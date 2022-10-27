Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Launches Alternate Pickup Locations for Online Shoppers

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), a leading, global, omnichannel retailer of apparel and accessories, today announced that it has expanded its fulfillment capabilities by adding alternate pickup locations as an additional e-commerce delivery option for its U.S. customers. Customers across all A&F Co. brands can now choose to pick up their order at an alternate location. At launch, the retailer is partnering with approximately 12,000 locations nationwide, at places such as FedEx, Office Depot and Walgreens.



With this new service, online shoppers choose their desired pickup location at check out and the customer is notified once their order is ready through tracking updates and shipment notifications.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. continues to evolve its fulfillment capabilities to best meet the ever-changing needs and shopping preferences of its customers. This additional option builds on the retailer’s suite of omnichannel offerings, including purchase online, pick up in store, curbside pickup, reserve in store, ship from store, and traditional parcel home delivery.

“We take a lot of pride in meeting our customers where they are and strive to execute a seamless delivery experience. These new alternate pickup points are another great option for anyone seeking convenient, efficient and secure product delivery,” said Larry Grischow, Executive Vice President, Supply Chain and Procurement at Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

To view details on Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Pickup Point service, visit its brand websites, www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com, www.gillyhicks.com and www.socialtourist.com.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a leading, global, omnichannel retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids through five renowned brands. The iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand was born in 1892 and aims to make every day feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend. abercrombie kids sees the world through kids’ eyes, where play is life and every day is an opportunity to be anything and better anything. The Hollister brand believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone and making teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin. Gilly Hicks, offering intimates, loungewear and sleepwear, is designed to give all Gen Z customers their daily dose of happy. Social Tourist, the creative vision of Hollister and social media personalities, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, offers trend forward apparel that allows teens to experiment with their style, while exploring the duality of who they are both on social media and in real life.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 730 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com, www.gillyhicks.com and www.socialtourist.com.

