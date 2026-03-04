NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
March 4, 2026
Shell plc announces that the following Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) has been made a conditional award of shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023 as set out below.
PDMR
Date
Share Type
Number of shares awarded
Andrew Smith
2 March 2026
SHELL (AMS)
11,269
The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.
Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Andrew
Last Name(s)
Smith
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
President, Trading and Supply
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023