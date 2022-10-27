Eldorado Gold Reports Q3 2022 Financial and Operational Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) today reports the Company’s financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2022. For further information, please see the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile.



Third Quarter 2022 Summary

Operations

Gold production: 118,791 ounces, a 5% increase from Q2 2022, demonstrating improvements across the portfolio.

118,791 ounces, a 5% increase from Q2 2022, demonstrating improvements across the portfolio. Gold sales: 118,388 ounces at an average realized gold price per ounce sold 1 of $1,688.

118,388 ounces at an average realized gold price per ounce sold of $1,688. Production costs: $123.5 million.

$123.5 million. Cash operating costs 1 : $803 per ounce sold. Higher costs during the quarter were primarily driven by increases in the price of certain commodities and consumables, including electricity at operations in Greece and Turkiye, and fuel and reagents at Kisladag. Price increases were partly offset by the weakening of local currencies in which costs are incurred, particularly the Turkish Lira and Euro.

$803 per ounce sold. Higher costs during the quarter were primarily driven by increases in the price of certain commodities and consumables, including electricity at operations in Greece and Turkiye, and fuel and reagents at Kisladag. Price increases were partly offset by the weakening of local currencies in which costs are incurred, particularly the Turkish Lira and Euro. All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") 1 : $1,259 per ounce sold, driven by higher cash operating costs per ounce sold and sustaining capital expenditures.

$1,259 per ounce sold, driven by higher cash operating costs per ounce sold and sustaining capital expenditures. Total capital expenditures: $74.0 million, including $32.8 million of sustaining capital1, primarily focused on underground development and construction and expansion of the tailings management facility at Lamaque. Growth capital1 of $24.2 million focused on waste stripping at Kisladag and continued construction work of the North leach pad. $11.8 million of capital expenditures spent at Skouries include expenditures related to progressing building enclosures, other construction, and execution readiness.

Financial

Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits: $306.4 million, as at September 30, 2022. Cash balance decreased during the quarter as a result of a $16 million bond interest payment and a $20 million investment in the G Mining Ventures Corp. equity financing.

$306.4 million, as at September 30, 2022. Cash balance decreased during the quarter as a result of a $16 million bond interest payment and a $20 million investment in the G Mining Ventures Corp. equity financing. Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital 1 : $55.0 million.

$55.0 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") 1 : $42.8 million.

$42.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA 1 : $73.5 million.

$73.5 million. Net loss: $50.5 million, or a loss of $0.27 per share.

$50.5 million, or a loss of $0.27 per share. Adjusted net loss 1 : $8.0 million or $0.04 loss per share. Adjusted net loss removed an $18.4 million loss on foreign exchange due to translation of deferred tax balances and a $29.3 million impairment of the Certej project.

$8.0 million or $0.04 loss per share. Adjusted net loss removed an $18.4 million loss on foreign exchange due to translation of deferred tax balances and a $29.3 million impairment of the Certej project. Free cash flow1: Negative $25.9 million, primarily due to lower average realized gold price, mine standby costs and continued investment in growth capital at Kisladag and Skouries.

Other

Skouries: On September 7, 2022, Eldorado announced the signing of a Mandate Letter with Greek banks for a credit committee approved €680 million project finance facility for the development of the Skouries project, which represents 80% of the total funding requirement. The Mandate Letter includes a long-form term sheet, which contains customary terms and conditions, including with respect to due diligence, and remains subject to negotiation of definitive binding loan documentation and to other approvals and conditions, including board approval. Since the signing of the Mandate Letter, Eldorado has been working diligently with Greek banks to advance loan documentation. A final decision to re-start construction and to approve definitive loan documentation remains subject to Board approval, which we expect to seek before the end of 2022.

“During the third quarter, our global operations performed well, as our consolidated production continues to track within our annual guidance," said George Burns, Eldorado's President and Chief Executive Officer. "In Turkiye, quarterly production increased considerably at Kisladag as the team continued to optimize on-belt agglomeration. Additionally, there was an increase in tonnes placed on the pad during the third quarter, which supports a strong finish to the year for production,” continued Burns. “At Efemcukuru, the team continued to do an exceptional job, delivering yet another quarter on plan. At Lamaque, production decreased quarter over quarter due to lower throughput, however mine sequencing plans are expected to deliver strong fourth quarter results.”

“We are, like others, continuing to face inflationary pressures, especially in electricity in Greece and Turkiye, and fuel and reagents at Kisladag. Additionally, we are actively managing costs associated with the VAT import charge on the Olympias gold concentrate shipments into China and shipments to alternative markets started in mid-2022 and continue to be explored,” said Burns.

Consolidated Financial and Operational Highlights

3 months ended September 30, 9 months ended September 30, Continuing operations (4) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $217.7 $238.4 $625.8 $696.3 Gold produced (oz) 118,791 125,459 325,462 353,268 Gold sold (oz) 118,388 125,189 320,491 352,923 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (2) $1,688 $1,772 $1,801 $1,781 Production costs 123.5 110.2 337.4 331.5 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (2,3) 803 646 807 644 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (2,3) 892 743 902 726 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (2,3) 1,259 1,133 1,289 1,066 Net (loss) earnings for the period (1) (50.5 ) 8.5 (390.0 ) 53.9 Net (loss) earnings per share – basic ($/share) (1) (0.27 ) 0.05 (2.13 ) 0.30 Adjusted net (loss) earnings (1,2) (8.0 ) 39.9 (13.2 ) 94.2 Adjusted net (loss) earnings per share ($/share) (1,2) (0.04 ) 0.22 (0.07 ) 0.52 Net cash generated from operating activities 52.5 105.1 114.7 253.3 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in

working capital (2) 55.0 101.0 153.1 258.1 Free cash flow (2) (25.9 ) 29.7 (115.5 ) 39.3 Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits $306.4 $439.3 $306.4 $439.3





(1) Attributable to shareholders of the Company. (2) These financial measures or ratios are non-IFRS financial measures or ratios. See the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' in the Company's MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. (3) Revenues from silver, lead and zinc sales are off-set against cash operating costs. (4) Amounts presented are from continuing operations only. The Brazil segment is presented as a discontinued operation in 2021. See Note 17 of our condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.



Total revenue was $217.7 million in Q3 2022, a decrease of 9% from $238.4 million in Q3 2021 and an increase of 2% from $213.4 million in Q2 2022. Total revenue was $625.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease from $696.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decreases in both three and nine-month periods were primarily due to lower sales volumes, and decreases in the three-month period were also due to the 5% decrease in average realized gold price.



Production costs increased to $123.5 million in Q3 2022 from $110.2 million in Q3 2021 and to $337.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $331.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Increases in both periods were primarily due to substantial price increases for certain commodities and consumables as a result of supply concerns caused by financial and trade sanctions against Russia, and ongoing supply chain challenges due to the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19"). Cost increases primarily impacted electricity at operations in Greece and Turkiye, and fuel and reagents at Kisladag.

Cash operating costs averaged $803 per ounce sold in Q3 2022, an increase from $646 in Q3 2021, and cash operating costs per ounce sold averaged $807 in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase from $644 in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Increases in both three and nine-month periods were primarily due to lower production at Kisladag and price increases for certain commodities and consumables. Cash operating costs per ounce sold at Efemcukuru in Q3 2021 also benefited from the structure of concentrate sales contracts which resulted in lower selling costs in that quarter.

AISC per ounce sold averaged $1,259 in Q3 2022, an increase from $1,133 in Q3 2021, and AISC per ounce sold averaged $1,289 in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase from $1,066 in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Increases in both three and nine-month periods primarily reflect the increases in cash operating costs per ounce sold, and increases in the nine-month period were also due to higher sustaining capital expenditures.

We reported net loss attributable to shareholders from continuing operations of $50.5 million ($0.27 loss per share) in Q3 2022 compared to net earnings of $8.5 million ($0.05 per share) in Q3 2021 and net loss of $390.0 million ($2.13 loss per share) in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to net earnings of $53.9 million ($0.30 per share) in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The net loss in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was primarily due to the impairment of the Certej project, a non-core gold asset, the write-down of decommissioned equipment at Kisladag, lower sales volumes, higher mine standby costs and higher income tax expense.

Adjusted net loss was $8.0 million ($0.04 loss per share) in Q3 2022 compared to adjusted net earnings of $39.9 million ($0.22 per share) in Q3 2021. Adjusted net loss in Q3 2022 removed an $18.4 million loss on foreign exchange due to translation of deferred tax balances and a $29.3 million impairment of the Certej project.



Quarterly Operations Update

3 months ended September 30, 9 months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Consolidated Ounces produced 118,791 125,459 325,462 353,268 Ounces sold 118,388 125,189 320,491 352,923 Production costs (1) $123.5 $110.2 $337.4 $331.5 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (2,3) $803 $646 $807 $644 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (2,3) $1,259 $1,133 $1,289 $1,066 Sustaining capital expenditures (3) $32.8 $34.7 $89.6 $79.3 Kisladag Ounces produced 37,741 51,040 95,494 141,229 Ounces sold 37,721 51,038 94,380 142,593 Production costs $32.7 $38.9 $87.9 $93.8 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (2,3) $752 $612 $800 $546 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (2,3) $993 $916 $1,049 $755 Sustaining capital expenditures (3) $4.8 $8.2 $11.6 $14.7 Lamaque Ounces produced 42,454 37,369 122,748 101,847 Ounces sold 42,385 37,381 122,165 101,136 Production costs $28.8 $25.3 $87.5 $72.3 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (2,3) $650 $646 $684 $683 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (2,3) $1,106 $1,130 $1,082 $1,117 Sustaining capital expenditures (3) $18.2 $13.7 $44.7 $34.0 Efemcukuru Ounces produced 22,473 23,305 66,322 70,076 Ounces sold 22,488 23,825 67,298 70,961 Production costs $17.7 $16.6 $55.2 $49.1 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (2,3) $709 $552 $689 $534 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (2,3) $1,039 $911 $1,075 $839 Sustaining capital expenditures (3) $4.1 $5.3 $13.5 $11.7 Olympias Ounces produced 16,123 13,745 40,898 40,116 Ounces sold 15,794 12,945 36,648 38,233 Production costs $44.3 $27.3 $106.6 $85.2 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (2,3) $1,466 $952 $1,455 $1,110 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (2,3) $2,070 $1,728 $2,240 $1,806 Sustaining capital expenditures (3) $5.7 $7.5 $19.8 $19.0





(1) Includes production costs of Stratoni (base metals production) in 2021 (Q3 2021: $2.0 million, YTD 2021: $31.1 million). Operations at Stratoni were suspended at the end of 2021. (2) Revenues from silver, lead and zinc sales are off-set against cash operating costs. (3) These financial measures or ratios are non-IFRS financial measures or ratios. See the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' in the Company's MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios.

Kisladag



Kisladag produced 37,741 ounces of gold in Q3 2022, a 35% increase from 27,973 ounces produced in Q2 2022. Production in the quarter benefited from increased tonnes placed on the heap leach pad in Q2 2022, following reduced productivity in early 2022 as a result of snowfall and prolonged freezing temperatures. However, gold production in the quarter decreased 26% from 51,040 ounces in Q3 2021 as tonnes placed on the heap leach pad during 2022 remain below 2021 levels due to continued debottlenecking of the belt agglomeration circuit, reducing stacking capacity. On-belt agglomeration continues to perform as expected and the HPGR is performing to plan with recovery rates as expected. Average grade of 0.72 grams per tonne in Q3 2022 increased slightly from 0.71 grams per tonne in Q3 2021 and decreased from 0.76 grams per tonne in Q2 2022.

Revenue decreased to $65.7 million in Q3 2022 from $92.5 million in Q3 2021, reflecting lower sales in the quarter, and to a lesser extent, a decrease in the average realized gold price.

Production costs decreased to $32.7 million in Q3 2022 from $38.9 million in Q3 2021 primarily due to a reduction in consumables used in line with lower production and efficiencies from the HPGR circuit, and weakening of the Turkish Lira. These savings were partly offset by price increases in labour, reagents, electricity, and fuel. Lower production resulted in an increase in cash operating costs per ounce sold to $752 in Q3 2022 from $612 in Q3 2021.

AISC per ounce sold increased to $993 in Q3 2022 from $916 in Q3 2021 primarily due to the increase in cash operating costs per ounce sold and was partly offset by a reduction in sustaining capital expenditure.

Sustaining capital expenditures of $4.8 million in Q3 2022 and $11.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 primarily included equipment rebuilds and processing improvements. Growth capital expenditures of $17.6 million and $61.3 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 included waste stripping to support the mine life extension and construction of the first phase of the North heap leach pad.

In conjunction with the North heap leach pad, we are investing in additional higher-capacity mobile conveyors which are expected to enhance materials handling capabilities in the belt agglomeration circuit and increase throughput. Installation is expected to be complete in late 2022. We are also installing an agglomeration drum, expected to be commissioned in the first half of 2023, which is expected to improve the quality, consistency and permeability of the agglomeration process. With these investments, stacking is expected to continue on the existing heap leach pad until mid-2023, at which time stacking is expected to commence on the North heap leach pad.

Lamaque

Lamaque produced 42,454 ounces of gold in Q3 2022, an increase of 14% from 37,369 ounces in Q3 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher average grade and partly offset by lower throughput. Tonnes processed were reduced by COVID-19 related absenteeism in July and early August before returning to normal levels. Average grade increased to 7.28 grams per tonne in Q3 2022 from 5.99 grams per tonne in Q3 2021 and from 6.63 grams per tonne in Q2 2022. Underground development of high-grade stopes progressed well during the quarter.

Revenue increased to $73.1 million in Q3 2022 from $66.8 million in Q3 2021 primarily due to higher production in the quarter and partly offset by a lower average realized gold price.

Production costs increased to $28.8 million in Q3 2022 from $25.3 million in Q3 2021, primarily due to higher production in the quarter. Cash operating costs per ounce sold rose slightly to $650 in Q3 2022 from $646 in Q3 2021 as cost increases for consumables were mostly offset by higher production and cost savings from a weaker Canadian dollar.

AISC per ounce sold decreased to $1,106 in Q3 2022 from $1,130 in Q3 2021 primarily due to higher gold production in the quarter and reduced sustaining exploration expenditure. These reductions were partly offset by an increase in sustaining capital expenditure.

Sustaining capital expenditures of $18.2 million in Q3 2022 and $44.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 primarily included underground development and expansion of the tailings management facility. Growth capital expenditures of $1.5 million in Q3 2022 and $4.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were primarily related to construction of underground infrastructure.

Efemcukuru

Efemcukuru produced 22,473 payable ounces of gold in Q3 2022, a 4% decrease from 23,305 payable ounces in Q3 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a planned decrease in grade to 5.74 grams per tonne in Q3 2022 from 6.44 grams per tonne in Q3 2021, and was partly offset by higher throughput in the quarter.

Revenue decreased to $34.3 million in Q3 2022 from $41.9 million in Q3 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a lower average realized gold price during Q3 2022 as a result of downward revaluations of provisional pricing in the quarter in line with movements in the gold price.

Production costs increased to $17.7 million in Q3 2022 from $16.6 million in Q3 2021 primarily due to increased tonnes processed, combined with cost increases in electricity, and consumables. The increase in production costs, combined with slightly lower production in the quarter, resulted in an increase in cash operating costs per ounce sold to $709 in Q3 2022 from $552 in Q3 2021. Cash operating costs per ounce sold in Q3 2021 also benefited from the structure of concentrate sales contracts which resulted in lower selling costs in that quarter.

AISC per ounce sold increased to $1,039 in Q3 2022 from $911 in Q3 2021. The increase was primarily due to the increase in cash operating costs per ounce sold and was partly offset by lower sustaining capital expenditure.

Sustaining capital expenditures of $4.1 million in Q3 2022 and $13.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were primarily underground development and equipment rebuilds. Growth capital expenditures of $4.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 included resource conversion drilling at Kokarpinar.

Olympias

Olympias produced 16,123 ounces of gold in Q3 2022, a 17% increase from 13,745 ounces in Q3 2021 and primarily reflected higher average gold grade. Lead and silver production also increased in Q3 2022 as compared to Q3 2021 as a result of higher average grades while zinc production decreased due to lower average grade and recovery rates. Transformation initiatives are on-going as the mine continues to ramp up productivity.

Revenue increased to $44.6 million in Q3 2022 from $35.4 million in Q3 2021 primarily as a result of higher zinc sales volumes in the quarter due to timing of concentrate shipments. Revenue was also impacted during the quarter by the 13% VAT import charge levied on customers importing Olympias gold concentrate into China. This import charge, effective since October 1, 2021, reduces revenue by a corresponding amount. China was the primary destination of Olympias gold concentrate in 2022 as planned shipments to Russia were halted earlier in the year as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia due to the Russia-Ukraine war. However, shipments to alternative markets commenced in mid-2022 and continue to be explored. Revenue from gold concentrate sales increased slightly in the quarter in line with higher production and revenue from lead-silver concentrate sales decreased in the quarter due to timing of bulk shipments.

Production costs increased to $44.3 million in Q3 2022 from $27.3 million in Q3 2021 reflecting increased volumes of gold and zinc concentrate sold, combined with price increases in electricity, fuel, and other consumables. Cash operating costs per ounce sold increased to $1,466 in Q3 2022 from $952 in Q3 2021, primarily a result of certain production cost increases and the 13% VAT import charge which is included in cash operating costs. These increases were partly offset by higher gold grade and higher revenue from silver and base metal sales, which reduce cash operating costs as by-product credits. Electricity prices in the quarter rose 29% from Q2 2022 levels in line with escalating market prices, despite continued subsidies that lower the effective average price.

AISC per ounce sold increased to $2,070 in Q3 2022 from $1,728 in Q3 2021 primarily due to the increase in cash operating costs per ounce sold and was partly offset by a decrease in sustaining capital expenditure.

Sustaining capital expenditures of $5.7 million in Q3 2022 and $19.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 primarily included underground development and expansion of tailings facilities. Growth capital expenditures of $1.2 million in Q3 2022 and $4.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were primarily related to underground development.

For further information on the Company's operating results for the third quarter of 2022, please see the Company’s MD&A filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile.

Corporate Update

The Company also announced today the appointment of Frank Herbert as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, effective January 1, 2023. Mr. Herbert joined Eldorado, on an interim basis in May 2022. Prior to joining Eldorado, Frank held various senior legal positions in the mining industry including serving as an Independent Consultant for a mid-tier Canadian gold producer and a 13-year tenure at Centerra Gold Inc. where his most recent role was President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Prior to his in-house roles, Mr. Herbert was in private practice for over 15 years at major Canadian law firms, where his practice focused on mining and corporate matters. Frank also has extensive experience working with the investment community and analysts in Europe and North America as well as with local and international media.

About Eldorado

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkiye, Canada, Greece and Romania. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios

Certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are included in this press release, including cash operating costs and cash operating costs per ounce sold, total cash costs and total cash costs per ounce sold, all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") and AISC per ounce sold, sustaining and growth capital, average realized gold price per ounce sold, adjusted net earnings/(loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to shareholders, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), free cash flow, working capital and cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital.

Please see the September 30, 2022 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other financial measures and ratios. The Company believes that these measures and ratios, in addition to conventional measures and ratios prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), provide investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS and other financial measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or ratios of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these and other financial measures and ratios have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' in the September 30, 2022 MD&A available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website under the 'Investors' section.

Reconciliation of Production Costs to Cash Operating Costs and Cash Operating Costs per ounce sold:

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Production costs (1) $123.5 $110.2 $337.4 $331.5 Stratoni production costs (2) — (2.0 ) (0.1 ) (31.1 ) Production costs – excluding Stratoni 123.5 108.1 337.2 300.4 By-product credits (3) (22.6 ) (15.1 ) (60.3 ) (44.3 ) Royalty expense and selling costs (4) (5.8 ) (12.2 ) (18.2 ) (28.9 ) Cash operating costs $95.1 $80.8 $258.8 $227.3 Gold ounces sold 118,388 125,189 320,491 352,923 Cash operating cost per ounce sold $803 $646 $807 $644





(1) Includes inventory write-downs. (2) Base metals production, presented for 2021. Operations at Stratoni were suspended at the end of 2021. (3) Revenue from silver, lead and zinc sales. (4) Included in production costs.



Reconciliation of Cash Operating Costs and Cash Operating Cost per ounce sold, by asset, for the three months ended September 30, 2022:



Direct operating costs By-product credits Refining and selling costs Inventory change (1) Cash operating costs Gold oz sold Cash operating cost/oz sold Kisladag $31.2 ($0.6 ) $0.2 ($2.4 ) $28.4 37,721 $752 Lamaque 27.8 (0.3 ) 0.1 — 27.5 42,385 650 Efemcukuru 12.7 (0.6 ) 3.7 0.1 15.9 22,488 709 Olympias 28.7 (21.1 ) 9.4 6.2 23.2 15,794 1,466 Total consolidated $100.3 ($22.6 ) $13.3 $4.0 $95.0 118,388 $803





(1) Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when inventory is produced and when it is sold.



Reconciliation of Cash Operating Costs and Cash Operating Cost per ounce sold, by asset, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022:



Direct operating costs By-product credits Refining and selling costs Inventory change (1) Cash operating costs Gold oz sold Cash operating cost/oz sold Kisladag $78.6 ($2.1 ) $0.9 ($1.9 ) $75.5 94,380 $800 Lamaque 83.5 (1.0 ) 0.2 0.9 83.6 122,165 684 Efemcukuru 38.6 (2.3 ) 9.6 0.5 46.3 67,298 689 Olympias 83.9 (54.9 ) 21.9 2.4 53.3 36,648 1,455 Total consolidated $284.6 ($60.3 ) $32.6 $1.9 $258.8 320,491 $807





(1) Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when inventory is produced and when it is sold.



Reconciliation of Cash Operating Costs and Cash Operating Cost per ounce sold, by asset, for the three months ended September 30, 2021:



Direct operating costs By-product credits Refining and selling costs Inventory change (1) Cash operating costs Gold oz sold Cash operating cost/oz sold Kisladag $28.1 ($0.9 ) $2.2 $1.9 $31.2 51,038 $612 Lamaque 23.7 (0.3 ) 0.1 0.8 24.2 37,381 646 Efemcukuru 12.6 (0.8 ) 1.2 0.1 13.2 23,825 552 Olympias 23.3 (13.0 ) 3.7 (1.6 ) 12.3 12,945 952 Total consolidated $87.6 ($15.1 ) $7.2 $1.2 $80.8 125,189 $646





(1) Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when inventory is produced and when it is sold.



Reconciliation of Cash Operating Costs and Cash Operating Cost per ounce sold, by asset, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021:



Direct operating costs By-product credits Refining and selling costs Inventory change (1) Cash operating costs Gold oz sold Cash operating cost/oz sold Kisladag $75.0 ($2.4 ) $2.5 $2.9 $77.9 142,593 $546 Lamaque 70.6 (1.1 ) 0.2 (0.6 ) 69.0 101,136 683 Efemcukuru 36.4 (3.3 ) 4.3 0.4 37.9 70,961 534 Olympias 69.4 (37.4 ) 11.3 (0.9 ) 42.4 38,233 1,110 Total consolidated $251.4 ($44.3 ) $18.3 $1.9 $227.3 352,923 $644





(1) Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when inventory is produced and when it is sold.



Reconciliation of Cash Operating Costs to Total Cash Costs and Total Cash Costs per ounce sold:



Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Cash operating costs $95.0 $80.8 $258.8 $227.3 Royalty expense (1) 10.6 12.2 30.4 28.9 Total cash costs $105.6 $93.0 $289.2 $256.2 Gold ounces sold 118,388 125,189 320,491 352,923 Total cash costs per ounce sold $892 $743 $902 $726





(1) Included in production costs.



Reconciliation of Total Cash Costs to All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold:



Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Total cash costs $105.6 $93.0 $289.2 $256.2 Corporate and allocated G&A 8.6 8.8 27.5 27.2 Exploration and evaluation costs 0.1 4.0 1.4 9.4 Reclamation costs and amortization 1.8 1.3 5.3 4.2 Sustaining capital expenditure 32.8 34.7 89.6 79.3 AISC $149.0 $141.8 $413.0 $376.3 Gold ounces sold 118,388 125,189 320,491 352,923 AISC per ounce sold $1,259 $1,133 $1,289 $1,066



Reconciliation of general and administrative expenses included in All-in Sustaining Costs:

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 General and administrative expenses (from consolidated statement of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022) $6.8 $7.7 $23.8 $27.5 Add: Share-based payments expense 2.8 1.7 6.8 5.4 Employee benefit plan expense from corporate and operating gold mines 0.9 0.8 3.5 2.2 Less: General and administrative expenses related to non-gold mines and in-country offices (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.4 ) (0.3 ) Depreciation in G&A (0.7 ) (0.5 ) (2.2 ) (1.5 ) Business development (0.5 ) (0.3 ) (1.4 ) (4.2 ) Development projects (0.6 ) (0.6 ) (2.8 ) (2.1 ) Adjusted corporate general and administrative expenses $8.6 $8.7 $27.3 $27.1 Regional general and administrative costs allocated to gold mines — 0.1 0.2 0.1 Corporate and allocated general and administrative expenses per AISC $8.6 $8.8 $27.5 $27.2



Reconciliation of exploration costs included in All-in Sustaining Costs:

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Exploration and evaluation expense (from consolidated statement of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022)(1) $5.0 $4.7 $15.1 $16.6 Add: Capitalized sustaining exploration cost related to operating gold mines 0.1 2.4 1.4 6.7 Less: Exploration and evaluation expenses related to non-gold mines and other sites (5.0 ) (3.0 ) (15.1 ) (13.9 ) Exploration and evaluation costs per AISC $0.1 $4.0 $1.4 $9.4





(1) Amounts presented are from continuing operations only. The Brazil segment is presented as a discontinued operation in 2021. See Note 17 of our condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.



Reconciliation of reclamation costs and amortization included in All-in Sustaining Costs:



Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Asset retirement obligation accretion

(from other income and finance costs note to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022) $0.6 $0.4 $1.7 $1.1 Add: Depreciation related to asset retirement obligation assets 1.4 1.0 4.0 3.3 Less: Asset retirement obligation accretion related to non-gold mines and other sites (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.4 ) (0.2 ) Reclamation costs and amortization per AISC $1.8 $1.3 $5.3 $4.2

Reconciliation of Sustaining and Growth Capital

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Additions to property, plant and equipment (1)

(from segment note in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022) $73.1 $77.2 $221.0 $212.7 Less: Growth and development project capital expenditure (2) (38.0 ) (36.7 ) (119.3 ) (116.7 ) Less: Capitalized evaluation expenditure (1.6 ) (3.5 ) (10.8 ) (8.9 ) Less: Sustaining capital expenditure Stratoni (3) — (1.2 ) — (5.0 ) Less: Sustaining capital expenditure equipment leases (4) (0.7 ) (0.8 ) (1.1 ) (1.5 ) Less: Corporate leases — (0.3 ) (0.1 ) (1.3 ) Sustaining capital expenditure at operating gold mines $32.8 $34.7 $89.6 $79.3





(1) Amounts presented are from continuing operations only. The Brazil segment is presented as a discontinued operation in 2021. See Note 17 of our condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. (2) Includes growth capital expenditures and capital expenditures relating to Skouries, Stratoni and Other Projects, excluding non-cash sustaining lease additions. (3) Base metals production, presented for 2021. Operations at Stratoni were suspended at the end of 2021. Includes non-cash lease additions. (4) Non-cash sustaining lease additions, net of sustaining lease principal and interest payments.



Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold, by operating asset and corporate office, for the three months ended September 30, 2022:

Cash operating costs Royalties Total cash costs Corporate & allocated G&A Exploration costs Reclamation costs and amortization Sustaining capital Total

AISC Gold oz sold Total AISC/

oz sold Kisladag $28.4 $3.7 $32.1 $— $— $0.6 $4.8 $37.5 37,721 $993 Lamaque 27.5 0.9 28.5 — 0.1 0.1 18.2 46.9 42,385 1,106 Efemcukuru 15.9 2.9 18.8 — (0.2 ) 0.7 4.1 23.4 22,488 1,039 Olympias 23.2 3.1 26.3 — 0.2 0.5 5.7 32.7 15,794 2,070 Corporate (1) — — — 8.6 — — — 8.6 — 73 Total consolidated $95.0 $10.6 $105.6 $8.6 $0.1 $1.8 $32.8 $149.0 118,388 $1,259





(1) Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.



Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold, by operating asset and corporate office, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022:



Cash operating costs Royalties Total cash costs Corporate & allocated G&A Exploration costs Reclamation costs and amortization Sustaining capital Total

AISC Gold oz sold Total AISC/

oz sold Kisladag $75.5 $10.3 $85.8 $— $— $1.6 $11.6 $99.0 94,380 1,049 Lamaque 83.6 2.9 86.5 — 0.7 0.3 44.7 132.2 122,165 1,082 Efemcukuru 46.3 10.4 56.8 0.2 — 1.9 13.5 72.4 67,298 1,075 Olympias 53.3 6.9 60.2 — 0.7 1.4 19.8 82.1 36,648 2,240 Corporate (1) — — — 27.3 — — — 27.3 — 85 Total consolidated $258.8 $30.4 $289.2 $27.5 $1.4 $5.3 $89.6 $413.0 320,491 $1,289





(1) Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.



Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold, by operating asset and corporate office, for the three months ended September 30, 2021:



Cash operating costs Royalties Total cash costs Corporate & allocated G&A Exploration costs Reclamation costs and amortization Sustaining capital Total

AISC Gold oz sold Total AISC/

oz sold Kisladag $31.2 $6.8 $38.0 $0.1 $— $0.5 $8.2 $46.8 51,038 $916 Lamaque 24.2 0.8 25.0 — 3.4 0.2 13.7 42.2 37,381 1,130 Efemcukuru 13.2 2.6 15.7 — 0.4 0.3 5.3 21.7 23,825 911 Olympias 12.3 2.0 14.3 — 0.2 0.4 7.5 22.4 12,945 1,728 Corporate (1) — — — 8.7 — — — 8.7 — 70 Total consolidated $80.8 $12.2 $93.0 $8.8 $4.0 $1.3 $34.7 $141.8 125,189 $1,133





(1) Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.



Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold, by operating asset and corporate office, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021:



Cash operating costs Royalties Total cash costs Corporate & allocated G&A Exploration costs Reclamation costs and amortization Sustaining capital Total

AISC Gold oz sold Total AISC/

oz sold Kisladag $77.9 $13.4 $91.4 $0.1 $— $1.5 $14.7 $107.7 142,593 $755 Lamaque 69.0 2.2 71.2 — 7.2 0.5 34.0 112.9 101,136 1,117 Efemcukuru 37.9 7.9 45.8 — 1.3 0.8 11.7 59.5 70,961 839 Olympias 42.4 5.4 47.8 — 0.8 1.3 19.0 69.0 38,233 1,806 Corporate (1) — — — 27.1 — — — 27.1 — 77 Total consolidated $227.3 $28.9 $256.2 $27.2 $9.4 $4.2 $79.3 $376.3 352,923 $1,066





(1) Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.



Average realized gold price per ounce sold is reconciled for the periods presented as follows:



For the three months ended September 30, 2022:

Revenue Add concentrate deductions (1) Less non-gold revenue Gold revenue Gold oz sold Average realized gold price per ounce sold Kisladag $65.7 $ — ($0.6 ) $65.1 37,721 $1,725 Lamaque 73.1 — (0.3 ) 72.8 42,385 1,717 Efemcukuru 34.3 1.7 (0.6 ) 35.4 22,488 1,574 Olympias 44.6 3.1 (21.1 ) 26.6 15,794 1,685 Stratoni — — — — N/A N/A Total consolidated $217.7 $4.8 ($22.6 ) $199.9 118,388 $1,688





(1) Treatment charges, refining charges, penalties and other costs deducted from proceeds from gold concentrate sales.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2022:



Revenue Add concentrate deductions (1) Less non-gold revenue Gold Revenue Gold oz sold Average realized gold price per ounce sold Kisladag $173.3 $— ($2.1 ) $171.2 94,380 $1,814 Lamaque 223.0 — (1.0 ) 221.9 122,165 1,817 Efemcukuru 117.0 3.8 (2.3 ) 118.5 67,298 1,761 Olympias 112.0 8.4 (54.9 ) 65.6 36,648 1,791 Stratoni 0.5 — (0.5 ) — N/A N/A Total consolidated $625.8 $12.3 ($60.8 ) $577.3 320,491 $1,801





(1) Treatment charges, refining charges, penalties and other costs deducted from proceeds from gold concentrate sales.



For the three months ended September 30, 2021:



Revenue Add concentrate deductions (1) Less non-gold revenue Gold revenue Gold oz sold Average realized gold price per ounce sold Kisladag $92.5 $ — ($0.9 ) $91.6 51,038 $1,795 Lamaque 66.8 — (0.3 ) 66.4 37,381 1,778 Efemcukuru 41.9 0.3 (0.8 ) 41.3 23,825 1,735 Olympias 35.4 — (13.0 ) 22.4 12,945 1,730 Stratoni 1.9 — (1.9 ) — N/A N/A Total consolidated $238.4 $0.3 ($17.0 ) $221.8 125,189 $1,772





(1) Treatment charges, refining charges, penalties and other costs deducted from proceeds from gold concentrate sales.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2021:



Revenue Add concentrate deductions (1) Less non-gold revenue Gold Revenue Gold oz sold Average realized gold price per ounce sold Kisladag $258.9 $ — ($2.4 ) $256.5 142,593 $1,799 Lamaque 182.3 — (1.1 ) 181.2 101,136 1,791 Efemcukuru 126.7 2.0 (3.3 ) 125.4 70,961 1,767 Olympias 102.9 — (37.4 ) 65.5 38,233 1,714 Stratoni 25.4 — (25.4 ) — N/A N/A Total consolidated $696.3 $2.0 ($69.7 ) $628.6 352,923 $1,781





(1) Treatment charges, refining charges, penalties and other costs deducted from proceeds from gold concentrate sales.



Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company to Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company:



Continuing Operations (1) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Net (loss) earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company (1) ($50.5 ) $8.5 ($390.0 ) $53.9 Impairment of property, plant and equipment, net of tax (2) 24.1 — 302.1 — Loss on foreign exchange translation of deferred tax balances 18.4 0.5 54.2 13.2 Finance costs related to debt refinancing(3) — 31.1 — 31.1 (Gain) loss on redemption option derivative — (0.2 ) 7.4 6.7 Gain on deferred tax due to changes in tax rates (4) — — (1.0 ) (5.3 ) Other write-down of assets, net of tax (5) — — 14.2 — Gain on sale of mining licences, net of tax (6) — — — (5.3 ) Total adjusted net (loss) earnings (1) ($8.0 ) $39.9 ($13.2 ) $94.2 Weighted average shares outstanding (thousands) 183,783 182,447 183,313 179,556 Adjusted net (loss) earnings per share ($/share) (1) ($0.04 ) $0.22 ($0.07 ) $0.52





(1) Amounts presented are from continuing operations only. The Brazil segment is presented as a discontinued operation in 2021. See Note 17 of our condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. (2) Impairment of Certej project in Q1 and Q3 2022, attributable to shareholders of the Company and net of tax. (3) Finance costs relating to the debt refinancing in Q3 2021 include a $21.4 million redemption premium and $9.7 million of unamortized costs related to the debt redeemed that were expensed in full in the quarter. (4) Q1 2022 includes a deferred tax recovery relating to the adjustment of opening balances for a tax rate decrease in Turkiye, enacted in that quarter. Q2 2021 includes an $11.4 million deferred tax recovery relating to the adjustment of opening balances for a tax rate decrease in Greece net of a $6.1 million deferred tax expense relating to the adjustment of opening balances for a tax rate increase in Turkiye. Both tax rate changes were enacted in Q2 2021 and were retroactive to January 1, 2021. (5) Non-recurring asset write-downs in Q1 2022 include decommissioned equipment at Kisladag as a result of installation and commissioning of the HPGR. A partial reversal of Stratoni equipment write-downs was recorded in Q2 2022. (6) Sale of mining licences in Turkiye in Q2 2021, net of tax.



Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) before income tax to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:



Continuing Operations (1) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 (Loss) earnings before income tax (1) ($27.1 ) $14.8 ($393.8 ) $99.0 Depreciation and amortization (1,2) 62.1 51.2 167.0 155.7 Interest income (1.5 ) (0.4 ) (2.8 ) (1.9 ) Finance costs (1) 9.3 41.0 35.2 66.9 EBITDA $42.8 $106.6 ($194.3 ) $319.7 Impairment of property, plant and equipment (3) 29.3 — 394.7 — Other write-down of assets (4) — — 18.2 — Share-based payments expense 2.8 1.7 6.8 5.4 Gain on disposal of assets (1) (1.5 ) (0.2 ) (2.3 ) — Gain on sale of mining licences (5) — — — (7.0 ) Adjusted EBITDA $73.5 $108.1 $223.2 $318.1





(1) Amounts presented are from continuing operations only. The Brazil segment is presented as a discontinued operation in 2021. See Note 17 of our condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. (2) Includes depreciation within general and administrative expenses. (3) Impairment of Certej project in Q1 and Q3 2022. (4) Non-recurring asset write-downs in Q1 2022 include decommissioned equipment at Kisladag as a result of installation and commissioning of the HPGR. A partial reversal of Stratoni equipment write-downs was recorded in Q2 2022. (5) Sale of mining licences in Turkiye in Q2 2021.



Reconciliation of Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow:



Continuing Operations (1) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Net cash generated from operating activities (1) $52.5 $105.1 $114.7 $253.3 Less: Cash used in investing activities (1) (103.6 ) (101.9 ) (315.3 ) (196.8 ) Add back: Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash received (2) — — — 19.3 Add back: Purchase of marketable securities (3) 20.2 27.1 20.2 27.1 Add back: Sale of mining licences (4) — — — (5.0 ) Add back: Increase (decrease) in term deposits 5.0 (1.0 ) 65.0 (59.0 ) Add back: Increase in restricted cash — 0.4 — 0.5 Free cash flow ($25.9 ) $29.7 ($115.5 ) $39.3





(1) Amounts presented are from continuing operations only. The Brazil segment is presented as a discontinued operation in 2021. See Note 17 of our condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. (2) Cash paid upon acquisition of QMX in Q2 2021, net of $4.3 million cash acquired. (3) Purchase of marketable securities in Q3 2022 includes cash paid on the acquisition of 32.5 million common shares of G Mining Ventures Corp. Purchase of marketable securities in Q3 2021 includes cash paid on the acquisition of Probe Metals Inc. (4) Cash consideration received on sale of mining licences in Turkiye in Q2 2021.



Working capital for the periods highlighted is as follows:



As at September 30, 2022 As at December 31, 2021 Current assets $568.6 $728.2 Less: Current liabilities 157.4 206.7 Working capital $411.2 $521.6



Reconciliation of Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities to Cash Flow from Operating Activities before Changes in Working Capital:

Continuing operations (1) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Net cash generated from operating activities (1) $52.5 $105.1 $114.7 $253.3 Less: Changes in non-cash working capital (2.5 ) 4.1 (38.4 ) (4.8 ) Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital $55.0 $101.0 $153.1 $258.1





(1) Amounts presented are from continuing operations only. The Brazil segment is presented as a discontinued operation in 2021. See Note 17 of our condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.



Qualified Person

Except as otherwise noted, Simon Hille, FAusIMM, Senior Vice President, Technical Services, is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 responsible for preparing and supervising the preparation of the scientific or technical information contained in this press release and verifying the technical data disclosed in this document relating to our operating mines and development projects. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred mineral resources are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. Jacques Simoneau. P.Geo a member in good standing of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec, is the qualified person as defined in NI 43-101 responsible for, and has verified and approved, the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release for the Quebec projects.

Eldorado Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

As at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(Unaudited – in thousands of U.S. dollars)

As at Note September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 241,362 $ 481,327 Term deposits 15 65,000 — Accounts receivable and other 5 70,567 68,745 Inventories 6 191,683 178,163 568,612 728,235 Restricted cash 2,005 2,674 Deferred tax assets 15,900 — Other assets 109,704 104,023 Property, plant and equipment 3,622,861 4,003,211 Goodwill 92,591 92,591 $ 4,411,673 $ 4,930,734 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 148,795 $ 195,334 Current portion of lease liabilities 4,542 7,228 Current portion of asset retirement obligations 4,088 4,088 157,425 206,650 Debt 7 497,315 489,763 Lease liabilities 12,521 14,895 Employee benefit plan obligations 9,941 8,942 Asset retirement obligations 112,256 131,367 Deferred income tax liabilities 461,797 439,195 1,251,255 1,290,812 Equity Share capital 11 3,241,189 3,225,326 Treasury stock (20,454 ) (10,289 ) Contributed surplus 2,615,382 2,615,459 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (45,999 ) (20,905 ) Deficit (2,629,252 ) (2,239,226 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 3,160,866 3,570,365 Attributable to non-controlling interests (448 ) 69,557 3,160,418 3,639,922 $ 4,411,673 $ 4,930,734

Subsequent events (Note 4)

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors (signed) John Webster Director (signed) George Burns Director Date of approval: October 27, 2022

Please see the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements dated September 30, 2022 for notes to the accounts.





Eldorado Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited – in thousands of U.S. dollars except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, Note 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Metal sales 8 $ 217,698 $ 238,441 $ 625,817 $ 696,283 Cost of sales Production costs 123,486 110,180 337,362 331,540 Depreciation and amortization 61,294 50,720 164,846 154,229 184,780 160,900 502,208 485,769 Earnings from mine operations 32,918 77,541 123,609 210,514 Exploration and evaluation expenses 5,001 4,663 15,104 16,552 Mine standby costs 9 7,982 9,139 30,352 12,842 General and administrative expenses 6,771 7,676 23,796 27,543 Employee benefit plan expense 854 839 3,504 2,204 Share-based payments expense 12 2,842 1,716 6,840 5,419 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 4 29,297 — 394,723 — Write-down (recovery) of assets 1,090 38 23,543 (392 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 458 (605 ) (8,677 ) (6,827 ) (Loss) earnings from operations (21,377 ) 54,075 (365,576 ) 153,173 Other income 10 3,600 1,732 7,021 12,666 Finance costs 10 (9,293 ) (41,019 ) (35,202 ) (66,851 ) (Loss) earnings from continuing operations before income tax (27,070 ) 14,788 (393,757 ) 98,988 Income tax expense 27,427 5,627 66,481 45,170 Net (loss) earnings from continuing operations (54,497 ) 9,161 (460,238 ) 53,818 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — (60,761 ) — (149,920 ) Net loss for the period $ (54,497 ) $ (51,600 ) $ (460,238 ) $ (96,102 ) Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company (50,486 ) (52,220 ) (390,026 ) (96,018 ) Non-controlling interests (4,011 ) 620 (70,212 ) (84 ) Net loss for the period $ (54,497 ) $ (51,600 ) $ (460,238 ) $ (96,102 ) (Loss) earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company Continuing operations (50,486 ) 8,541 (390,026 ) 53,902 Discontinued operations — (60,761 ) — (149,920 ) $ (50,486 ) $ (52,220 ) $ (390,026 ) $ (96,018 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (thousands) Basic 11 183,783 182,447 183,313 179,556 Diluted 11 183,783 183,948 183,313 181,674 Net loss per share attributable to shareholders of the Company: Basic loss per share $ (0.27 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (2.13 ) $ (0.53 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.27 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (2.13 ) $ (0.53 ) Net (loss) earnings per share attributable to shareholders of the Company - Continuing operations: Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.27 ) $ 0.05 $ (2.13 ) $ 0.30 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.27 ) $ 0.05 $ (2.13 ) $ 0.30

Please see the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements dated September 30, 2022 for notes to the accounts.





Eldorado Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited – in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss for the period $ (54,497 ) $ (51,600 ) $ (460,238 ) $ (96,102 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income: Items that will not be reclassified to earnings or loss: Change in fair value of investments in marketable securities, net of tax (15,279 ) 3,048 (23,544 ) 3,018 Actuarial losses on employee benefit plans, net of tax (1,042 ) (277 ) (1,550 ) (247 ) Total other comprehensive (loss) income for the period (16,321 ) 2,771 (25,094 ) 2,771 Total comprehensive loss for the period $ (70,818 ) $ (48,829 ) $ (485,332 ) $ (93,331 ) Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company (66,807 ) (49,449 ) (415,120 ) (93,247 ) Non-controlling interests (4,011 ) 620 (70,212 ) (84 ) $ (70,818 ) $ (48,829 ) $ (485,332 ) $ (93,331 )

Please see the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements dated September 30, 2022 for notes to the accounts.





Eldorado Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited – in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, Note 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows generated from (used in): Operating activities Net (loss) earnings for the period from continuing operations $ (54,497 ) $ 9,161 $ (460,238 ) $ 53,818 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 62,074 51,178 166,999 155,714 Finance costs 9,293 41,019 35,202 66,851 Interest income (1,480 ) (413 ) (2,764 ) (1,888 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 3,785 (945 ) 19 (2,634 ) Income tax expense 27,427 5,627 66,481 45,170 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (1,492 ) (180 ) (2,307 ) 46 Gain on disposal of mining licenses — — — (7,046 ) Write-down (recovery) of assets 1,090 38 23,543 (392 ) Share-based payments expense 12 2,842 1,716 6,840 5,419 Employee benefit plan expense 854 839 3,504 2,204 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 4 29,297 — 394,723 — 79,193 108,040 232,002 317,262 Property reclamation payments (1,282 ) (515 ) (2,075 ) (1,622 ) Employee benefit plan (payments) receipt (315 ) 5,639 (2,988 ) 5,118 Income taxes paid (24,038 ) (12,561 ) (76,605 ) (64,574 ) Interest received 1,480 413 2,764 1,888 Changes in non-cash working capital 13 (2,524 ) 4,094 (38,405 ) (4,819 ) Net cash generated from operating activities of continuing operations 52,514 105,110 114,693 253,253 Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations — 692 — (4,048 ) Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (73,980 ) (64,441 ) (209,159 ) (200,035 ) Acquisition of subsidiary, net of $4,311 cash received — — — (19,336 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 1,637 966 3,278 2,277 Proceeds from sale of mining licenses — — — 5,000 Purchase of marketable securities and investment in debt securities (20,163 ) (27,060 ) (20,163 ) (27,060 ) Value added taxes related to mineral property expenditures, net (6,056 ) (11,971 ) (24,267 ) (16,170 ) (Increase) decrease in term deposits (5,000 ) 1,000 (65,000 ) 59,034 Increase in restricted cash — (432 ) — (536 ) Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (103,562 ) (101,938 ) (315,311 ) (196,826 ) Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations — (911 ) — (2,348 ) Financing activities Issuance of common shares, net of issuance costs 84 240 13,743 14,374 Contributions from non-controlling interests — — 207 409 Proceeds from borrowings — 500,000 — 500,000 Repayment of borrowings — (433,953 ) — (517,286 ) Debt redemption premium paid — (21,400 ) — (21,400 ) Interest paid (16,226 ) (7,634 ) (33,945 ) (23,117 ) Loan financing costs — (7,535 ) — (7,535 ) Principal portion of lease liabilities (1,406 ) (2,802 ) (5,383 ) (7,813 ) Purchase of treasury stock — — (13,969 ) — Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities of continuing operations (17,548 ) 26,916 (39,347 ) (62,368 ) Net cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations — (12 ) — (36 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (68,596 ) 29,857 (239,965 ) (12,373 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 309,958 409,732 481,327 451,962 Cash in disposal group held for sale — (273 ) — (273 ) Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 241,362 $ 439,316 $ 241,362 $ 439,316

Please see the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements dated September 30, 2022 for notes to the accounts.





Eldorado Gold Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited – in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, Note 2022 2021 2022 2021 Share capital Balance beginning of period $ 3,240,952 $ 3,224,830 $ 3,225,326 $ 3,144,644 Shares issued upon exercise of share options 174 219 4,117 1,617 Shares issued upon exercise of performance share units (PSU's) — 30 2,256 1,202 Transfer of contributed surplus on exercise of options 73 87 1,665 635 Shares issued on acquisition of subsidiary — — — 65,647 Shares issued upon exercise of warrants — — 213 — Shares issued to the public, net of share issuance costs (10 ) 7 7,612 11,428 Balance end of period 11 $ 3,241,189 $ 3,225,173 $ 3,241,189 $ 3,225,173 Treasury stock Balance beginning of period $ (20,454 ) $ (10,295 ) $ (10,289 ) $ (11,452 ) Purchase of treasury stock — — (13,969 ) — Shares redeemed upon exercise of restricted share units (RSU's) — 6 3,804 1,163 Balance end of period $ (20,454 ) $ (10,289 ) $ (20,454 ) $ (10,289 ) Contributed surplus Balance beginning of period $ 2,612,463 $ 2,639,288 $ 2,615,459 $ 2,638,008 Share-based payment arrangements 2,992 2,422 7,648 6,579 Shares redeemed upon exercise of restricted share units — (6 ) (3,804 ) (1,163 ) Shares redeemed upon exercise of performance share units — (30 ) (2,256 ) (1,202 ) Transfer to share capital on exercise of options (73 ) (87 ) (1,665 ) (635 ) Balance end of period $ 2,615,382 $ 2,641,587 $ 2,615,382 $ 2,641,587 Accumulated other comprehensive loss Balance beginning of period $ (29,678 ) $ (30,297 ) $ (20,905 ) $ (30,297 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period attributable to shareholders of the Company (16,321 ) 2,771 (25,094 ) 2,771 Balance end of period $ (45,999 ) $ (27,526 ) $ (45,999 ) $ (27,526 ) Deficit Balance beginning of period $ (2,578,766 ) $ (2,147,004 ) $ (2,239,226 ) $ (2,103,206 ) Loss attributable to shareholders of the Company (50,486 ) (52,220 ) (390,026 ) (96,018 ) Balance end of period $ (2,629,252 ) $ (2,199,224 ) $ (2,629,252 ) $ (2,199,224 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company $ 3,160,866 $ 3,629,721 $ 3,160,866 $ 3,629,721 Non-controlling interests Balance beginning of period $ 3,563 $ 40,578 $ 69,557 $ 40,873 (Loss) earnings attributable to non-controlling interests (4,011 ) 620 (70,212 ) (84 ) Contributions from non-controlling interests — — 207 409 Balance end of period $ (448 ) $ 41,198 $ (448 ) $ 41,198 Total equity $ 3,160,418 $ 3,670,919 $ 3,160,418 $ 3,670,919

Please see the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements dated September 30, 2022 for notes to the accounts.





________________

1 These financial measures or ratios are non-IFRS financial measures or ratios. Certain additional disclosure for non-IFRS financial measures and ratios have been incorporated by reference and additional detail can be found at the end of this press release and in the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' in the Company's September 30, 2022 MD&A.