Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings

ITHACA, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced third quarter 2022 net income of $1,601,000, or $.40 per share compared to third quarter 2021 net income of $1,478,000, or $.37 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 15.72% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 13.35% for the third quarter of 2021.



For the third quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $458,000, or 11.3% compared to the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher market interest rates and interest-earning assets. Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, increased $21.3 million, or 5.4% when comparing September 30, 2022 to September 30, 2021. Non-interest income increased by $35,000, or 5.8% primarily due to higher debit card interchange fees. Operating expenses increased by $138,000, or 4.4% primarily due to higher wages and benefits expense.

Total assets were $613.1 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $591.8 million at September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to core deposit growth, partially offset by lower wholesale borrowings. At September 30, 2022, PPP loans outstanding were approximately $1.0 million compared to $54.4 million at September 30, 2021.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited): Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Return on Equity (ROE) 15.72 % 13.35 % 19.00 % 14.28 % Return on Assets (ROA) 1.02 % 1.00 % 1.32 % 1.07 % Net Interest Margin 3.02 % 2.90 % 3.45 % 3.07 % September 30, 2022 2021 Non-performing Assets Ratio 0.11 % 0.74 % Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1) 8.59 % 8.83 % Total Risk-based Capital(1) 14.74 % 15.38 % Book Value Per Share $ 9.39 $ 11.07 Market Value Per Share $ 10.75 $ 10.58 (1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited): Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest Income $ 5,311,180 $ 4,657,097 $ 17,231,375 $ 14,320,497 Interest Expense 786,229 589,799 1,903,293 1,838,321 Net Interest Income 4,524,951 4,067,298 15,328,082 12,482,176 Provision for loan losses - (225,000 ) - (225,000 ) Non-interest income 641,174 605,799 1,717,031 1,791,714 Operating Expenses 3,243,954 3,106,093 9,518,566 8,885,551 Income before taxes 1,922,171 1,792,004 7,526,547 5,613,339 Income tax expense 321,000 314,000 1,357,000 1,012,000 Net Income $ 1,601,171 $ 1,478,004 $ 6,169,547 $ 4,601,339 Net Income per share – diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.37 $ 1.56 $ 1.16 Dividends declared $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited): September 30, 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,518,943 $ 35,881,247 Time deposits with other banks 9,458,000 20,854,000 Securities 102,600,641 59,058,059 Loans 416,905,083 449,036,166 Allowance for loan losses (4,055,878 ) (4,086,664 ) Loans, net 412,849,205 444,949,502 Premises and equipment, net 8,853,644 8,311,175 Other assets 25,825,343 22,785,377 Total Assets $ 613,105,776 $ 591,839,360 Liabilities Deposits $ 540,250,306 $ 497,771,045 FHLB borrowings 19,000,000 34,400,000 Trust preferred 13,403,000 13,403,000 Other liabilities 3,210,208 2,371,146 Total Liabilities 575,863,514 547,945,191 Equity Total Equity 37,242,262 43,894,169 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 613,105,776 $ 591,839,360