Noah Medical Presents Data, Showcases the Galaxy System™ at CHEST Annual Meeting

Medical robotics innovator Noah Medical provided physicians attending the American College of Chest Physicians 2022 meeting with a preview of study data documenting its high tool in lesion rate. This data subset and demonstrations of the Galaxy System were met with excellent reviews from the interventional pulmonology community.



The Galaxy System is designed to provide a fully integrated solution for robotic navigated bronchoscopy, which can help to improve the location accuracy and diagnosis of lung nodules using its proprietary TiLT+ Technology™. With its single use bronchoscope and small footprint, it is also designed to improve efficiency and reduce cross contamination.

The complete data set from Noah’s MATCH study validating Galaxy’s TiLT technology and its ability to achieve 100% tool in lesion rate in an animal model is pending publication. Noah Medical also received positive feedback from interventional pulmonologists and surgeons upon demoing the system in the technology suite.

“The reception to the data and our hands-on technology sessions only further validates our approach to this market,” said Jian Zhang, PhD, Noah Medical founder and CEO. “Noah Medical was created to address the gaps that exist with current robotic systems to provide better patient outcomes and an improved customer experience.”

Noah Medical anticipates FDA clearance in 2023. To learn more about Noah Medical and the Galaxy System, please visit noahmed.com .



About Noah Medical

Noah Medical is building the future of medical robotics. Our next generation robotic platforms and technologies target early diagnosis and treatment of patients across multiple indications. Based in Silicon Valley and backed by well-known institutional investors, our incredibly talented team of engineers, innovators and industry leaders brings years of experience from the top robotics, medical device and healthcare companies in the world. Learn more at noahmed.com.