Changes in the Management Board of Admirals Group AS 

There will be a change in the Management Board of Admirals Group AS, as the board-member of the company, Roman Krutyanskiy, will be leaving the company. His authorization as a member of the Management Board expires on 31.10.2022.



The Management Board of Admirals Group AS has three members as of 01.11.2022 and it includes Sergei Bogatenkov, Andres Ioannou and Andrey Koks.

Admirals is an international financial technology company that provides access to global financial markets for both the novice and a professional. Today, Admirals is one of the most international companies in Estonia, with offices in 18 countries around the world.



Admirals is committed to building a strong global team in new regions of the world. Admirals' long-term mission is to enable financial freedom for 10 million people by 2030 by connecting personal finance and investing.

Further information:

Kaia Gil

Communication Manager of Admiral Markets AS

kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com

+372 53 413 764