Lottery.com announces appointment of new Auditors

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”), a global technology company committed to deliver trusted gaming solutions whenever and wherever the lottery is played, today announced the appointment of Yusufali & Associates, LLC (“Yusufali”) as its new independent registered public accounting firm engaged to perform quarterly financial reviews and annual audits for the Company.



In the past few weeks, the Company also announced through filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the appointment of new independent board members along with a new interim CEO and interim CFO.

Yusuf Musaji, Founder & CEO, Yusufali & Associates LLC, said “We are delighted to have been appointed the official auditors of Lottery.com. We are committed to the efficient and thorough review and audit of the Company’s public filing and understand the importance of finalizing our work on a timely basis.”

Sohail Quraeshi, CEO of Lottery.com commented, “We are delighted with the appointment of Yusufali as our auditors and are assured by their vast experience in successfully managing the complex financial audits and review of other public corporations that we have made the right choice. We are at the threshold of a new beginning at Lottery.com and look forward to working with them. It is critical to the success of the company as we move forward with renewed diligence, accuracy, and commitment that we only have the best team in place to help us.”

About Yusufali & Associates, LLC (“Yusufali”):

Yusufali, (www.ya-cpa.com), is a U.S. based partner-owned, public accounting firm that is a PCAOB and AICPA member firm which also holds certifications in ISC2, HITRUST and PCIDSS. The firm also specializes in audits and consulting services including SSAE18 and performs HIPAA audits.. Yusufali & Associates (Y&A) is also registered with the Financial Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and provides audit services to Broker-Dealers and has a Trusted Advisory Partnership with the National Securities Corporation.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located throughout the United States and other countries to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Lottery participants look to Lottery.com for compelling, real-time results on over 800 lottery games from over 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether.org, Lottery.com is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery.com’s mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.lottery.com .

