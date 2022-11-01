Level Up Your Real Estate Career at the REALiTY+ Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you ready to take your real estate career to the next level? Hosted by the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA), the REALiTY+ Conference is the only real estate conference in Canada offering special access to the biggest industry leaders to help you network and stay on top of emerging real estate trends. It’s all happening at the Beanfield Centre in Toronto on November 22-23, 2022.



“With over 30 of the greatest minds in real estate, marketing, and technology all under one roof, the REALiTY+ Conference is the place to be if you want to get ahead of the competition and learn about the cutting-edge trends shaping the future of Canadian real estate,” said Tim Hudak, OREA CEO. “Join up to 2,000 of the top-selling salespeople and brokers in Canada, as well as real estate investors and general fans of real estate, as we learn about what’s hot, what’s not, and what we should keep our eye on during these dynamic times. We’ll answer those questions and more at REALiTY+!”

ABOUT THE CONFERENCE

More than 30 speakers spread across two exciting days are scheduled to take the stage, including:

Bill Clinton , 42 nd President of the United States

Enjoy networking with up to 2,000 of the top Canadian REALTORS® at various conference events, such as:

The REALiTY+ Tradeshow , featuring 40+ start-ups, vendors, and organizations that can help you grow your business.

, featuring 40+ start-ups, vendors, and organizations that can help you grow your business. Homecoming: OREA’s 100th Birthday Bash , where we commemorate the last 100 years of organized real estate and look ahead to the future.

, where we commemorate the last 100 years of organized real estate and look ahead to the future. YPN Boost, where we’re transporting back to the roaring twenties with a speakeasy-themed evening featuring glamorous cocktails, jaw-dropping entertainment, and, as always, valuable networking opportunities.



REALiTY+ will also feature panel discussions and fireside chats about the emerging industry trends that will shape the future of the real estate market and how you work, including:

The Riches are in the Niches , with The Listings Lab founder Jess Lenouvel unveiling the psychology of a good niche and dispelling fears and myths about scaling down your target audience.

, with The Listings Lab founder Jess Lenouvel unveiling the psychology of a good niche and dispelling fears and myths about scaling down your target audience. Future Makers: Trends Shaping the Next Generation of Real Estate , where four of the top real estate CEOs in North America will talk about the opportunities and challenges facing the real estate profession, and offer advice on how to adapt and lead a team in times of change.

, where four of the top real estate CEOs in North America will talk about the opportunities and challenges facing the real estate profession, and offer advice on how to adapt and lead a team in times of change. Bears vs Bulls: The Great Housing Debate , where you’ll hear from leading experts on where the economy and the real estate market are headed in the near future, how to deal with a possible recession, and if now is the right time to buy.

, where you’ll hear from leading experts on where the economy and the real estate market are headed in the near future, how to deal with a possible recession, and if now is the right time to buy. Real Estate Tech and Innovation: What’s Hot, What’s Not, and Where We’re Headed, discussing all things real estate tech, from how to best leverage and apply new technologies and concepts to your business, to how innovation is driving the industry forward.

To see the agenda, list of speakers, and registration for REALTORS®, please visit https://realityconference.ca/

