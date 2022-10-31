Incap Corporation: Incap’s Capital Markets Day on 17 November 2022

Helsinki, FINLAND

Incap Corporation       Press release              31 October 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EET

Incap Corporation: Incap’s Capital Markets Day on 17 November 2022 

Incap will organise its Capital Markets Day on 17 November 2022 at 5:30–7:30 p.m. EET in Helsinki. The “Investor Backstage with Incap” event will take place in the “Siipi 102” meeting room at the Messukeskus Helsinki, Expo and Convention Centre. You can also follow the event online.

The Messukeskus Convention Centre will host the SLUSH event on 17–18 November, but a SLUSH pass is not required for Incap’s CMD.

At the Investor Backstage, you will have the opportunity to meet Incap’s Board of Directors, President and CEO as well as the Management Team members and to hear the latest on the company’s strategy and plans. Additionally, Dieter Weiss of In4ma will share an update on the EMS market.

Agenda:

17:30Welcome to the Investor Backstage with IncapVille Vuori, Chairman of the Board
17:35Incap Rocks today and tomorrowOtto Pukk, President and CEO, and Antti Pynnönen, CFO
18:00EMS market updateDieter Weiss, In4ma
18:20Global component availability updateHanno Septer, Group Sourcing Lead
18:40Meet the Management TeamGreg Grace, Murthy Munipalli, Jamie Maughan, Miroslav Michalik
19:00Q&A 
19:30End of event 

To participate on site, please register here

For the webcast, please register here.

Incap will also participate in SLUSH. You are welcome visit Incap’s booth nr 7A.3 in the main hall.

