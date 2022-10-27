Automotive Industry Leader and AI Luminary Nils Schanz Named Chief Product Officer at Cerence

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced it has named Nils Schanz, a respected and accomplished automotive and AI technology leader and fifteen-year veteran of Daimler and Mercedes-Benz, as the company’s Chief Product Officer. In this role, a first at the company, Mr. Schanz will be responsible for Cerence’s core mobility products, leading its digital cabin strategy, product portfolio, and customer delivery across the company’s global operations.



Mr. Schanz joins Cerence from Mercedes-Benz AG and Daimler, where he developed the highly regarded MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience), the automaker’s intuitive, high-tech multimedia system, and launched other widely acclaimed innovations such as the award-winning MBUX Hyperscreen and the Voice Assistant “Hey Mercedes.” Since 2018, he has served as Global Head of User Interaction & Voice Control, leading a cross-functional team with global responsibility for digital user interface and user experience. Prior to his most recent role, Mr. Schanz held a variety of positions at Daimler and Mercedes-Benz in R&D, Product Management, and Marketing. In addition to his Germany-based roles, he also spent time in Silicon Valley as Director of IoT & Wearables at Mercedes-Benz Research & Development North America.

“I have had the honor and pleasure of working alongside Nils for many years throughout our long-term partnership with Merecedes-Benz. He is an agile, visionary leader who is deeply passionate about everything he does,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. “Nils is an esteemed, well-known executive who has driven incredible innovation in our industry and is intimately familiar with Cerence and our portfolio. I look forward to his many contributions and leadership as we advance the future of mobility.”

“I know first-hand that the Cerence team is smart, innovative, and committed to excellence, and I couldn’t be more excited to join at this important time for the company,” said Nils Schanz. “I look forward to bringing my experience in strategy and engineering for the digital cabin to Cerence and further advancing the company’s product excellence and execution to create a safer and more enjoyable journey for all.”

