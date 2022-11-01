The Worldwide Consumer Drone Industry is Expected to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Drone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Multi-rotor, Nano), by Application (Prosumer, Toy/Hobbyist, Photogrammetry), by Region (APAC, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global consumer drone market size is projected to reach USD 11.56 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The industry is projected to expand significantly due to its widespread commercial and leisure applications. Companies are using drone-acquired data to speed up service delivery in their business operations.

Evolution in in-flight controls and technology, as well as advancements in portable video and camera technology, have boosted the demand for consumer drones, such as tiltrotors, multi-copters, and helicopters. The development of cutting-edge technology that makes drones safer, such as geo-fencing and collision avoidance, has led to a rise in the use of consumer drones across several industries.

New developments in the manufacturing of consumer drones have raised product demand. The latest drone model specifications include a higher range, faster speeds, navigation systems that can be connected to the user's phone, and efficient, safe, and effective control systems.

Consumer drones are provided with all the components for the best control systems and power efficiency by motor drivers, angle, position, charger sensors, chargers, and regulators. These properties of consumer drone parts are superior in performance and consume little power, positively influencing consumer purchasing decisions. The increasing popularity of drone racing and drone photography competitions, as well as other initiatives that promote drone flying as leisure, is also attributed to the industry expansion.

In addition, the administrative authority, which allows drones to fly for non-commercial purposes in specific locations also promotes the expansion of the industry.

Consumer drone sales are expected to increase in regions like North America and Europe due to the DIY developer drone, which includes customized drone fabrication. In the upcoming years, factors including the growing number of startup companies entering the UAV sector in developing nations like China are anticipated to fuel regional market expansion.

Consumer Drone Market Report Highlights

The multi-rotor segment accounted for the majority of revenue share in 2021. Multi-rotor drones are utilized more frequently in photography and racing. The main aspects influencing the rising popularity of multi-rotor drones are their capacity to operate in challenging environments and the development of several cutting-edge applications

The prosumer segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 owing to their increased application in gaming enthusiasts to accept drones as their newfound source of entertainment

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is expected to emerge as a predominant region over the forecast period. Increasing investment by Japan and China in producing multi-functional drones for various applications is expected to drive regional growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Research Objective

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Industry Outlook

4.1 Market Segmentation

4.2 Market Definition

4.3 Market Scope

4.4 Market Size and Growth Prospects

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Market Dynamics

4.6.1 Market driver analysis

4.6.1.1 Capturing images and video in high resolution

4.6.1.2 Technology proliferation and surge in investments by prominent players

4.6.1.3 Dynamic applications and hobby areas

4.6.1.4 Surge in the disposable income

4.6.2 Market restraint analysis

4.6.2.1 Maintenance and repair complexities

4.6.2.2 Privacy concerns and the threat of accidents

4.7 Key Opportunities Prioritized

4.8 Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

4.8.1 Supplier power: moderate

4.8.2 Buyer power: high

4.8.3 Substitution threat: low

4.8.4 Threat from new entrant: high

4.8.5 Competitive rivalry: high

4.9 Consumer Drone Key Competitor Analysis

4.9.1 Company strategy overview

4.10 Consumer Drone Market PEST Analysis

4.10.1 Political landscape

4.10.2 Economic landscape

4.10.3 Social landscape

4.10.4 Technology landscape

4.11 Legal Implications in Consumer Drone Technology

4.12 Consumer Drone-Role in the Internet of Things (IoT)

Chapter 5 Consumer Drone Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030

5.2 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.3 Consumer Drone Trends, by Product

5.4 Multi-rotor

5.4.1 Multi-rotor consumer drone demand, by region, 2018 - 2030 (Thousand Units)

5.4.2 Multi-rotor consumer drone market, by region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5 Nano

5.5.1 Nano consumer drone demand, by region, 2018 - 2030 (Thousand Units)

5.5.2 Nano consumer drone market, by region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Others consumer drone demand, by region, 2018 - 2030 (Thousand Units)

5.6.2 Others consumer drone market, by region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Consumer Drone Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030

6.2 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.3 Consumer Drone Trends, by application

6.4 Prosumer

6.4.1 Prosumer consumer drone demand, by region, 2018 - 2030 (Thousand Units)

6.4.2 Prosumer consumer drone market, by region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5 Toy/Hobbyist

6.5.1 Toy/Hobbyist consumer drone demand, by region, 2018 - 2030 (Thousand Units)

6.5.2 Toy/Hobbyist consumer drone market, by region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.6 Photogrammetry

6.6.1 Photogrammetry consumer drone demand, by region, 2018 - 2030 (Thousand Units)

6.6.2 Photogrammetry consumer drone market, by region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Consumer Drone Market: Regional Outlook

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 3D Robotics, Inc. (Kitty Hawk)

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Product benchmarking

8.1.3 Recent developments

8.2 Da-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Co., Ltd (DJI)

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Product benchmarking

8.2.3 Recent developments

8.3 Eachine

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Product benchmarking

8.4 Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co., Ltd

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Product benchmarking

8.5 Guangdong Syma Model Aircraft Industrial Co., Ltd (Syma)

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Product benchmarking

8.6 Guangzhou Walkera Technology Co., Ltd. (Walker)

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Product benchmarking

8.7 Yuneec International Co., Ltd.

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Product benchmarking

8.7.3 Recent developments

8.8 SkyTech Drones Sp. z o. o

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Product benchmarking

8.9 Horizon Hobby, LLC

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Product benchmarking

8.9.3 Recent developments

8.10 Parrot Drone SAS.

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Financial performance

8.10.3 Product benchmarking

8.10.4 Recent developments

8.11 Shantou Chenghai Weili Toys Industrial Co., Ltd. (WLtoys)

8.11.1 Company overview

8.11.2 Product benchmarking

8.12 JIANJIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

8.12.1 Company overview

8.12.2 Product benchmarking

8.13 Hubsan

8.13.1 Company overview

8.13.2 Product benchmarking

