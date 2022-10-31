Blink Charging Collaborates with Hubject to Provide Plug&Charge Across the Blink Network in North America and Europe

Miami Beach, FL, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) (Blink), a leading owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, and Hubject, an open IT platform provider, today announced a collaborative agreement to provide Blink customers in the United States and Europe with the Plug&Charge functionality and grow the Plug&Charge ecosystem.



The Plug&Charge feature is based on the ISO 15118 protocol, which allows a fully automated charging process, as the authentication begins as soon as the driver connects their vehicle to the Blink charging station. This allows EV drivers to leave their RFID cards and smartphone apps in their pockets providing an even more convenient charging experience for Blink users.

A Plug&Charge enabled vehicle is equipped with a set of certificates that transmit the customer's contract data directly to the charging station providing greater security over the authentication via RFID card, app or credit card. The subsequent payment is also handled automatically through Blink Charging. By fully automating authentication, Plug&Charge creates a charging process that is very convenient, easy to handle, and entirely hassle-free for the driver.

“This collaboration will be an added benefit for EV drivers who charge with Blink chargers,” said Michael D. Farkas, CEO and Founder of Blink Charging. Mr. Farkas added that “Hubject’s Plug&Charge service will enable Blink users with vehicles capable of using Plug&Charge to charge their EVs without the need of an RFID card or using an app, making the charging experience even more convenient.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Blink Charging to offer their drivers a seamless Plug&Charge experience across their expansive North American and European networks,” said Trishan Peruma, CEO of Hubject Inc. “Creating an effortless charging experience for EV drivers lowers the barriers of EV adoption. The more straightforward the process, the more people will be convinced to join in the mobility transition.”

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed over 51,000 charging ports across 25 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

About Hubject

Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform, called intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators or CPOs and eMobility Service Providers or EMPs, enabling unified, grid-independent access to charging infrastructure. With over 400,000 connected charging points and more than 1,000 B2B partners in 52 countries and four continents, Hubject has created the world's largest cross provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the eMobility market, advising car manufacturers, charging providers and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge according to ISO 15118

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s Q2 2022 Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com

