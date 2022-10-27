USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports ROAA of 1.09% and ROAE of 11.90% for 3Q2022

MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USCB), the holding company for U.S. Century Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $5.6 million or $0.28 per diluted Class A share for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared with net income of $6.6 million or $5.11 loss and $1.02 loss per diluted share for Class A and Class B common stock, respectively, for the same period in 2021. On December 21, 2021, the Company agreed to exchange all the outstanding shares of Class B common stock for Class A common stock at a ratio of 1 share of Class A common stock for each 5 shares of Class B common stock. As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s only class of securities issued and outstanding was Class A common stock.

“We are pleased to report another quarter of strong financial performance during the third quarter of 2022. Our loan and deposit activities remain strong, with total assets and loans growing 16.1% and 21.7%, respectively, from September 30, 2021. Even with the changing economic outlook and all the uncertainty, our ability to attract and retain clients continues to fuel outsized growth.” said Luis de la Aguilera, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“On September 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane affecting some areas of the state with significant flooding, wind damage and power outages. The Company has assessed the impact of the hurricane on our borrowers, including the value of collateral underlying our loans and the financial condition of our borrowers impacted by the storm. Management visited the 3 counties most impacted by the storm (Lee, Charlotte, and Collier counties) and observed negligible to no damage to our clients’ properties. We had 9 yachts in the path of the storm and are happy to report that all owners of the vessels reported no damage. Additionally, we have received no requests for loan modifications.”

Unless otherwise stated, all percentage comparisons in the bullet points below are calculated for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and annualized where appropriate.

Profitability

Annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was 1.09% compared to 1.50% for the third quarter of 2021.





Annualized return on average stockholders’ equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was 11.90% compared to 13.41% for the third quarter of 2021.





The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was 54.58% compared to 50.92% for the third quarter of 2021.





Net interest margin increased to 3.47% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 3.19% for the third quarter of 2021.





Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $16.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $3.3 million or 24.5% compared to the third quarter of 2021.



Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.0 billion at September 30, 2022, representing an increase of $282.4 million or 16.1% from September 30, 2021.





Total loans were $1.4 billion at September 30, 2022, representing an increase of $255.1 million or 21.7% from September 30, 2021.





Total deposits were $1.8 billion at September 30, 2022, representing an increase of $312.1 million or 21.0% from September 30, 2021.





Total stockholders’ equity was $177.4 million at September 30, 2022, representing a decrease of $24.5 million or 12.1% from September 30, 2021.





Total stockholders’ equity includes unrealized security losses of $45.2 million at September 30, 2022 compared to unrealized security gains of $1.2 million at September 30, 2021.





The Company classified $74.4 million of securities to held-to-maturity (HTM) during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 to protect tangible book value in a rising rate environment.



Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses increased by $1.7 million to $16.6 million at September 30, 2022 from $14.9 million at September 30, 2021.





The allowance for credit losses represented 1.16% of total loans at September 30, 2022 compared to 1.27% at September 30, 2021.





Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.00% at September 30, 2022 and 2021.



Non-interest Income and Non-interest Expense

Non-interest income was $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $2.4 million or 57.6% compared to the same period in 2021.





Non-interest expense was $10.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.1 million or 12.5% compared to the same period in 2021.



Capital

As of September 30, 2022, total risk-based capital ratios for the Company and the Bank were 13.65% and 13.58%, respectively.





Tangible book value per common share of $8.87 was negatively affected by $2.26 due to unrealized security losses at September 30, 2022. At September 30, 2021, tangible book value of $10.10 was positively affected by $0.06 due to unrealized security gains.



Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. To access the conference call, dial (866) 652-5200 (U.S. toll-free) and ask to join the USCB Financial Holdings Call.

Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.uscentury.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the state of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information or to find a banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature and are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "may," "will," "anticipate," "should," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "aim," "plan," "estimate," "continue," and "intend," as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements related to our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, and management's long-term performance goals, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on results of operations and financial condition from expected developments or events, or business and growth strategies, including anticipated internal growth.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations;

the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on us, our employees, customers and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impact of the pandemic and related government stimulus programs;

our ability to successfully manage interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry;

the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our credit loss reserve and deferred tax asset valuation allowance;

the efficiency and effectiveness of our internal control environment;

our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate;

legislative or regulatory changes and changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines, including the effects of the forthcoming implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard;

the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio and concentration in the South Florida market, including the risks of geographic, depositor, and industry concentrations, including our concentration in loans secured by real estate;

the concentration of ownership of our Class A common stock;

fluctuations in the price of our Class A common stock;

our ability to fund or access the capital markets at attractive rates and terms and manage our growth, both organic growth as well as growth through other means, such as future acquisitions;

inflation, interest rate, unemployment rate, market, and monetary fluctuations;

increased competition and its effect on the pricing of our products and services as well as our margin;

the effectiveness of our risk management strategies, including operational risks, including, but not limited to, client, employee, or third-party fraud and security breaches; and

other risks described in this earnings release and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).



All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required to do so under the federal securities laws. You should also review the risk factors described in the reports the Company filed or will file with the SEC and, for periods prior to the completion of the bank holding company reorganization in December 2021, the Bank filed with the FDIC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures. Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the Company’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating the Company’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this earnings release.

You should assume that all numbers are unaudited unless otherwise noted.

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 15,954 $ 12,538 $ 42,989 $ 35,944 Investment securities 2,201 1,858 7,040 5,670 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 322 38 474 77 Total interest income 18,477 14,434 50,503 41,691 Interest expense: Interest-bearing checking 19 16 52 45 Savings and money market accounts 1,141 501 2,307 1,572 Time deposits 363 306 893 1,239 FHLB advances and other borrowings 180 140 456 415 Total interest expense 1,703 963 3,708 3,271 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 16,774 13,471 46,795 38,420 Provision for credit losses 910 - 1,615 (160 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,864 13,471 45,180 38,580 Non-interest income: Service fees 934 856 2,917 2,648 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net (558 ) (70 ) (540 ) 179 Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net 330 532 686 1,519 Loan settlement - 2,500 161 2,500 Other non-interest income 1,083 399 2,127 1,208 Total non-interest income 1,789 4,217 5,351 8,054 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 6,075 5,313 17,863 15,804 Occupancy 1,281 1,192 3,802 3,990 Regulatory assessments and fees 269 317 708 690 Consulting and legal fees 604 357 1,519 915 Network and information technology services 488 358 1,323 1,198 Other operating expense 1,415 1,470 4,080 3,761 Total non-interest expense 10,132 9,007 29,295 26,358 Net income before income tax expense 7,521 8,681 21,236 20,276 Income tax expense 1,963 2,088 5,529 4,849 Net income 5,558 6,593 15,707 15,427 Preferred stock dividend - 542 - 2,077 Exchange and redemption of preferred shares - 89,585 - 89,585 Net income available to common stockholders $ 5,558 $ (83,534 ) $ 15,707 $ (76,235 ) Allocation of net income (loss) per common stock class:(1) Class A $ 5,558 $ (77,278 ) $ 15,707 $ (65,747 ) Class B $ - $ (6,256 ) $ - $ (10,488 ) Per share information:(1) Class A common stock(2) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.28 $ (5.11 ) $ 0.79 $ (8.57 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.28 $ (5.11 ) $ 0.78 $ (8.57 ) Class B common stock Net loss per share, basic $ - $ (1.02 ) $ - $ (1.71 ) Net loss per share, diluted $ - $ (1.02 ) $ - $ (1.71 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Class A common stock(2) Basic 20,000,753 15,121,460 19,998,841 7,674,609 Diluted 20,148,208 15,121,460 20,178,089 7,674,609 Class B common stock Basic - 6,121,052 - 6,121,052 Diluted - 6,121,052 - 6,121,052 (1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the allocation of net income available to common stockholders was based on the weighted average shares outstanding per common share class to the total weighted average shares outstanding during the period. The income allocation is calculated using the weighted average shares outstanding of Class B common stock on an as-converted basis (20% per share equivalent to Class A common stock). (2) For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the common stock outstanding, weighted average shares and net income per share for the Class A common stock have been adjusted to reflect the 1 for 5 reverse stock split that occurred in June 2021.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or For the Three Months Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Income statement data: Net interest income $ 16,774 $ 15,642 $ 14,379 $ 14,076 $ 13,471 Provision for credit losses 910 705 - - - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,864 14,937 14,379 14,076 13,471 Service fees 934 1,083 900 961 856 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net (558 ) (3 ) 21 35 (70 ) Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net 330 22 334 107 532 Gain on sale of other assets - - - 983 - Loan settlement - - 161 - 2,500 Other income 1,083 515 529 558 399 Total non-interest income 1,789 1,617 1,945 2,644 4,217 Salaries and employee benefits 6,075 5,913 5,875 5,634 5,313 Occupancy 1,281 1,251 1,270 1,267 1,192 Regulatory assessments and fees 269 226 213 93 317 Consulting and legal fees 604 398 517 539 357 Network and information technology services 488 448 387 268 358 Other operating expense 1,415 1,315 1,350 1,518 1,470 Total non-interest expense 10,132 9,551 9,612 9,319 9,007 Net income before income tax expense 7,521 7,003 6,712 7,401 8,681 Income tax expense 1,963 1,708 1,858 1,751 2,088 Net income 5,558 5,295 4,854 5,650 6,593 Preferred stock dividend - - - - 542 Exchange and redemption of preferred shares - - - - 89,585 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 5,558 $ 5,295 $ 4,854 $ 5,650 $ (83,534 ) Allocation of net income (loss) per common stock class:(1) Class A $ 5,558 $ 5,295 $ 4,854 $ 5,650 $ (77,278 ) Class B $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (6,256 ) Per share information: Class A common stock Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.30 $ (5.11 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.30 $ (5.11 ) Class B common stock Net loss per share, basic $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (1.02 ) Net loss per share, diluted $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (1.02 ) Balance sheet data (at period-end): Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,326 $ 83,272 $ 94,113 $ 46,228 $ 69,597 Securities available-for-sale $ 248,571 $ 339,464 $ 392,214 $ 401,542 $ 328,171 Securities held-to-maturity $ 178,865 $ 116,671 $ 122,361 $ 122,658 $ 99,866 Total securities $ 427,436 $ 456,135 $ 514,575 $ 524,200 $ 428,037 Loans held for investment(2) $ 1,431,513 $ 1,372,733 $ 1,258,388 $ 1,190,081 $ 1,176,412 Allowance for credit losses $ (16,604 ) $ (15,786 ) $ (15,074 ) $ (15,057 ) $ (14,900 ) Total assets $ 2,037,453 $ 2,016,086 $ 1,967,252 $ 1,853,939 $ 1,755,011 Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 662,808 $ 653,708 $ 656,622 $ 605,425 $ 570,091 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,133,834 $ 1,085,012 $ 1,056,672 $ 984,954 $ 914,498 Total deposits $ 1,796,642 $ 1,738,720 $ 1,713,294 $ 1,590,379 $ 1,484,589 FHLB advances and other borrowings $ 26,000 $ 66,000 $ 36,000 $ 36,000 $ 36,000 Total liabilities $ 1,860,036 $ 1,836,018 $ 1,775,213 $ 1,650,042 $ 1,553,093 Total stockholders' equity $ 177,417 $ 180,068 $ 192,039 $ 203,897 $ 201,918 Capital ratios:(3) Leverage ratio 9.48 % 9.43 % 9.47 % 9.55 % 9.69 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.56 % 12.65 % 13.35 % 13.70 % 13.85 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.56 % 12.65 % 13.35 % 13.70 % 13.85 % Total risk-based capital 13.65 % 13.74 % 14.49 % 14.92 % 15.10 % (1) The allocation of net income (loss) available to common stockholders was based on the weighted average shares outstanding per common share class to the total weighted average shares outstanding during each period. The income (loss) allocation is calculated using the weighted average shares outstanding of Class B common stock on an as-converted basis (20% per share equivalent to Class A common stock). (2) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs. (3) The Company was formed during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. As such, the capital ratios for Q3 2022, Q2 2022, Q1 2022 and Q4 2021 are for the Company and for Q3 2021 are for the Bank. The Company, as a small bank holding company, is not subject to regulatory capital requirements.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES, RATIOS, AND OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) As of or For the Three Months Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Average balance sheet data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,887 $ 80,254 $ 99,911 $ 87,819 $ 116,622 Securities available-for-sale $ 331,206 $ 370,933 $ 385,748 $ 374,589 $ 346,407 Securities held-to-maturity $ 116,733 $ 120,130 $ 122,381 $ 114,108 $ 51,238 Total securities $ 447,939 $ 491,063 $ 508,129 $ 488,697 $ 397,645 Loans held for investment(1) $ 1,398,761 $ 1,296,476 $ 1,211,432 $ 1,158,755 $ 1,144,275 Total assets $ 2,026,791 $ 1,968,381 $ 1,913,484 $ 1,828,037 $ 1,741,423 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,107,129 $ 1,071,709 $ 1,023,844 $ 958,241 $ 912,330 Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 655,853 $ 644,975 $ 626,400 $ 603,735 $ 564,928 Total deposits $ 1,762,982 $ 1,716,684 $ 1,650,244 $ 1,561,976 $ 1,477,258 FHLB advances and other borrowings $ 43,935 $ 36,330 $ 36,011 $ 36,000 $ 36,000 Total liabilities $ 1,841,503 $ 1,781,784 $ 1,711,624 $ 1,625,675 $ 1,546,414 Total stockholders' equity $ 185,288 $ 186,597 $ 201,860 $ 202,362 $ 195,009 Performance ratios: Return on average assets(2) 1.09 % 1.08 % 1.03 % 1.23 % 1.50 % Return on average equity(2) 11.90 % 11.38 % 9.75 % 11.08 % 13.41 % Net interest margin(2) 3.47 % 3.37 % 3.22 % 3.19 % 3.19 % Non-interest income to average assets(2) 0.35 % 0.33 % 0.41 % 0.57 % 0.96 % Efficiency ratio(3) 54.58 % 55.34 % 58.88 % 55.74 % 50.92 % Loans by type (at period end):(4) Residential real estate $ 186,551 $ 203,662 $ 204,317 $ 201,359 $ 201,124 Commercial real estate $ 928,531 $ 843,445 $ 782,072 $ 704,988 $ 693,469 Commercial and industrial $ 121,145 $ 131,271 $ 134,832 $ 146,592 $ 137,486 Foreign banks $ 94,450 $ 84,770 $ 63,985 $ 59,491 $ 58,839 Consumer and other $ 100,845 $ 109,250 $ 73,765 $ 79,229 $ 87,515 Asset quality data: Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.16 % 1.15 % 1.20 % 1.27 % 1.27 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans - % - % - % 1,265 % 82,778 % Non-accrual loans less non-accrual TDRs - - - 1,190 - Non-accrual TDRs - - - - 18 Loans over 90 days past due and accruing - - - - - Total non-performing loans(5) - - - 1,190 18 Non-performing loans to total loans - % - % - % 0.10 % 0.00 % Non-performing assets to total assets - % - % - % 0.06 % 0.00 % Net charge-offs (recoveries of) to average loans(2) 0.03 % (0.00 )% (0.01 )% (0.05 )% (0.02 )% Net charge-offs (recovery of) credit losses 91 (7 ) (17 ) (157 ) (51 ) Interest rates and yields:(2) Loans 4.53 % 4.35 % 4.35 % 4.32 % 4.29 % Investment securities 1.94 % 2.04 % 1.85 % 1.81 % 1.86 % Total interest-earning assets 3.82 % 3.60 % 3.43 % 3.41 % 3.43 % Deposits 0.34 % 0.21 % 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.22 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 1.63 % 1.53 % 1.54 % 1.51 % 1.52 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.59 % 0.38 % 0.37 % 0.38 % 0.40 % Other information: Full-time equivalent employees 191 192 190 187 184 (1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs. (2) Annualized. (3) Efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. (4) Loan amounts exclude deferred fees/costs. (5) The amounts for total non-performing loans and total non-performing assets are the same for the dates presented since there were no impaired investments or other real estate owned (OREO) recorded.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

2021

Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate(1) Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate(1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans(2) $ 1,398,761 $ 15,954 4.53 % $ 1,144,275 $ 12,538 4.29 % Investment securities(3) 450,514 2,201 1.94 % 399,745 1,858 1.86 % Other interest-earnings assets 70,540 322 1.81 % 109,639 38 0.14 % Total interest-earning assets 1,919,815 18,477 3.82 % 1,653,659 14,434 3.43 % Non-interest-earning assets 106,976 87,764 Total assets $ 2,026,791 $ 1,741,423 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 66,585 19 0.11 % $ 55,621 16 0.11 % Saving and money market deposits 823,521 1,141 0.55 % 627,654 501 0.32 % Time deposits 217,023 363 0.66 % 229,055 306 0.53 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,107,129 1,523 0.55 % 912,330 823 0.36 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 43,935 180 1.63 % 36,000 140 1.52 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,151,064 1,703 0.59 % 948,330 963 0.40 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 655,853 564,928 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 34,586 33,156 Total liabilities 1,841,503 1,546,414 Stockholders' equity 185,288 195,009 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,026,791 $ 1,741,423 Net interest income $ 16,774 $ 13,471 Net interest spread(4) 3.23 % 3.03 % Net interest margin(5) 3.47 % 3.19 % (1) Annualized. (2) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans. Interest income on loans includes accretion of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. (3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity. This amount includes FHLB stock. (4) Net interest spread is the average yield on total interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to total interest-earning assets.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) As of or For the Three Months Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Pre-tax pre-provision ("PTPP") income: Net income $ 5,558 $ 5,295 $ 4,854 $ 5,650 $ 6,593 Plus: Provision for income taxes 1,963 1,708 1,858 1,751 2,088 Plus: Provision for credit losses 910 705 - - - PTPP income $ 8,431 $ 7,708 $ 6,712 $ 7,401 $ 8,681 PTPP return on average assets: PTPP income $ 8,431 $ 7,708 $ 6,712 $ 7,401 $ 8,681 Average assets $ 2,026,791 $ 1,968,381 $ 1,913,484 $ 1,828,037 $ 1,741,423 PTPP return on average assets(1) 1.65 % 1.57 % 1.42 % 1.61 % 1.98 % Operating net income: Net income $ 5,558 $ 5,295 $ 4,854 $ 5,650 $ 6,593 Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities (558 ) (3 ) 21 35 (70 ) Less: Tax effect on sale of securities 141 1 (5 ) (9 ) 17 Operating net income $ 5,975 $ 5,297 $ 4,838 $ 5,624 $ 6,646 Operating PTPP income: PTPP income $ 8,431 $ 7,708 $ 6,712 $ 7,401 $ 8,681 Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities (558 ) (3 ) 21 35 (70 ) Operating PTPP income $ 8,989 $ 7,711 $ 6,691 $ 7,366 $ 8,751 Operating PTPP return on average assets: Operating PTPP income $ 8,989 $ 7,711 $ 6,691 $ 7,366 $ 8,751 Average assets $ 2,026,791 $ 1,968,381 $ 1,913,484 $ 1,828,037 $ 1,741,423 Operating PTPP return on average assets(1) 1.76 % 1.57 % 1.42 % 1.60 % 1.99 % Operating return on average assets: Operating net income $ 5,975 $ 5,297 $ 4,838 $ 5,624 $ 6,646 Average assets $ 2,026,791 $ 1,968,381 $ 1,913,484 $ 1,828,037 $ 1,741,423 Operating return on average assets(1) 1.17 % 1.08 % 1.03 % 1.22 % 1.51 % (1) Annualized.



