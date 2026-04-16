Proposed changes to the Management Board of Inbank

Members of the Management Board, Maciej Pieczkowski, Head of CEE Business, and Erik Kaju, Chief Product and Technology Officer, have informed Inbank’s Management Board and Supervisory Board of their intention to step down from their positions by the end of the second quarter of this year.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, comments:

“I respect Maciej’s decision to move on after 10 years of dedication to developing Inbank’s CEE business. Under his leadership, Inbank has built a solid foothold in Poland and successfully launched Czech operations. CEE markets have become a significant part of our portfolio and remain key growth markets. He is an excellent leader, and it has been a pleasure working alongside him on the Management Board.

During his nearly 4 years at Inbank, Erik has brought his vision and energy to our 135-strong technology team, strengthening the foundation of our product and technology capabilities and driving the development of our embedded finance platform. Erik has helped onboard international engineering talent and brought new ways of working to our tech team. He has been instrumental to Inbank’s tech driven growth strategy.

I would like to thank both Maciej and Erik for their contribution to Inbank’s success and wish them all the best going forward.

As for next steps, I see a great opportunity for Inbank to become a truly product-driven and internationally scalable organization. These management changes also allow us to take a fresh look at our operating model and leadership composition to better prepare for the next phase of growth.”

Inbank will also initiate a process to appoint future technology leadership. In the meantime, Sergei Anikin, Member of the Inbank Supervisory Board and experienced technology leader, will support CEO Priit Põldoja in an advisory capacity during the transition.

Maciej Pieczkowski, Head of CEE and Member of the Management Board comments:

“Leaving Inbank was not an easy decision, but I believe it is the right time at this stage in my career to pursue new opportunities. I am grateful for my time at Inbank and proud of what we have achieved in developing the CEE business. I am confident the team is well positioned to continue its growth and build on the strong foundation we have established.”

Erik Kaju, Chief Product and Technology Officer and Member of the Management Board comments:

“It has been a rewarding journey at Inbank, and I am proud of what we have achieved in strengthening our product and technology foundations. I believe Inbank has strong potential to succeed at a European level, and I will continue to follow its progress with great interest as an investor.”

Maciej Pieczkowski has worked at Inbank for nearly 10 years, initially as Country Manager for Poland and later as Head of the CEE region. He has been a Member of the Management Board since 2020.

Erik Kaju has worked at Inbank for nearly 4 years as Chief Product and Technology Officer, leading product and technology development. He has been a Member of the Management Board since 2022.

Sergei Anikin is a seasoned technology leader, angel investor, and board member with extensive experience in scaling startups, fostering innovation, and driving business growth. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board at Bisly and Katana MRP. Previously, he was Chief Technology Officer at Pipedrive and also held leadership roles at Tuum, Microsoft, Skype, and Hansabank. Sergei is currently the Founder and CEO of Kodulabor, an independent AI lab.

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 6,000 merchants, Inbank has 900,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Styv Solovjov

AS Inbank

Head of Investor Relations

+372 5645 9738

styv.solovjov@inbank.ee

