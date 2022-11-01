AssetMark Reports $79.4B Platform Assets for Third Quarter 2022

CONCORD, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

Net income for the quarter was $30.1 million, or $0.41 per share.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $35.0 million, or $0.47 per share, on total revenue of $154.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $52.7 million, or 34.0% of total revenue.

Platform assets decreased 8.6% year-over-year to $79.4 billion. Quarter-over-quarter platform assets were down 3.3%, due to negative market impact net of fees of $4.0 billion, partially offset by quarterly net flows of $1.2 billion.

Year-to-date annualized net flows as a percentage of beginning-of-year platform assets were 6.7%.

More than 2,900 new households and 159 new producing advisors joined the AssetMark platform during the third quarter. In total, as of September 30, 2022 there were over 8,700 advisors (approximately 2,600 were engaged advisors) and over 223,000 investor households on the AssetMark platform.

We realized a 14.9% annualized production lift from existing advisors for the third quarter, indicating that advisors continued to grow organically and increase wallet share on our platform.



“Our deep connectivity with our advisors, especially during periods of uncertainty, has enabled us to deliver another quarter of record results – notably, record top and bottom line financial results and adjusted margin expansion of 200 bps year-over-year,” said Natalie Wolfsen, CEO of AssetMark. “In this challenging environment, we are committed to playing offense and doing even more to demonstrate our value to existing and prospective advisors. We have increased our representation at broker-dealer conferences, increased our spend on high-impact digital lead generation, and are hosting more live, community-based events. These efforts are driving new advisor engagement, and we are confident in the opportunity ahead.”

Third Quarter 2022 Key Operating Metrics 3Q22 3Q21 Variance

per year Operational metrics: Platform assets (at period-beginning) (millions of dollars) 82,127 84,594 (2.9%) Net flows (millions of dollars) 1,207 2,830 (57.4%) Market impact net of fees (millions of dollars) (3,952 ) (598 ) NM Acquisition impact (millions of dollars) - - NM Platform assets (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 79,382 86,826 (8.6%) Net flows lift (% of beginning of year platform assets) 1.3 % 3.8 % (250 bps) Advisors (at period-end) 8,702 8,552 1.8% Engaged advisors (at period-end) 2,601 2,749 (5.4%) Assets from engaged advisors (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 72,195 79,667 (9.4%) Households (at period-end) 223,098 203,004 9.9% New producing advisors 159 201 (20.9%) Production lift from existing advisors (annualized %) 14.9 % 23.7 % (880 bps) Assets in custody at ATC (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 61,539 65,656 (6.3%) ATC client cash (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 3,510 2,611 34.4% Financial metrics: Total revenue (millions of dollars) 155 140 10.7% Net income (millions of dollars) 30.1 12.2 145.8% Net income margin (%) 19.5 % 8.8 % 1,070 bps Capital expenditure (millions of dollars) 9.0 9.3 (3.2%) Non-GAAP financial metrics: Adjusted EBITDA (millions of dollars) 52.7 44.8 17.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 34.0 % 32.0 % 200 bps Adjusted net income (millions of dollars) 35.0 29.9 17.1% Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.



AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment advisor subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $79.4 billion in platform assets as of September 30, 2022 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 25 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology that conveys uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including our business strategies, our operating and financial performance and general market, economic and business conditions. Other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which is expected to be filed on November 8, 2022. All information provided in this release is based on information available to us as of the date of this press release and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are inherently uncertain. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands except share data and par value) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 137,210 $ 76,707 Restricted cash 13,000 13,000 Investments, at fair value 12,919 14,498 Fees and other receivables, net 15,789 9,019 Income tax receivable, net 9,617 6,276 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,293 14,673 Total current assets 199,828 134,173 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,467 8,015 Capitalized software, net 85,110 73,701 Other intangible assets, net 703,180 709,693 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,833 22,469 Goodwill 437,154 436,821 Other assets 11,633 2,090 Total assets $ 1,467,205 $ 1,386,962 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,637 $ 2,613 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 52,118 56,249 Total current liabilities 53,755 58,862 Long-term debt, net 113,673 115,000 Other long-term liabilities 14,686 16,468 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 28,684 28,316 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 159,257 158,930 Total long-term liabilities 316,300 318,714 Total liabilities 370,055 377,576 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value (675,000,000 shares authorized and

73,845,974 and 73,562,717 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30,

2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 74 74 Additional paid-in capital 939,166 929,070 Retained earnings 157,910 80,242 Total stockholders’ equity 1,097,150 1,009,386 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,467,205 $ 1,386,962





AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Asset-based revenue $ 128,173 $ 134,152 $ 409,498 $ 374,655 Spread-based revenue 21,160 1,235 30,265 6,513 Subscription-based revenue 3,126 3,172 9,703 3,172 Other revenue 2,204 1,108 4,707 2,375 Total revenue 154,663 139,667 454,173 386,715 Operating expenses: Asset-based expenses 36,476 38,697 118,429 110,609 Spread-based expenses 2,142 (484 ) 3,188 1,060 Employee compensation 41,589 44,051 121,852 150,800 General and operating expenses 21,667 18,794 65,949 52,599 Professional fees 5,877 5,071 17,104 14,349 Depreciation and amortization 7,961 10,648 23,141 29,849 Total operating expenses 115,712 116,777 349,663 359,266 Interest expense 1,560 1,061 4,207 2,606 Other income (expense), net 11 (119 ) (195 ) (82 ) Income before income taxes 37,402 21,710 100,108 24,761 Provision for income taxes 7,293 9,460 22,440 11,441 Net income 30,109 12,250 77,668 13,320 Net comprehensive income $ 30,109 $ 12,250 $ 77,668 $ 13,320 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.17 $ 1.05 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.17 $ 1.05 $ 0.19 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 73,842,297 72,921,794 73,682,881 71,764,582 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 73,844,689 73,566,777 73,783,858 71,940,398





AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 77,668 $ 13,320 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,141 29,849 Interest 607 540 Deferred income taxes — 226 Share-based compensation 10,096 48,079 Debt acquisition write-down 130 — Changes in certain assets and liabilities: Fees and other receivables, net (7,338 ) (594 ) Receivables from related party 568 (91 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,732 4,866 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities (12,664 ) 14 Income tax receivable and payable, net (3,341 ) (2,308 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 95,599 93,901 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of Voyant, Inc., net of cash received — (124,236 ) Purchase of investments (2,211 ) (2,435 ) Sale of investments 384 173 Purchase of property and equipment (1,440 ) (652 ) Purchase of computer software (26,049 ) (26,016 ) Purchase of convertible notes receivable (8,600 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (37,916 ) (153,166 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving credit facility draw down — 75,000 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net 122,508 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 94 Payments on revolving credit facility (115,000 ) (35,000 ) Payments on term loan (4,688 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 2,820 40,094 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 60,503 (19,171 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 89,707 81,619 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 150,210 $ 62,448 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION Income taxes paid $ 26,176 $ 15,977 Interest paid $ 2,714 $ 1,870 Non-cash operating and investing activities: Non-cash changes to right-of-use assets $ 3,396 $ (1,176 ) Non-cash changes to lease liabilities $ 3,396 $ (1,176 ) Common stock issued in acquisition of business $ — $ 24,910

Explanations and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income, all of which are non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating our performance. We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that such non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, such non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and less interest income), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments set forth below. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful financial metrics in assessing our operating performance from period to period because they exclude certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business, such as certain material non-cash items and other adjustments such as share-based compensation, strategic initiatives and reorganization and integration costs. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provide useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including:

non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance; and

costs associated with acquisitions and the resulting integrations, debt refinancing, restructuring, litigation and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

We use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin:

as measures of operating performance;

for planning purposes, including the preparation of budgets and forecasts;

to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business;

to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies;

in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance; and

as considerations in determining compensation for certain employees.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation to, or as substitutes for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments; and

the definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin can differ significantly from company to company and as a result have limitations when comparing similarly titled measures across companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited).

Three Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands except for percentages) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 30,109 $ 12,250 19.5 % 8.8 % Provision for income taxes 7,293 9,460 4.7 % 6.8 % Interest income (849 ) (18 ) (0.5 )% — Interest expense 1,560 1,061 1.0 % 0.8 % Depreciation and amortization 7,961 10,648 5.1 % 7.6 % EBITDA $ 46,074 $ 33,401 29.8 % 24.0 % Share-based compensation(1) 3,923 7,974 2.5 % 5.7 % Reorganization and integration costs(2) 2,281 2,315 1.5 % 1.7 % Acquisition expenses(3) 379 948 0.2 % 0.7 % Business continuity plan(4) 14 4 — — Other (income) expense, net (11 ) 119 — 0.1 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,660 $ 44,761 34.0 % 32.2 %





Nine Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands except for percentages) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 77,668 $ 13,320 17.1 % 3.4 % Provision for income taxes 22,440 11,441 4.9 % 3.0 % Interest income (1,107 ) (116 ) (0.2 )% — Interest expense 4,207 2,606 0.9 % 0.7 % Amortization/depreciation 23,141 29,849 5.1 % 7.7 % EBITDA $ 126,349 $ 57,100 27.8 % 14.8 % Share-based compensation(1) 10,096 48,079 2.2 % 12.4 % Reorganization and integration costs(2) 8,600 8,094 1.9 % 2.1 % Acquisition expenses(3) 1,313 5,236 0.3 % 1.4 % Business continuity plan(4) 234 136 0.1 % — Office closures(5) — 167 — — Other (income) expense, net 195 82 — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 146,787 $ 118,894 32.3 % 30.7 %

(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.

(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.

(3) “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.

(4) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to a transition to a primarily remote workforce in 2021 and a transition to a hybrid workforce in 2022, and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(5) “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

Set forth below is a summary of the adjustments involved in the reconciliation from net income and net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, broken out by compensation and non-compensation expenses (unaudited).

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (in thousands) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Share-based compensation(1) $ 3,923 $ — $ 3,923 $ 7,974 $ — $ 7,974 Reorganization and integration costs(2) 829 1,452 2,281 1,484 831 2,315 Acquisition expenses(3) (4 ) 383 379 178 770 948 Business continuity plan(4) — 14 14 — 4 4 Other (income) expense, net — (11 ) (11 ) — 119 119 Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA $ 4,748 $ 1,838 $ 6,586 $ 9,636 $ 1,724 $ 11,360



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (in percentages) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Share-based compensation(1) 2.5 % — 2.5 % 5.7 % — 5.7 % Reorganization and integration costs(2) 0.5 % 1.0 % 1.5 % 1.1 % 0.6 % 1.7 % Acquisition expenses(3) — 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.5 % 0.6 % Business continuity plan(4) — — — — — — Other (income) expense, net — — — — — — Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin % 3.0 % 1.2 % 4.2 % 6.9 % 1.1 % 8.0 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (in thousands) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Share-based compensation(1) $ 10,096 $ — $ 10,096 $ 48,079 $ — $ 48,079 Reorganization and integration costs(2) 2,823 5,777 8,600 4,417 3,677 8,094 Acquisition expenses(3) (4 ) 1,317 1,313 1,403 3,833 5,236 Business continuity plan(4) (2 ) 236 234 12 124 136 Office closures(5) — — — — 167 167 Other (income) expense, net — 195 195 — 82 82 Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA $ 12,913 $ 7,525 $ 20,438 $ 53,911 $ 7,883 $ 61,794 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (in percentages) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Share-based compensation(1) 2.2 % — 2.2 % 12.4 % — 12.4 % Reorganization and integration costs(2) 0.6 % 1.3 % 1.9 % 1.1 % 1.0 % 2.1 % Acquisition expenses(3) — 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.4 % 1.0 % 1.4 % Business continuity plan(4) — 0.1 % 0.1 % — — — Office closures(5) — — — — — — Other (income) expense, net — — — — — — Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin % 2.8 % 1.7 % 4.5 % 13.9 % 2.0 % 15.9 %

(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.

(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.

(3) “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.

(4) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to a transition to a primarily remote workforce in 2021 and a transition to a hybrid workforce in 2022, and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(5) “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income represents net income before: (a) share-based compensation expense, (b) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, (c) acquisition and related integration expenses, (d) restructuring and conversion costs and (e) certain other expenses. Reconciled items are tax effected using the income tax rates in effect for the applicable period, adjusted for any potentially non-deductible amounts. We prepared adjusted net income to eliminate the effects of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. We have historically not used adjusted net income for internal management reporting and evaluation purposes; however, we believe that adjusted net income, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including

the following:

non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance;

costs associated with acquisitions and related integrations, restructuring and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance; and

amortization expense can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon each company’s financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of acquired intangible assets and the method by which assets were acquired; as such, the amortization of intangible assets obtained in acquisitions is not considered a key measure of our operating performance.



Adjusted net income does not purport to be an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities. The term adjusted net income is not defined under GAAP, and adjusted net income is not a measure of net income, operating income or any other performance or liquidity measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, adjusted net income has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation to, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted net income does not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

adjusted net income does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and

other companies in the financial services industry may calculate adjusted net income differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.



The schedule set forth below presents the Company’s GAAP results from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, with certain line items adjusted for the items described above. Included below is also a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three and nine months and years ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited).

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Asset-based revenue $ 128,173 $ 134,152 $ 409,498 $ 374,655 Spread-based revenue 21,160 1,235 30,265 6,513 Subscription-based revenue 3,126 3,172 9,703 3,172 Other revenue 2,204 1,108 4,707 2,375 Total revenue 154,663 139,667 454,173 386,715 Adjusted operating expenses: Asset-based expenses 36,476 38,697 118,429 110,609 Spread-based expenses 2,142 (484 ) 3,188 1,060 Adjusted employee compensation (1) 36,841 34,415 108,939 96,889 Adjusted general and operating expenses (1) 20,509 17,712 61,873 46,198 Adjusted professional fees (1) 5,186 4,548 13,850 12,949 Adjusted depreciation and amortization (2) 6,232 4,679 17,955 13,664 Total adjusted operating expenses 107,386 99,567 324,234 281,369 Interest expense 1,560 1,061 4,207 2,606 Adjusted other income (expense), net (1) — — — — Adjusted income before income taxes 45,717 39,039 125,732 102,740 Adjusted provision for income taxes (3) 10,744 9,174 29,548 24,143 Adjusted net income $ 34,973 $ 29,865 $ 96,184 $ 78,597 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Adjusted earnings per share (4) $ 0.47 $ 0.40 $ 1.30 $ 1.07 Weighted average of common shares outstanding, diluted (4) 73,844,689 74,687,043 73,783,858 73,680,825

(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.

(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.

(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under U.S. GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization, and share-based compensation beginning in 2022.

(4) In Q1 2022, we began using the diluted GAAP shares outstanding given that our restricted stock awards fully vested in 2021 resulting in no material reconciling differences compared to the adjusted diluted common shares outstanding historically used for calculating adjusted earnings per share.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited).

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation. Three months ended

September 30, 2022 Three months ended

September 30, 2021 (in thousands) GAAP Adjustments Adjusted GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Revenue: Asset-based revenue $ 128,173 $ — $ 128,173 $ 134,152 $ — $ 134,152 Spread-based revenue 21,160 — 21,160 1,235 — 1,235 Subscription-based revenue 3,126 — 3,126 3,172 — 3,172 Other revenue 2,204 — 2,204 1,108 — 1,108 Total revenue 154,663 — 154,663 139,667 — 139,667 Operating expenses: Asset-based expenses 36,476 — 36,476 38,697 — 38,697 Spread-based expenses 2,142 — 2,142 (484 ) — (484 Employee compensation(1) 41,589 (4,748 ) 36,841 44,051 (9,636 ) 34,415 General and operating expenses(1) 21,667 (1,158 ) 20,509 18,794 (1,082 ) 17,712 Professional fees(1) 5,877 (691 ) 5,186 5,071 (523 ) 4,548 Depreciation and amortization(2) 7,961 (1,729 ) 6,232 10,648 (5,969 ) 4,679 Total operating expenses 115,712 (8,326 ) 107,386 116,777 (17,210 ) 99,567 Interest expense 1,560 — 1,560 1,061 — 1,061 Other (income) expense, net(1) (11 ) 11 — 119 (119 ) — Income before income taxes 37,402 8,315 45,717 21,710 17,329 39,039 Provision for income taxes(3) 7,293 3,451 10,744 9,460 (286 ) 9,174 Net income $ 30,109 $ 34,973 $ 12,250 $ 29,865

(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.

(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.

(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under U.S. GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization, and share-based compensation beginning in 2022.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation. Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 (in thousands) GAAP Adjustments Adjusted GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Revenue: Asset-based revenue $ 409,498 $ — $ 409,498 $ 374,655 $ — $ 374,655 Spread-based revenue 30,265 — 30,265 $ 6,513 — 6,513 Subscription-based revenue 9,703 — 9,703 $ 3,172 — 3,172 Other revenue 4,707 — 4,707 $ 2,375 — 2,375 Total revenue 454,173 — 454,173 386,715 — 386,715 Operating expenses: Asset-based expenses 118,429 — 118,429 110,609 — 110,609 Spread-based expenses 3,188 — 3,188 1,060 — 1,060 Employee compensation(1) 121,852 (12,913 ) 108,939 150,800 (53,911 ) 96,889 General and operating expenses(1) 65,949 (4,076 ) 61,873 52,599 (6,401 ) 46,198 Professional fees(1) 17,104 (3,254 ) 13,850 14,349 (1,400 ) 12,949 Depreciation and amortization(2) 23,141 (5,186 ) 17,955 29,849 (16,185 ) 13,664 Total operating expenses 349,663 (25,429 ) 324,234 359,266 (77,897 ) 281,369 Interest expense 4,207 — 4,207 2,606 — 2,606 Other (income) expense, net(1) 195 (195 ) — 82 (82 ) — Income before income taxes 100,108 25,624 125,732 24,761 77,979 102,740 Provision for income taxes(3) 22,440 7,108 29,548 11,441 12,702 24,143 Net income $ 77,668 $ 96,184 $ 13,320 $ 78,597

(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.

(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.

(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under U.S. GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization, and share-based compensation beginning in 2022.





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 (in thousands) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Net income $ 30,109 $ 12,250 Acquisition-related amortization(1) $ — $ 1,729 1,729 $ — $ 5,969 5,969 Expense adjustments(2) 825 1,849 2,674 1,662 1,605 3,267 Share-based compensation 3,923 — 3,923 7,974 — 7,974 Other (income) expense, net — (11 ) (11 ) — 119 119 Tax effect of adjustments(3) (1,116 ) (2,335 ) (3,451 ) (391 ) 677 286 Adjusted net income $ 3,632 $ 1,232 $ 34,973 $ 9,245 $ 8,370 $ 29,865 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 (in thousands) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Net income $ 77,668 $ 13,320 Acquisition-related amortization(1) $ — $ 5,186 5,186 $ — $ 16,185 16,185 Expense adjustments(2) 2,817 7,330 10,147 5,832 7,801 13,633 Share-based compensation 10,096 — 10,096 48,079 — 48,079 Other (income) expense, net — 195 195 — 82 82 Tax effect of adjustments(3) (3,035 ) (4,073 ) (7,108 ) (1,371 ) (11,331 ) (12,702 ) Adjusted net income $ 9,878 $ 8,638 $ 96,184 $ 52,540 $ 12,737 $ 78,597

(1) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.

(2) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above other than share-based compensation.

(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under U.S. GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization, and share-based compensation beginning in 2022.





