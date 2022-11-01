English Finnish

November 1, 2022

Vaisala appoints Heli Lindfors as Chief Financial Officer

Heli Lindfors, M.Sc. Econ, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer at Vaisala. She will be a member of the Vaisala Leadership Team and report to President and CEO Kai Öistämö. Heli Lindfors will start in her position latest May 1, 2023. Vaisala’s current Chief Financial Officer Kaarina Muurinen will retire after over 10 years of successfully leading and developing the finance function of the company.

Heli Lindfors joins Vaisala from Cargotec, where she has held several senior leadership positions within finance. Her current position at Cargotec is Senior Vice President, Finance for the Kalmar business area.

“Heli has strong financial and leadership experience and a sharp focus on operational excellence. Moreover, she has a demonstrated record of successfully working in the field of technology as well as with diverse business models. I look very much forward to working with Heli and wish her a warm welcome to Vaisala,” says Kai Öistämö, President and CEO of Vaisala.

“I also want to thank Kaarina for her great contribution and achievements at Vaisala. During her time in the company, she has developed a talented Finance and Control organization that has kept pace with the company's growth and responded to ever-changing requirements. I have very much enjoyed having her as a colleague and wish her all the best for the future,” Kai Öistämö continues.

“It is an honor to join Vaisala,” says Heli Lindfors. “Vaisala is a true technology forerunner and global climate leader. I look forward to being part of the company’s growth journey and working together both with the finance team and with Vaisala’s over 2,000 experts globally,” Lindfors concludes.

Nina Eklund, Director, Communications and Brand

nina.eklund@vaisala.com

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.





