Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio Update

Net Asset Values and portfolio update

31 October 2022

Downing ONE VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 31 August 2022 was 58.9p per share.

The unaudited investment portfolio and net assets as at 31 August 2022 are summarised as follows:

18 largest investments (by value) Valuation

£’000 % of net assets by value 1 Tracsis plc* 7,552 7.1% 2 Doneloans Limited 4,266 4.0% 3 Baron House Developments LLP 4,184 3.9% 4 Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc** 3,656 3.4% 5 Cornelis Networks Inc 3,495 3.3% 6 Anpario plc* 3,464 3.2% 7 Carbice Corporation 3,208 3.0% 8 Trinny London Limited 2,778 2.6% 9 Ayar Labs, Inc 2,681 2.5% 10 Maestro Media Limited 2,417 2.3% 11 Virtual Class Limited 2,397 2.3% 12 StorageOS Inc 2,302 2.2% 13 Cadbury House Holdings Limited 2,162 2.0% 14 Rated People Limited 1,895 1.8% 15 Glisser Limited 1,887 1.8% 16 Hackajob Limited 1,787 1.7% 17 Data Centre Response Limited 1,787 1.7% 18 Imagen Limited 1,763 1.7% 53,681 50.5% Other investments (69 companies) 29,636 27.9% Total investments 83,317 78.4% Cash at bank and in hand 20,052 18.8% Other net current assets 2,984 2.8% Net Assets 106,353 100.0% * Quoted on AIM ** Listed and traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange All other investments unquoted.

