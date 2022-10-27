Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings

ITHACA, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced third quarter 2022 net income of $1,601,000, or $.40 per share compared to third quarter 2021 net income of $1,478,000, or $.37 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 15.72% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 13.35% for the third quarter of 2021.
For the third quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $458,000, or 11.3% compared to the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher market interest rates and interest-earning assets. Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, increased $21.3 million, or 5.4% when comparing September 30, 2022 to September 30, 2021. Non-interest income increased by $35,000, or 5.8% primarily due to higher debit card interchange fees. Operating expenses increased by $138,000, or 4.4% primarily due to higher wages and benefits expense.
Total assets were $613.1 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $591.8 million at September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to core deposit growth, partially offset by lower wholesale borrowings. At September 30, 2022, PPP loans outstanding were approximately $1.0 million compared to $54.4 million at September 30, 2021.
Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.
|Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
|Quarter Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Return on Equity (ROE)
|15.72
|%
|13.35
|%
|19.00
|%
|14.28
|%
|Return on Assets (ROA)
|1.02
|%
|1.00
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.07
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.02
|%
|2.90
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.07
|%
|September 30,
|2022
|2021
|Non-performing Assets Ratio
|0.11
|%
|0.74
|%
|Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1)
|8.59
|%
|8.83
|%
|Total Risk-based Capital(1)
|14.74
|%
|15.38
|%
|Book Value Per Share
|$
|9.39
|$
|11.07
|Market Value Per Share
|$
|10.75
|$
|10.58
|(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank.
|Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
|Quarter Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Interest Income
|$
|5,311,180
|$
|4,657,097
|$
|17,231,375
|$
|14,320,497
|Interest Expense
|786,229
|589,799
|1,903,293
|1,838,321
|Net Interest Income
|4,524,951
|4,067,298
|15,328,082
|12,482,176
|Provision for loan losses
|-
|(225,000
|)
|-
|(225,000
|)
|Non-interest income
|641,174
|605,799
|1,717,031
|1,791,714
|Operating Expenses
|3,243,954
|3,106,093
|9,518,566
|8,885,551
|Income before taxes
|1,922,171
|1,792,004
|7,526,547
|5,613,339
|Income tax expense
|321,000
|314,000
|1,357,000
|1,012,000
|Net Income
|$
|1,601,171
|$
|1,478,004
|$
|6,169,547
|$
|4,601,339
|Net Income per share – diluted
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.37
|$
|1.56
|$
|1.16
|Dividends declared
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.42
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
|September 30,
|2022
|2021
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|53,518,943
|$
|35,881,247
|Time deposits with other banks
|9,458,000
|20,854,000
|Securities
|102,600,641
|59,058,059
|Loans
|416,905,083
|449,036,166
|Allowance for loan losses
|(4,055,878
|)
|(4,086,664
|)
|Loans, net
|412,849,205
|444,949,502
|Premises and equipment, net
|8,853,644
|8,311,175
|Other assets
|25,825,343
|22,785,377
|Total Assets
|$
|613,105,776
|$
|591,839,360
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|540,250,306
|$
|497,771,045
|FHLB borrowings
|19,000,000
|34,400,000
|Trust preferred
|13,403,000
|13,403,000
|Other liabilities
|3,210,208
|2,371,146
|Total Liabilities
|575,863,514
|547,945,191
|Equity
|Total Equity
|37,242,262
|43,894,169
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|613,105,776
|$
|591,839,360
Contact:
Kevin A. Twardy
CFO and COO
989-875-5528