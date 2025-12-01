Allied Provides Update on Distributions

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) today provided an update on distributions.

Through the sale of non-core assets in 2024 and 2025, Allied made progress in reducing the indebtedness it incurred to complete the last of its development projects, in several instances at full rather than partial ownership. The non-core sale process will continue in 2026.

Through a series of successful bond offerings, Allied improved its debt profile over the course of 2024 and 2025. With a view to reducing indebtedness and associated interest expense going forward, the Trustees of Allied have decided to reduce the monthly distribution to unitholders in December of 2025 and throughout 2026 by 60% to $0.06 per unit per month ($0.72 per unit annualized).

The Trustees have declared a distribution of $0.06 per unit for the month of December 2025, which will be payable on January 15, 2026, to unitholders of record as at December 31, 2025.

