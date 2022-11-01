QuestDB Selected by Aquis Exchange to Power Its Financial Exchange Infrastructure

LONDON, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestDB, a leader in time series and real-time analytics, today announced that Aquis Exchange, a leading European Operator of Pan-European equity trading exchanges, is using the QuestDB open source time series database to monitor its institutional exchange in real time. This partnership enables Aquis Exchange to improve its monitoring and real-time decision-making capabilities with open source software at the core of their infrastructure while reducing costs.



In an industry where each microsecond counts, it is essential for financial exchanges to monitor their infrastructure in real-time and react as fast as possible to guarantee orderly and fair market prices. Aquis Exchange, authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and France’s Autorité des Marchés Financiers, has chosen to rely on open source technology to track infrastructure, business, and market data. QuestDB allows to store, aggregate, and chart all those metrics in real-time with high throughput ingestion and querying capabilities in SQL. By replacing expensive and inflexible proprietary software with open source software focused on performance and integration, Aquis has built cost-efficient solutions which reliably persist exchange-scale time series data in bursts exceeding 1M tps while concurrently handling complex multi-user analytic queries.

Viet Lee, CTO at Aquis Exchange: "Institutional-grade exchanges need to be fast, reliable and fair – processing in nano/microseconds, being highly available, and delivering data consistently. QuestDB performs to this high standard while integrating seamlessly with our structured data, development capabilities, and microservices architecture. Whether for real-time analytics, reporting, pub/sub or adhoc testing, QuestDB has repeatedly established itself as a go-to Swiss Army Knife data management tool and is the database of choice for the Aquis Exchange next-generation service architecture."



Nicolas Hourcard, CEO at QuestDB: "This is a great example of QuestDB powering financial markets infrastructure through a database focused on performance. QuestDB allows high throughput ingestion coupled with sub millisecond queries that can be executed in SQL. Aquis Exchange is a market leading Pan-European equity exchange with the fastest technology and QuestDB is an essential component to process infrastructure metrics and market data at scale."

About QuestDB:

QuestDB is an open source high-performance time series database built from the ground up to offer breakthrough performance for real-time analytics using SQL. The team behind QuestDB brings decades of experience and technical approaches from low-latency applications to leverage real-time data processing. QuestDB is a remote-first company and is backed by leading venture capital firms and Y Combinator. For more information, visit questdb.io, QuestDB on GitHub , or follow @QuestDB .

About Aquis Exchange:

Aquis Exchange PLC is an exchange services group, which operates pan-European cash equities trading businesses (Aquis Exchange), growth and regulated primary markets (Aquis Stock Exchange/AQSE) and develops/licenses exchange software to third parties (Aquis Technologies).

Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX.L) is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange plc. For more information, please go to www.aquis.eu .