Shell Plc 3rd Quarter 2022 Unaudited Results

SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED RESULTS Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 %¹ Reference 2022 2021 % 6,743 18,040 (447) -63 Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 31,899 8,640 +269 9,454 11,472 4,130 -18 Adjusted Earnings A 30,055 12,898 +133 21,512 23,150 13,460 -7 Adjusted EBITDA A 63,689 38,656 +65 12,539 18,655 16,025 -33 Cash flow from operating activities 46,009 36,935 +25 (5,049) (6,207) (3,804) Cash flow from investing activities (15,530) (7,339) 7,490 12,448 12,221 Free cash flow G 30,479 29,596 5,426 7,024 4,840 Cash capital expenditure C 17,515 13,197 9,359 9,547 8,359 -2 Operating expenses F 28,363 26,264 +8 9,893 9,270 8,696 +7 Underlying operating expenses F 28,419 25,924 +10 17.3% 14.3% 2.9% ROACE on a Net income basis D 17.3% 2.9% 14.7% 12.4% 6.1% ROACE on an Adjusted Earnings plus Non-controlling interest (NCI) basis D 14.7% 6.1% 48,343 46,357 57,492 Net debt E 48,343 57,492 20.3% 19.3% 25.6% Gearing E 20.3% 25.6% 2,766 2,898 3,068 -5 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 2,875 3,269 -12 0.93 2.42 (0.06) -62 Basic earnings per share ($) 4.29 1.11 +286 1.30 1.54 0.53 -16 Adjusted Earnings per share ($) B 4.04 1.66 +143 0.25 0.25 0.24 — Dividend per share ($) 0.75 0.6535 +15

Quarter Analysis1

Income attributable to Shell plc shareholders, compared with the second quarter 2022, mainly reflected lower LNG trading and optimisation results, lower chemicals and refining margins, as well as higher underlying operating expenses, partly offset by increased volumes from higher-value barrels in Deep Water.

Third quarter 2022 income attributable to Shell plc shareholders also included net losses of $1.0 billion due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, and impairment charges of $0.4 billion. These net losses are included in identified items amounting to a charge of $1.4 billion in the quarter. This compares with identified items in the second quarter 2022 which amounted to a net gain of $5.2 billion.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA were driven by the same factors as income attributable to Shell plc shareholders and adjusted for the above identified items and the cost of supplies adjustment of $1.4 billion.

Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2022 was $12.5 billion, and included working capital outflows of $4.2 billion, and tax payments of $3.4 billion. The working capital outflows are mainly driven by the increase in European gas inventories, and initial margin outflows, partly offset by lower prices on crude inventories.

Cash flow from investing activities for the quarter was an outflow of $5.0 billion.

Net debt and Gearing: At the end of the third quarter 2022, net debt was $48.3 billion, compared with $46.4 billion at the end of the second quarter 2022, mainly reflecting lower cash flow from operating activities and the absorption of debt from the acquisition of Sprng Energy. Gearing was 20.3% at the end of the third quarter 2022, compared with 19.3% at the end of the second quarter 2022, mainly driven by the increase in net debt.

Shareholder distributions

Total shareholder distributions in the quarter amounted to $6.8 billion. Dividends declared to Shell plc shareholders for the third quarter 2022 amount to $0.25 per share. Shell has now completed $6 billion of share buybacks announced in the

















second quarter 2022 results announcement. Today, Shell announces a share buyback programme of $4 billion which is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter 2022 results announcement. Shareholder distributions are in excess of 30% of cash flow from operating activities for the last four quarters. Subject to Board approval, Shell intends to increase the dividend per share by an expected 15% for the fourth quarter 2022, which will be paid in March 2023.

Nine Months Analysis1

Income attributable to Shell plc shareholders, compared with the first nine months 2021, mainly reflected higher realised prices, higher refining margins, higher trading and optimisation results, partly offset by lower volumes, and lower chemicals margins.

First nine months 2022 income attributable to Shell plc shareholders also included net losses of $0.8 billion due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, the write-down of a loan of $0.8 billion, and net impairment reversals of $1.4 billion. These gains and losses are included in identified items amounting to a net charge of $0.3 billion in the first nine months. This compares with identified items in the first nine months 2021 which amounted to a net charge of $6.9 billion.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months 2022 were driven by the same factors as income attributable to Shell plc shareholders and adjusted for identified items and the cost of supplies adjustment of negative $2.1 billion.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2022 was $46.0 billion, and reflected working capital outflows of $15.8 billion, and tax payments of $8.7 billion.

Cash flow from investing activities for the first nine months 2022 was an outflow of $15.5 billion.

This announcement, together with supplementary financial and operational disclosure and a separate press release for this quarter, is available at www.shell.com/investors2.

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2. Not incorporated by reference.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS

Withdrawal from Russian oil and gas activities

We refer to Note 8 to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

Integrated Gas

In July 2022, we were selected by QatarEnergy as a partner in the North Field East expansion project in Qatar, and in October 2022, we were selected as a partner in the North Field South project.

Upstream

In July 2022, we announced the final investment decision to develop the Jackdaw gas field in the UK North Sea, following regulatory approval earlier this year.

In September 2022, we announced the agreement to sell our 100% interest in Shell Onshore Ventures LLC, which holds a 51.8% membership interest in Aera Energy LLC in the USA.

In September 2022, we announced the final investment decision to develop the Rosmari-Marjoram gas project in Sarawak, Malaysia.

Chemicals and Products

In October 2022, we announced that Shell USA, Inc. and Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. had completed the definitive agreement and plan of merger announced in July 2022, pursuant to which Shell USA, Inc. acquired all of the common units representing limited partner interests in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. not held by Shell USA, Inc. or its affiliates.

Renewables and Energy Solutions

In July 2022, we announced the final investment decision to build Holland Hydrogen I, which will be Europe's largest renewable hydrogen plant once operational in 2025.

In August 2022, we completed the 100% acquisition of Solenergi Power Private Limited and with it, the Sprng Energy group of companies in India, which develops and manages renewable energy facilities such as solar and wind farms and infrastructure assets.





PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT

INTEGRATED GAS Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 %¹ Reference 2022 2021 % 5,736 8,103 (131) -29 Segment earnings 16,919 3,290 +414 3,417 4,346 (1,968) Of which: Identified items A 6,750 (1,723) 2,319 3,758 1,837 -38 Adjusted Earnings A 10,169 5,012 +103 5,393 6,529 3,922 -17 Adjusted EBITDA A 18,237 10,663 +71 6,664 8,176 1,915 -18 Cash flow from operating activities 21,283 6,668 +219 956 919 827 Cash capital expenditure C 2,739 2,488 123 144 168 -14 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 129 175 -26 4,645 4,642 4,760 — Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 4,597 4,865 -6 924 944 989 -2 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 922 1,014 -9 7.24 7.66 7.39 -5 LNG liquefaction volumes (million tonnes) 22.90 23.04 -1 15.66 15.21 15.18 +3 LNG sales volumes (million tonnes) 49.16 47.48 +4

1.Q3 on Q2 change

The Integrated Gas segment includes liquefied natural gas (LNG), conversion of natural gas into gas-to-liquids (GTL) fuels and other products. The segment includes natural gas and liquids exploration and extraction, and the operation of the upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas and liquids to market as well as the marketing, trading and optimisation of LNG, including LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the second quarter 2022, reflected the net effect of lower contributions from trading and optimisation and higher realised prices (decrease of $994 million). The trading and optimisation contributions were mainly impacted by a combination of seasonality and supply constraints, coupled with substantial differences between paper and physical realisations in a volatile and dislocated market.

Third quarter 2022 segment earnings also included gains of $3,419 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases and sales. As these commodity derivatives are measured at fair value, this creates an accounting mismatch over periods. These gains are part of identified items and compare with the second quarter 2022 which included net impairment reversals of $2,508 million and gains of $1,979 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, partly offset by charges of $326 million due to provisions for onerous contracts.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, and net cash inflows related to derivatives (inflow of $3,591 million). This was partly offset by working capital movements (outflow of $1,174 million) and tax payments (outflow of $845 million).

Total oil and gas production, compared with the second quarter 2022, decreased by 2% mainly due to "Permitted Industrial Actions" at Prelude and production sharing contract effects, partly offset by lower maintenance activities in Trinidad & Tobago. LNG liquefaction volumes decreased by 5% mainly due to "Permitted Industrial Actions" at Prelude and higher maintenance activities.

Nine Months Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the first nine months 2021, reflected higher realised prices and contributions from trading and optimisation (increase of $6,700 million). This was partly offset by lower volumes (decrease of $892 million) and higher operating expenses (increase of $394 million).

First nine months 2022 segment earnings also included gains of $6,980 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and net impairment reversals of $779 million, partly offset by other impacts of $608 million, which mainly comprised loan write-downs, as well as charges of $387 million due to provisions for onerous contracts. These gains and losses are part of identified items and compare with the first nine months 2021 which included losses of $2,382 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and impairment charges of $389 million, partly offset by gains of $1,104 million related to the sale of assets.





Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2022 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA and net cash inflows related to derivatives (inflow of $7,053 million), partly offset by tax payments (outflow of $2,112 million) and working capital movements (outflow of $1,479 million).

Total oil and gas production, compared with the first nine months 2021, decreased by 9% due to higher maintenance and production sharing contract effects, derecognition of Sakhalin-related volumes and "Permitted Industrial Actions" at Prelude, partly offset by new field ramp up's in Trinidad & Tobago. LNG liquefaction volumes decreased by 1% due to the derecognition of Sakhalin-related volumes, "Permitted Industrial Actions" at Prelude and lower feedgas supply, partly offset by lower maintenance.

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.





UPSTREAM Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 %¹ Reference 2022 2021 % 5,357 6,391 1,318 -16 Segment earnings 14,843 4,689 +217 (539) 1,479 (415) Of which: Identified items A 585 (489) 5,896 4,912 1,734 +20 Adjusted Earnings A 14,258 5,178 +175 12,539 11,167 6,768 +12 Adjusted EBITDA A 32,682 18,724 +75 8,343 8,110 5,724 +3 Cash flow from operating activities 22,417 14,588 +54 1,733 2,858 1,490 Cash capital expenditure C 6,298 4,663 1,273 1,325 1,495 -4 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 1,333 1,536 -13 2,995 3,428 3,103 -13 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 3,341 3,866 -14 1,789 1,917 2,030 -7 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 1,909 2,202 -13

1.Q3 on Q2 change

The Upstream segment includes exploration and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It also markets and transports oil and gas, and operates the infrastructure necessary to deliver them to the market.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the second quarter 2022, mainly reflected increased volumes from higher-value barrels in Deep Water this quarter ($442 million), non-cash provision releases ($503 million), and share of profit of joint ventures and associated gain relating to storage transfer effects ($209 million).

Third quarter 2022 segment earnings also included a gain of $312 million due to the impact of the discount rate change on provisions and charges of $361 million relating to UK Energy Profits Levy and an impairment charge of $303 million. These gains and losses are part of identified items, and compare with the second quarter 2022 which included net gains from impairments and impairment reversals of $1,682 million and a $252 million charge related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by the timing impact of dividends from joint ventures and associates of $1,543 million and tax payments of $2,372 million.

Total production, compared with the second quarter 2022, decreased mainly due to the derecognition of Salym in Russia and unscheduled deferments, which are partly offset by higher scheduled maintenance in the second quarter 2022.

Nine Months Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the first nine months 2021, mainly reflected higher realised oil and gas prices (increase of $8,343 million) and a gain of $979 million relating to storage and working gas transfer effects, partly offset by lower volumes (reduction of $1,842 million), mainly as a result of divestments.

First nine month 2022 segment earnings also included a gain from net impairment and impairment reversals of $982 million and losses of $529 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These gains and losses are part of identified items, and compare with the first nine months 2021 which included losses of $378 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, a net charge of $99 million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position, impairment charges of $226 million, and a net gain of $236 million related to the sale of assets.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months of 2022 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by the timing impact of dividends from joint ventures and associates of $2,843 million and tax payments of $6,060 million.

Total production, compared with the first nine months 2021, decreased due to the impact of divestments and scheduled maintenance. The impact of field decline was more than offset by growth from new fields.

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise





MARKETING Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 %¹ Reference 2022 2021 % 757 836 1,432 -9 Segment earnings² 1,758 3,065 -43 (63) 85 332

Of which: Identified items A (550) 208 820 751 1,099 +9 Adjusted Earnings² A 2,308 2,857 -19 1,505 1,452 1,760 +4 Adjusted EBITDA2 A 4,280 4,896 -13 2,299 (454) 1,843 +606 Cash flow from operating activities 1,315 3,802 -65 746 1,620 595 Cash capital expenditure C 2,838 1,445 2,581 2,515 2,578 +3 Marketing sales volumes (thousand b/d) 2,490 2,403 +4

1.Q3 on Q2 change

2.Segment earnings, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are presented on a CCS basis (see Note 2).

The Marketing segment comprises the Mobility, Lubricants, and Sectors & Decarbonisation businesses. The Mobility business operates Shell’s retail network including electric vehicle charging services. The Lubricants business produces, markets and sells lubricants for road transport, and machinery used in manufacturing, mining, power generation, agriculture and construction. The Sectors & Decarbonisation business sells fuels, speciality products and services including low-carbon energy solutions to a broad range of commercial customers including the aviation, shipping, commercial road transport and agricultural sectors.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the second quarter 2022, reflected higher Marketing unit margins (increase of $148 million) mainly driven by seasonal impacts in Mobility, partly offset by lower Lubricants and Sectors & Decarbonisation margins. The third quarter 2022 also included higher operating expenses (increase of $73 million).

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, and working capital inflows of $910 million, partly offset by tax payments of $112 million.

Marketing sales volumes (comprising hydrocarbon sales), compared with the second quarter 2022, increased mainly due to seasonal effects in Mobility and Sectors & Decarbonisation, partly offset by lower Lubricants sales volumes which were impacted by market exits.

Nine Months Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the first nine months 2021, reflected higher operating expenses partly driven by increased volumes (increase of $567 million), partly offset by higher Marketing margins (increase of $128 million).

First nine months 2022 segment earnings also included net losses of $236 million from impairments and impairment reversals, net losses of $111 million related to the sale of assets, losses of $88 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, and provisions for onerous contracts of $62 million. These net losses are part of identified items and compare with the first nine months 2021 which included gains of $312 million related to the sale of assets, partly offset by charges of $120 million related to redundancy and restructuring costs.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2022 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, and non-cash cost-of-sales adjustments of $691 million, partly offset by working capital outflows of $3,304 million, and tax payments of $333 million.

Marketing sales volumes (comprising hydrocarbon sales), compared with the first nine months 2022, increased mainly due to demand recovery in Aviation (within Sectors & Decarbonisation).

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise





CHEMICALS AND PRODUCTS Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 %¹ Reference 2022 2021 % 980 2,131 255 -54 Segment earnings² 4,183 407 +928 208 96 (221) Of which: Identified items A 208 (1,838) 772 2,035 475 -62 Adjusted Earnings² A 3,975 2,245 +77 1,797 3,184 1,282 -44 Adjusted EBITDA2 A 6,988 4,894 +43 3,385 2,728 2,724 +24 Cash flow from operating activities 9,787 5,281 +85 828 1,226 1,436 Cash capital expenditure C 3,051 3,765 1,434 1,342 1,629 +7 Refinery processing intake (thousand b/d) 1,391 1,737 -20 1,803 1,596 2,087 +13 Refining & Trading sales volumes (thousand b/d) 1,666 2,059 -19 2,879 3,054 3,549 -6 Chemicals sales volumes (thousand tonnes) 9,264 10,741 -14

1.Q3 on Q2 change

2.Segment earnings, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are presented on a CCS basis (see Note 2).

The Chemicals and Products segment includes chemicals manufacturing plants with their own marketing network, and refineries which turn crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of oil products which are moved and marketed around the world for domestic, industrial and transport use. The segment also includes the Pipeline business, Trading of crude oil, oil products and petrochemicals, and Oil Sands activities (the extraction of bitumen from mined oil sands and its conversion into synthetic crude oil).

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the second quarter 2022, reflected lower Products margins (decrease of $833 million) mainly due to lower Refining margins due to recovery in global product supply to meet demand, lower Chemicals margins (decrease of $276 million) due to higher feedstock and utility costs, and higher operating expenses (increase of $134 million).

Third quarter 2022 segment earnings also included gains of $226 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These gains are part of identified items, and compare with the second quarter 2022 which included gains of $74 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, gains of $64 million related to the sale of assets, and impairment charges of $41 million.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items. Adjusted Earnings for the third quarter were a loss of $555 million for Chemicals and positive earnings of $1,327 million for Products, from high Refining margins in the third quarter 2022, although lower than in the second quarter 2022.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, working capital inflows of $2,419 million, the timing of payments relating to emissions and biofuel programmes of $563 million, and cash inflows relating to commodity derivatives of $410 million. These net inflows were partly offset by non-cash cost-of-sales adjustments of $1,878 million.

Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 76% (previous methodology: 70%) compared with 78% (previous methodology: 71%) in the second quarter 2022, due to optimisation in the current low-margin environment.

Refinery utilisation was 88% (previous methodology: 79%) compared with 84% (previous methodology: 69%) in the second quarter 2022, due to lower unplanned maintenance.

With effect from the second quarter 2022, the methodology applied in calculating both Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation and Refinery utilisation has been revised to further align with industry disclosures. The revisions include moving from stream days capacity (defined as the maximum throughput, excluding the impact of maintenance or operational outages) to calendar days capacity (defined as the throughput including typical limitations such as maintenance over an extended period of time). Furthermore, Refinery utilisation is now specific to the capacity of the crude distillation unit (except for Scotford Refinery which uses the capacity of the hydrocracker), and no longer the capacity across all refinery units.

Nine Months Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the first nine months 2021, reflected higher Products margins (increase of $4,375 million) reflecting higher realised Refining margins and higher contributions from trading and optimisation, as well as lower depreciation charges (decrease of $239 million). These were partly offset by lower Chemicals margins (decrease of $2,306 million) and higher operating expenses (increase of $465 million).





First nine months 2022 segment earnings also included gains of $181 million related to the sale of assets, gains of $87 million related to the remeasurement of redundancy and restructuring costs, gains of $67 million related to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, and impairment charges of $142 million. These gains and losses are part of identified items, and compare with the first nine months 2021 which included impairment charges of $1,487 million, charges of $177 million related to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, and charges of $82 million related to provisions for onerous contracts.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items. Adjusted Earnings for the first nine months 2022 were a loss of $683 million for Chemicals and positive earnings of $4,658 million for Products.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2022 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, non-cash cost-of-sales adjustments of $2,295 million, the timing of payments relating to emissions and biofuel programmes of $1,553 million, dividends from joint ventures and associates of $518 million, and a long-term payable for a volume purchase contract of $507 million. These inflows were partly offset by working capital outflows of $2,318 million.

Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 79% (previous methodology: 73%) compared with 87% (previous methodology: 79%) in the first nine months 2021, due to higher turnarounds and optimisation for the low margin environment during the first nine months 2022.

Refinery utilisation was 84% (previous methodology: 74%) compared with 81% (previous methodology: 73%) in the first nine months 2021.

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.





RENEWABLES AND ENERGY SOLUTIONS Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 %¹ Reference 2022 2021 % (4,023) (173) (3,127) -2221 Segment earnings (5,732) (3,408) -68 (4,406) (898) (2,956) Of which: Identified items A (7,184) (3,122) 383 725 (171) -47 Adjusted Earnings A 1,452 (286) +608 530 1,013 (124) -48 Adjusted EBITDA A 2,064 (101) +2147 (8,051) (558) 3,842 -1344 Cash flow from operating activities (9,068) 5,687 -259 1,086 321 456 Cash capital expenditure C 2,393 742 67 54 64 +24 External power sales (terawatt hours)2 177 188 -6 157 188 192 -16 Sales of pipeline gas to end-use customers (terawatt hours)3 603 650 -7

1.Q3 on Q2 change

2.Physical power sales to third parties; excluding financial trades and physical trade with brokers, investors, financial institutions, trading platforms, and wholesale traders.

3.Physical natural gas sales to third parties; excluding financial trades and physical trade with brokers, investors, financial institutions, trading platforms, and wholesale traders. Excluding sales of natural gas by other segments and LNG sales.

The Renewables and Energy Solutions segment includes Shell’s Integrated Power activities, comprising electricity generation, marketing, trading and optimisation of power and pipeline gas, and digitally enabled customer solutions. The segment also includes production and marketing of hydrogen, development of commercial carbon capture & storage hubs, trading of carbon credits and investment in nature-based projects that avoid or reduce carbon.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the second quarter 2022, mainly reflected lower trading and optimisation results for gas and power due to price volatility across North America, Europe and Australia, as well as higher operating expenses.

Third quarter 2022 segment earnings also included net losses of $4,414 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory. As these commodity derivatives are measured at fair value, this creates an accounting mismatch over periods. These losses are part of identified items and compare with the second quarter 2022 which included net losses of $898 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by working capital movements (outflow of $5,694 million) and net cash outflows related to derivatives (outflow of $2,695 million), partly offset by Adjusted EBITDA.

Nine Months Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the first nine months 2021, reflected higher trading and optimisation results for gas and power, partly offset by higher operating expenses.

However, first nine months 2022 segment earnings also included net losses of $7,192 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These losses are part of identified items and compare with the first nine months 2021 which included net losses of $3,067 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2022 was primarily driven by working capital movements (outflow of $7,256 million) and net cash outflows related to derivatives (outflow of $3,676 million), partly offset by Adjusted EBITDA.

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

Additional Growth Measures





Quarters Nine months Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 %¹ 2022 2021 % Renewable power generation capacity (gigawatt): 2.2 0.5 0.7 +354 – In operation2 2.2 0.7 +230 3.0 2.4 2.1 +24 – Under construction and/or committed for sale3 3.0 2.1 +43

1.Q3 on Q2 change

2.Shell's equity share of renewable generation capacity post commercial operation date. It excludes Shell's equity share of associates where information cannot be obtained and prior period comparatives have been revised accordingly.

3.Shell's equity share of renewable generation capacity under construction and/or committed for sale under long-term offtake agreements (PPA). Q2 2022 has been revised for updated information. It excludes Shell's equity share of associates where information cannot be obtained and prior period comparatives have been revised accordingly.

CORPORATE Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Reference 2022 2021 (543) (529) (623) Segment earnings (1,807) (1,747) 28 97 109 Of which: Identified items A (62) 50 (571) (626) (732) Adjusted Earnings A (1,745) (1,797) (251) (197) (147) Adjusted EBITDA A (562) (421) (100) 652 (22) Cash flow from operating activities 276 909

The Corporate segment covers the non-operating activities supporting Shell, comprising Shell’s holdings and treasury organisation, its self-insurance activities and its headquarters and central functions. All finance expense and income and related taxes are included in Corporate segment earnings rather than in the earnings of business segments.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the second quarter 2022, reflected favourable movements in the net interest expense, partly offset by unfavourable currency exchange rate effects and lower tax credits.

Third quarter 2022 segment earnings also included a gain of $26 million from the deferred tax impact of the weakening Brazilian real on financing positions. This gain is part of identified items, and compare with the second quarter 2022 which included a gain of $99 million from the deferred tax impact of the weakening Brazilian real on financing positions.

Adjusted EBITDA was mainly driven by unfavourable currency exchange effects.

Nine Months Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the first nine months 2021, reflected lower tax credits and unfavourable currency exchange rate movements, partly offset by lower net interest expense.

First nine month segment earnings also included a loss of $61 million from the deferred tax impact of the strengthening Brazilian real on financing positions. This loss is part of identified items, and compare with the first nine months 2021 which included a gain of $50 million from the deferred tax impact of the weakening Brazilian real on financing positions.

Adjusted EBITDA was mainly driven by unfavourable currency exchange effects.

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise

OUTLOOK FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2022

Cash capital expenditure is expected to be in line with the $23 - $27 billion range for the full year.

A cash outflow of approximately $1.96 billion is expected in the fourth quarter 2022 following the completion of the transactions to acquire all of the common units representing limited partner interests in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. not held by Shell USA, Inc. or its affiliates.

Integrated Gas production is expected to be approximately 910 - 960 thousand boe/d.

LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be approximately 7.0 - 7.6 million tonnes.

Upstream production is expected to be approximately 1,750 - 1,950 thousand boe/d in the fourth quarter 2022.

Marketing sales volumes are expected to be approximately 2,250 - 2,750 thousand b/d.





Refinery utilisation is expected to be approximately 88% - 96%.

Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be approximately 72% - 80%.

The utilisation ranges presented use the revised methodology (please refer to 'Chemicals and Products' in the 'Performance by Segment' section).

Chemicals sales volumes are expected to be approximately 2,700 - 3,200 thousand tonnes.

Corporate Adjusted Earnings are expected to be a net expense of approximately $450 - $650 million in the fourth quarter 2022 and a net expense of approximately $2,200 - $2,400 million for the full year 2022. This excludes the impact of currency exchange rate effects.

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

Fourth quarter 2022 and full year results and dividends are scheduled to be announced on February 2, 2023.





UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 2022 2021 95,749 100,059 60,044 Revenue1, 4 280,011 176,224 2,512 2,031 1,014 Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates4 4,240 3,122 498 993 497 Interest and other income/(expenses)2, 4 755 3,087 98,759 103,083 61,555 Total revenue and other income/(expenses) 285,006 182,434 70,684 66,658 44,260 Purchases 192,999 118,346 5,910 6,359 5,322 Production and manufacturing expenses 18,298 17,292 3,229 2,924 2,892 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses4 9,392 8,461 220 264 145 Research and development 672 511 424 370 526 Exploration 1,063 1,143 6,124 (348) 6,358 Depreciation, depletion and amortisation2, 4 12,071 20,477 734 695 859 Interest expense 2,140 2,643 87,324 76,923 60,362 Total expenditure 236,635 168,874 11,435 26,160 1,193 Income/(loss) before taxation 48,371 13,560 4,587 7,922 1,510 Taxation charge/(credit) 15,966 4,535 6,848 18,238 (317) Income/(loss) for the period¹ 32,405 9,025 104 198 130 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 505 385 6,743 18,040 (447) Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 31,899 8,640 0.93 2.42 (0.06) Basic earnings per share ($)3 4.29 1.11 0.92 2.40 (0.06) Diluted earnings per share ($)3 4.25 1.10

1. See Note 2 “Segment information”.

2. See Note 7 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.

3. See Note 3 “Earnings per share”.

4. See Note 8 “Withdrawal from Russian oil and gas activities”.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 2022 2021 6,848 18,238 (317) Income/(loss) for the period 32,405 9,025 Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax: Items that may be reclassified to income in later periods: (3,456) (2,644) (943) – Currency translation differences (5,841) (1,219) (25) (24) (1) – Debt instruments remeasurements (90) (17) (57) (98) 102 – Cash flow hedging gains/(losses) 112 150 183 211 89 – Net investment hedging gains/(losses) 444 209 11 9 16 – Deferred cost of hedging 233 (38) 30 (22) (104) – Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates 198 (167) (3,315) (2,567) (841) Total (4,945) (1,083) Items that are not reclassified to income in later periods: 126 5,712 291 – Retirement benefits remeasurements 7,556 6,594 (21) (457) (25) – Equity instruments remeasurements (454) 25 12 36 41 – Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates (26) (26) 117 5,291 307 Total 7,076 6,592 (3,198) 2,724 (534) Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 2,131 5,510 3,649 20,962 (851) Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 34,536 14,535 (38) 327 85 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 507 351 3,687 20,635 (937) Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 34,029 14,184





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET $ million September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 24,362 24,693 Property, plant and equipment 193,681 194,932 Joint ventures and associates 24,489 23,415 Investments in securities 3,491 3,797 Deferred tax1 7,885 12,426 Retirement benefits1 13,314 8,471 Trade and other receivables 5,841 7,065 Derivative financial instruments² 978 815 274,040 275,614 Current assets Inventories 34,721 25,258 Trade and other receivables 66,699 53,208 Derivative financial instruments² 23,585 11,369 Cash and cash equivalents 35,978 36,970 160,982 126,805 Assets classified as held for sale1 2,335 1,960 163,318 128,765 Total assets 437,358 404,379 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Debt 73,944 80,868 Trade and other payables 3,475 2,075 Derivative financial instruments² 5,110 887 Deferred tax1 16,893 12,547 Retirement benefits1 7,475 11,325 Decommissioning and other provisions1 21,551 25,804 128,448 133,506 Current liabilities Debt 8,046 8,218 Trade and other payables 70,341 63,173 Derivative financial instruments² 32,011 16,311 Income taxes payable 4,332 3,254 Decommissioning and other provisions 2,459 3,338 117,190 94,294 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale1 1,483 1,253 118,672 95,547 Total liabilities 247,121 229,053 Equity attributable to Shell plc shareholders 186,523 171,966 Non-controlling interest 3,715 3,360 Total equity 190,237 175,326 Total liabilities and equity 437,358 404,379

1. See Note 7 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.

2. See Note 6 “Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities”.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Equity attributable to Shell plc shareholders $ million Share capital1 Shares held in trust Other reserves² Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interest Total equity At January 1, 2022 641 (610) 18,909 153,026 171,966 3,360 175,326 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period — — 2,130 31,899 34,029 507 34,536 Transfer from other comprehensive income — — 13 (13) — — — Dividends³ — — — (5,497) (5,497) (164) (5,662) Repurchases of shares4 (43) — 43 (14,523) (14,523) — (14,523) Share-based compensation — 444 18 133 594 — 594 Other changes — — — (46) (46) 11 (35) At September 30, 2022 598 (167) 21,113 164,978 186,523 3,715 190,237 At January 1, 2021 651 (709) 12,752 142,616 155,310 3,227 158,537 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period — — 5,544 8,640 14,184 351 14,535 Transfer from other comprehensive income — — (14) 14 — — — Dividends3 — — — (4,475) (4,475) (305) (4,780) Repurchases of shares (4) — 4 (2,003) (2,003) — (2,003) Share-based compensation — 350 (68) 93 375 — 375 Other changes — — — (1) (1) 20 19 At September 30, 2021 647 (359) 18,218 144,884 163,390 3,293 166,683

1. See Note 4 “Share capital”.

2. See Note 5 “Other reserves”.

3. The amount charged to retained earnings is based on prevailing exchange rates on payment date.

4. Includes shares committed to repurchase under an irrevocable contract and repurchases subject to settlement at the end of the quarter.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 2022 2021 11,435 26,160 1,193 Income before taxation for the period 48,371 13,560 Adjustment for: 389 551 723 – Interest expense (net) 1,539 2,277 6,124 (348) 6,358 – Depreciation, depletion and amortisation1 12,071 20,477 218 189 323 – Exploration well write-offs 486 567 (93) (334) (298) – Net (gains)/losses on sale and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses (621) (2,316) (2,512) (2,031) (1,014) – Share of (profit)/loss of joint ventures and associates (4,240) (3,122) 814 1,245 956 – Dividends received from joint ventures and associates 2,985 2,318 484 (6,833) (538) – (Increase)/decrease in inventories (11,263) (6,459) (98) (4,066) (2,859) – (Increase)/decrease in current receivables (14,168) (13,768) (4,544) 6,656 1,950 – Increase/(decrease) in current payables 9,606 12,831 3,334 (1,779) 10,116 – Derivative financial instruments 5,050 12,474 (87) 123 (113) – Retirement benefits 282 43 (744) 571 (206) – Decommissioning and other provisions (183) (252) 1,258 1,706 894 – Other1 4,841 2,038 (3,438) (3,155) (1,459) Tax paid (8,748) (3,733) 12,539 18,655 16,025 Cash flow from operating activities 46,009 36,935 (5,268) (6,677) (4,648) Capital expenditure (16,182) (12,764) (95) (264) (151) Investments in joint ventures and associates (1,114) (335) (63) (83) (41) Investments in equity securities (218) (98) 39 783 1,122 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses 1,379 5,390 203 51 168 Proceeds from joint ventures and associates from sale, capital reduction and repayment of long-term loans 392 447 36 4 6 Proceeds from sale of equity securities 52 145 253 160 93 Interest received 505 302 496 293 929 Other investing cash inflows 1,542 2,440 (650) (474) (1,283) Other investing cash outflows (1,886) (2,866) (5,049) (6,207) (3,804) Cash flow from investing activities (15,530) (7,339) (206) 640 (33) Net increase/(decrease) in debt with maturity period within three months 566 46 Other debt: 103 35 23 – New borrowings 239 189 (1,171) (2,531) (4,077) – Repayments (6,243) (13,684) (747) (1,090) (788) Interest paid (2,494) (2,756) (843) (828) (268) Derivative financial instruments (2,155) (774) 4 2 4 Change in non-controlling interest 9 19 Cash dividends paid to: (1,818) (1,851) (1,812) – Shell plc shareholders2 (5,620) (4,414) (54) (63) (40) – Non-controlling interest (164) (305) (4,950) (5,541) (971) Repurchases of shares (13,963) (1,187) (25) 78 34 Shares held in trust: net sales/(purchases) and dividends received (50) (32) (9,707) (11,150) (7,930) Cash flow from financing activities (29,876) (22,900) (774) (688) (322) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,596) (453) (2,992) 609 3,969 Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (993) 6,244 38,970 38,360 34,104 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 36,970 31,830 35,978 38,970 38,073 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 35,978 38,073

1.See Note 7 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.

2.Cash dividends paid represents the payment of net dividends (after deduction of withholding taxes where applicable) and payment of withholding taxes on dividends paid in the previous quarter.





NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Basis of preparation

These unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (“Interim Statements”) of Shell plc (“the Company”) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as “Shell”) have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”) and adopted by the UK, and on the basis of the same accounting principles as those used in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts (pages 228 to 283) and Form 20-F (pages 204 to 261) for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales, the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (the Netherlands) and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and should be read in conjunction with these filings.

The financial information presented in the unaudited Interim Statements does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006 (“the Act”). Statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2021 were published in Shell’s Annual Report and Accounts, a copy of which was delivered to the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales, and in Shell's Form 20-F. The auditor’s report on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.

Key accounting considerations, significant judgements and estimates

Future long-term commodity price assumptions and management’s view on the future development of refining margins represent a significant estimate. Future long-term commodity price assumptions were subject to change in the second quarter 2022. These assumptions continue to apply for impairment testing purposes in the third quarter 2022.

The discount rate applied to provisions is reviewed on a regular basis. The discount rate was reviewed and adjusted in the third quarter 2022. See Note 7.

Changes to IFRS not yet adopted

IFRS 17 Insurance contracts was issued in 2017, with amendments published in 2020 and 2021, and is required to be adopted for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2023. Shell is in the process of implementing the standard. The standard is not expected to have a significant effect on future financial reporting.

2. Segment information

As from January 1, 2022, onwards reporting segments are aligned with Shell’s Powering Progress strategy. The Renewables and Energy Solutions business is now reported separately from Integrated Gas. Oil Products and Chemicals were reorganised into two segments – Marketing and Chemicals and Products. The shales assets in Canada are now reported as part of the Integrated Gas segment instead of the Upstream segment. Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation. The reporting segment changes have no impact on a Shell Group level.

Segment earnings are presented on a current cost of supplies basis (CCS earnings), which is the earnings measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance. On this basis, the purchase price of volumes sold during the period is based on the current cost of supplies during the same period after making allowance for the tax effect. CCS earnings therefore exclude the effect of changes in the oil price on inventory carrying amounts. Sales between segments are based on prices generally equivalent to commercially available prices.





INFORMATION BY SEGMENT Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 2022 2021 Third-party revenue 14,471 12,403 5,661 Integrated Gas 40,948 17,220 1,623 2,253 2,360 Upstream 5,407 6,576 31,965 34,121 22,787 Marketing 92,222 59,529 37,649 39,793 27,895 Chemicals and Products 110,862 82,647 10,031 11,477 1,330 Renewables and Energy Solutions 30,534 10,216 10 12 11 Corporate 38 36 95,749 100,059 60,044 Total third-party revenue¹ 280,011 176,224 Inter-segment revenue 5,666 4,176 1,728 Integrated Gas 13,374 5,198 13,164 13,951 9,099 Upstream 39,056 24,951 169 153 76 Marketing 423 184 696 718 524 Chemicals and Products 2,081 1,399 1,992 1,522 997 Renewables and Energy Solutions 4,756 2,665 — — — Corporate — — CCS earnings 5,736 8,103 (131) Integrated Gas 16,919 3,290 5,357 6,391 1,318 Upstream 14,843 4,689 757 836 1,432 Marketing 1,758 3,065 980 2,131 255 Chemicals and Products 4,183 407 (4,023) (173) (3,127) Renewables and Energy Solutions (5,732) (3,408) (543) (529) (623) Corporate (1,807) (1,747) 8,264 16,759 (876) Total CCS earnings 30,163 6,295

1.Includes revenue from sources other than from contracts with customers, which mainly comprises the impact of fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. Third quarter 2022 included losses of $440 million (Q2 2022: $3,477 million income; Q3 2021: $5,032 million losses). This amount includes both the reversal of prior losses of $4,233 million (Q2 2022: $2,094 million losses; Q3 2021: $1,205 million losses) related to sales contracts and prior gains of $4,114 million (Q2 2022: $1,982 million gains; Q3 2021: $1,517 million gains) related to purchase contracts that were previously recognised and where physical settlement took place in the third quarter 2022.

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD TO CCS EARNINGS Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 2022 2021 6,743 18,040 (447) Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 31,899 8,640 104 198 130 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 505 385 6,848 18,238 (317) Income/(loss) for the period 32,405 9,025 Current cost of supplies adjustment: 1,800 (1,929) (666) Purchases (2,923) (3,291) (433) 496 142 Taxation 745 703 51 (46) (35) Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates (63) (143) 1,417 (1,479) (559) Current cost of supplies adjustment (2,242) (2,730) of which: 1,354 (1,363) (541) Attributable to Shell plc shareholders (2,099) (2,648) 62 (116) (18) Attributable to non-controlling interest (143) (82) 8,264 16,759 (876) CCS earnings 30,163 6,295 of which: 8,098 16,677 (988) CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders 29,800 5,992 167 82 112 CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 363 303





3. Earnings per share

EARNINGS PER SHARE Quarters Nine months Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 2022 2021 6,743 18,040 (447) Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders ($ million) 31,899 8,640 Weighted average number of shares used as the basis for determining: 7,276.7 7,453.2 7,773.3 Basic earnings per share (million) 7,443.1 7,781.8 7,341.3 7,518.5 7,773.3 Diluted earnings per share (million) 7,505.9 7,827.9

4. Share capital

ISSUED AND FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.07 EACH1 Number of shares Nominal value ($ million) A B Ordinary shares A B Ordinary shares Total At January 1, 2022 4,101,239,499 3,582,892,954 345 296 641 Repurchases of shares before assimilation — (34,106,548) — (3) (3) Assimilation of ordinary A and B shares into ordinary shares on January 29, 2022 (4,101,239,499) (3,548,786,406) 7,650,025,905 (345) (293) 638 — Repurchases of B shares on January 27 and 28, 2022, cancelled as ordinary shares on February 2 and 3, 2022 (507,742) — — Repurchases of shares after assimilation (481,555,025) (40) (40) At September 30, 2022 7,167,963,138 598 598 At January 1, 2021 4,101,239,499 3,706,183,836 345 306 651 Repurchases of shares — (48,493,633) — (4) (4) At September 30, 2021 4,101,239,499 3,657,690,203 345 302 647

1. Share capital at September 30, 2022 also included 50,000 issued and fully paid sterling deferred shares of £1 each.

On January 29, 2022, as part of the simplification announced on December 20, 2021, the Company's A shares and B shares assimilated into a single line of ordinary shares. This is reflected in the above table.

At Shell plc’s Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2022, the Board was authorised to allot ordinary shares in Shell plc, and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert, any security into ordinary shares in Shell plc, up to an aggregate nominal amount of €177 million (representing 2,530 million ordinary shares of €0.07 each), and to list such shares or rights on any stock exchange. This authority expires at the earlier of the close of business on August 24, 2023, and the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2023, unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by Shell plc in a general meeting.





5. Other reserves

OTHER RESERVES $ million Merger reserve Share premium reserve Capital redemption reserve Share plan reserve Accumulated other comprehensive income Total At January 1, 2022 37,298 154 139 964 (19,646) 18,909 Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders — — — — 2,130 2,130 Transfer from other comprehensive income — — — — 13 13 Repurchases of shares — — 43 — — 43 Share-based compensation — — — 18 — 18 At September 30, 2022 37,298 154 183 981 (17,502) 21,113 At January 1, 2021 37,298 154 129 906 (25,735) 12,752 Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders — — — — 5,544 5,544 Transfer from other comprehensive income — — — — (14) (14) Repurchases of shares — — 4 — — 4 Share-based compensation — — — (68) — (68) At September 30, 2021 37,298 154 133 838 (20,206) 18,218

The merger reserve and share premium reserve were established as a consequence of Shell plc (formerly Royal Dutch Shell plc) becoming the single parent company of Royal Dutch Petroleum Company and The “Shell” Transport and Trading Company, p.l.c., now The Shell Transport and Trading Company Limited, in 2005. The merger reserve increased in 2016 following the issuance of shares for the acquisition of BG Group plc. The capital redemption reserve was established in connection with repurchases of shares of Shell plc. The share plan reserve is in respect of equity-settled share-based compensation plans.

6. Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities

As disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, presented in the Annual Report and Accounts and Form 20-F for that year, Shell is exposed to the risks of changes in fair value of its financial assets and liabilities. The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are defined as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Methods and assumptions used to estimate the fair values at September 30, 2022, are consistent with those used in the year ended December 31, 2021, though the carrying amounts of derivative financial instruments measured using predominantly unobservable inputs have changed since that date.

The table below provides the comparison of the fair value with the carrying amount of debt excluding lease liabilities, disclosed in accordance with IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures.

DEBT EXCLUDING LEASE LIABILITIES $ million September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Carrying amount 55,430 61,579 Fair value¹ 50,686 67,066

1. Mainly determined from the prices quoted for these securities.









7. Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Income

Interest and other income

Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 2022 2021 498 993 497 Interest and other income/(expenses) 755 3,087 of which: 346 144 136 Interest income 601 366 2 198 9 Dividend income (from investments in equity securities) 202 44 93 334 298 Net gains on sales and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses 621 2,316 (12) 166 (42) Net foreign exchange gains/(losses) on financing activities 170 48 69 151 96 Other (838) 313

For the first nine months 2022, Other includes the write-down of the loan to Nord Stream 2 amounting to $1,126 million. See Note 8.





Depreciation, depletion and amortisation

Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 2022 2021 6,124 (348) 6,358 Depreciation, depletion and amortisation 12,071 20,477 of which: 5,665 5,608 6,005 Depreciation 16,662 17,707 466 153 352 Impairments 1,525 2,974 (8) (6,109) — Impairment reversals (6,117) (205)





Impairments in the third quarter 2022 mainly relate to the classification of an Upstream asset as held for sale. In the second quarter 2022, gains from impairment reversals were recognised of $6,169 million pre-tax of which $6,109 million recognised in depreciation, depletion and amortisation and $60 million recognised in share of profit of joint ventures and associates.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Application of IAS 29 Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies

As from the second quarter 2022, Shell applies IAS 29 Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies (IAS 29) for its Turkish lira functional currency entities. The application of IAS 29 had no significant impact.

Deferred tax

$ million September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Non-current assets Deferred tax 7,885 12,426 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax 16,893 12,547 Net deferred liability (9,008) (121)

The presentation in the balance sheet takes into consideration the offsetting of deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities within the same tax jurisdiction, where this is permitted. The overall deferred tax position in a particular tax jurisdiction determines if a deferred tax balance related to that jurisdiction is presented within deferred tax assets or deferred tax liabilities.

Shell's net deferred tax position was a liability of $9,008 million at September 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021: $121 million). The increase in the net liability since December 31, 2021, was mainly driven by utilisation of tax losses





($2.7 billion), pension remeasurements ($2.4 billion), impairment reversals ($1.8 billion) and recognition of a deferred tax liability for marked to market gains ($0.9 billion).





On July 14, 2022, the Energy (Oil & Gas) Profits Levy Act 2022 (EPL) was enacted in the UK which applies an additional tax on the profits earned by oil and gas companies from the production of oil and gas on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf. The new tax will be applied to income generated after May 26, 2022. The enactment of the EPL led to remeasurement of deferred tax positions resulting in a charge of $361 million in the third quarter 2022.

On August 16, 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was enacted in the USA. As from 2023, under the IRA a Corporate Minimum Tax on Book Earnings (BMT) applies a 15% tax on adjusted financial statement income. The enactment of the IRA had no impact in the third quarter 2022.

On September 30, 2022, EU energy ministers reached an agreement on the introduction of an EU mandatory solidarity contribution of at least 33% levied over 2022 and/or 2023 excess profits generated from activities in the oil, gas, coal and refinery sectors. Enactment by the respective EU Member States is expected in the fourth quarter 2022.





Assets classified as held for sale

$ million September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets classified as held for sale 2,335 1,960 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale 1,483 1,253

Assets classified as held for sale and associated liabilities at September 30, 2022 relate to two Upstream entities held for sale. The major classes of assets and liabilities classified as held for sale are Property, plant and equipment ($2,112 million; December 31, 2021: $896 million), Decommissioning and other provisions ($1,042 million; December 31, 2021: $229 million) and Trade and other payables ($353 million; December 31, 2021: $375 million).

Retirement benefits

$ million September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Non-current assets Retirement benefits 13,314 8,471 Non-current liabilities Retirement benefits 7,475 11,325 Surplus/(deficit) 5,839 (2,854)

Amounts recognised in the balance sheet in relation to defined benefit plans include both plan assets and obligations that are presented on a net basis on a plan-by-plan basis. The change of the net retirement benefit liability as at December 31, 2021, into the net retirement benefit asset as at September 30, 2022, is mainly driven by an increase of the market yield on high-quality corporate bonds in the USA, the UK and Eurozone as well as a decrease in long-term UK and Eurozone inflation rate expectations partly offset by losses on plan assets.

Decommissioning and other provisions





$ million Non-current liabilities September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Decommissioning and other provisions 21,551 25,804





The discount rate applied at September 30, 2022 was 3.25% (June 30, 2022: 2.0%, December 31, 2021: 2.0%). Non-current decommissioning and other provisions decreased by $3,383 million as a result of the change in the discount rate.









Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Cash flow from operating activities - Other





Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 2022 2021 1,258 1,706 894 Other 4,841 2,038

Cash flow from operating activities - Other for the third quarter 2022 includes $625 million of net inflows (second quarter 2022: $685 million; third quarter 2021: $394 million) due to the timing of payments relating to emissions and biofuel programmes in Europe and North America and $478 million (second quarter 2022: $425 million; third quarter 2021: $231 million) in relation to reversal of currency losses on Cash and cash equivalents.In the first quarter 2022, it also included $1,126 million for the write-down of the Nord Stream 2 loan (see Note 8).





8. Withdrawal from Russian oil and gas activities

Following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Shell announced in the first quarter 2022 its intent to:

a.Withdraw from its ventures in Russia with Gazprom and related entities, and to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project;

b.Withdraw from its service station and lubricants operations in Russia. Shell is working on a plan to help to achieve this in a phased manner, ensuring it is done safely for Shell's staff and operations; and

c.Orderly withdrawal from its involvement in all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, gas and LNG in a phased manner, aligned with new government guidance. Since these announcements, Shell has stopped all spot purchases of Russian crude, liquefied natural gas, and of cargoes of refined products directly exported from Russia. Shell will not renew long-term contracts for Russian oil, unless under explicit government direction, but is still legally obliged to take delivery of crude bought under contracts that were signed before the invasion. By the end of this year, all of Shell's long-term 3rd party purchases of Russian crude will stop, except for two contracts with a small, independent Russian producer. All of Shell's contracts to purchase refined products exported from Russia will also end. Shell still has long-term contractual commitments for Russian LNG. Reducing European reliance on piped natural gas supplies from Russia is also a very complex challenge that requires concerted action by governments, as well as energy suppliers and customers.





Subsequently, this led to recognition of net pre-tax charges of $4,235 million (post-tax: $3,894 million) in the first quarter 2022, net pre-tax negative charges of $111 million (post-tax: $136 million) in the second quarter 2022 and net pre-tax negative charges of $55 million (post-tax: $55 million) in the third quarter 2022. These were recognised in:





Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Nine months 2022 Revenue — (133) (468) Share of profit of joint ventures and associates — 0 (1,614) Interest and other income/(expenses) 81 1 (71) (1,116) Selling, distribution and administrative expenses — 115 (104) Depreciation, depletion and amortisation — 163 (695) Other (26) 37 (72) Income/(loss) before taxation 55 111 (4,069) Taxation charge/(credit) — (25) (366) Income/(loss) for the period 55 136 (3,703)

1.Impact of reclassification from joint operation to financial asset.





In relation to the assets with a potential exposure to Shell's intended exit from all Russian hydrocarbons, including those assets for which the above charges were recognised during the first nine months 2022, there is no remaining balance sheet carrying amount as at September 30, 2022 (June 30, 2022: $0.2 billion; March 31, 2022: $1 billion).





Further details are provided below.





Integrated Gas





Sakhalin-2

Shell holds a 27.5% (minus one share) interest in Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd. (SEIC), Other ownership interests were Gazprom 50% (plus one share), Mitsui 12.5%, Mitsubishi 10%. Up to March 31, 2022, this investment was accounted for as an associate applying the equity method. Following the first quarter announcements, the recoverable amount of the investment was estimated as the risk-adjusted dividends declared on Sakhalin's 2021 results, of which the first part was received in April 2022. This resulted in recognition of an impairment charge of $1,614 million in the first





quarter 2022. Significant influence over the Sakhalin-2 investment was lost from April 1, 2022, with the resignation of Shell's executive directors and withdrawal of managerial and technical staff, leading to recognition, without financial impact, of the investment as a financial asset accounted for at fair value from that date, with subsequent changes in fair value recognised in other comprehensive income.





On June 30, 2022, a Russian Presidential Decree was passed requiring the transfer of all licences, rights and obligations of SEIC into a newly-created Russian company (LLC) that would assume the rights and obligations of SEIC. The decree stated that the foreign shareholders will be invited to apply for shares in that entity equivalent to their shareholding in SEIC. Following the receipt of dividends in the second quarter 2022 and the Presidential Decree, appropriate fair value adjustments to the investment value have been recognised, against other comprehensive income.





Shell understands that pursuant to the Presidential Decree, all licences, assets, rights and obligations of SEIC were purportedly transferred to the LLC on August 17, 2022. On September 1, 2022, Shell formally advised the Russian Federation (RFG) that it would not apply for shares in the LLC, that it objected to the purported transfers from SEIC to the LLC and that it reserved all rights and remedies. The RFG is now expected to begin the process to sell Shell’s 27.5% (minus one share) share. This process is expected to be completed in the first quarter 2023. Pursuant the Presidential decree, the RFG is also expected to conduct an audit of 'the activities of foreign shareholders in SEIC and/or individuals', based on which the RFG will determine the 'amount of damage caused' and 'persons liable to indemnify it'. The remaining carrying value of the investment is zero as at September 30, 2022 (June 30, 2022: zero).





Nord Stream 2

Shell is one of five energy companies which have each committed to provide financing and guarantees for up to 10% of the total cost of the project. Following the first quarter announcements, Shell assessed the recoverability of the loan to Nord Stream 2, leading to a full write-down in the first quarter 2022 of the loan amounting to $1,126 million. On September 26, 2022, one of the two Nord Stream 2 pipelines ruptured resulting in a gas leak and significant damage. Investigations are now under way to determine the cause of the rupture. The rupture had no financial impact in the third quarter 2022, following the full write-down of the loan in the first quarter 2022.





Upstream





Salym

Shell has a 50% interest in Salym Petroleum Development N.V. (Salym), a joint operation with GazpromNeft that is developing the Salym fields in the Khanty Mansiysk Autonomous District of western Siberia. Shell consolidated its share in the joint operation. Following the first quarter announcements, Shell assessed the recoverability of the Salym carrying amounts, leading to full impairment amounting to $233 million in the first quarter 2022. In July 2022, the Shell directors on Salym resigned. Joint control was lost early in the third quarter 2022 and from that date Salym is accounted for as a financial asset at fair value, with a carrying value of zero. Pursuant to Russian legislative changes and court decisions in the second and third quarter 2022, the Russian branch of Salym has purportedly been transformed into a Russian LLC (Salym Development Limited Liability Company). All assets, rights and obligations of the Russian branch of Salym have purportedly been transferred to that entity and Shell is unable dispose of the shares it purportedly holds in the Russian LLC until December 31, 2023 without further RFG and Russian court approvals. Shell has relevantly objected to these events and reserved all rights and remedies.





Gydan

Shell had a 50% interest in LLC Gydan Energy, a joint operation with GazpromNeft to explore and develop blocks in the Gydan peninsula, in north-western Siberia. This project is in the exploration phase, with no production. Following the first quarter announcements, Shell assessed the recoverability of the Gydan carrying amounts, leading to full impairment amounting to $153 million and other charges of $35 million in the first quarter 2022. During the second quarter 2022, all rights and obligations for Shell’s 50% interest were transferred to GazpromNeft with an insignificant impact on the income statement.





Marketing





Shell Neft’s retail network consisted of 240 sites owned by Shell Neft and 171 sites owned by dealers and Shell Neft operated a lubricant blending plant. Shell Neft was a 100% Shell-owned subsidiary and was fully consolidated until the date of the disposal. Following the first quarter announcements, Shell assessed the recoverability of Shell Neft carrying amounts, resulting in an impairment of non-current assets of $358 million and other charges of $236 million. In the second quarter 2022, Shell transferred all shares of Shell Neft to Lukoil leading to net charges of $83 million, including the release of currency translation losses ($343 million).





Other





Marked to market risk adjustments of $335 million related to long-term offtake natural gas contracts, an impairment of right-of-use assets of $114 million and other charges of $36 million were recognised in the first quarter 2022. In the second





quarter 2022, further marked-to-market risk adjustments of $133 million were recognised following changes demanded to the contractual payment mechanism leading to the suspension by Gazprom of gas deliveries under these long-term offtake contracts. Finally, $140 million was recognised in income in the second quarter 2022 from the derecognition of lease liabilities following the termination of lease arrangements for which the right-of-use assets were impaired in the first quarter 2022.

Shell holds two long-term LNG offtake contracts with Russian entities, accounted for as regular sales and purchase contracts. The counterparty in one of these contracts stopped delivering cargos to Shell in the third quarter 2022.









9. Post-balance sheet events

On October 19, 2022, Shell announced that it acquired all of the common units representing limited partner interests in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) held by the public for $15.85 per Public Common Unit in cash for a total value of approximately $1.96 billion. In the fourth quarter 2022 consolidated statement of cash flows this transaction will be reflected as 'cash flow from financing activities' and all else being equal net debt of Shell will increase by an equal amount.









ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE (NON-GAAP) MEASURES

A.Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)

The “Adjusted Earnings” measure aims to facilitate a comparative understanding of Shell’s financial performance from period to period by removing the effects of oil price changes on inventory carrying amounts and removing the effects of identified items. These items are in some cases driven by external factors and may, either individually or collectively, hinder the comparative understanding of Shell’s financial results from period to period. This measure excludes earnings attributable to non-controlling interest.

We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as "Income/(loss) for the period" adjusted for current cost of supplies; identified items; tax charge/(credit); depreciation, amortisation and depletion; exploration well write-offs and net interest expense. All items include the non-controlling interest component. Management uses this measure to evaluate Shell's performance in the period and over time.

ADJUSTED EARNINGS Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 2022 2021 6,743 18,040 (447) Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 31,899 8,640 1,354 (1,363) (541) Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to Shell plc shareholders (Note 2) (2,099) (2,648) (1,356) 5,205 (5,118) Less: Identified items attributable to Shell plc shareholders (255) (6,906) 9,454 11,472 4,130 Adjusted Earnings 30,055 12,898 Of which: 2,319 3,758 1,837 Integrated Gas 10,169 5,012 5,896 4,912 1,734 Upstream 14,258 5,178 820 751 1,099 Marketing 2,308 2,857 772 2,035 475 Chemicals and Products 3,975 2,245 383 725 (171) Renewables and Energy Solutions 1,452 (286) (571) (626) (732) Corporate (1,745) (1,797) (165) (82) (112) Less: Non-controlling interest (361) (312)





ADJUSTED EBITDA Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 2022 2021 9,454 11,472 4,130 Adjusted Earnings 30,055 12,898 165 82 112 Add: Non-controlling interest 361 312 5,621 5,248 2,168 Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items 14,587 4,896 5,665 5,608 6,005 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments 16,662 17,707 218 189 323 Add: Exploration well write-offs 486 567 734 695 859 Add: Interest expense excluding identified items 2,139 2,643 346 144 136 Less: Interest income 601 366 21,512 23,150 13,460 Adjusted EBITDA 63,689 38,656 Of which: 5,393 6,529 3,922 Integrated Gas 18,237 10,663 12,539 11,167 6,768 Upstream 32,682 18,724 1,505 1,452 1,760 Marketing 4,280 4,896 1,797 3,184 1,282 Chemicals and Products 6,988 4,894 530 1,013 (124) Renewables and Energy Solutions 2,064 (101) (251) (197) (147) Corporate (562) (421)













Identified items

Identified items comprise: divestment gains and losses, impairments, redundancy and restructuring, provisions for onerous contracts, fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts and the impact of exchange rate movements on certain deferred tax balances, and other items.

IDENTIFIED ITEMS Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 2022 2021 Identified items before tax 92 351 316 Divestment gains/(losses) 636 2,334 (458) 6,016 (352) Impairment reversals/(impairments) 3,038 (2,770) (26) (11) 321 Redundancy and restructuring 22 (358) 29 (334) (107) Provisions for onerous contracts (508) (107) (2,199) 1,114 (6,110) Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (2,374) (7,095) 608 248 15 Other (432) 17 (1,955) 7,384 (5,917) Total identified items before tax 381 (7,978) 601 (2,179) 799 Total tax impact of identified items (634) 1,064 Identified items after tax 99 205 301 Divestment gains/(losses) 465 1,629 (363) 4,276 (275) Impairments 1,384 (2,155) (29) (5) 204 Redundancy and restructuring 25 (237) 17 (314) (82) Provisions for onerous contracts (487) (82) (998) 1,014 (5,164) Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (761) (5,980) (81) (218) (121) Impact of exchange rate movements on tax balances (131) (110) 1 247 19 Other (749) 21 (1,354) 5,205 (5,118) Impact on CCS earnings (253) (6,914) Of which: 3,417 4,346 (1,968) Integrated Gas 6,750 (1,723) (539) 1,479 (415) Upstream 585 (489) (63) 85 332 Marketing (550) 208 208 96 (221) Chemicals and Products 208 (1,838) (4,406) (898) (2,956) Renewables and Energy Solutions (7,184) (3,122) 28 97 109 Corporate (62) 50 2 — — Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 2 (8) (1,356) 5,205 (5,118) Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders (255) (6,906)

The identified items categories above may include after-tax impacts of identified items of joint ventures and associates which are fully reported within "Share of profit of joint ventures and associates" in the Consolidated Statement of Income, and fully reported as identified items before tax in the table above. Identified items related to subsidiaries are consolidated and reported across appropriate lines of the Consolidated Statement of Income. Only pre-tax identified items reported by subsidiaries are taken into account in the calculation of underlying operating expenses (Reference F).

Provisions for onerous contracts: Provisions for onerous contracts that relate to businesses that Shell has exited or to redundant assets or assets that cannot be used.

Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts: In the ordinary course of business, Shell enters into contracts to supply or purchase oil and gas products, as well as power and environmental products. Shell also enters into contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity. Derivative contracts are entered into for mitigation of resulting economic exposures (generally price exposure) and these derivative contracts are carried at period-end market price (fair value), with movements in fair value recognised in income for the period. Supply and purchase contracts entered into for operational purposes, as well as contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity, are, by contrast, recognised when the transaction occurs; furthermore, inventory is carried at historical cost or net realisable value, whichever is lower. As a consequence, accounting mismatches occur because: (a) the supply or purchase transaction is recognised in a different period, or (b) the inventory is measured on a different basis. In addition, certain contracts are, due to pricing or





delivery conditions, deemed to contain embedded derivatives or written options and are also required to be carried at fair value even though they are entered into for operational purposes. The accounting impacts are reported as identified items.

Impacts of exchange rate movements on tax balances represent the impact on tax balances of exchange rate movements arising on (a) the conversion to dollars of the local currency tax base of non-monetary assets and liabilities, as well as losses (this primarily impacts the Upstream and Integrated Gas segments) and (b) the conversion of dollar-denominated inter-segment loans to local currency, leading to taxable exchange rate gains or losses (this primarily impacts the Corporate segment).

Other identified items represent other credits or charges that based on Shell management's assessment hinder the comparative understanding of Shell's financial results from period to period.

B. Adjusted Earnings per share

Adjusted Earnings per share is calculated as Adjusted Earnings (see Reference A), divided by the weighted average number of shares used as the basis for basic earnings per share (see Note 3).

C. Cash capital expenditure

Cash capital expenditure represents cash spent on maintaining and developing assets as well as on investments in the period. Management regularly monitors this measure as a key lever to delivering sustainable cash flows. Cash capital expenditure is the sum of the following lines from the Consolidated Statement of Cash flows: Capital expenditure, Investments in joint ventures and associates and Investments in equity securities.

Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 2022 2021 5,268 6,677 4,648 Capital expenditure 16,182 12,764 95 264 151 Investments in joint ventures and associates 1,114 335 63 83 41 Investments in equity securities 218 98 5,426 7,024 4,840 Cash capital expenditure 17,515 13,197 Of which: 956 919 827 Integrated Gas 2,739 2,488 1,733 2,858 1,490 Upstream 6,298 4,663 746 1,620 595 Marketing 2,838 1,445 828 1,226 1,436 Chemicals and Products 3,051 3,765 1,086 321 456 Renewables and Energy Solutions 2,393 742 78 81 36 Corporate 196 94

D. Return on average capital employed

Return on average capital employed ("ROACE") measures the efficiency of Shell’s utilisation of the capital that it employs. Shell uses two ROACE measures: ROACE on a Net income basis and ROACE on an Adjusted Earnings plus Non-controlling interest (NCI) basis, both adjusted for after-tax interest expense.

Both measures refer to Capital employed which consists of total equity, current debt and non-current debt.

ROACE on a Net income basis

In this calculation, the sum of income for the current and previous three quarters, adjusted for after-tax interest expense, is expressed as a percentage of the average capital employed for the same period.





$ million Quarters Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Income - current and previous three quarters 44,009 36,844 5,069 Interest expense after tax - current and previous three quarters 2,273 2,397 2,636 Income before interest expense - current and previous three quarters 46,282 39,241 7,705 Capital employed – opening 262,074 271,319 269,397 Capital employed – closing 272,227 278,039 262,074 Capital employed – average 267,150 274,679 265,735 ROACE on a Net income basis 17.3% 14.3% 2.9%

ROACE on an Adjusted Earnings plus Non-controlling interest (NCI) basis

In this calculation, the sum of Adjusted Earnings (see Reference A) plus non-controlling interest (NCI) excluding identified items for the current and previous three quarters, adjusted for after-tax interest expense, is expressed as a percentage of the average capital employed for the same period.

$ million Quarters Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Adjusted Earnings - current and previous three quarters (Reference A) 36,446 31,122 13,290 Add: Income/(loss) attributable to NCI - current and previous three quarters 649 675 443 Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to NCI - current and previous three quarters (180) (260) (96) Less: Identified items attributable to NCI (Reference A) - current and previous three quarters (9) (11) (18) Adjusted Earnings plus NCI excluding identified items - current and previous three quarters 36,924 31,548 13,656 Add: Interest expense after tax - current and previous three quarters 2,273 2,397 2,636 Adjusted Earnings plus NCI excluding identified items before interest expense - current and previous three quarters 39,197 33,945 16,292 Capital employed - average 267,150 274,679 265,735 ROACE on an Adjusted Earnings plus NCI basis 14.7% 12.4% 6.1%

E. Gearing

Gearing is a measure of Shell’s capital structure and is defined as net debt as a percentage of total capital. Net debt is defined as the sum of current and non-current debt, less cash and cash equivalents, adjusted for the fair value of derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign exchange and interest rate risks relating to debt, and associated collateral balances. Management considers this adjustment useful because it reduces the volatility of net debt caused by fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates, and eliminates the potential impact of related collateral payments or receipts. Debt-related derivative financial instruments are a subset of the derivative financial instrument assets and liabilities presented on the balance sheet. Collateral balances are reported under “Trade and other receivables” or “Trade and other payables” as appropriate.

$ million Quarters September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Current debt 8,046 6,521 10,686 Non-current debt 73,944 77,220 84,705 Total debt 81,990 83,741 95,390 Of which lease liabilities 26,560 27,032 27,969 Add: Debt-related derivative financial instruments: net liability/(asset) 4,470 2,882 (231) Add: Collateral on debt-related derivatives: net liability/(asset) (2,139) (1,296) 407 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (35,978) (38,970) (38,073) Net debt 48,343 46,357 57,492 Add: Total equity 190,237 194,299 166,683 Total capital 238,581 240,655 224,175 Gearing 20.3 % 19.3 % 25.6 %





F. Operating expenses

Operating expenses is a measure of Shell’s cost management performance, comprising the following items from the Consolidated Statement of Income: production and manufacturing expenses; selling, distribution and administrative expenses; and research and development expenses.

Underlying operating expenses is a measure aimed at facilitating a comparative understanding of performance from period to period by removing the effects of identified items, which, either individually or collectively, can cause volatility, in some cases driven by external factors.

Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 2022 2021 5,910 6,359 5,322 Production and manufacturing expenses 18,298 17,292 3,229 2,924 2,892 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 9,392 8,461 220 264 145 Research and development 672 511 9,359 9,547 8,359 Operating expenses 28,363 26,264 Of which identified items: (26) (10) 322 Redundancy and restructuring (charges)/reversal 23 (357) 561 (267) 15 (Provisions)/reversal 177 (16) — — — Other (143) 33 535 (277) 337 57 (340) 9,893 9,270 8,696 Underlying operating expenses 28,419 25,924

G. Free cash flow

Free cash flow is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities, including dividend payments and debt servicing, after investment in maintaining and growing the business. It is defined as the sum of “Cash flow from operating activities” and “Cash flow from investing activities”.

Cash flows from acquisition and divestment activities are removed from Free cash flow to arrive at the Organic free cash flow, a measure used by management to evaluate the generation of free cash flow without these activities.

Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 2022 2021 12,539 18,655 16,025 Cash flow from operating activities 46,009 36,935 (5,049) (6,207) (3,804) Cash flow from investing activities (15,530) (7,339) 7,490 12,448 12,221 Free cash flow 30,479 29,596 278 838 1,297 Less: Divestment proceeds (Reference I) 1,824 5,983 — — — Add: Tax paid on divestments (reported under "Other investing cash outflows") — 24 661 2,060 181 Add: Cash outflows related to inorganic capital expenditure1 3,234 272 7,872 13,670 11,105 Organic free cash flow2 31,890 23,910

1.Cash outflows related to inorganic capital expenditure includes portfolio actions which expand Shell's activities through acquisitions and restructuring activities as reported in capital expenditure lines in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.

2.Free cash flow less divestment proceeds, adding back outflows related to inorganic expenditure.

H. Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements

Working capital movements are defined as the sum of the following items in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows: (i) (increase)/decrease in inventories, (ii) (increase)/decrease in current receivables, and (iii) increase/(decrease) in current payables.

Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements is a measure used by Shell to analyse its operating cash generation over time excluding the timing effects of changes in inventories and operating receivables and payables from period to period.





Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 2022 2021 12,539 18,655 16,025 Cash flow from operating activities 46,009 36,935 484 (6,833) (538) (Increase)/decrease in inventories (11,263) (6,459) (98) (4,066) (2,859) (Increase)/decrease in current receivables (14,168) (13,768) (4,544) 6,656 1,950 Increase/(decrease) in current payables 9,606 12,831 (4,157) (4,243) (1,447) (Increase)/decrease in working capital (15,825) (7,396) 16,696 22,898 17,472 Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements 61,834 44,331

I. Divestment proceeds

Divestment proceeds represent cash received from divestment activities in the period. Management regularly monitors this measure as a key lever to deliver sustainable cash flow.

Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 2022 2021 39 783 1,122 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses 1,379 5,390 203 51 168 Proceeds from joint ventures and associates from sale, capital reduction and repayment of long-term loans 392 447 36 4 6 Proceeds from sale of equity securities 52 145 278 838 1,297 Divestment proceeds 1,824 5,983









CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

All amounts shown throughout this announcement are unaudited. All peak production figures in Portfolio Developments are quoted at 100% expected production. The numbers presented throughout this announcement may not sum precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures, due to rounding.

The companies in which Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, “Shell”, “Shell Group” and “Group” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. ‘‘Subsidiaries’’, “Shell subsidiaries” and “Shell companies” as used in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report refer to entities over which Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as “joint ventures” and “joint operations”, respectively. “Joint ventures” and “joint operations” are collectively referred to as “joint arrangements”. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as “associates”. The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Shell to market risks and statements expressing management’s expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “aim”, “ambition”, ‘‘anticipate’’, ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘expect’’, ‘‘goals’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘may’’, “milestones”, ‘‘objectives’’, ‘‘outlook’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘probably’’, ‘‘project’’, ‘‘risks’’, “schedule”, ‘‘seek’’, ‘‘should’’, ‘‘target’’, ‘‘will’’ and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell’s products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, judicial, fiscal and regulatory developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; (m) risks associated with the impact of pandemics, such as the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak; and (n) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Shell plc’s Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (available at www.shell.com/investor and www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, October 27, 2022. Neither Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report.

Shell’s net carbon footprint

Also, in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report we may refer to Shell’s “Net Carbon Footprint” or “Net Carbon Intensity”, which include Shell’s carbon emissions from the production of our energy products, our suppliers’ carbon emissions in supplying energy for that production and our customers’ carbon emissions associated with their use of the energy products we sell. Shell only controls its own emissions. The use of the term Shell’s “Net Carbon Footprint” or “Net Carbon Intensity” are for convenience only and not intended to suggest these emissions are those of Shell plc or its subsidiaries.

Shell’s Net-Zero Emissions Target

Shell’s operating plan, outlook and budgets are forecasted for a ten-year period and are updated every year. They reflect the current economic environment and what we can reasonably expect to see over the next ten years. Accordingly, they reflect our Scope 1, Scope 2 and Net Carbon Footprint (NCF) targets over the next ten years. However, Shell’s operating plans cannot reflect our 2050 net-zero emissions target and 2035 NCF target, as these targets are currently outside our planning period. In the future, as society moves towards net-zero emissions, we expect Shell’s operating plans to reflect this movement. However, if society is not net zero in 2050, as of today, there would be significant risk that Shell may not meet this target.

Forward Looking Non-GAAP measures

This Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report may contain certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures such as cash capital expenditure and divestments. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of these forward-looking Non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures because certain information needed to reconcile those Non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is dependent on future events some of which are outside the control of Shell, such as oil and gas prices, interest rates and exchange rates. Moreover, estimating such GAAP measures with the required precision necessary to provide a meaningful reconciliation is extremely difficult and could not be accomplished without unreasonable effort. Non-GAAP measures in respect of future periods which cannot be reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are calculated in a manner which is consistent with the accounting policies applied in Shell plc’s consolidated financial statements.

The contents of websites referred to in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report do not form part of this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report.

We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.

This announcement contains inside information.

October 27, 2022





The information in this announcement reflects the unaudited consolidated financial position and results of Shell plc. Company No. 4366849, Registered Office: Shell Centre, London, SE1 7NA, England, UK.





