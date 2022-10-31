KULR Sets November 2022 Conference Schedule

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading energy management platform accelerating the electrification of the circular economy, is scheduled to participate at the following conferences in November 2022:

Lithium SAFE Battery Safety Workshop

Date: Tuesday, November 1, 2022 - Thursday, November 3, 2022

Location: Greenville, SC

Event Detail: This event is a forum where leaders in the battery safety space present data, research, technology and discuss the importance of safety market wide. The Company will virtually present its keynote on Holistic Battery Safety on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 12:00 - 12:30 p.m. ET

SAE G-27 Lithium Battery Packing Performance Committee Meeting

Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – Friday, November 11, 2022

Location: Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego, CA

Event Detail: KULR is hosting the SAE G-27 Lithium Batter Packaging Performance Committee Meeting in the interest of promoting the safe transport of lithium batteries aboard aircraft and mitigating the risks of thermal events and fires in air transportation. The Company’s goal is to inform committee attendees of its total battery safety solutions that increase the efficiency of battery systems and improve sustainability, as well as solutions for end-of-life battery management and the packaging, storage, and transportation of lithium-ion batteries. SAE G-27 is a technical committee within SAE’s General Projects Systems Group responsible for the development and maintenance of minimum performance package standards that support the safe shipment of lithium batteries as cargo on aircraft. The committee works in conjunction with related bodies such as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), International Air Transport Association (IATA), International Federation of Airline Pilots Association (IFALPA), International Coordination Council for Aerospace Industry Association (ICCAIA), European Association for Advanced Rechargeable Batteries (RECHARGE), Rechargeable Battery Association (PRBA), Battery Association of Japan (BAJ), defense agencies, and regulatory authorities.

SEMI-THERM® Thermal Technologies Workshop

Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – Thursday, November 10, 2022

Location: Microsoft Corporate Conference Center, Redmond, WA

Event Detail: SEMI-THERM is an international symposium dedicated to the thermal management and characterization of electronic components and systems. On November 10, from 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. PT, the Company will present research titled, “Holistic Battery Safety Design.”

Electronics Reuse Conference

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022 – Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Location: Hyatt Regency Denver 27th Floor at Peaks Lounge, Booth D24

Event Detail: The Electronics Reuse Conference, formerly the International Computer Refurbisher Summit, is North America’s sole computer and electronics refurbishment conference. The conference provides an opportunity for people around the world working in the areas of computer refurbishment and repair, assets management, electronics recycling, and digital inclusion to come together to network, build business relationships, discuss best practices, and learn new techniques for refurbishing and recycling electronics efficiently and cost-effectively. The Company will virtually present its Holistic Approach to Design of Safe Battery Systems on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 3:30 - 4:15 p.m. MT

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is a leading energy management platform offering proven solutions that play a critical role in accelerating the electrification of the circular economy. Leveraging a foundation in developing, manufacturing, and licensing next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems, KULR has evolved its holistic suite of products and services to enable its customers across disciplines to operate with efficiency and sustainability in mind. For more information, please visit https://www.kulrtechnology.com/.

