California's Santa Rosa Junior College Moves its Identity Access Management to the Cloud – Migrating to BIO-key's PortalGuard® Identity-as-a-Service Platform

SANTA ROSA, Calif. and WALL, N.J., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced its PortalGuard Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) footprint continues to grow within the California Community College System. Santa Rosa Junior College, with a student enrollment of approximately 20K, elected to migrate its current BIO-key on-premises solution to the PortalGuard IDaaS cloud solution. The migration enables the school to accomplish more with its IT budget by eliminating the costs and resources of on-premise hosting and deploying a cloud IAM solution that is ideally suited to the on-campus/off-campus nature of learning today.



PortalGuard IDaaS provides a complete IAM cloud-based platform with flexible options for single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, adaptive authentication, and self-service password reset. Colleges and universities are high-value targets because they hold masses of sensitive personal and financial data that are attractive targets for cyberattacks. The growth in remote learning has created budgetary, and personnel pressures for IT teams seeking to adopt a dynamic security response. BIO-key has a proven track record with higher-educational institutions looking to improve their security posture and migrate their cybersecurity strategy to the cloud while helping address remote access and budgetary challenges.

"We value our partnership with the California Community College System and are pleased that PortalGuard IDaaS has been so well received in this community," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key - PortalGuard. "BIO-key is ready to assist institutions with their strategic cloud security initiatives to reduce the risk of cyberattacks, which can result in data breaches, reputational damage, operational disruption, and potentially extreme financial loss. Gartner predicts that consolidated security platforms like PortalGurd IDaaS are the future because security and risk management leaders continue to be asked to do more with less – facing more demand for service, fast-changing threat landscapes, and insufficient internal IT staff. PortalGuard IDaaS ensures our customer's cyber threats are addressed appropriately and cost-effectively."

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

