taxes  6,776   10,221   6,823   15,684   24,427 
Income tax expense  1,506   2,231   1,532   3,131   5,427 
Net income $5,270  $7,990  $5,291  $12,553  $19,000 
Income per share – basic $0.25  $0.36  $0.23  $0.53  $0.80 
Income per share – diluted $0.25  $0.36  $0.23  $0.53  $0.79 
Dividends declared per share $0.20  $0.20  $0.20  $0.70  $0.20 
                     
Performance Ratios (annualized):                    
Return on average assets - QTD  1.08%  1.61%  1.00%  2.22%  3.38%
Return on average equity - QTD  5.38%  7.93%  5.00%  11.14%  17.25%
Net interest margin - QTD  3.34%  3.02%  2.38%  2.47%  2.68%
                     
Return on average assets - YTD  1.22%  1.30%  1.00%  3.20%  3.54%
Return on average equity - YTD  6.09%  6.42%  5.00%  16.38%  18.08%
Net interest margin - YTD  2.90%  2.69%  2.38%  2.68%  2.75%
                     
Asset Quality Ratios:                    
Past due loans to total loans  0.48%  0.60%  0.53%  0.59%  0.92%
Nonaccrual loans to total loans  0.37%  0.59%  0.55%  0.46%  0.32%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.27%  0.39%  0.34%  0.26%  0.18%
Allowance for credit losses to loans receivable (1)  1.29%  1.35%  1.40%  1.31%  1.37%

(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022.  The 2021 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard. 


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS
(Unaudited)

  At or For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
  2022  2022  2022  2021  2021 
Average balances (Dollars in Thousands) 
Interest-earning assets                    
Loans receivable and held for sale $1,492,462  $1,433,452  $1,361,839  $1,517,984  $1,573,194 
Mortgage related securities  172,807   168,000   138,863   119,709   108,743 
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments  162,211   269,823   519,116   475,574   409,559 
Total interest-earning assets  1,827,480   1,871,275   2,019,818   2,113,267   2,091,496 
Noninterest-earning assets  114,274   117,248   128,813   131,703   137,454 
Total assets $1,941,754  $1,988,523  $2,148,631  $2,244,970  $2,228,950 
                     
Interest-bearing liabilities                    
Demand accounts $75,058  $70,674  $69,736  $70,762  $68,478 
Money market, savings, and escrow accounts  398,643   412,321   404,413   398,210   391,599 
Certificates of deposit  586,012   584,244   610,681   643,546   663,343 
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,059,713   1,067,239   1,084,830   1,112,518   1,123,420 
Borrowings  296,111   326,068   440,252   481,971   475,000 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,355,824   1,393,307   1,525,082   1,594,489   1,598,420 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  153,591   154,070   152,900   153,303   153,436 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  43,683   36,962   41,232   49,982   40,148 
Total liabilities  1,553,098   1,584,339   1,719,214   1,797,774   1,792,004 
Equity  388,656   404,184   429,417   447,196   436,946 
Total liabilities and equity $1,941,754  $1,988,523  $2,148,631  $2,244,970  $2,228,950 
                     
Average Yield/Costs (annualized)                    
Loans receivable and held for sale  4.32%  4.07%  4.02%  3.96%  4.07%
Mortgage related securities  2.07%  1.96%  1.76%  1.68%  1.72%
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments  2.41%  1.56%  0.72%  0.77%  0.88%
Total interest-earning assets  3.93%  3.52%  3.02%  3.11%  3.32%
                     
Demand accounts  0.08%  0.09%  0.08%  0.08%  0.08%
Money market and savings accounts  0.21%  0.19%  0.21%  0.22%  0.24%
Certificates of deposit  0.51%  0.37%  0.37%  0.40%  0.42%
Total interest-bearing deposits  0.37%  0.28%  0.29%  0.31%  0.33%
Borrowings  2.34%  1.95%  2.20%  2.09%  2.04%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  0.80%  0.67%  0.84%  0.85%  0.84%


COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)

  At or For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
  2022  2022  2022  2021  2021 
  (Dollars in Thousands) 
Condensed Results of Operations:                    
Net interest income $15,507  $13,710  $11,652  $13,197  $14,090 
Provision (credit) for credit losses (1)  234   (41)  (140)  (1,500)  (750)
Total noninterest income  1,116   1,640   1,432   1,459   1,726 
Noninterest expenses:                    
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits  4,424   4,596   5,212   5,085   5,360 
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment  955   876   937   960   909 
Advertising  213   244   227   278   233 
Data processing  539   531   608   531   531 
Communications  108   63   94   100   122 
Professional fees  123   118   114   151   130 
Real estate owned  1   -   5   14   1 
Loan processing expense  -   -   -   -   - 
Other  1,477   1,006   600   651   422 
Total noninterest expense  7,840   7,434   7,797   7,770   7,708 
Income before income taxes  8,549   7,957   5,427   8,386   8,858 
Income tax expense  1,983   1,658   1,167   1,690   2,092 
Net income $6,566  $6,299  $4,260  $6,696  $6,766 
                     
Efficiency ratio - QTD  47.16%  48.43%  59.59%  53.02%  48.74%
Efficiency ratio - YTD  51.20%  53.57%  59.59%  48.58%  47.21%

(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022.  The 2021 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard. 


MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)

  At or For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
  2022  2022  2022  2021  2021 
  (Dollars in Thousands) 
Condensed Results of Operations:                    
Net interest income $(155) $370  $183  $(49) $(2)
Provision (credit) for credit losses (2)  98   89   64   30   50 
Total noninterest income  27,305   30,126   28,604   40,692   51,290 
Noninterest expenses:                    
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits  21,864   21,311   20,438   27,866   28,981 
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment  1,341   1,180   1,251   1,306   1,579 
Advertising  924   718   678   680   602 
Data processing  543   613   588   542   450 
Communications  194   195   246   221   209 
Professional fees  265   222   338   306   421 
Real estate owned  -   -   -   -   - 
Loan processing expense  1,120   1,134   1,431   940   1,135 
Other  2,571   2,733   2,309   1,445   2,270 
Total noninterest expense  28,822   28,106   27,279   33,306   35,647 
(Loss) income before income taxes  (1,770)  2,301   1,444   7,307   15,591 
Income tax (benefit) expense  (470)  578   377   1,443   3,341 
Net (loss) income $(1,300) $1,723  $1,067  $5,864  $12,250 
                     
Efficiency ratio - QTD  106.16%  92.16%  94.76%  81.95%  69.50%
Efficiency ratio - YTD  97.42%  93.42%  94.76%  71.44%  68.71%
                     
Loan originations $729,897  $778,760  $708,463  $993,113  $1,055,500 
Purchase  94.2%  90.4%  77.3%  73.8%  73.8%
Refinance  5.8%  9.6%  22.7%  26.2%  26.2%
Gross margin on loans sold(1)  3.80%  3.76%  4.00%  4.18%  4.54%

(1) Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations
(2) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022.  The 2021 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.


