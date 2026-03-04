Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Shell plc Shell plc

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
     
March 4, 2026    
     
Shell plc announces that the following Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) has been made a conditional award of shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023 as set out below.

 
     
PDMRDate Share TypeNumber of shares awarded 
Andrew Smith2 March 2026SHELL (AMS)11,269 
     
The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

 		 
     
     
Julie Keefe    
Deputy Company Secretary   
     
ENQUIRIES    
     
Shell Media Relations    
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550  


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Andrew
Last Name(s)Smith
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Trading and Supply
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
CurrencyEUR
Price35.93
Volume11,269
Total404,895.17
Aggregated information 
Volume 11,269
Price35.93
Total404,895.17
Date of transaction 02/03/2026
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • March 03, 2026 12:26 ET | Source: Shell plc
    Transaction in Own Shares

    Transaction in Own Shares       03 March 2026 • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 03 March 2026 it purchased the following number of Shares for...

    Read More
  • March 02, 2026 12:55 ET | Source: Shell plc
    Transaction in Own Shares

    Transaction in Own Shares    02 March 2026 • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 02 March 2026 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation. ...

    Read More