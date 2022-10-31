Oxford Treatment Center, Law Enforcement and University Experts Educate Community on Substance Abuse

OXFORD, Miss., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Substance Abuse Prevention Awareness Month, Oxford Treatment Center, a leading provider of co-occurring mental health and substance use treatment services in Mississippi, conducted a live panel discussion with the Senatobia Police Department and a representative from Ole Miss on the drug crisis in our community.



“What we see are a lot of very, very sick, medically and psychiatrically complex people with substance use disorders,” said Mark Stovall, CEO of Oxford Treatment Center, during the panel. “It is the worst I have ever seen it. I’ve been doing this for 20 years and I’ve never seen some of the things that I’ve seen recently.”

The discussion can be viewed on Oxford Treatment Center’s Facebook page.

Oxford Treatment Center’s CEO and Medical Director, Mark Stovall and Dr. Lucas Trautman, respectively, were joined by Sgt. Blake Warren, a narcotics investigator with the Senatobia Police Department and Kyle Loggins, a certified prevention specialist with the William Magee Center at Ole Miss, to discuss the state of substance use in Mississippi, the new substances that are infiltrating communities and the dangers that they pose to all Mississippians. The panelists provided a look at the overdose crisis from the frontlines and the discussed devastating effects it is currently having in Mississippi. For example, from 2019 to 2020, the number of overdose deaths due to fentanyl increased by 125%

“I’ve been a law enforcement officer for a little over 12 years,” said Sgt. Blake Warren. “I first started out with the Memphis Police Department, and it’s scarier now than it was back then. We have all these different types of drugs and it’s just getting worse and worse as the days go on.”

One of the substances that the panelists are most concerned about is called isotonitazene, a synthetic opioid that is stronger than fentanyl. According to forensic research centers, this substance has been increasing in presence at a very worrying rate. This substance is being included in cocaine and methamphetamine, which is a significant problem in the state, in addition to fentanyl. According to Sgt. Blake Warren, one of the youngest overdose victims he has seen was 16 years old.

Unfortunately, as was learned during the discussion, these new substances will continue to be an issue in the community.

According to Dr. Trautman, “We know how to test for fentanyl, and we can even regulate fentanyl in a certain way. So the people who profit from selling these substances make up a new opioid that’s very different from fentanyl. Iso(tonitazene) isn’t tested for and then once we get wise to that one, there’ll be a new one that pops in, and they’ll just replace, replace and replace.”

Because of the prevalence of substances and how rapidly they appear in the illicit drug market, Oxford Treatment Center is now working with law enforcement, universities and other community organizations in an effort to approach the issue of substances in Mississippi in a broader and more comprehensive way and to discuss prevention efforts, particularly education.

“Our children are starting [substances] earlier and earlier, and they’re getting more and more addicted,” said Mark Stovall. “Young people are more educated on the drug industry than many treatment professionals and law enforcement officers. We need to reeducate our families in order for our families to be able to take care of their children.”

About Oxford Treatment Center

Oxford Treatment Center is located in Etta, MS. Oxford treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 662-638-0015.

