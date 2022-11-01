NP Digital Canada Accelerates Innovation with the Addition of Basil Hatto as SVP of Product and Growth

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, strengthens its senior team in Canada with Basil Hatto as its Senior Vice President of Product and Growth. In this role, Hatto will accelerate agile product innovation using data and analytics to identify areas of monetization and expansion for Canadian clients.

Hatto joins NP Digital with a diverse background of leadership positions in media, startups, agencies, and tech organizations with a concentrated focus on data and performance. Over his more than 20 years of experience, Hatto has developed a unique approach to growth marketing using data science to uncover focus areas that drive upward growth and revenue for Canadian brands. Prior to joining NP Digital, Hatto was with Postmedia as the VP of Data Science, Audience & Analytics. He spent the earlier six years with iProspect leaving as the SVP of Product and Strategy.

“Business in Canada built momentum very quickly with 15 new clients in the last eight months and we’re seeing more enterprise clients coming with complex challenges to overcome, it’s this elevated level of strategic thinking that attracted us to Basil,” said Ronnie Malewski, Managing Director of NP Digital Canada. “He’s very familiar with what Canadian brands need and has a distinct perspective on operating at the intersection of data, tech, talent, and governance to unlock the power of marketing in generating new revenue.”

NP Digital has made several deliberate investments in its global team of creative marketing strategists and its omnichannel growth strategy. Earlier this year, NP Digital acquired the popular search marketing tool, AnswerThePublic to accelerate the application of insights in driving growth for clients.

“Marketing has shifted a lot in the last few years, namely with executive leadership embracing its power to transform business and that’s what attracted me to NP Digital. It has been leading this dynamic long before the shift and doing so on a rare SaaS model that affords a ton of opportunity for expansion as an agency and for Canadian clients.”

###

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe with 750 employees in 15 different countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

Attachment