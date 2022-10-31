W&T Offshore Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced the timing of its third quarter of 2022 earnings release and conference call.



The Company is scheduled to issue its third quarter of 2022 earnings release on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, after market close. A conference call to discuss financial and operational results is scheduled for Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties may listen to the call via webcast at the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com under “Investors.” Alternatively, the call may be accessed by dialing 1-844-739-3797 for domestic parties and 1-412-317-5713 for international parties; phone participants are advised to call in 10 minutes in advance of the call start time and request to be joined to the “W&T Offshore, Inc. Conference Call.” An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration, and development. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had working interests in 47 fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 637,000 gross acres, including approximately 462,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 175,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. The majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.

