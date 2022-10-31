Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio Update

Thames Ventures 1 VCT PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Net Asset Values and portfolio update
31 October 2022

Downing ONE VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 31 August 2022 was 58.9p per share.

The unaudited investment portfolio and net assets as at 31 August 2022 are summarised as follows:

18 largest investments (by value)Valuation
£’000		% of net assets by value
1Tracsis plc*7,5527.1%
2Doneloans Limited4,2664.0%
3Baron House Developments LLP4,1843.9%
4Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc**3,6563.4%
5Cornelis Networks Inc3,4953.3%
6Anpario plc*3,4643.2%
7Carbice Corporation3,2083.0%
8Trinny London Limited2,7782.6%
9Ayar Labs, Inc2,6812.5%
10Maestro Media Limited2,4172.3%
11Virtual Class Limited2,3972.3%
12StorageOS Inc2,3022.2%
13Cadbury House Holdings Limited2,1622.0%
14Rated People Limited1,8951.8%
15Glisser Limited1,8871.8%
16Hackajob Limited1,7871.7%
17Data Centre Response Limited1,7871.7%
18Imagen Limited1,7631.7%
  53,68150.5%
Other investments (69 companies)29,63627.9%
Total investments83,31778.4%
Cash at bank and in hand20,05218.8%
Other net current assets2,9842.8%
Net Assets106,353100.0%
* Quoted on AIM
** Listed and traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange
All other investments unquoted.

The unaudited balance sheet as at 31 August 2022 is summarised as follows:

 £’000
Fixed Assets 
Investments83,317
  
Current Assets 
Debtors3,758
Bank20,052
 23,810
Current Liabilities 
Creditors(774)
Net Current Assets23,036
Net Assets106,353
  
Represented by: 
Ordinary shares 1p each1,804
Unalloted share capital14
Capital reserve –unrealised8,221
Share premium account81,288
Special reserve16,190
Capital redemption reserve1,705
Revenue reserve(2,869)
 106,353