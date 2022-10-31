Allied Announces Closing of Newly Completed Urban Office Component of Place Gare Viger in Montréal

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of 700 Rue Saint-Hubert in Montréal. The forward purchase of 700 Rue Saint-Hubert was announced in July 2021 as part of the acquisition of the urban office component of Place Gare Viger in Montréal.



