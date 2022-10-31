Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program

English French

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed during the week of 24 October 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 31 May 2022, a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 24-oct-22 FR0013153541 17,770 9.3263 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 24-oct-22 FR0013153541 8,162 9.3257 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 24-oct-22 FR0013153541 1,725 9.3244 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 24-oct-22 FR0013153541 1,601 9.3279 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 25-oct-22 FR0013153541 11,809 9.3326 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 25-oct-22 FR0013153541 5,753 9.3334 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 25-oct-22 FR0013153541 1,095 9.3263 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 25-oct-22 FR0013153541 1,043 9.3316 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 26-oct-22 FR0013153541 1,216 9.4782 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 26-oct-22 FR0013153541 1,193 9.4765 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 26-oct-22 FR0013153541 824 9.4792 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 26-oct-22 FR0013153541 782 9.4786 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 27-oct-22 FR0013153541 1,295 9.4800 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 27-oct-22 FR0013153541 156 9.4800 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 27-oct-22 FR0013153541 186 9.4760 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 27-oct-22 FR0013153541 36 9.4800 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 28-oct-22 FR0013153541 6 9.3900 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 28-oct-22 FR0013153541 164 9.3032 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 28-oct-22 FR0013153541 44 9.2900 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 28-oct-22 FR0013153541 34 9.2900 TQEX 54,894

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe. stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model. the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally. through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020. the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021. Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world. so that we create unique. heartful and sustainable places. together.”

