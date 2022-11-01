AssetMark Reports $79.4B Platform Assets for Third Quarter 2022

CONCORD, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter was $30.1 million, or $0.41 per share.
  • Adjusted net income for the quarter was $35.0 million, or $0.47 per share, on total revenue of $154.7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $52.7 million, or 34.0% of total revenue.
  • Platform assets decreased 8.6% year-over-year to $79.4 billion. Quarter-over-quarter platform assets were down 3.3%, due to negative market impact net of fees of $4.0 billion, partially offset by quarterly net flows of $1.2 billion.
  • Year-to-date annualized net flows as a percentage of beginning-of-year platform assets were 6.7%.
  • More than 2,900 new households and 159 new producing advisors joined the AssetMark platform during the third quarter. In total, as of September 30, 2022 there were over 8,700 advisors (approximately 2,600 were engaged advisors) and over 223,000 investor households on the AssetMark platform.
  • We realized a 14.9% annualized production lift from existing advisors for the third quarter, indicating that advisors continued to grow organically and increase wallet share on our platform.

“Our deep connectivity with our advisors, especially during periods of uncertainty, has enabled us to deliver another quarter of record results – notably, record top and bottom line financial results and adjusted margin expansion of 200 bps year-over-year,” said Natalie Wolfsen, CEO of AssetMark. “In this challenging environment, we are committed to playing offense and doing even more to demonstrate our value to existing and prospective advisors. We have increased our representation at broker-dealer conferences, increased our spend on high-impact digital lead generation, and are hosting more live, community-based events. These efforts are driving new advisor engagement, and we are confident in the opportunity ahead.”

Third Quarter 2022 Key Operating Metrics   
    
 3Q22   3Q21   Variance
per year 
Operational metrics:       
Platform assets (at period-beginning) (millions of dollars)82,127  84,594  (2.9%)
Net flows (millions of dollars)1,207  2,830  (57.4%)
Market impact net of fees (millions of dollars)(3,952) (598) NM 
Acquisition impact (millions of dollars)-  -  NM 
Platform assets (at period-end) (millions of dollars)79,382  86,826  (8.6%)
Net flows lift (% of beginning of year platform assets)1.3% 3.8% (250 bps)
Advisors (at period-end)8,702  8,552  1.8%
Engaged advisors (at period-end)2,601  2,749  (5.4%)
Assets from engaged advisors (at period-end) (millions of dollars)72,195  79,667  (9.4%)
Households (at period-end)223,098  203,004  9.9%
New producing advisors159  201  (20.9%)
Production lift from existing advisors (annualized %)14.9% 23.7% (880 bps)
Assets in custody at ATC (at period-end) (millions of dollars)61,539  65,656  (6.3%)
ATC client cash (at period-end) (millions of dollars)3,510  2,611  34.4%
        
Financial metrics:       
Total revenue (millions of dollars)155  140  10.7%
Net income (millions of dollars)30.1  12.2  145.8%
Net income margin (%)19.5% 8.8% 1,070 bps
Capital expenditure (millions of dollars)9.0  9.3  (3.2%)
        
Non-GAAP financial metrics:       
Adjusted EBITDA (millions of dollars)52.7  44.8  17.6%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)34.0% 32.0% 200 bps
Adjusted net income (millions of dollars)35.0  29.9  17.1%
Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results       

Webcast and Conference Call Information

AssetMark will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2022 results. In conjunction with this earnings press release, AssetMark has posted an earnings presentation on its investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

  • Date: November 1, 2022
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. PT; 5:00 p.m. ET
  • Phone: Listeners can pre-register for the conference call here:
    https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=da4b41d4&confId=42163. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (dial in number, direct event passcode and registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering to join the call directly.
  • Webcast: http://ir.assetmark.com. Please access the website 10 minutes prior to the start time. The webcast will be available in recorded form at http://ir.assetmark.com for 14 days from November 1, 2022.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. 

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment advisor subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $79.4 billion in platform assets as of September 30, 2022 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 25 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology that conveys uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including our business strategies, our operating and financial performance and general market, economic and business conditions. Other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which is expected to be filed on November 8, 2022. All information provided in this release is based on information available to us as of the date of this press release and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are inherently uncertain. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

  
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands except share data and par value)		 
  
  September 30,
2022		  December 31,
2021		 
  (unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $137,210  $76,707 
Restricted cash  13,000   13,000 
Investments, at fair value  12,919   14,498 
Fees and other receivables, net  15,789   9,019 
Income tax receivable, net  9,617   6,276 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  11,293   14,673 
Total current assets  199,828   134,173 
Property, plant and equipment, net  7,467   8,015 
Capitalized software, net  85,110   73,701 
Other intangible assets, net  703,180   709,693 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  22,833   22,469 
Goodwill  437,154   436,821 
Other assets  11,633   2,090 
Total assets $1,467,205  $1,386,962 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $1,637  $2,613 
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities  52,118   56,249 
Total current liabilities  53,755   58,862 
Long-term debt, net  113,673   115,000 
Other long-term liabilities  14,686   16,468 
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities  28,684   28,316 
Deferred income tax liabilities, net  159,257   158,930 
Total long-term liabilities  316,300   318,714 
Total liabilities  370,055   377,576 
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock, $0.001 par value (675,000,000 shares authorized and
73,845,974 and 73,562,717 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30,
2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)		  74   74 
Additional paid-in capital  939,166   929,070 
Retained earnings  157,910   80,242 
Total stockholders’ equity  1,097,150   1,009,386 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,467,205  $1,386,962 
         


AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2022  2021   2022   2021 
Revenue:               
Asset-based revenue $128,173  $134,152   $409,498   $374,655 
Spread-based revenue  21,160   1,235    30,265    6,513 
Subscription-based revenue  3,126   3,172    9,703    3,172 
Other revenue  2,204   1,108    4,707    2,375 
Total revenue  154,663   139,667    454,173    386,715 
Operating expenses:               
Asset-based expenses  36,476   38,697    118,429    110,609 
Spread-based expenses  2,142   (484)   3,188    1,060 
Employee compensation  41,589   44,051    121,852    150,800 
General and operating expenses  21,667   18,794    65,949    52,599 
Professional fees  5,877   5,071    17,104    14,349 
Depreciation and amortization  7,961   10,648    23,141    29,849 
Total operating expenses  115,712   116,777    349,663    359,266 
Interest expense  1,560   1,061    4,207    2,606 
Other income (expense), net  11   (119)   (195)   (82)
Income before income taxes  37,402   21,710    100,108    24,761 
Provision for income taxes  7,293   9,460    22,440    11,441 
Net income  30,109   12,250    77,668    13,320 
Net comprehensive income $30,109  $12,250   $77,668   $13,320 
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:               
Basic $0.41  $0.17   $1.05   $0.19 
Diluted $0.41  $0.17   $1.05   $0.19 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic  73,842,297   72,921,794    73,682,881    71,764,582 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted  73,844,689   73,566,777    73,783,858    71,940,398 


AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
 
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2022  2021 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net income $77,668  $13,320 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  23,141   29,849 
Interest  607   540 
Deferred income taxes     226 
Share-based compensation  10,096   48,079 
Debt acquisition write-down  130    
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:        
Fees and other receivables, net  (7,338)  (594)
Receivables from related party  568   (91)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  6,732   4,866 
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities  (12,664)  14 
Income tax receivable and payable, net  (3,341)  (2,308)
Net cash provided by operating activities  95,599   93,901 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Purchase of Voyant, Inc., net of cash received     (124,236)
Purchase of investments  (2,211)  (2,435)
Sale of investments  384   173 
Purchase of property and equipment  (1,440)  (652)
Purchase of computer software  (26,049)  (26,016)
Purchase of convertible notes receivable  (8,600)   
Net cash used in investing activities  (37,916)  (153,166)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Proceeds from revolving credit facility draw down     75,000 
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net  122,508    
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     94 
Payments on revolving credit facility  (115,000)  (35,000)
Payments on term loan  (4,688)   
Net cash provided by financing activities  2,820   40,094 
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  60,503   (19,171)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period  89,707   81,619 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $150,210  $62,448 
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION        
Income taxes paid $26,176  $15,977 
Interest paid $2,714  $1,870 
Non-cash operating and investing activities:        
Non-cash changes to right-of-use assets $3,396  $(1,176)
Non-cash changes to lease liabilities $3,396  $(1,176)
Common stock issued in acquisition of business $  $24,910 

Explanations and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income, all of which are non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating our performance. We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that such non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, such non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.  

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and less interest income), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments set forth below. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful financial metrics in assessing our operating performance from period to period because they exclude certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business, such as certain material non-cash items and other adjustments such as share-based compensation, strategic initiatives and reorganization and integration costs. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provide useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including:

  • non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance; and
  • costs associated with acquisitions and the resulting integrations, debt refinancing, restructuring, litigation and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

We use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin:

  • as measures of operating performance;
  • for planning purposes, including the preparation of budgets and forecasts;
  • to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business;
  • to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies;
  • in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance; and
  • as considerations in determining compensation for certain employees.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation to, or as substitutes for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;
  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments; and
  • the definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin can differ significantly from company to company and as a result have limitations when comparing similarly titled measures across companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited).

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 
(in thousands except for percentages) 2022  2021  2022  2021 
Net income $30,109  $12,250   19.5%  8.8%
Provision for income taxes  7,293   9,460   4.7%  6.8%
Interest income  (849)  (18)  (0.5)%   
Interest expense  1,560   1,061   1.0%  0.8%
Depreciation and amortization  7,961   10,648   5.1%  7.6%
EBITDA $46,074  $33,401   29.8%  24.0%
Share-based compensation(1)  3,923   7,974   2.5%  5.7%
Reorganization and integration costs(2)  2,281   2,315   1.5%  1.7%
Acquisition expenses(3)  379   948   0.2%  0.7%
Business continuity plan(4)  14   4       
Other (income) expense, net  (11)  119      0.1%
Adjusted EBITDA $52,660  $44,761   34.0%  32.2%


  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
(in thousands except for percentages) 2022  2021  2022  2021 
Net income $77,668  $13,320   17.1%  3.4%
Provision for income taxes  22,440   11,441   4.9%  3.0%
Interest income  (1,107)  (116)  (0.2)%   
Interest expense  4,207   2,606   0.9%  0.7%
Amortization/depreciation  23,141   29,849   5.1%  7.7%
EBITDA $126,349  $57,100   27.8%  14.8%
Share-based compensation(1)  10,096   48,079   2.2%  12.4%
Reorganization and integration costs(2)  8,600   8,094   1.9%  2.1%
Acquisition expenses(3)  1,313   5,236   0.3%  1.4%
Business continuity plan(4)  234   136   0.1%   
Office closures(5)     167       
Other (income) expense, net  195   82       
Adjusted EBITDA $146,787  $118,894   32.3%  30.7%

(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3) “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
(4) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to a transition to a primarily remote workforce in 2021 and a transition to a hybrid workforce in 2022, and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(5) “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.
Set forth below is a summary of the adjustments involved in the reconciliation from net income and net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, broken out by compensation and non-compensation expenses (unaudited).

       
  Three Months Ended September 30, 2022  Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 
(in thousands) Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total  Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total 
Share-based compensation(1) $3,923  $  $3,923  $7,974  $  $7,974 
Reorganization and integration costs(2)  829   1,452   2,281   1,484   831   2,315 
Acquisition expenses(3)  (4)  383   379   178   770   948 
Business continuity plan(4)     14   14      4   4 
Other (income) expense, net     (11)  (11)     119   119 
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA $4,748  $1,838  $6,586  $9,636  $1,724  $11,360 
                         
  

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022		  Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 
(in percentages) Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total  Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total 
Share-based compensation(1)  2.5%     2.5%  5.7%     5.7%
Reorganization and integration costs(2)  0.5%  1.0%  1.5%  1.1%  0.6%  1.7%
Acquisition expenses(3)     0.2%  0.2%  0.1%  0.5%  0.6%
Business continuity plan(4)                  
Other (income) expense, net                  
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin %  3.0%  1.2%  4.2%  6.9%  1.1%  8.0%


  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 
(in thousands) Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total  Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total 
Share-based compensation(1) $10,096  $  $10,096  $48,079  $  $48,079 
Reorganization and integration costs(2)  2,823   5,777   8,600   4,417   3,677   8,094 
Acquisition expenses(3)  (4)  1,317   1,313   1,403   3,833   5,236 
Business continuity plan(4)  (2)  236   234   12   124   136 
Office closures(5)              167   167 
Other (income) expense, net     195   195      82   82 
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA $12,913  $7,525  $20,438  $53,911  $7,883  $61,794 
                         
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 
(in percentages) Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total  Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total 
Share-based compensation(1)  2.2%     2.2%  12.4%     12.4%
Reorganization and integration costs(2)  0.6%  1.3%  1.9%  1.1%  1.0%  2.1%
Acquisition expenses(3)     0.3%  0.3%  0.4%  1.0%  1.4%
Business continuity plan(4)     0.1%  0.1%         
Office closures(5)                  
Other (income) expense, net                  
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin %  2.8%  1.7%  4.5%  13.9%  2.0%  15.9%

(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3) “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
(4) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to a transition to a primarily remote workforce in 2021 and a transition to a hybrid workforce in 2022, and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(5) “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income represents net income before: (a) share-based compensation expense, (b) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, (c) acquisition and related integration expenses, (d) restructuring and conversion costs and (e) certain other expenses. Reconciled items are tax effected using the income tax rates in effect for the applicable period, adjusted for any potentially non-deductible amounts. We prepared adjusted net income to eliminate the effects of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. We have historically not used adjusted net income for internal management reporting and evaluation purposes; however, we believe that adjusted net income, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including
the following:

  • non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance;
  • costs associated with acquisitions and related integrations, restructuring and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance; and
  • amortization expense can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon each company’s financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of acquired intangible assets and the method by which assets were acquired; as such, the amortization of intangible assets obtained in acquisitions is not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

Adjusted net income does not purport to be an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities. The term adjusted net income is not defined under GAAP, and adjusted net income is not a measure of net income, operating income or any other performance or liquidity measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, adjusted net income has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation to, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • adjusted net income does not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • adjusted net income does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and
  • other companies in the financial services industry may calculate adjusted net income differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

The schedule set forth below presents the Company’s GAAP results from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, with certain line items adjusted for the items described above. Included below is also a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three and nine months and years ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited).

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2022  2021  2022  2021
Revenue:             
Asset-based revenue$128,173  $134,152  $409,498  $374,655
Spread-based revenue 21,160   1,235   30,265   6,513
Subscription-based revenue 3,126   3,172   9,703   3,172
Other revenue 2,204   1,108   4,707   2,375
Total revenue 154,663   139,667   454,173   386,715
Adjusted operating expenses:             
Asset-based expenses 36,476   38,697   118,429   110,609
Spread-based expenses 2,142   (484)  3,188   1,060
Adjusted employee compensation (1) 36,841   34,415   108,939   96,889
Adjusted general and operating expenses (1) 20,509   17,712   61,873   46,198
Adjusted professional fees (1) 5,186   4,548   13,850   12,949
Adjusted depreciation and amortization (2) 6,232   4,679   17,955   13,664
Total adjusted operating expenses 107,386   99,567   324,234   281,369
Interest expense 1,560   1,061   4,207   2,606
Adjusted other income (expense), net (1)          
Adjusted income before income taxes 45,717   39,039   125,732   102,740
Adjusted provision for income taxes (3) 10,744   9,174   29,548   24,143
Adjusted net income$34,973  $29,865  $96,184  $78,597
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:             
Adjusted earnings per share (4)$0.47  $0.40  $1.30  $1.07
Weighted average of common shares outstanding, diluted (4) 73,844,689   74,687,043   73,783,858   73,680,825

(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under U.S. GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization, and share-based compensation beginning in 2022.
(4) In Q1 2022, we began using the diluted GAAP shares outstanding given that our restricted stock awards fully vested in 2021 resulting in no material reconciling differences compared to the adjusted diluted common shares outstanding historically used for calculating adjusted earnings per share.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited).

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation. Three months ended
September 30, 2022		  Three months ended
September 30, 2021
(in thousands) GAAP  Adjustments  Adjusted  GAAP  Adjustments  Adjusted
Revenue:                       
Asset-based revenue $128,173  $  $128,173  $134,152  $  $134,152
Spread-based revenue  21,160      21,160   1,235      1,235
Subscription-based revenue  3,126      3,126   3,172      3,172
Other revenue  2,204      2,204   1,108      1,108
Total revenue  154,663      154,663   139,667      139,667
Operating expenses:                       
Asset-based expenses  36,476      36,476   38,697      38,697
Spread-based expenses  2,142      2,142   (484)     (484
Employee compensation(1)  41,589   (4,748)  36,841   44,051   (9,636)  34,415
General and operating expenses(1)  21,667   (1,158)  20,509   18,794   (1,082)  17,712
Professional fees(1)  5,877   (691)  5,186   5,071   (523)  4,548
Depreciation and amortization(2)  7,961   (1,729)  6,232   10,648   (5,969)  4,679
Total operating expenses  115,712   (8,326)  107,386   116,777   (17,210)  99,567
Interest expense  1,560      1,560   1,061      1,061
Other (income) expense, net(1)  (11)  11      119   (119)  
Income before income taxes  37,402   8,315   45,717   21,710   17,329   39,039
Provision for income taxes(3)  7,293   3,451   10,744   9,460   (286)  9,174
Net income $30,109      $34,973  $12,250      $29,865

(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under U.S. GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization, and share-based compensation beginning in 2022.

      
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation. Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022		  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
(in thousands) GAAP  Adjustments  Adjusted  GAAP  Adjustments  Adjusted
Revenue:                       
Asset-based revenue $409,498  $  $409,498  $374,655  $  $374,655
Spread-based revenue  30,265      30,265  $6,513      6,513
Subscription-based revenue  9,703      9,703  $3,172      3,172
Other revenue  4,707      4,707  $2,375      2,375
Total revenue  454,173      454,173   386,715      386,715
Operating expenses:                       
Asset-based expenses  118,429      118,429   110,609      110,609
Spread-based expenses  3,188      3,188   1,060      1,060
Employee compensation(1)  121,852   (12,913)  108,939   150,800   (53,911)  96,889
General and operating expenses(1)  65,949   (4,076)  61,873   52,599   (6,401)  46,198
Professional fees(1)  17,104   (3,254)  13,850   14,349   (1,400)  12,949
Depreciation and amortization(2)  23,141   (5,186)  17,955   29,849   (16,185)  13,664
Total operating expenses  349,663   (25,429)  324,234   359,266   (77,897)  281,369
Interest expense  4,207      4,207   2,606      2,606
Other (income) expense, net(1)  195   (195)     82   (82)  
Income before income taxes  100,108   25,624   125,732   24,761   77,979   102,740
Provision for income taxes(3)  22,440   7,108   29,548   11,441   12,702   24,143
Net income $77,668      $96,184  $13,320      $78,597

(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under U.S. GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization, and share-based compensation beginning in 2022.

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022		  Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021		 
(in thousands) Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total  Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total 
Net income         $30,109          $12,250 
Acquisition-related amortization(1) $  $1,729   1,729  $  $5,969   5,969 
Expense adjustments(2)  825   1,849   2,674   1,662   1,605   3,267 
Share-based compensation  3,923      3,923   7,974      7,974 
Other (income) expense, net     (11)  (11)     119   119 
Tax effect of adjustments(3)  (1,116)  (2,335)  (3,451)  (391)  677   286 
Adjusted net income $3,632  $1,232  $34,973  $9,245  $8,370  $29,865 
                         
  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022		  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021		 
(in thousands) Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total  Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total 
Net income         $77,668          $13,320 
Acquisition-related amortization(1) $  $5,186   5,186  $  $16,185   16,185 
Expense adjustments(2)  2,817   7,330   10,147   5,832   7,801   13,633 
Share-based compensation  10,096      10,096   48,079      48,079 
Other (income) expense, net     195   195      82   82 
Tax effect of adjustments(3)  (3,035)  (4,073)  (7,108)  (1,371)  (11,331)  (12,702)
Adjusted net income $9,878  $8,638  $96,184  $52,540  $12,737  $78,597 

(1)  Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(2)  Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above other than share-based compensation.
(3)  Consists of the provision for income taxes under U.S. GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization, and share-based compensation beginning in 2022.

