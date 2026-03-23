BeyondTrust Wins 2026 Global InfoSec Award for Most Innovative Identity Security Solution

Cyber Defense Magazine recognizes BeyondTrust for redefining identity risk discovery with its Identity Security Risk Assessment during RSAC 2026

Award highlights BeyondTrust leadership in helping organizations uncover hidden Paths to Privilege™ before attackers exploit them





SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSAC 2026 — BeyondTrust, the global leader in privilege-centric identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™, today announced that Cyber Defense Magazine has named BeyondTrust a winner in the Most Innovative Identity Security category in the 2026 Global InfoSec Awards.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine,” said Sam Elliott, Senior Vice President, Product Management at BeyondTrust. “Identity risk today extends far beyond human users. Organizations must secure service accounts, secrets, and autonomous AI agents operating across hybrid environments. Our Identity Security Risk Assessment gives organizations a fast, practical way to see how attackers can exploit hidden identity relationships across any environment, prioritize the risks that matter most, and take action before a breach occurs.”

The award recognizes BeyondTrust’s Identity Security Risk Assessment (ISRA), a complimentary service that helps organizations quickly understand and reduce identity risk across both human and non-human identities, including service accounts, machine identities, APIs, secrets, and AI agents.

“Cyber Defense Magazine is proud to name BeyondTrust a winner in the 2026 Global InfoSec Awards for Most Innovative Identity Security,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. “BeyondTrust’s Identity Security Risk Assessment demonstrates the kind of innovation our judges look for. It delivers meaningful insight into real identity risk, helps organizations identify attack paths before they are exploited, and gives security teams a practical and scalable way to strengthen defenses.”

As cloud adoption, automation, and AI-driven activity accelerate, most organizations still lack a unified view of how identities, entitlements, service accounts, and secrets connect across environments. BeyondTrust addresses that challenge by giving defenders the context they need to see and remediate identity exposures before they lead to a breach.

BeyondTrust’s Identity Security Risk Assessment provides organizations with quick visibility into AI agent risk as part of a comprehensive identity security posture analysis. Unlike traditional identity security tools that focus on isolated controls, the assessment is built to reflect how breaches actually unfold, revealing the full identity attack surface and modeling real-world attack paths from an attacker’s perspective.

By mapping human and non-human identity relationships across Active Directory, cloud identity providers, SaaS platforms, AI agents, and modern automation environments, the assessment shows how adversaries can exploit hidden paths to privilege to reach critical systems. It highlights misconfigurations, excessive permissions, dormant accounts, machine identities, and risky identity relationships that attackers can use for privilege escalation and lateral movement, giving security teams a clear, prioritized view of their most urgent risks.

The assessment connects across enterprise identity and AI agent infrastructure in under an hour and delivers findings within 24 hours, including discovery and inventory of AI agents, shadow AI detection, cross-domain privilege path analysis, and risk scoring aligned to MITRE ATT&CK with prescriptive remediation guidance.

To learn more about BeyondTrust’s Identity Security Risk Assessment, visit: https://www.beyondtrust.com/products/identity-security-insights/assessment.

About the Global InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. The awards recognize startups, early-stage, later-stage, and public companies in the information security space with unique and compelling value propositions. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About the Judging

Judges include CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, and other certified security professionals who vote based on their independent review of submitted materials, including data sheets, white papers, product literature, and other market variables. Cyber Defense Magazine maintains a flexible philosophy that seeks out innovative players with new and unique technologies. The judging process focuses on identifying best-of-breed, next-generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cybersecurity news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. It is managed and published by ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Its mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories, and awards covering the best ideas, products, and services in information technology. Learn more at www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global leader in privilege-centric identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™. Identity alone doesn’t create risk. Privilege does. As human, machine, and AI agent identities explode across every environment, BeyondTrust is the only company built to discover, control, and secure privilege across all of them from a single platform. Trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and recognized as a multi-category leader by Gartner, Forrester, and KuppingerCole, BeyondTrust turns identity security from a management problem into a strategic advantage.

Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

Follow BeyondTrust:

X: https://twitter.com/beyondtrust

Blog: https://www.beyondtrust.com/blog

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/beyondtrust

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beyondtrust

For BeyondTrust:

BeyondTrust Public Relations

P: (516)-521-5582

E: BeyondTrust@icrinc.com

CDM Media Inquiries:

Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

E: marketing@cyberdefensemagazine.com