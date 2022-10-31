Global Crossing Airlines Announces Profitability for Third Quarter 2022 with EBITDAR of $5 Million and an EBITDA of $1 Million

MIAMI, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: NEO; JET.B: NEO; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) today reported third quarter 2022 financial results.



“GlobalX has reached profitability in its fourth full quarter of operations, as we had projected at the beginning of 2022. Within one year of commencing operations, GlobalX operated seven (7) fully crewed aircraft during the quarter which resulted in a 77% increase in revenue compared to Q2 2022, an EBITDAR(1) of $5 million, EBITDA(1) of $1 million and positive net income of $163,631. Our reaching profitability is the direct result of the tremendous efforts of our 360 team members as we have expanded our charter operations throughout North and South America, as well as the Caribbean. We look forward to the addition of another A321 in Q4, as well as the planned completion of our cargo certification, subject to FAA and DOT approvals, and the entry into service of our first two A321 freighters,” said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

For the third quarter 2022, GlobalX reported a net profit of $163,631, or $0.002 per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the third quarter 2022, adjusting for share based compensation expenses of $69,715, was $233,346, an adjusted net profit of $0.003 per diluted share.

Total operating revenues for the third quarter 2022 were $30.8 million, an 886% increase compared to the third quarter of 2021: our first operational quarter. This increase was driven by a full quarter of operations compared to Q3 2021 and an increase of the number of available aircraft from two to seven. In addition, GlobalX sold 3,951 block hours in Q3 representing an 85% increase over the number of block hours sold in Q2 2022.

Cost Performance

Total GAAP operating expense for the third quarter increased 258% compared to the third quarter 2021, to $29.9 million. These increases were primarily driven by additional aircraft and number of block hours operated.

Liquidity

GlobalX ended the quarter with $7.8 million in cash and restricted cash, an increase of $2.4 million from the end of Q2 2022. GlobalX also reported a $4.2 million reduction in the net cash used in operating activities.

Outlook

Guidance items provided in this release are based on Company’s current estimates and are not a guarantee of future performance. GlobalX reaffirms its prior guidance of over $90 million in annual revenue for 2022 as management believes the fourth quarter will build on Q3 results. Q4 will also see the expected launch of cargo operations with the delivery of our first two A321F aircraft in addition to two additional passenger aircraft, all subject to final DOT and FAA approvals.

(1) Refer below to the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information.



Conference Call/Webcast Detail

GlobalX will be hosting a webinar on November 1st, 2022 to provide a business update and discuss the Q3 results after market close.

When: Nov 1, 2022 04:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Global Crossing Airlines - Q3 2022 Earnings Release & Management Update

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30,

2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,875,901 $ 5,241,716 Restricted cash $ 4,933,714 $ 2,752,285 Accounts receivable, net of allowance $ 1,453,984 $ 745,646 Prepaid expenses and other current assets $ 2,170,078 $ 848,490 Total Current Assets $ 11,433,677 $ 9,588,137 Property and equipment, net $ 1,669,749 $ 618,883 Finance leases, net $ 2,741,063 $ — Operating lease right-of-use assets $ 24,677,532 $ 22,668,308 Deferred costs and other assets $ 9,400,590 $ 6,198,338 Total Assets $ 49,922,611 $ 39,073,666 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,673,457 $ 3,574,186 Accrued liabilities $ 5,173,713 $ 2,704,169 Deferred revenue $ 4,782,831 $ 1,995,090 Customer deposits $ 2,284,000 $ 1,264,502 Due from related parties $ — $ 197,558 Current portion of notes payable $ 1,573,000 $ 1,573,000 Current portion of operating leases $ 6,165,322 $ 3,393,497 Current portion of finance leases $ 317,423 $ — Total current liabilities $ 26,969,746 $ 14,702,002 Other liabilities Note payable $ 4,184,188 $ — Long-term operating leases $ 20,102,218 $ 20,042,343 Long-term financial leases $ 2,148,431 $ — Other liabilities $ 83,498 $ 83,491 Total other liabilities $ 26,518,335 $ 20,125,834 Commitments and Contingencies Equity (Deficit) Common stock - $.001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 52,573,938 and 51,237,876 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 $ 52,574 $ 51,237 Additional paid-in capital $ 30,025,791 $ 26,456,900 Retained deficit $ (33,643,835 ) $ (22,262,307 ) Total stockholders’ equity (Deficit) $ (3,565,470 ) $ 4,245,830 Total Liabilities and Equity (Deficit) $ 49,922,611 $ 39,073,666





GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Operating Revenue $ 30,790,240 $ 3,123,946 $ 64,612,231 $ 3,123,946 Operating Expenses Salaries, Wages, & Benefits 7,712,688 2,558,017 20,829,632 5,048,218 Aircraft Fuel 7,764,761 834,313 15,402,450 998,331 Maintenance, materials and repairs 1,218,221 232,400 3,373,396 454,635 Depreciation and amortization 193,620 7,100 296,830 15,484 Contracted ground and aviation services 4,631,741 623,637 10,674,340 806,033 Travel 1,078,854 327,997 3,204,172 391,320 Insurance 947,342 481,678 2,713,791 1,424,400 Aircraft Rent 3,957,508 1,083,260 11,151,412 1,914,041 Other 2,489,530 2,232,978 7,464,756 5,000,740 Total Operating Expenses 29,994,265 8,381,380 75,110,779 16,053,202 Operating Income/(Loss) 795,975 (5,257,434 ) (10,498,548 ) (12,929,256 ) Non-Operating Expenses (Income) Loss (Gain) on Warrant Valuation — — — 2,650,772 Unrealized Loss (Gain) on Financial Instruments — 82,529 (15 ) (73,037 ) Equity method investment activity — (20,478 ) — (20,478 ) Interest Expense (Income) 632,344 (56,065 ) 882,990 27,081 Total Non-Operating Expenses 632,344 5,986 882,975 2,584,338 Loss from continuing operations 163,631 (5,263,420 ) (11,381,523 ) (15,513,594 ) Income from Discontinued Operations — — — 177,706 Loss before income taxes 163,631 (5,263,420 ) (11,381,523 ) (15,335,888 ) Income tax expense — — — — Net Income (Loss) 163,631 (5,263,420 ) (11,381,523 ) (15,335,888 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustments — (164,738 ) — (164,738 ) Comprehensive loss 163,631 (5,428,158 ) (11,381,523 ) (15,500,626 ) Loss per share: Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.35 ) Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.35 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 52,569,481 50,431,295 51,776,833 43,572,925 Fully diluted shares outstanding 76,507,900 50,431,295 51,776,833 43,572,925





GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

STATEMENTS OF CONDENSED STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(UNAUDITED)

Common Stock Number of Shares Amount Common Stock Subscribed Additional Paid in Capital Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss Retained Deficit Total Beginning – January 1, 2021 28,938,060 $ 28,938 $ 452,269 $ 2,264,966 $ — $ (2,443,794 ) $ 302,379 Issuance of shares – private placement 8,064,517 8,064 (212,073 ) 4,773,698 — — 4,569,689 Issuance of shares – warrants and options exercised 1,050,740 1,051 (100,000 ) 517,759 — — 418,810 Issuance of shares – RSUs 40,000 40 — (40 ) — — — Share based compensation on stock options or RSUs — — — 120,411 — — 120,411 Loss for the period — — — — — (5,974,924 ) (5,974,924 ) Ending – March 31, 2021 38,093,317 $ 38,093 $ 140,196 $ 7,676,794 $ — $ (8,418,718 ) $ (563,635 ) Issuance of shares – private placement 7,537,313 $ 7,537 — 9,992,462 — — 9,999,999 Issuance of shares – warrants and options exercised 4,474,138 4,474 (140,196 ) 3,807,067 — — 3,671,345 Share based compensation on stock options or RSUs — — — 164,574 — — 164,574 GEM warrants write-off — — — 3,475,379 — — 3,475,379 Loss for the period — — — — — (4,097,544 ) (4,097,544 ) Ending – June 30, 2021 50,104,768 $ 50,104 $ — $ 25,116,276 $ — $ (12,516,262 ) $ 12,650,118 Issuance of shares – warrants and options exercised 357,999 $ 358 — 89,142 — — 89,500 Share based compensation on stock options or RSUs — — — 280,903 — — 280,903 Loss for the period — — — — — (5,263,420 ) (5,263,420 ) Other comprehensive income — — — — (164,738 ) — (164,738 ) Ending – September 30, 2021 50,462,767 $ 50,462 $ — $ 25,486,321 $ (164,738 ) $ (17,779,682 ) $ 7,592,363 Beginning – January 1, 2022 51,237,876 $ 51,237 $ — $ 26,456,900 $ — $ (22,262,307 ) $ 4,245,830 Issuance of shares – warrants and options exercised 20,700 21 — 9,909 — — 9,930 Warrants issued 2,130,642 — 2,130,642 Share based compensation on stock options or RSUs — — — 382,612 — — 382,612 Loss for the period — — — — — (4,779,502 ) (4,779,502 ) Ending – March 31, 2022 51,258,576 $ 51,258 $ — $ 28,980,063 $ — $ (27,041,809 ) $ 1,989,512 Issuance of shares – warrants and options exercised 1,305,362 1,306 — 633,006 — — 634,312 Share based compensation on stock options or RSUs — — — 343,007 — — 343,007 Loss for the period — — — — — (6,765,657 ) (6,765,657 ) Ending – June 30, 2022 52,563,938 $ 52,564 $ — $ 29,956,076 $ — $ (33,807,466 ) $ (3,798,826 ) Issuance of shares – warrants and options exercised 10,000 10 — — — — 10 Share based compensation on stock options or RSUs — — — 69,715 — — 69,715 Income for the period — — — — — 163,631 163,631 Ending – September 30, 2022 52,573,938 $ 52,574 $ — $ 30,025,791 $ — $ (33,643,835 ) $ (3,565,470 )





GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

For The Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss from continuing operations $ (11,381,523 ) $ (15,513,594 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 296,830 15,484 Bad debt expense 94,893 — Loss on warrant revaluation — 2,650,772 Amortization of debt issue costs 389,301 — Amortization of operating lease right of use assets 3,381,624 817,900 Share-based payments 795,334 565,888 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 3,753 (73,037 ) Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (803,231 ) (55,706 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,321,588 ) (377,087 ) Accounts payable 3,095,518 2,409,236 Accrued liabilities and other liabilities 6,248,347 1,324,177 Operating lease obligations (2,559,147 ) (389,985 ) Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations (1,759,889 ) (8,625,952 ) Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinuing operations — 177,706 Net cash used in operating activities (1,759,889 ) (8,448,246 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (1,124,712 ) (506,016 ) Deferred costs and other assets (3,350,867 ) (1,394,700 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,475,579 ) (1,900,716 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payments to related party (197,558 ) (196,792 ) Principal repayments on finance leases (321,140 ) — Deferred finance fee — 226,006 Other liabilities — 31,221 Proceeds on issuance of shares 644,251 18,878,080 Common stock subscribed — (218,238 ) Notes payable 5,925,529 — Net cash provided by financing activities – continuing operations 6,051,082 18,720,277 Net cash provided by financing activities – discontinued operations — (31,416 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 6,051,082 18,688,861 Net increase (decrease) in cash (184,386 ) 8,339,899 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of the period 7,994,001 548,690 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of the period $ 7,809,615 $ 8,888,589 Non-cash transactions Right-of-use (ROU) assets acquired through operating leases $ 5,390,848 — Equipment acquired through finance leases 2,815,432 — Warrants issued for debt (debt discount) 2,130,642 — Cash paid for Interest $ 285,684 $ 27,306 Taxes - -

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company evaluates its financial performance utilizing various accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted operating expenses, Adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted operating margin, Adjusted pre-tax income (loss), Adjusted pre-tax margin, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA And adjusted EBITDAR. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial information presented in this press release that is calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and these non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management believes that they supplement or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods.

Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP financial measures presented in the press release and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in the method of calculation and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The information below provides an explanation of certain adjustments reflected in the non-GAAP financial measures and shows a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures reported in this press release (other than forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Within the financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Per unit amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Operating Income/(Loss) $ 795,975 $ (5,257,434 ) $ (10,498,548 ) $ (12,929,256 )

Depreciation and amortization 193,620 7,100 296,830 15,484

EBITDA 989,595 (5,250,334 ) (10,201,718 ) (12,913,772 )

Aircraft Rent 3,957,508 1,083,260 11,151,412 1,914,041 EBITDAR $ 4,947,103 $ (4,167,074 ) $ 949,694 $ (10,999,731 )

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental Airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, European and Latin American markets. In 2022, GlobalX will enter ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter, subject to DOT and FAA approvals. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward looking statements” and “forward-looking information”, as defined under applicable United States and Canadian securities laws, concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s aircraft fleet size, the destinations that the Company intends to service, the expected delivery timelines for aircraft, future demand, increased block hours, future capacity estimates, future revenue expectations and entry into service of cargo operations.

In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to continue airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of GlobalX’s business model; GlobalX’s ability to accurately forecast demand; GlobalX will be able to successfully conclude definitive agreements for transactions subject to LOI; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; the success of airline operations of GlobalX; GlobalX’s ability to successfully enter new geographic markets; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where GlobalX will carry on business or have operations; the Company has or will have sufficient aircraft to provide the service; the impact of competition and the competitive response to GlobalX’s business strategy; the future price of fuel, and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, risks related to supply chain and labor disruptions, failure to retain or obtain sufficient aircraft, domestic and international airline industry conditions, failure to conclude definitive agreements for transactions subject to LOI, the effects of increased competition from our market competitors and new market entrants, passenger demand being less than anticipated, the impact of the global uncertainty created by COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, risks associated with doing business in foreign countries, the ability of management to implement GlobalX’s operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labor disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; risks related to significant disruption in, or breach in security of GlobalX’s information technology systems and resultant interruptions in service and any related impact on its reputation; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements. If GlobalX does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.



