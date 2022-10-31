New BeyondTrust Remote Support Admin Interface and Functionality Enhances Service Desk Efficiency and Scale

New administrative functionality improves handle time, session start times, and implementation times to improve time to value without impeding security

New features simplify user management, improve change control, and provide more granular security to enable integrated support for complex environments and large deployments

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust , the leader in intelligent identity and access security, today announced the release of BeyondTrust Remote Support 22.3. This new release introduces new admin capabilities to improve time to value and introduce more granular and integrated support for complex environments and large deployments.

The latest enhancements to the /login administrative interface make getting up to speed even faster for new users. BeyondTrust Remote Support includes new, security-enhancing features, such as more granular outbound event notifications, and the ability to more seamlessly launch elevated sessions.

“Service desk personnel need more granularity of permissions to support the diverse needs of in-office and remote workers, as well as third-party vendors,” said Tal Guest, Senior Director of Product Management at BeyondTrust. “BeyondTrust Remote Support is addressing an expanded remote workforce business environment by enabling service desk representatives to obtain and analyze more information to streamline their job. This not only helps admins, but it also ensures users receive the help they need as quickly as possible.”

IT service desks face an increasingly complex support environment, requiring flexible remote support options that scale, adapt, and continue to meet rigorous security requirements. Many organizations continue to use a combination of remote access products, including free tools, that cannot scale across their enterprise and lack the security features required to protect the organization from modern cyberattacks. BeyondTrust Remote Support gives organizations the capability to support a wide range of devices, including unattended systems and IoT, while increasing operational efficiency, and lowering downtime and costs.

BeyondTrust Remote Support 22.3 new features and enhancements include:

Console /login Search - Saves time finding specific fields and policies within the administrative /login console.

Jump Client Elevated Sessions - Enables admins to initiate ad-hoc, elevated sessions from an existing Jump Client, to simplify the user experience and provide admins with elevated rights to better address issues.

Jump Client Upgrade Granularity/Flexibility – Allows admins to control when their Jump Clients upgrade after upgrading Remote Support site software, and to test the upgrades of manually selected Jump Clients before rolling out new versions.



Remote Support 22.3 is now available. To learn more or get a free trial, visit: https://www.beyondtrust.com/remote-support .

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, empowering organizations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access to empower and secure a work-from-anywhere world. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced privileged access management (PAM) solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

BeyondTrust protects all privileged identities, access, and endpoints across your IT environment from security threats, while creating a superior user experience and operational efficiencies. With a heritage of innovation and a staunch commitment to customers, BeyondTrust solutions are easy to deploy, manage, and scale as businesses evolve. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

Follow BeyondTrust:

Twitter: http://twitter.com/beyondtrust

Blog: www.beyondtrust.com/blog

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/beyondtrust

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/beyondtrust