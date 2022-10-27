Rivalry Partners with Low6 to Launch Free-To-Play Esports Pick’em Game

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (the “Company” or “Rivalry”) (TSXV: RVLY) (OTCQX: RVLCF) (FSE: 9VK), an internationally regulated sports betting and media company, today announced a partnership with Low6, the award-winning leader in sports gamification, to design and launch a new free-to-play Pick’em game for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship and The International 11, two of the most popular esports events in the world. From today until the conclusion of both events, users can register and predict match winners in each tournament for a chance to win over $25,000 USD across both competitions.

“Our focus is consistently centered not only on engaging our existing customers, but attracting new users onto our platform in innovative ways,” said Steven Salz, CEO & Co-founder, Rivalry. “Low6 has helped us deliver a high-quality free-to-play product to uniquely activate fans around two of the biggest esports events in the world and create more touchpoints to engage our users.”

The free-to-play contest, which launched on October 20, has already attracted over 5,000 new registrants to the Rivalry platform. Rivalry plans to offer more free esports Pick’em contests in the future for users in other regulated markets it operates in to both engage and acquire customers.

“Esports is a growing and global phenomenon, and we knew it wouldn’t be long before we branched out to include it in our inventory,” said Jamie Mitchell, CEO and Co-Founder, Low6. “We are very proud to be working with Rivalry and demonstrating the flexibility of our platform in meeting the needs of an esports audience and further underlining its ability to drive acquisition in the industry.”

Low6’s partnership with Rivalry marks its initial foray into esports and follows recent uptake from multiple operators utilizing its newly launched white-label service.

“Rivalry is an iconic and global esports brand recognized among the next generation of bettors as the ultimate destination for online wagering,” stated Josh Turk, Chief Strategy Officer, Low6. “We’re excited to build upon the momentum of this partnership, connecting with esport fans worldwide and constantly evolving the gaming experience to acquire new audiences for Rivalry.”

Rivalry’s Pick’em game is available to all users in licensed regions excluding Australia. Users can register to play for free at: https://www.rivalrypickem.com/

About Rivalry

Rivalry Corp. wholly owns and operates Rivalry Limited, a leading sport betting and media property offering fully regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casino for the next generation of bettors. Based in Toronto, Rivalry operates a global team in more than 20 countries and growing. Rivalry Limited has held an Isle of Man license since 2018, considered one of the premier online gambling jurisdictions. Rivalry holds a sports bookmaker license in Australia and an internet gaming registration in Ontario and is currently in the process of obtaining additional country licenses. The Company also has a variety of originally developed products, including Quest, an on-site engagement experience, and an original casino game called Rushlane, a proprietary casino game that marks the creation of a new category for online gaming: Massively Multiplayer Online Gambling Games (MMOGG).

About Low6

Low6, a B2B turnkey igaming platform, supplies award-winning sports gamification technology to operators, sports leagues and franchises, media organizations and major brands. Low6 has been gamifying audiences globally, powering franchises with their own branded experiences to engage and monetize their digital fanbases, through innovative and creative solutions empowering first party data acquisition. Low6 is a proud partner of the PGA TOUR, UFC, LEARFIELD college properties and multiple NBA and NFL franchises including the LA Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals. Low6 operates the next level NFT-led fantasy sport game, UltimateFan. Low6 has been recognized as best “Fantasy Operator” and “Rising Star” at the 2021 EGR Operator Awards, “Freeplay Gaming Supplier” at the EGR North America Awards 2022, “Industry Rising Star” at SiGMA Americas Award 2022 and, most recently “Fantasy & DFS Supplier” at the EGR B2B Awards 2022. CEO Jamie Mitchell is a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2022.

