Aqua Security Named a Leader in the 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for Vulnerability Management

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, today announced that it has been named a leader in GigaOm’s 2022 Radar Report for Vulnerability Management . Solutions were compared based on feature coverage and product execution, top vendor strengths and challenges, and the analyst’s take on the current and future Continuous Vulnerability Management market.



In the latest GigaOm Radar Report, the analyst firm evaluated eight vendors and products in the continuous vulnerability management space, an extension of traditional vulnerability management that better aligns with modern DevOps practices and cloud architectures. According to the report, Aqua Security is noted as an “outperformer,” ranking as the most “comprehensive cloud infrastructure and application vulnerability management solution.” The company was also named a leader in industry innovation, offering “novel approaches to IaC security and software supply chain security.”

According to GigaOm: “Aqua Security is the lone innovator in the platform quadrant, bringing comprehensive cloud security solutions to the market. Aqua Security’s record of innovation in both the private and public space demonstrates an intention to provide novel and creative solutions.”

“As GigaOm points out, the evolutionary next step in this space is continuous vulnerability management. This fits perfectly into our broader objective of making cloud native applications more secure than ever before, thanks to a high degree of automation, granularity, contextual risk-based prioritization and integration into DevOps processes,” said Rani Osnat, SVP Strategy at Aqua. “Being named a GigaOm leader validates our innovation in the market and highlights the value we’re bringing to our customers.”

Vulnerability management provides comprehensive coverage of as many infrastructure elements as possible, scanning them on an ongoing basis to identify vulnerabilities, and making it easy for teams to remediate them as they are discovered. Aqua Trivy, the leading open source vulnerability scanner, is at the core of the vulnerability management capabilities embedded into the Aqua Platform, the leading Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). The Aqua Platform provides prevention, detection and response automation across the entire application lifecycle to secure the supply chain, secure cloud infrastructure and secure running workloads wherever they are deployed.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security stops cloud native attacks and is the only company with a $1M Cloud Native Protection Warranty to guarantee it. As the pioneer and largest pure-play cloud native security company, Aqua helps customers unlock innovation and build the future of their business. The Aqua Platform is the industry’s most integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), prioritizing risk and automating prevention, detection and response across the lifecycle. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com/ .