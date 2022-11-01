Multiple factors make December the month with the most vehicle collisions, Allstate Canada data shows

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The last two months of 2022 could be especially problematic for Canadian vehicle owners that get into a collision. Many automotive companies and repair facilities continue to experience supply chain issues which can cause delays in getting new vehicles and replacement automotive parts. Further, data from Allstate Insurance Company of Canada (“Allstate”) shows that December followed by November have traditionally also been the months with the highest volume of collisions that result in an insurance claim. Allstate is cautioning Canadians to drive more defensively this holiday season.



“With the end of daylight savings time, the sun setting earlier on the horizon and impairing vision when travelling west, an increase in holiday shopping and gatherings, as well as falling temperatures and the first snow fall of the season, drivers are dealing with quite a mix of challenges in November and December,” said Gene Myles, Agency Manager with Allstate. “So far in 2022, the industry has seen supply chain challenges causing many vehicle repairs to require more time as well as an increase of 25% in the average number of days customers required a rental vehicle, when compared to the same period last year. Drivers should be aware that if they experience a collision, especially this time of year, they may lose access to their vehicle for a longer period time.”

While Allstate data shows a spike in the number of automotive claims in the last two months of the year, Fridays are also the day of the week with the highest number of incidents that result in customers submitting a claim. Further, claims data shows that more than half of all incidents causing vehicle damage occur between 12pm and 6pm. The most common reasons for making a collision-related claim are due to rear end crash, striking a parked car and single vehicle collision.

Advice for drivers

Myles offers some advice that could help drivers this season.

Review your policy. If your auto insurance policy includes coverage for a rental car while your vehicle is being repaired, discuss with your insurance professional if it’s enough. With ongoing delays in accessing parts for repairs or even new vehicle shipments from manufacturers, additional rental car coverage could provide some relief while you wait. Between Jan-Sep 2022, the average number of days Allstate customers used a rental car following a claim increased nearly 25% to just over 20 days, compared to the same period in 2021.

If your auto insurance policy includes coverage for a rental car while your vehicle is being repaired, discuss with your insurance professional if it’s enough. With ongoing delays in accessing parts for repairs or even new vehicle shipments from manufacturers, additional rental car coverage could provide some relief while you wait. Check your roadside assistance. If you no longer have roadside assistance coverage, some insurers offer this service and it can help if you’re stuck at the side of the road.

If you no longer have roadside assistance coverage, some insurers offer this service and it can help if you’re stuck at the side of the road. Understand your car’s safety systems. Many modern vehicles are equipped with increasingly newer driver support and safety technologies and Allstate urges drivers to become familiar with these features and learn how to use them properly. The company’s claims data shows that the more driving assistance technologies installed in a vehicle, the lower the collision frequency.

Many modern vehicles are equipped with increasingly newer driver support and safety technologies and Allstate urges drivers to become familiar with these features and learn how to use them properly. The company’s claims data shows that the more driving assistance technologies installed in a vehicle, the lower the collision frequency. Use winter tires. If you don’t have them, do your research and invest in a set of tires designed specifically for driving in winter. If you already have a set, install them as soon as possible.

If you don’t have them, do your research and invest in a set of tires designed specifically for driving in winter. If you already have a set, install them as soon as possible. Drive defensively. Plan your route ahead of time and leave early.

Plan your route ahead of time and leave early. Avoid distractions. Focus on the task of driving. Pull over if you need to check your phone, change the settings on your navigation system or browse the menu on your infotainment system.



For more safe driving advice, see the infographic or go to the GOOD HANDS® blog at https://blog.allstate.ca/quiz-test-car-collision-canada

