2022 Canadian Independent Grocers of the Year Announced

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, October 26 at the Independent Grocer of the Year awards, industry gathered to celebrate outstanding Canadian grocers. Established in 1962, the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers (CFIG) awards program recognizes the success of outstanding independent retailers. Independent grocers from across Canada compete for the title awarded annually in each of the specialty, large, medium & small surface categories. Stores are evaluated for retail excellence and rated on customer service, staff, department management, store layout, merchandising, creativity, cleanliness, and community involvement.



HERITAGE AWARD – Arnold Rands Award

For the best multigenerational grocery store that is privately owned and has been in the same family for at least two generations and in the same community for a minimum of 35 years.

Patrick & Daniel Plouffe, Métro Plouffe Farnham, Québec

NATIONAL AWARDS – GOLD, SILVER, BRONZE in Specialty Category

Gold, silver and bronze awards to the top-scoring entries in specialty food retailing.

Specialty Category

Bronze Award Management and Team, Choices Markets Kitsilano, Vancouver, BC

Silver Award Jason Park, Galleria Supermarket, Oakville, ON

David C. Parsons Award Alnoor Datoo, Dean Robev, Brad McMullen, Christy McMullen, and Robert McMullen, Summerhill Market – Rosedale, Toronto, ON

REGIONAL AWARDS – SMALL, MEDIUM, LARGE

Top-scoring stores from the four Canadian regions in the small, medium and large size categories.

Regional Small Surface Category

British Columbia/Yukon Management and Team, Pepper’s Foods, Victoria, BC

Alberta/Sask./Manitoba/NWT/Nunavut Jason Bartlett and Team, Freson Bros. Valleyview, AB

Ontario Luka Cuvalo, Matt Rogge, Bart Bowler and Brad McMullen, Summerhill Market – Forest Hill, Toronto, ON

Quebec/Atlantic Canada St. Anthony Team, Colemans Grocery Store, St. Anthony, NL

Regional Medium Surface Category

British Columbia/Yukon

The Management and Team of Royal Oak, Country Grocer (Royal Oak), Victoria, BC

Alberta/Sask./Manitoba/NWT/Nunavut Sally Congdon and Team, Freson Bros., Hinton Hill, AB

Ontario Longo’s Walkers Line Team, Longo’s Walkers Line, Burlington, ON

Quebec /Atlantic Canada

Daniel Plouffe, Métro Plouffe de Waterloo, Waterloo, QC

Regional Large Surface Category

British Columbia/Yukon

Darcy Ginter and the entire team, Quality Foods, Parksville, BC

Alberta/Sask./Manitoba/NWT/Nunavut

Kerry Waldo and Team, Freson Bros., Fresh Market, Rabbit Hill, Edmonton, AB

Ontario Longo’s Ajax Team, Longo’s, Ajax, ON

Quebec/Atlantic Canada

Daniel Plouffe, Métro Plouffe de Magog, Magog, QC

NATIONAL AWARDS – GOLD, SILVER, BRONZE IN SMALL/MEDIUM/LARGE

Bronze, silver and gold awards are presented to the top scoring stores in the small, medium and large size categories.

Small Surface Category

Bronze Award Management and Team, Pepper’s Foods, Victoria, BC

Silver Award St. Anthony Team, Colemans Grocery Store, St. Anthony, NL

Gold Award Luka Cuvalo, Matt Rogge, Bart Bowler and Brad McMullen, Summerhill Market – Forest Hill, Toronto, ON

Medium Surface Category

Bronze Award

The Management and Team of Royal Oak, Country Grocer (Royal Oak), Victoria, BC

Silver Award Daniel Plouffe, Métro Plouffe de Waterloo, Waterloo, QC

Gold Award Longo’s Walkers Line Team, Longo’s Walkers Line, Burlington, ON

Large Surface Category

Bronze Award Longo’s Ajax Team, Longo’s, Ajax, ON

Silver Award Daniel Plouffe, Métro Plouffe de Magog, Magog, QC

Gold Award Kerry Waldo and Team, Freson Bros., Fresh Market, Rabbit Hill, Edmonton, AB

Platinum Achievement Awards

Brad and Janey Scott and Jordyn McClelland, BJ's Country Market, Delaware, ON

The management and team, Country Grocer Bowen Road, Nanaimo, BC

Annette Lee and Team Members. Freson Bros. Fresh Market, Stony Plain, AB

Longo's Leaside Team, Longo's – Leaside, Toronto, ON

Chris Rueschmann and store team, Quality Foods, Powell River, BC

Alex Karatsoreas, Brad McMullen, Christy McMullen and Robert McMullen, Summerhill Market – Sherwood, Toronto, ON

The Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers (CFIG) — CFIG is a non-profit trade association founded in 1962, which continues to be a collaborative community, equipping and enabling independent, franchised and specialty grocers for sustainable success. CFIG is the strong and united voice for the independent grocery retailers to Industry and Government across Canada. CFIG also provides programs that support operational excellence while fostering solid relationships among retailers, distributors and suppliers.

