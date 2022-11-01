Gamification Market Size [2020-2027] Exhibits 24.8% CAGR to Reach USD 37.00 billion by 2027

Pune, India, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortune Business Insights has published latest information for gamification market in their report titled, “Gamification Market Forecast, 2022-2027”. The global gamification market size is expected to reach USD 37.00 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period.





The rising focus towards game-based learning solutions for training and recruitment processes will spur business opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the companies are adopting gamification solutions to promote products and enhance customer relations, which, in turn, will augur well for the market in the forthcoming years, the market size stood at USD 6.33 billion in 2019.

Key Development:

April 2018 –BI Worldwide acquired Bunchball Inc.an innovator gamification solution. The customer will get benefit from the expanded and innovative offering of both the companies. The company is focused on enhancing the channel strategy and boosting employee collaboration.

April 2015–Verint announced the addition of its gamification solution for customer engagement optimization portfolio. This will help the organization to create a unique and personalized work environment. The software will also help in acquiring, maintaining, and enhancing skills.

Complete Lockdown Limitations to Push Automation System Demand during COVID-19

Momentary lockdown of production facilities and further restricted existence of staff affected the production quantity throughout industries. During the preliminary months of the year 2020, the gamification devices and products perceived a substantial drop in their production along with an unbalanced supply chain. Also, the expending share on smart devices was declined owing to the irregular financial disaster. This has adversely influenced the growth and year-on-year growth observed deterioration during the year 2020.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 24.8% 2027 Value Projection USD 37.00 Billion Base Year 2019 Gamification Market Size in 2019 USD 6.33 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Deployment, Enterprise Size, Application Industry, Geography Gamification Market Growth Drivers Cumulative Investment in Immersive Technologies to Augment Market Sales Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Gamification Solutions to incentivize Market Growth





Market Driver :

Cumulative Investment in Immersive Technologies to Augment Market Sales

The growing investment by companies in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality technologies will subsequently foster healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, Amazon.com, Inc., and Walmart are utilizing the AR, VR and mixed reality technologies to revolutionize the shopping experience for customers. Similarly, numerous companies are perpetually investing in augmented reality gamification for training and learning purposes, which, in turn, will enable speedy expansion of the market. For instance, Walmart has announced its partnership with Strivr Labs, Inc. to offer training to its employees using VR technology. The training will be provided to the company's main 200 centers across the U.S. to demonstrate employees about valuable customer service assistance. Walmart stores have around 17000 Oculus Go VR headset for conducting employee training equipped with Strivr training. In addition, the rising adoption of VR and AR technologies by eminent companies will significantly uplift the gamification market share.

The strategies adopted by companies to train employees through gamification software during the global crisis will simultaneously foster healthy growth of the market. Besides, the increasing focus on E-learning with training and learning modules for employees during COVID-19 pandemic will promote healthy adoption of gamification.





Regional Analysis :

Heavy Demand for Customized Gamification Solutions to Boost Market in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 2.72 billion in 2019 and is predicted to grow rapidly in the forthcoming years owing to the rising demand for customized gamification solutions in the region. The well-established communication networks across large enterprises will aid the development in North America. The surge in online gamers in the US and Canada will contribute positively to the market in the region. The emergence of various online gaming solutions companies in the US and Canada will further boost the revenue of the market in the region. The rising presence of customer-centric companies such as Oracle Corporation, Cisco System, Salesforce, and others in the US will promote the market in the region. The penetration of smartphones and rising internet traffic across the retail & e-commerce sectors will favor growth of the market in North America. Moreover, the implementation of marketing and customer engagement services solutions such as NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Walgreens Co., eBay Inc., Adobe Inc by major companies will consequently create growth opportunities for the market.

The Report List the Main Companies in the Gamification Market:

MPS Interactive Systems Limited

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

BI Worldwide

Verint Systems

Hoopla Software, Inc

Aon plc. (CUT-E GMBH)

Influitive Corporation

Mambo Solutions Ltd.

Khoros, LLC





Major Table of Contents:

Global Gamification Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary

Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Deployment Cloud On-premise

Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By Enterprise Size SME’s Large Enterprises

Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By Application Marketing Sales Product Development Human Resource Others (Customer Engagement, etc.)

Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By Industry BFSI Retail Government Healthcare Education and Research IT and Telecom Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific (APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA) Latin America (LATAM)



North America Gamification Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary

Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Deployment Cloud On-premise

Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By Enterprise Size SME’s Large Enterprises

Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By Application Marketing Sales Product Development Human Resource Others (Customer Engagement, etc.)

Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By Industry BFSI Retail Government Healthcare Education and Research IT and Telecom Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country US Canada







TOC Continued…!





