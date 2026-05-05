Issue of Equity

FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86



ALLOTMENT OF SHARES

5 MAY 2026

The Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 14 October 2025 (the “Offer”), 39,545 Ordinary Shares of 1p each were allotted on 5 May 2026 at an offer price of 92.09p based on an unaudited net asset value of 88.40p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 39,545 Ordinary Shares of 1p each to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 7 May 2026.

Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 5,631,667 Ordinary Shares. Following this allotment there are now 107,517,576 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

The Board of the Company further announces that the Offer is now closed. All valid applications received before 30 April 2026 were processed and Shares have been allotted.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181