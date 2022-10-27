Kearny Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results and Declaration of Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $16.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $11.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on November 23, 2022 to stockholders of record as of November 9, 2022.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Despite pressure on net interest margin, attributable to the rapidly rising interest rate environment, we delivered impressive results for the quarter. Growth in loans and deposits remained strong, expenses were well controlled and asset quality metrics notably improved. Over the past two quarters, our loan portfolio has grown at a 26% annualized rate, driven by strong origination volume and slowing prepayment activity. Looking ahead to the remainder of fiscal 2023, we expect loan growth to moderate, as we have right-sized our loan pipeline and are focusing our origination efforts on those loan segments which provide the greatest risk-adjusted returns.”

Mr. Montanaro further noted, “In recognition of the risks presented by the prevailing economic and interest rate environment we continue to position our balance sheet to support net interest income, and margin, in a variety of interest rate scenarios. To that end we have, since the start of this fiscal year, added $600 million of derivative notional and made targeted adjustments to our wholesale balance sheet designed to reduce risk and support future earnings.”

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $169.7 million, or 2.2%, to $7.89 billion at September 30, 2022, from $7.72 billion at June 30, 2022.

Loans receivable increased $238.5 million, or 4.4%, to $5.66 billion at September 30, 2022, from $5.42 billion at June 30, 2022.

Deposits increased $246.0 million, or 4.2%, to $6.11 billion at September 30, 2022, from $5.86 billion at June 30, 2022. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $29.5 million, or 4.5%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Investment securities decreased $83.3 million to $1.38 billion, or 17.5% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, from $1.46 billion, or 18.9% of total assets, at June 30, 2022.

Borrowings decreased $49.9 million to $851.5 million, or 10.8% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, from $901.3 million, or 11.7% of total assets, at June 30, 2022.



Earnings

Performance Highlights

Return on average assets was 0.85% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 0.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Return on average equity was 7.38% and 4.92% for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Return on average tangible equity was 9.70% and 6.40% for those same comparative periods.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin contracted 23 basis points to 2.69% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from 2.92% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was due largely to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by increases in the average balance and yield on interest-earning assets.

Net interest income decreased $2.1 million to $48.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $50.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $1.8 million and $1.6 million, and loan prepayment penalty income of $441,000 and $869,000.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income increased $3.1 million to $5.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was largely attributable to higher income from bank owned life insurance that resulted from $2.1 million in payouts on life insurance policies.

Non-interest income included no gain or loss on the sale of securities for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to a loss of $563,000 on the sale of securities for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense decreased $1.6 million to $32.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $33.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to $1.0 million of non-recurring expenses recorded in the prior quarter.

The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, included in other expense, decreased $387,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The efficiency and non-interest expense ratios were 58.75% and 1.65%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to 62.93% and 1.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $5.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, resulting in an effective tax rate of 24.1% and 27.0%, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate primarily resulted from the payouts on life insurance policies, noted above, which were not taxable.



Asset Quality

The balance of non-performing assets decreased $14.8 million to $77.4 million, or 0.98% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, from $92.2 million, or 1.19% of total assets, at June 30, 2022. The decrease in non-performing assets was primarily attributable to the sale of two non-accrual loans that were recorded as held-for-sale at June 30, 2022.

Net charge-offs totaled $115,000, or 0.01% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.0 million, or 0.08% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $670,000, compared to $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The provision for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was largely driven by loan growth of $238.5 million, partially offset by a reduction in the expected life of the loan portfolio.

The allowance for credit losses was $47.6 million, or 0.84% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, compared to $47.1 million, or 0.87% of total loans, at June 30, 2022.

Capital

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, book value per share decreased $0.14, or 1.1%, to $12.88 and tangible book value per share decreased $0.17, or 1.7%, to $9.73.

On August 1, 2022, the Company announced the authorization of a new stock repurchase plan, which authorized the repurchase of up to 4,000,000 shares. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 759,806 shares of common stock at a cost of $8.7 million, or $11.44 per share.

At September 30, 2022, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.61% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.



Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,076 $ 101,615 $ (5,539 ) -5.5 % Securities available for sale 1,263,176 1,344,093 (80,917 ) -6.0 % Securities held to maturity 115,943 118,291 (2,348 ) -2.0 % Loans held-for-sale 12,936 28,874 (15,938 ) -55.2 % Loans receivable 5,656,370 5,417,845 238,525 4.4 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (47,613 ) (47,058 ) 555 1.2 % Net loans receivable 5,608,757 5,370,787 237,970 4.4 % Premises and equipment 52,642 53,281 (639 ) -1.2 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 44,957 47,144 (2,187 ) -4.6 % Accrued interest receivable 23,817 20,466 3,351 16.4 % Goodwill 210,895 210,895 — — % Core deposit intangible 2,876 3,020 (144 ) -4.8 % Bank owned life insurance 289,690 289,177 513 0.2 % Deferred income taxes, net 54,278 49,350 4,928 10.0 % Other real estate owned 178 178 — — % Other assets 113,369 82,712 30,657 37.1 % Total assets $ 7,889,590 $ 7,719,883 $ 169,707 2.2 % Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 683,406 $ 653,899 $ 29,507 4.5 % Interest-bearing 5,424,872 5,208,357 216,515 4.2 % Total deposits 6,108,278 5,862,256 246,022 4.2 % Borrowings 851,454 901,337 (49,883 ) -5.5 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,555 16,746 (191 ) -1.1 % Other liabilities 38,329 45,544 (7,215 ) -15.8 % Total liabilities 7,014,616 6,825,883 188,733 2.8 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock 680 687 (7 ) -1.0 % Paid-in capital 520,245 528,396 (8,151 ) -1.5 % Retained earnings 454,710 445,451 9,259 2.1 % Unearned ESOP shares (24,321 ) (24,807 ) 486 2.0 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (76,340 ) (55,727 ) (20,613 ) -37.0 % Total stockholders' equity 874,974 894,000 (19,026 ) -2.1 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,889,590 $ 7,719,883 $ 169,707 2.2 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 11.09 % 11.58 % -0.49 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.61 % 9.06 % -0.45 % Share data Outstanding shares 67,938 68,666 (728 ) -1.1 % Book value per share $ 12.88 $ 13.02 $ (0.14 ) -1.1 % Tangible book value per share(2) $ 9.73 $ 9.90 $ (0.17 ) -1.7 %

_________________________



(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.





Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data)



Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

Variance

or Change Pct.

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Interest income Loans $ 52,935 $ 48,869 $ 4,066 8.3 % Taxable investment securities 10,439 8,915 1,524 17.1 % Tax-exempt investment securities 285 297 (12 ) -4.0 % Other interest-earning assets 761 472 289 61.2 % Total interest income 64,420 58,553 5,867 10.0 % Interest expense Deposits 10,869 3,915 6,954 177.6 % Borrowings 5,020 4,039 981 24.3 % Total interest expense 15,889 7,954 7,935 99.8 % Net interest income 48,531 50,599 (2,068 ) -4.1 % Provision for credit losses 670 4,222 (3,552 ) -84.1 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 47,861 46,377 1,484 3.2 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 763 658 105 16.0 % Loss on sale and call of securities — (563 ) 563 100.0 % Gain on sale of loans 395 187 208 111.2 % Loss on sale of other real estate owned — (9 ) 9 100.0 % Income from bank owned life insurance 3,698 1,533 2,165 141.2 % Electronic banking fees and charges 506 366 140 38.3 % Other income 555 638 (83 ) -13.0 % Total non-interest income 5,917 2,810 3,107 110.6 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 20,348 20,367 (19 ) -0.1 % Net occupancy expense of premises 3,090 3,188 (98 ) -3.1 % Equipment and systems 3,662 4,516 (854 ) -18.9 % Advertising and marketing 747 703 44 6.3 % Federal deposit insurance premium 906 762 144 18.9 % Directors' compensation 340 340 — — % Other expense 2,895 3,736 (841 ) -22.5 % Total non-interest expense 31,988 33,612 (1,624 ) -4.8 % Income before income taxes 21,790 15,575 6,215 39.9 % Income taxes 5,255 4,205 1,050 25.0 % Net income $ 16,535 $ 11,370 $ 5,165 45.4 % Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.17 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.17 $ 0.08 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ — Cash dividends declared $ 7,276 $ 7,441 $ (165 ) Dividend payout ratio 44.0 % 65.4 % (21.4)% Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 65,737 67,240 (1,503 ) Diluted 65,756 67,276 (1,520 )





Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)



Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

Variance

or Change Pct.

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,553,996 $ 5,181,983 $ 372,013 7.2 % Taxable investment securities 1,516,974 1,608,372 (91,398 ) -5.7 % Tax-exempt investment securities 48,973 51,672 (2,699 ) -5.2 % Other interest-earning assets 88,038 87,990 48 0.1 % Total interest-earning assets 7,207,981 6,930,017 277,964 4.0 % Non-interest-earning assets 570,225 564,734 5,491 1.0 % Total assets $ 7,778,206 $ 7,494,751 $ 283,455 3.8 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,354,340 $ 2,155,946 $ 198,394 9.2 % Savings 1,019,343 1,077,631 (58,288 ) -5.4 % Certificates of deposit 2,014,922 1,701,725 313,197 18.4 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,388,605 4,935,302 453,303 9.2 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 642,399 752,579 (110,180 ) -14.6 % Other borrowings 127,456 185,901 (58,445 ) -31.4 % Total borrowings 769,855 938,480 (168,625 ) -18.0 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,158,460 5,873,782 284,678 4.8 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 667,624 640,200 27,424 4.3 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 56,431 56,636 (205 ) -0.4 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 724,055 696,836 27,219 3.9 % Total liabilities 6,882,515 6,570,618 311,897 4.7 % Stockholders' equity 895,691 924,133 (28,442 ) -3.1 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,778,206 $ 7,494,751 $ 283,455 3.8 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 117.04 % 117.98 % -0.94 % -0.8 %





Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 3.81 % 3.77 % 0.04 % Taxable investment securities 2.75 % 2.22 % 0.53 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.33 % 2.30 % 0.03 % Other interest-earning assets 3.46 % 2.15 % 1.31 % Total interest-earning assets 3.57 % 3.38 % 0.19 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 0.92 % 0.31 % 0.61 % Savings 0.23 % 0.11 % 0.12 % Certificates of deposit 0.97 % 0.46 % 0.51 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.81 % 0.32 % 0.49 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2.68 % 1.96 % 0.72 % Other borrowings 2.26 % 0.77 % 1.49 % Total borrowings 2.61 % 1.72 % 0.89 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.03 % 0.54 % 0.49 % Interest rate spread (2) 2.54 % 2.84 % -0.30 % Net interest margin (3) 2.69 % 2.92 % -0.23 % Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.30 % 0.15 % 0.15 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.65 % 1.79 % -0.14 % Efficiency ratio (4) 58.75 % 62.93 % -4.18 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.85 % 0.61 % 0.24 % Return on average equity (annualized) 7.38 % 4.92 % 2.46 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 9.70 % 6.40 % 3.30 %

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.





Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,076 $ 101,615 $ 62,379 $ 60,452 $ 54,070 Securities available for sale 1,263,176 1,344,093 1,526,086 1,591,066 1,651,156 Securities held to maturity 115,943 118,291 121,853 53,142 37,497 Loans held-for-sale 12,936 28,874 2,822 12,549 12,884 Loans receivable 5,656,370 5,417,845 5,003,201 4,826,404 4,789,339 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (47,613 ) (47,058 ) (43,860 ) (48,216 ) (51,785 ) Net loans receivable 5,608,757 5,370,787 4,959,341 4,778,188 4,737,554 Premises and equipment 52,642 53,281 53,727 54,067 55,236 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 44,957 47,144 30,997 36,622 36,615 Accrued interest receivable 23,817 20,466 19,517 18,495 19,541 Goodwill 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 Core deposit intangible 2,876 3,020 3,166 3,344 3,524 Bank owned life insurance 289,690 289,177 287,644 286,433 284,871 Deferred income taxes, net 54,278 49,350 34,349 25,709 27,771 Other real estate owned 178 178 401 658 178 Other assets 113,369 82,712 76,714 54,603 51,896 Total assets $ 7,889,590 $ 7,719,883 $ 7,389,891 $ 7,186,223 $ 7,183,688 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 683,406 $ 653,899 $ 621,954 $ 604,805 $ 631,344 Interest-bearing 5,424,872 5,208,357 4,906,708 4,849,220 4,763,795 Total deposits 6,108,278 5,862,256 5,528,662 5,454,025 5,395,139 Borrowings 851,454 901,337 851,220 686,105 720,990 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,555 16,746 16,979 16,772 16,222 Other liabilities 38,329 45,544 37,861 33,851 36,914 Total liabilities 7,014,616 6,825,883 6,434,722 6,190,753 6,169,265 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 680 687 714 735 758 Paid-in capital 520,245 528,396 561,176 587,392 616,894 Retained earnings 454,710 445,451 441,522 431,549 420,701 Unearned ESOP shares (24,321 ) (24,807 ) (25,294 ) (25,780 ) (26,266 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (76,340 ) (55,727 ) (22,949 ) 1,574 2,336 Total stockholders' equity 874,974 894,000 955,169 995,470 1,014,423 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,889,590 $ 7,719,883 $ 7,389,891 $ 7,186,223 $ 7,183,688 Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 11.09 % 11.58 % 12.93 % 13.85 % 14.12 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.61 % 9.06 % 10.33 % 11.21 % 11.48 % Share data Outstanding shares 67,938 68,666 71,424 73,453 75,800 Book value per share $ 12.88 $ 13.02 $ 13.37 $ 13.55 $ 13.38 Tangible book value per share(2) $ 9.73 $ 9.90 $ 10.38 $ 10.64 $ 10.55

_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.





Kearny Financial Corp.

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Loan portfolio composition: Commercial loans: Multi-family mortgage $ 2,570,297 $ 2,409,090 $ 2,076,003 $ 2,007,431 $ 1,978,681 Nonresidential mortgage 1,040,688 1,019,838 1,085,988 1,026,447 1,023,391 Commercial business 186,361 176,807 169,551 180,429 169,392 Construction 166,052 140,131 121,137 110,703 112,226 Total commercial loans 3,963,398 3,745,866 3,452,679 3,325,010 3,283,690 One- to four-family residential mortgage 1,666,730 1,645,816 1,527,980 1,477,267 1,483,106 Consumer loans: Home equity loans 43,269 42,028 41,501 43,934 44,912 Other consumer 2,869 2,866 2,755 3,040 3,020 Total consumer loans 46,138 44,894 44,256 46,974 47,932 Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 5,676,266 5,436,576 5,024,915 4,849,251 4,814,728 Unaccreted yield adjustments (19,896 ) (18,731 ) (21,714 ) (22,847 ) (25,389 ) Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 5,656,370 5,417,845 5,003,201 4,826,404 4,789,339 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (47,613 ) (47,058 ) (43,860 ) (48,216 ) (51,785 ) Net loans receivable $ 5,608,757 $ 5,370,787 $ 4,959,341 $ 4,778,188 $ 4,737,554 Asset quality: Nonperforming assets: Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Nonaccrual loans 68,574 70,321 80,595 72,138 72,945 Total nonperforming loans 68,574 70,321 80,595 72,138 72,945 Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale 8,650 21,745 — — — Other real estate owned 178 178 401 658 178 Total nonperforming assets $ 77,402 $ 92,244 $ 80,996 $ 72,796 $ 73,123 Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 1.21 % 1.30 % 1.61 % 1.49 % 1.52 % Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.98 % 1.19 % 1.10 % 1.01 % 1.02 % Classified loans $ 92,610 $ 94,555 $ 163,621 $ 162,174 $ 170,449 Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL): ACL to total loans 0.84 % 0.87 % 0.87 % 0.99 % 1.08 % ACL to nonperforming loans 69.43 % 66.92 % 54.42 % 66.84 % 70.99 % Net charge-offs $ 115 $ 1,024 $ 436 $ 1,149 $ 980 Average net charge-off rate (annualized) 0.01 % 0.08 % 0.04 % 0.10 % 0.08 % Funding composition: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 683,406 $ 653,899 $ 621,954 $ 604,805 $ 631,344 Interest-bearing demand 2,382,411 2,265,597 2,154,488 2,106,693 1,937,661 Savings 982,916 1,053,198 1,088,974 1,087,740 1,089,699 Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,263,124 1,116,035 1,122,228 1,184,530 1,264,016 Certificates of deposit (brokered and listing service) 796,421 773,527 541,018 470,257 472,419 Interest-bearing deposits 5,424,872 5,208,357 4,906,708 4,849,220 4,763,795 Total deposits 6,108,278 5,862,256 5,528,662 5,454,025 5,395,139 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 796,454 651,337 541,220 666,105 665,990 Overnight borrowings 55,000 250,000 310,000 20,000 55,000 Total borrowings 851,454 901,337 851,220 686,105 720,990 Total funding $ 6,959,732 $ 6,763,593 $ 6,379,882 $ 6,140,130 $ 6,116,129 Loans as a % of deposits 92.0 % 92.1 % 89.8 % 87.8 % 88.1 % Deposits as a % of total funding 87.8 % 86.7 % 86.7 % 88.8 % 88.2 % Borrowings as a % of total funding 12.2 % 13.3 % 13.3 % 11.2 % 11.8 %





Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Interest income Loans $ 52,935 $ 48,869 $ 45,846 $ 47,575 $ 48,230 Taxable investment securities 10,439 8,915 8,024 7,595 8,212 Tax-exempt investment securities 285 297 316 327 333 Other interest-earning assets 761 472 415 415 431 Total interest income 64,420 58,553 54,601 55,912 57,206 Interest expense Deposits 10,869 3,915 3,565 3,663 4,065 Borrowings 5,020 4,039 3,309 3,562 3,551 Total interest expense 15,889 7,954 6,874 7,225 7,616 Net interest income 48,531 50,599 47,727 48,687 49,590 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 670 4,222 (3,920 ) (2,420 ) (5,400 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 47,861 46,377 51,647 51,107 54,990 Non-interest income Fees and service charges 763 658 617 698 607 (Loss) gain on sale and call of securities — (563 ) 3 — 1 Gain on sale of loans 395 187 376 970 1,006 (Loss) gain on sale of other real estate owned — (9 ) 14 — — Income from bank owned life insurance 3,698 1,533 1,511 1,562 1,561 Electronic banking fees and charges 506 366 432 421 407 Other income 555 638 238 482 218 Total non-interest income 5,917 2,810 3,191 4,133 3,800 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 20,348 20,367 19,184 18,096 18,617 Net occupancy expense of premises 3,090 3,188 3,223 3,156 4,547 Equipment and systems 3,662 4,516 3,822 3,723 3,825 Advertising and marketing 747 703 516 448 392 Federal deposit insurance premium 906 762 480 721 492 Directors' compensation 340 340 340 649 803 Other expense 2,895 3,736 3,058 2,877 3,127 Total non-interest expense 31,988 33,612 30,623 29,670 31,803 Income before income taxes 21,790 15,575 24,215 25,570 26,987 Income taxes 5,255 4,205 6,522 6,801 7,272 Net income $ 16,535 $ 11,370 $ 17,693 $ 18,769 $ 19,715 Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.17 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.17 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 Cash dividends declared $ 7,276 $ 7,441 $ 7,720 $ 7,921 $ 7,381 Dividend payout ratio 44.0 % 65.4 % 43.6 % 42.2 % 37.4 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 65,737 67,240 69,790 72,011 74,537 Diluted 65,756 67,276 69,817 72,037 74,556





Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale $ 5,553,996 $ 5,181,983 $ 4,850,236 $ 4,822,959 $ 4,835,676 Taxable investment securities 1,516,974 1,608,372 1,620,996 1,610,395 1,649,953 Tax-exempt investment securities 48,973 51,672 55,390 57,686 59,115 Other interest-earning assets 88,038 87,990 79,644 77,811 85,749 Total interest-earning assets 7,207,981 6,930,017 6,606,266 6,568,851 6,630,493 Non-interest-earning assets 570,225 564,734 601,684 611,390 616,735 Total assets $ 7,778,206 $ 7,494,751 $ 7,207,950 $ 7,180,241 $ 7,247,228 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,354,340 $ 2,155,946 $ 2,133,977 $ 2,027,021 $ 1,954,271 Savings 1,019,343 1,077,631 1,088,351 1,086,903 1,102,865 Certificates of deposit 2,014,922 1,701,725 1,650,048 1,693,423 1,798,473 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,388,605 4,935,302 4,872,376 4,807,347 4,855,609 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 642,399 752,579 632,811 666,029 665,915 Other borrowings 127,456 185,901 51,667 26,033 28,532 Total borrowings 769,855 938,480 684,478 692,062 694,447 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,158,460 5,873,782 5,556,854 5,499,409 5,550,056 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 667,624 640,200 624,152 624,200 610,271 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 56,431 56,636 49,455 50,870 56,893 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 724,055 696,836 673,607 675,070 667,164 Total liabilities 6,882,515 6,570,618 6,230,461 6,174,479 6,217,220 Stockholders' equity 895,691 924,133 977,489 1,005,762 1,030,008 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,778,206 $ 7,494,751 $ 7,207,950 $ 7,180,241 $ 7,247,228 Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 117.04 % 117.98 % 118.89 % 119.45 % 119.47 %





Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale 3.81 % 3.77 % 3.78 % 3.95 % 3.99 % Taxable investment securities 2.75 % 2.22 % 1.98 % 1.89 % 1.99 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.33 % 2.30 % 2.28 % 2.26 % 2.25 % Other interest-earning assets 3.46 % 2.15 % 2.08 % 2.13 % 2.01 % Total interest-earning assets 3.57 % 3.38 % 3.31 % 3.40 % 3.45 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 0.92 % 0.31 % 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.23 % Savings 0.23 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.12 % Certificates of deposit 0.97 % 0.46 % 0.52 % 0.53 % 0.57 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.81 % 0.32 % 0.29 % 0.30 % 0.33 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2.68 % 1.96 % 2.08 % 2.14 % 2.13 % Other borrowings 2.26 % 0.77 % 0.17 % 0.09 % 0.10 % Total borrowings 2.61 % 1.72 % 1.93 % 2.06 % 2.05 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.03 % 0.54 % 0.49 % 0.53 % 0.55 % Interest rate spread (2) 2.54 % 2.84 % 2.82 % 2.87 % 2.90 % Net interest margin (3) 2.69 % 2.92 % 2.89 % 2.96 % 2.99 % Non-interest income to average assets

(annualized) 0.30 % 0.15 % 0.18 % 0.23 % 0.21 % Non-interest expense to average assets

(annualized) 1.65 % 1.79 % 1.70 % 1.65 % 1.76 % Efficiency ratio (4) 58.75 % 62.93 % 60.14 % 56.17 % 59.57 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.85 % 0.61 % 0.98 % 1.05 % 1.09 % Return on average equity (annualized) 7.38 % 4.92 % 7.24 % 7.46 % 7.66 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 9.70 % 6.40 % 9.27 % 9.49 % 9.67 %

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.



The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Adjusted net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 16,535 $ 11,370 $ 17,693 $ 18,769 $ 19,715 Non-recurring transactions - net of tax: Early contract termination — 568 — — — Branch consolidation expenses and

impairment charges — — — 132 1,209 Net effect of sale and call of securities — 400 (2 ) — (1 ) Net effect of sale of other assets — — — (251 ) — Adjusted net income $ 16,535 $ 12,338 $ 17,691 $ 18,650 $ 20,923 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue: Net income (GAAP) $ 16,535 $ 11,370 $ 17,693 $ 18,769 $ 19,715 Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes 5,255 4,205 6,522 6,801 7,272 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 670 4,222 (3,920 ) (2,420 ) (5,400 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 22,460 $ 19,797 $ 20,295 $ 23,150 $ 21,587 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares - basic 65,737 67,240 69,790 72,011 74,537 Weighted average common shares - diluted 65,756 67,276 69,817 72,037 74,556 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.25 $ 0.17 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.25 $ 0.17 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.25 $ 0.18 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.25 $ 0.18 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share: Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic

(non-GAAP) $ 0.34 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.29 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted

(non-GAAP) $ 0.34 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.29 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 7,778,206 $ 7,494,751 $ 7,207,950 $ 7,180,241 $ 7,247,228 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.85 % 0.61 % 0.98 % 1.05 % 1.09 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.85 % 0.66 % 0.98 % 1.04 % 1.15 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 895,691 $ 924,133 $ 977,489 $ 1,005,762 $ 1,030,008 Return on average equity (GAAP) 7.38 % 4.92 % 7.24 % 7.46 % 7.66 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 7.38 % 5.34 % 7.24 % 7.42 % 8.13 %





Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)