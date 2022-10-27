Kearny Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results and Declaration of Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $16.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $11.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on November 23, 2022 to stockholders of record as of November 9, 2022.
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Despite pressure on net interest margin, attributable to the rapidly rising interest rate environment, we delivered impressive results for the quarter. Growth in loans and deposits remained strong, expenses were well controlled and asset quality metrics notably improved. Over the past two quarters, our loan portfolio has grown at a 26% annualized rate, driven by strong origination volume and slowing prepayment activity. Looking ahead to the remainder of fiscal 2023, we expect loan growth to moderate, as we have right-sized our loan pipeline and are focusing our origination efforts on those loan segments which provide the greatest risk-adjusted returns.”
Mr. Montanaro further noted, “In recognition of the risks presented by the prevailing economic and interest rate environment we continue to position our balance sheet to support net interest income, and margin, in a variety of interest rate scenarios. To that end we have, since the start of this fiscal year, added $600 million of derivative notional and made targeted adjustments to our wholesale balance sheet designed to reduce risk and support future earnings.”
Balance Sheet
- Total assets increased $169.7 million, or 2.2%, to $7.89 billion at September 30, 2022, from $7.72 billion at June 30, 2022.
- Loans receivable increased $238.5 million, or 4.4%, to $5.66 billion at September 30, 2022, from $5.42 billion at June 30, 2022.
- Deposits increased $246.0 million, or 4.2%, to $6.11 billion at September 30, 2022, from $5.86 billion at June 30, 2022. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $29.5 million, or 4.5%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
- Investment securities decreased $83.3 million to $1.38 billion, or 17.5% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, from $1.46 billion, or 18.9% of total assets, at June 30, 2022.
- Borrowings decreased $49.9 million to $851.5 million, or 10.8% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, from $901.3 million, or 11.7% of total assets, at June 30, 2022.
Earnings
Performance Highlights
- Return on average assets was 0.85% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 0.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
- Return on average equity was 7.38% and 4.92% for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Return on average tangible equity was 9.70% and 6.40% for those same comparative periods.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
- Net interest margin contracted 23 basis points to 2.69% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from 2.92% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was due largely to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by increases in the average balance and yield on interest-earning assets.
- Net interest income decreased $2.1 million to $48.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $50.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $1.8 million and $1.6 million, and loan prepayment penalty income of $441,000 and $869,000.
Non-Interest Income
- Non-interest income increased $3.1 million to $5.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was largely attributable to higher income from bank owned life insurance that resulted from $2.1 million in payouts on life insurance policies.
- Non-interest income included no gain or loss on the sale of securities for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to a loss of $563,000 on the sale of securities for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Non-Interest Expense
- Non-interest expense decreased $1.6 million to $32.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $33.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to $1.0 million of non-recurring expenses recorded in the prior quarter.
- The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, included in other expense, decreased $387,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
- The efficiency and non-interest expense ratios were 58.75% and 1.65%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to 62.93% and 1.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Income Taxes
- Income tax expense totaled $5.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, resulting in an effective tax rate of 24.1% and 27.0%, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate primarily resulted from the payouts on life insurance policies, noted above, which were not taxable.
Asset Quality
- The balance of non-performing assets decreased $14.8 million to $77.4 million, or 0.98% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, from $92.2 million, or 1.19% of total assets, at June 30, 2022. The decrease in non-performing assets was primarily attributable to the sale of two non-accrual loans that were recorded as held-for-sale at June 30, 2022.
- Net charge-offs totaled $115,000, or 0.01% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.0 million, or 0.08% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
- For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $670,000, compared to $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The provision for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was largely driven by loan growth of $238.5 million, partially offset by a reduction in the expected life of the loan portfolio.
- The allowance for credit losses was $47.6 million, or 0.84% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, compared to $47.1 million, or 0.87% of total loans, at June 30, 2022.
Capital
- For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, book value per share decreased $0.14, or 1.1%, to $12.88 and tangible book value per share decreased $0.17, or 1.7%, to $9.73.
- On August 1, 2022, the Company announced the authorization of a new stock repurchase plan, which authorized the repurchase of up to 4,000,000 shares. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 759,806 shares of common stock at a cost of $8.7 million, or $11.44 per share.
- At September 30, 2022, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.61% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.
|Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|Variance
or Change
|Variance
or Change Pct.
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|96,076
|$
|101,615
|$
|(5,539
|)
|-5.5
|%
|Securities available for sale
|1,263,176
|1,344,093
|(80,917
|)
|-6.0
|%
|Securities held to maturity
|115,943
|118,291
|(2,348
|)
|-2.0
|%
|Loans held-for-sale
|12,936
|28,874
|(15,938
|)
|-55.2
|%
|Loans receivable
|5,656,370
|5,417,845
|238,525
|4.4
|%
|Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
|(47,613
|)
|(47,058
|)
|555
|1.2
|%
|Net loans receivable
|5,608,757
|5,370,787
|237,970
|4.4
|%
|Premises and equipment
|52,642
|53,281
|(639
|)
|-1.2
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|44,957
|47,144
|(2,187
|)
|-4.6
|%
|Accrued interest receivable
|23,817
|20,466
|3,351
|16.4
|%
|Goodwill
|210,895
|210,895
|—
|—
|%
|Core deposit intangible
|2,876
|3,020
|(144
|)
|-4.8
|%
|Bank owned life insurance
|289,690
|289,177
|513
|0.2
|%
|Deferred income taxes, net
|54,278
|49,350
|4,928
|10.0
|%
|Other real estate owned
|178
|178
|—
|—
|%
|Other assets
|113,369
|82,712
|30,657
|37.1
|%
|Total assets
|$
|7,889,590
|$
|7,719,883
|$
|169,707
|2.2
|%
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|683,406
|$
|653,899
|$
|29,507
|4.5
|%
|Interest-bearing
|5,424,872
|5,208,357
|216,515
|4.2
|%
|Total deposits
|6,108,278
|5,862,256
|246,022
|4.2
|%
|Borrowings
|851,454
|901,337
|(49,883
|)
|-5.5
|%
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes
|16,555
|16,746
|(191
|)
|-1.1
|%
|Other liabilities
|38,329
|45,544
|(7,215
|)
|-15.8
|%
|Total liabilities
|7,014,616
|6,825,883
|188,733
|2.8
|%
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|680
|687
|(7
|)
|-1.0
|%
|Paid-in capital
|520,245
|528,396
|(8,151
|)
|-1.5
|%
|Retained earnings
|454,710
|445,451
|9,259
|2.1
|%
|Unearned ESOP shares
|(24,321
|)
|(24,807
|)
|486
|2.0
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(76,340
|)
|(55,727
|)
|(20,613
|)
|-37.0
|%
|Total stockholders' equity
|874,974
|894,000
|(19,026
|)
|-2.1
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|7,889,590
|$
|7,719,883
|$
|169,707
|2.2
|%
|Consolidated capital ratios
|Equity to assets
|11.09
|%
|11.58
|%
|-0.49
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets(1)
|8.61
|%
|9.06
|%
|-0.45
|%
|Share data
|Outstanding shares
|67,938
|68,666
|(728
|)
|-1.1
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|12.88
|$
|13.02
|$
|(0.14
|)
|-1.1
|%
|Tangible book value per share(2)
|$
|9.73
|$
|9.90
|$
|(0.17
|)
|-1.7
|%
_________________________
|(1)
|Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
|(2)
|Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
|(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
|Three Months Ended
|Variance
or Change
|Variance
or Change Pct.
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|Interest income
|Loans
|$
|52,935
|$
|48,869
|$
|4,066
|8.3
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|10,439
|8,915
|1,524
|17.1
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|285
|297
|(12
|)
|-4.0
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|761
|472
|289
|61.2
|%
|Total interest income
|64,420
|58,553
|5,867
|10.0
|%
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|10,869
|3,915
|6,954
|177.6
|%
|Borrowings
|5,020
|4,039
|981
|24.3
|%
|Total interest expense
|15,889
|7,954
|7,935
|99.8
|%
|Net interest income
|48,531
|50,599
|(2,068
|)
|-4.1
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|670
|4,222
|(3,552
|)
|-84.1
|%
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|47,861
|46,377
|1,484
|3.2
|%
|Non-interest income
|Fees and service charges
|763
|658
|105
|16.0
|%
|Loss on sale and call of securities
|—
|(563
|)
|563
|100.0
|%
|Gain on sale of loans
|395
|187
|208
|111.2
|%
|Loss on sale of other real estate owned
|—
|(9
|)
|9
|100.0
|%
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|3,698
|1,533
|2,165
|141.2
|%
|Electronic banking fees and charges
|506
|366
|140
|38.3
|%
|Other income
|555
|638
|(83
|)
|-13.0
|%
|Total non-interest income
|5,917
|2,810
|3,107
|110.6
|%
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|20,348
|20,367
|(19
|)
|-0.1
|%
|Net occupancy expense of premises
|3,090
|3,188
|(98
|)
|-3.1
|%
|Equipment and systems
|3,662
|4,516
|(854
|)
|-18.9
|%
|Advertising and marketing
|747
|703
|44
|6.3
|%
|Federal deposit insurance premium
|906
|762
|144
|18.9
|%
|Directors' compensation
|340
|340
|—
|—
|%
|Other expense
|2,895
|3,736
|(841
|)
|-22.5
|%
|Total non-interest expense
|31,988
|33,612
|(1,624
|)
|-4.8
|%
|Income before income taxes
|21,790
|15,575
|6,215
|39.9
|%
|Income taxes
|5,255
|4,205
|1,050
|25.0
|%
|Net income
|$
|16,535
|$
|11,370
|$
|5,165
|45.4
|%
|Net income per common share (EPS)
|Basic
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.08
|Diluted
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.08
|Dividends declared
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|$
|—
|Cash dividends declared
|$
|7,276
|$
|7,441
|$
|(165
|)
|Dividend payout ratio
|44.0
|%
|65.4
|%
|(21.4)%
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|Basic
|65,737
|67,240
|(1,503
|)
|Diluted
|65,756
|67,276
|(1,520
|)
Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Variance
or Change
|Variance
or Change Pct.
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|$
|5,553,996
|$
|5,181,983
|$
|372,013
|7.2
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|1,516,974
|1,608,372
|(91,398
|)
|-5.7
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|48,973
|51,672
|(2,699
|)
|-5.2
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|88,038
|87,990
|48
|0.1
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|7,207,981
|6,930,017
|277,964
|4.0
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|570,225
|564,734
|5,491
|1.0
|%
|Total assets
|$
|7,778,206
|$
|7,494,751
|$
|283,455
|3.8
|%
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|2,354,340
|$
|2,155,946
|$
|198,394
|9.2
|%
|Savings
|1,019,343
|1,077,631
|(58,288
|)
|-5.4
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|2,014,922
|1,701,725
|313,197
|18.4
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|5,388,605
|4,935,302
|453,303
|9.2
|%
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|642,399
|752,579
|(110,180
|)
|-14.6
|%
|Other borrowings
|127,456
|185,901
|(58,445
|)
|-31.4
|%
|Total borrowings
|769,855
|938,480
|(168,625
|)
|-18.0
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|6,158,460
|5,873,782
|284,678
|4.8
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|667,624
|640,200
|27,424
|4.3
|%
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|56,431
|56,636
|(205
|)
|-0.4
|%
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|724,055
|696,836
|27,219
|3.9
|%
|Total liabilities
|6,882,515
|6,570,618
|311,897
|4.7
|%
|Stockholders' equity
|895,691
|924,133
|(28,442
|)
|-3.1
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|7,778,206
|$
|7,494,751
|$
|283,455
|3.8
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|117.04
|%
|117.98
|%
|-0.94
|%
|-0.8
|%
Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Variance
or Change
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|Average yield on interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|3.81
|%
|3.77
|%
|0.04
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|2.75
|%
|2.22
|%
|0.53
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities (1)
|2.33
|%
|2.30
|%
|0.03
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|3.46
|%
|2.15
|%
|1.31
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3.57
|%
|3.38
|%
|0.19
|%
|Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|0.92
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.61
|%
|Savings
|0.23
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.12
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|0.97
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.51
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|0.81
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.49
|%
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|2.68
|%
|1.96
|%
|0.72
|%
|Other borrowings
|2.26
|%
|0.77
|%
|1.49
|%
|Total borrowings
|2.61
|%
|1.72
|%
|0.89
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.03
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.49
|%
|Interest rate spread (2)
|2.54
|%
|2.84
|%
|-0.30
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|2.69
|%
|2.92
|%
|-0.23
|%
|Non-interest income to average assets (annualized)
|0.30
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.15
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)
|1.65
|%
|1.79
|%
|-0.14
|%
|Efficiency ratio (4)
|58.75
|%
|62.93
|%
|-4.18
|%
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|0.85
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.24
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|7.38
|%
|4.92
|%
|2.46
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)
|9.70
|%
|6.40
|%
|3.30
|%
_________________________
|(1)
|The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
|(2)
|Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(3)
|Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|(4)
|Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
|(5)
|Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
|Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2021
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|96,076
|$
|101,615
|$
|62,379
|$
|60,452
|$
|54,070
|Securities available for sale
|1,263,176
|1,344,093
|1,526,086
|1,591,066
|1,651,156
|Securities held to maturity
|115,943
|118,291
|121,853
|53,142
|37,497
|Loans held-for-sale
|12,936
|28,874
|2,822
|12,549
|12,884
|Loans receivable
|5,656,370
|5,417,845
|5,003,201
|4,826,404
|4,789,339
|Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
|(47,613
|)
|(47,058
|)
|(43,860
|)
|(48,216
|)
|(51,785
|)
|Net loans receivable
|5,608,757
|5,370,787
|4,959,341
|4,778,188
|4,737,554
|Premises and equipment
|52,642
|53,281
|53,727
|54,067
|55,236
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|44,957
|47,144
|30,997
|36,622
|36,615
|Accrued interest receivable
|23,817
|20,466
|19,517
|18,495
|19,541
|Goodwill
|210,895
|210,895
|210,895
|210,895
|210,895
|Core deposit intangible
|2,876
|3,020
|3,166
|3,344
|3,524
|Bank owned life insurance
|289,690
|289,177
|287,644
|286,433
|284,871
|Deferred income taxes, net
|54,278
|49,350
|34,349
|25,709
|27,771
|Other real estate owned
|178
|178
|401
|658
|178
|Other assets
|113,369
|82,712
|76,714
|54,603
|51,896
|Total assets
|$
|7,889,590
|$
|7,719,883
|$
|7,389,891
|$
|7,186,223
|$
|7,183,688
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|683,406
|$
|653,899
|$
|621,954
|$
|604,805
|$
|631,344
|Interest-bearing
|5,424,872
|5,208,357
|4,906,708
|4,849,220
|4,763,795
|Total deposits
|6,108,278
|5,862,256
|5,528,662
|5,454,025
|5,395,139
|Borrowings
|851,454
|901,337
|851,220
|686,105
|720,990
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes
|16,555
|16,746
|16,979
|16,772
|16,222
|Other liabilities
|38,329
|45,544
|37,861
|33,851
|36,914
|Total liabilities
|7,014,616
|6,825,883
|6,434,722
|6,190,753
|6,169,265
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|680
|687
|714
|735
|758
|Paid-in capital
|520,245
|528,396
|561,176
|587,392
|616,894
|Retained earnings
|454,710
|445,451
|441,522
|431,549
|420,701
|Unearned ESOP shares
|(24,321
|)
|(24,807
|)
|(25,294
|)
|(25,780
|)
|(26,266
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(76,340
|)
|(55,727
|)
|(22,949
|)
|1,574
|2,336
|Total stockholders' equity
|874,974
|894,000
|955,169
|995,470
|1,014,423
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|7,889,590
|$
|7,719,883
|$
|7,389,891
|$
|7,186,223
|$
|7,183,688
|Consolidated capital ratios
|Equity to assets
|11.09
|%
|11.58
|%
|12.93
|%
|13.85
|%
|14.12
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets(1)
|8.61
|%
|9.06
|%
|10.33
|%
|11.21
|%
|11.48
|%
|Share data
|Outstanding shares
|67,938
|68,666
|71,424
|73,453
|75,800
|Book value per share
|$
|12.88
|$
|13.02
|$
|13.37
|$
|13.55
|$
|13.38
|Tangible book value per share(2)
|$
|9.73
|$
|9.90
|$
|10.38
|$
|10.64
|$
|10.55
_________________________
|(1)
|Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
|(2)
|Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2021
|Loan portfolio composition:
|Commercial loans:
|Multi-family mortgage
|$
|2,570,297
|$
|2,409,090
|$
|2,076,003
|$
|2,007,431
|$
|1,978,681
|Nonresidential mortgage
|1,040,688
|1,019,838
|1,085,988
|1,026,447
|1,023,391
|Commercial business
|186,361
|176,807
|169,551
|180,429
|169,392
|Construction
|166,052
|140,131
|121,137
|110,703
|112,226
|Total commercial loans
|3,963,398
|3,745,866
|3,452,679
|3,325,010
|3,283,690
|One- to four-family residential mortgage
|1,666,730
|1,645,816
|1,527,980
|1,477,267
|1,483,106
|Consumer loans:
|Home equity loans
|43,269
|42,028
|41,501
|43,934
|44,912
|Other consumer
|2,869
|2,866
|2,755
|3,040
|3,020
|Total consumer loans
|46,138
|44,894
|44,256
|46,974
|47,932
|Total loans, excluding yield adjustments
|5,676,266
|5,436,576
|5,024,915
|4,849,251
|4,814,728
|Unaccreted yield adjustments
|(19,896
|)
|(18,731
|)
|(21,714
|)
|(22,847
|)
|(25,389
|)
|Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments
|5,656,370
|5,417,845
|5,003,201
|4,826,404
|4,789,339
|Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
|(47,613
|)
|(47,058
|)
|(43,860
|)
|(48,216
|)
|(51,785
|)
|Net loans receivable
|$
|5,608,757
|$
|5,370,787
|$
|4,959,341
|$
|4,778,188
|$
|4,737,554
|Asset quality:
|Nonperforming assets:
|Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Nonaccrual loans
|68,574
|70,321
|80,595
|72,138
|72,945
|Total nonperforming loans
|68,574
|70,321
|80,595
|72,138
|72,945
|Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale
|8,650
|21,745
|—
|—
|—
|Other real estate owned
|178
|178
|401
|658
|178
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|77,402
|$
|92,244
|$
|80,996
|$
|72,796
|$
|73,123
|Nonperforming loans (% total loans)
|1.21
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.52
|%
|Nonperforming assets (% total assets)
|0.98
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.02
|%
|Classified loans
|$
|92,610
|$
|94,555
|$
|163,621
|$
|162,174
|$
|170,449
|Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL):
|ACL to total loans
|0.84
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.99
|%
|1.08
|%
|ACL to nonperforming loans
|69.43
|%
|66.92
|%
|54.42
|%
|66.84
|%
|70.99
|%
|Net charge-offs
|$
|115
|$
|1,024
|$
|436
|$
|1,149
|$
|980
|Average net charge-off rate (annualized)
|0.01
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.08
|%
|Funding composition:
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|$
|683,406
|$
|653,899
|$
|621,954
|$
|604,805
|$
|631,344
|Interest-bearing demand
|2,382,411
|2,265,597
|2,154,488
|2,106,693
|1,937,661
|Savings
|982,916
|1,053,198
|1,088,974
|1,087,740
|1,089,699
|Certificates of deposit (retail)
|1,263,124
|1,116,035
|1,122,228
|1,184,530
|1,264,016
|Certificates of deposit (brokered and listing service)
|796,421
|773,527
|541,018
|470,257
|472,419
|Interest-bearing deposits
|5,424,872
|5,208,357
|4,906,708
|4,849,220
|4,763,795
|Total deposits
|6,108,278
|5,862,256
|5,528,662
|5,454,025
|5,395,139
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|796,454
|651,337
|541,220
|666,105
|665,990
|Overnight borrowings
|55,000
|250,000
|310,000
|20,000
|55,000
|Total borrowings
|851,454
|901,337
|851,220
|686,105
|720,990
|Total funding
|$
|6,959,732
|$
|6,763,593
|$
|6,379,882
|$
|6,140,130
|$
|6,116,129
|Loans as a % of deposits
|92.0
|%
|92.1
|%
|89.8
|%
|87.8
|%
|88.1
|%
|Deposits as a % of total funding
|87.8
|%
|86.7
|%
|86.7
|%
|88.8
|%
|88.2
|%
|Borrowings as a % of total funding
|12.2
|%
|13.3
|%
|13.3
|%
|11.2
|%
|11.8
|%
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2021
|Interest income
|Loans
|$
|52,935
|$
|48,869
|$
|45,846
|$
|47,575
|$
|48,230
|Taxable investment securities
|10,439
|8,915
|8,024
|7,595
|8,212
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|285
|297
|316
|327
|333
|Other interest-earning assets
|761
|472
|415
|415
|431
|Total interest income
|64,420
|58,553
|54,601
|55,912
|57,206
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|10,869
|3,915
|3,565
|3,663
|4,065
|Borrowings
|5,020
|4,039
|3,309
|3,562
|3,551
|Total interest expense
|15,889
|7,954
|6,874
|7,225
|7,616
|Net interest income
|48,531
|50,599
|47,727
|48,687
|49,590
|Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|670
|4,222
|(3,920
|)
|(2,420
|)
|(5,400
|)
|Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|47,861
|46,377
|51,647
|51,107
|54,990
|Non-interest income
|Fees and service charges
|763
|658
|617
|698
|607
|(Loss) gain on sale and call of securities
|—
|(563
|)
|3
|—
|1
|Gain on sale of loans
|395
|187
|376
|970
|1,006
|(Loss) gain on sale of other real estate owned
|—
|(9
|)
|14
|—
|—
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|3,698
|1,533
|1,511
|1,562
|1,561
|Electronic banking fees and charges
|506
|366
|432
|421
|407
|Other income
|555
|638
|238
|482
|218
|Total non-interest income
|5,917
|2,810
|3,191
|4,133
|3,800
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|20,348
|20,367
|19,184
|18,096
|18,617
|Net occupancy expense of premises
|3,090
|3,188
|3,223
|3,156
|4,547
|Equipment and systems
|3,662
|4,516
|3,822
|3,723
|3,825
|Advertising and marketing
|747
|703
|516
|448
|392
|Federal deposit insurance premium
|906
|762
|480
|721
|492
|Directors' compensation
|340
|340
|340
|649
|803
|Other expense
|2,895
|3,736
|3,058
|2,877
|3,127
|Total non-interest expense
|31,988
|33,612
|30,623
|29,670
|31,803
|Income before income taxes
|21,790
|15,575
|24,215
|25,570
|26,987
|Income taxes
|5,255
|4,205
|6,522
|6,801
|7,272
|Net income
|$
|16,535
|$
|11,370
|$
|17,693
|$
|18,769
|$
|19,715
|Net income per common share (EPS)
|Basic
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.26
|Diluted
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.26
|Dividends declared
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.10
|Cash dividends declared
|$
|7,276
|$
|7,441
|$
|7,720
|$
|7,921
|$
|7,381
|Dividend payout ratio
|44.0
|%
|65.4
|%
|43.6
|%
|42.2
|%
|37.4
|%
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|Basic
|65,737
|67,240
|69,790
|72,011
|74,537
|Diluted
|65,756
|67,276
|69,817
|72,037
|74,556
Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2021
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale
|$
|5,553,996
|$
|5,181,983
|$
|4,850,236
|$
|4,822,959
|$
|4,835,676
|Taxable investment securities
|1,516,974
|1,608,372
|1,620,996
|1,610,395
|1,649,953
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|48,973
|51,672
|55,390
|57,686
|59,115
|Other interest-earning assets
|88,038
|87,990
|79,644
|77,811
|85,749
|Total interest-earning assets
|7,207,981
|6,930,017
|6,606,266
|6,568,851
|6,630,493
|Non-interest-earning assets
|570,225
|564,734
|601,684
|611,390
|616,735
|Total assets
|$
|7,778,206
|$
|7,494,751
|$
|7,207,950
|$
|7,180,241
|$
|7,247,228
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|2,354,340
|$
|2,155,946
|$
|2,133,977
|$
|2,027,021
|$
|1,954,271
|Savings
|1,019,343
|1,077,631
|1,088,351
|1,086,903
|1,102,865
|Certificates of deposit
|2,014,922
|1,701,725
|1,650,048
|1,693,423
|1,798,473
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|5,388,605
|4,935,302
|4,872,376
|4,807,347
|4,855,609
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|642,399
|752,579
|632,811
|666,029
|665,915
|Other borrowings
|127,456
|185,901
|51,667
|26,033
|28,532
|Total borrowings
|769,855
|938,480
|684,478
|692,062
|694,447
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|6,158,460
|5,873,782
|5,556,854
|5,499,409
|5,550,056
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|667,624
|640,200
|624,152
|624,200
|610,271
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|56,431
|56,636
|49,455
|50,870
|56,893
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|724,055
|696,836
|673,607
|675,070
|667,164
|Total liabilities
|6,882,515
|6,570,618
|6,230,461
|6,174,479
|6,217,220
|Stockholders' equity
|895,691
|924,133
|977,489
|1,005,762
|1,030,008
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|7,778,206
|$
|7,494,751
|$
|7,207,950
|$
|7,180,241
|$
|7,247,228
|Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities
|117.04
|%
|117.98
|%
|118.89
|%
|119.45
|%
|119.47
|%
Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2021
|Average yield on interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale
|3.81
|%
|3.77
|%
|3.78
|%
|3.95
|%
|3.99
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|2.75
|%
|2.22
|%
|1.98
|%
|1.89
|%
|1.99
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities (1)
|2.33
|%
|2.30
|%
|2.28
|%
|2.26
|%
|2.25
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|3.46
|%
|2.15
|%
|2.08
|%
|2.13
|%
|2.01
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3.57
|%
|3.38
|%
|3.31
|%
|3.40
|%
|3.45
|%
|Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|0.92
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.23
|%
|Savings
|0.23
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.12
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|0.97
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.57
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|0.81
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.33
|%
|Borrowings:
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|2.68
|%
|1.96
|%
|2.08
|%
|2.14
|%
|2.13
|%
|Other borrowings
|2.26
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.10
|%
|Total borrowings
|2.61
|%
|1.72
|%
|1.93
|%
|2.06
|%
|2.05
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.03
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.55
|%
|Interest rate spread (2)
|2.54
|%
|2.84
|%
|2.82
|%
|2.87
|%
|2.90
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|2.69
|%
|2.92
|%
|2.89
|%
|2.96
|%
|2.99
|%
|Non-interest income to average assets
(annualized)
|0.30
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.21
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
(annualized)
|1.65
|%
|1.79
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.65
|%
|1.76
|%
|Efficiency ratio (4)
|58.75
|%
|62.93
|%
|60.14
|%
|56.17
|%
|59.57
|%
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|0.85
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.09
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|7.38
|%
|4.92
|%
|7.24
|%
|7.46
|%
|7.66
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)
|9.70
|%
|6.40
|%
|9.27
|%
|9.49
|%
|9.67
|%
_________________________
|(1)
|The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
|(2)
|Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(3)
|Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|(4)
|Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
|(5)
|Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.
Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2021
|Adjusted net income:
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|16,535
|$
|11,370
|$
|17,693
|$
|18,769
|$
|19,715
|Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:
|Early contract termination
|—
|568
|—
|—
|—
|Branch consolidation expenses and
impairment charges
|—
|—
|—
|132
|1,209
|Net effect of sale and call of securities
|—
|400
|(2
|)
|—
|(1
|)
|Net effect of sale of other assets
|—
|—
|—
|(251
|)
|—
|Adjusted net income
|$
|16,535
|$
|12,338
|$
|17,691
|$
|18,650
|$
|20,923
|Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue:
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|16,535
|$
|11,370
|$
|17,693
|$
|18,769
|$
|19,715
|Adjustments to net income (GAAP):
|Provision for income taxes
|5,255
|4,205
|6,522
|6,801
|7,272
|Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|670
|4,222
|(3,920
|)
|(2,420
|)
|(5,400
|)
|Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|22,460
|$
|19,797
|$
|20,295
|$
|23,150
|$
|21,587
|Adjusted earnings per share:
|Weighted average common shares - basic
|65,737
|67,240
|69,790
|72,011
|74,537
|Weighted average common shares - diluted
|65,756
|67,276
|69,817
|72,037
|74,556
|Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.26
|Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.26
|Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.28
|Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.28
|Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share:
|Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic
(non-GAAP)
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.29
|Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted
(non-GAAP)
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.29
|Adjusted return on average assets:
|Total average assets
|$
|7,778,206
|$
|7,494,751
|$
|7,207,950
|$
|7,180,241
|$
|7,247,228
|Return on average assets (GAAP)
|0.85
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.09
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|0.85
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.15
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity:
|Total average equity
|$
|895,691
|$
|924,133
|$
|977,489
|$
|1,005,762
|$
|1,030,008
|Return on average equity (GAAP)
|7.38
|%
|4.92
|%
|7.24
|%
|7.46
|%
|7.66
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)
|7.38
|%
|5.34
|%
|7.24
|%
|7.42
|%
|8.13
|%
Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2021
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity:
|Total average equity
|$
|895,691
|$
|924,133
|$
|977,489
|$
|1,005,762
|$
|1,030,008
|Less: average goodwill
|(210,895
|)
|(210,895
|)
|(210,895
|)
|(210,895
|)
|(210,895
|)
|Less: average other intangible assets
|(2,971
|)
|(3,116
|)
|(3,282
|)
|(3,462
|)
|(3,641
|)
|Total average tangible equity
|$
|681,825
|$
|710,122
|$
|763,312
|$
|791,405
|$
|815,472
|Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|9.70
|%
|6.40
|%
|9.27
|%
|9.49
|%
|9.67
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|9.70
|%
|6.95
|%
|9.27
|%
|9.43
|%
|10.26
|%
|Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:
|Non-interest expense (GAAP)
|$
|31,988
|$
|33,612
|$
|30,623
|$
|29,670
|$
|31,803
|Non-recurring transactions:
|Early contract termination
|—
|(800
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Branch consolidation expenses and
impairment charges
|—
|—
|—
|(187
|)
|(1,711
|)
|Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|31,988
|$
|32,812
|$
|30,623
|$
|29,483
|$
|30,092
|Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP)
|1.65
|%
|1.79
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.65
|%
|1.76
|%
|Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP)
|1.65
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.64
|%
|1.66
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio:
|Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|31,988
|$
|32,812
|$
|30,623
|$
|29,483
|$
|30,092
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|48,531
|$
|50,599
|$
|47,727
|$
|48,687
|$
|49,590
|Total non-interest income (GAAP)
|5,917
|2,810
|3,191
|4,133
|3,800
|Non-recurring transactions:
|Net effect of sale and call of securities
|—
|563
|(3
|)
|—
|(1
|)
|Net effect of sale of other assets
|—
|—
|—
|(356
|)
|—
|Total revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|54,448
|$
|53,972
|$
|50,915
|$
|52,464
|$
|53,389
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|58.75
|%
|62.93
|%
|60.14
|%
|56.17
|%
|59.57
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|58.75
|%
|60.79
|%
|60.15
|%
|56.20
|%
|56.36
|%