Changes to the management board at Inbank

On 31 October 2022, The Supervisory Board of AS Inbank elected Erik Kaju as a member of the Management Board. Also, Piret Paulus will return to the Management Board from a sabbatical. The new members of the board will assume their roles on 1 November 2022.

Erik Kaju joins Inbank from Wise, where he led technology teams for eight years. In Inbank, he will head the technology and product development unit.

Piret Paulus has been a member of the Inbank board since 2017. She returns to the board from a six-month sabbatical and will head Inbank’s growth and business development unit. Piret Paulus, who has long-term experience in the financial sector, has previously worked in leading positions at Swedbank, as well as managed Coop Finants, a joint venture of Inbank and Coop Eesti. She has been a member of the FinanceEstonia board since 2021.

The seven-member Management Board of AS Inbank also includes Chairman of the Board Priit Põldoja, CFO Marko Varik, Head of Baltic Business Margus Kastein, Head of CEE Business Maciej Pieczkowski and Chief of Staff Ivar Kurvits.

Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland, and the Czech Republic with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, and Finland. Inbank has over 6,000 active partners and 845,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

