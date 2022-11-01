New York, USA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Register Growth at a Paltry CAGR of 3.80% by 2027, Assesses DelveInsight

The infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to prosper as a result of factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, malaria, typhoid, and others, rising incidences of epidemics and pandemics, and a growing focus on improving the safety, affordability, and usability of infectious disease diagnostics for end-users.

DelveInsight’s Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, infectious disease diagnostics market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key infectious disease diagnostics companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global infectious disease diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Notable infectious disease diagnostics companies such as BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., bioMérieux SA, Abbott, QIAGEN, DiaSorin S.p.A., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cepheid, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Biocare Medical, LLC, Bruker, Cardinal Health, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., Novacyt, Trinity Biotech, OJ-Bio Limited , and several others are currently operating in the infectious disease diagnostics market.

, and several others are currently operating in the infectious disease diagnostics market. In May 2022, BD announced the launch of its new, fully automated, high-throughput infectious disease molecular diagnostics platform in the US.

announced the launch of its new, fully automated, high-throughput infectious disease molecular diagnostics platform in the US. In December 2021, Roche announced the launch of the first infectious disease tests on the Cobas 5800 System, a new molecular laboratory instrument, in countries accepting the CE mark.

announced the launch of the first infectious disease tests on the Cobas 5800 System, a new molecular laboratory instrument, in countries accepting the CE mark. In March 2020, Abbott announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the fastest available molecular point-of-care test for the detection of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), delivering positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Overview

Infectious disease diagnosis is defined as a laboratory test used to diagnose infectious diseases with the assistance of skilled technicians and physicians. It is a diagnostic procedure that identifies and characterizes the causative organism of an infectious disease.

Infectious disease diagnostics include diagnostic tests, assays, instruments, and other tools used to detect and identify the causative agents of the disease. Various diagnosis procedures and instruments are used to analyze a sample of blood, urine, mucus, or other body fluids to provide information about the causative organism.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Insights

North America is expected to lead the global infectious disease diagnostics market in terms of revenue generation. This can be attributed to the presence of a large patient pool associated with infectious diseases such as sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), tuberculosis (TB), and others, as well as a highly potent market in terms of product development and launches, among other factors.

Furthermore, the presence of key market players such as BD, Abbott, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others, as well as ongoing regulatory approvals, are expected to drive up demand for infectious disease diagnostics. For example, DiaSorin received US FDA 510(k) clearance for the LIAISON® MeMed BV® Test in July 2022, which is intended to differentiate between viral and bacterial infections.





Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Dynamics

Among the notable drivers of the infectious disease diagnostics market, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases appears to be the most important factor for propelling the infectious disease diagnostics market. Furthermore, rising epidemics and pandemics around the world will drive market growth for infectious disease diagnostics. Moreover, the rising malaria prevalence is another major factor driving the growth of the infectious disease diagnostics market.

On the other hand, the risk of blood sample contamination during transport and storage, a scarcity of skilled phlebotomists, and the high cost of diagnostic tests may act as restraints on the infectious disease diagnostics market growth.

Additionally, the infectious disease diagnostics market experienced a brief period of market restraint during the early stages of the pandemic due to the implementation of lockdown as necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection, which resulted in the suspension of routine diagnostic checkups. Furthermore, during the initial phases of the lockdown, the manufacturing and supply of diagnostic kits, among other things, were hampered, resulting in the further market decline. However, as the number of COVID-19 cases increased, the demand for COVID-19 testing, as well as tests for other respiratory diseases, increased, resulting in a slight improvement in the infectious disease diagnostics market.

Moreover, with the resumption of activities such as diagnostic tests for other infectious diseases and others across industries, including the healthcare sector, the infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022–2027.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 3.80% Projected Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size by 2027 USD 48.10 Billion Key Infectious Disease Diagnostics Companies BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., bioMérieux SA, Abbott, QIAGEN, DiaSorin S.p.A., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cepheid, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Biocare Medical, LLC, Bruker, Cardinal Health, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., Novacyt, Trinity Biotech, OJ-Bio Limited, and others

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Assessment

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Type: Products (Instruments, Reagents And Kits) and Services Market Segmentation By Technology: Genetic Material Based, Immunoassays, Microbial Cultures, and Others Market Segmentation By Application: Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseses, and Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hosptials, Diagnostic Labs, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World



Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market 7 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

