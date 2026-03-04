1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s) Andrew

Last Name(s) Smith

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status President, Trading and Supply

Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction Conditional award of shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023

Currency EUR

Price 35.93

Volume 11,269

Total 404,895.17

Aggregated information

Volume 11,269

Price 35.93

Total 404,895.17

Date of transaction 02/03/2026