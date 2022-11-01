COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES REINSTATEMENT OF QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

FRISCO, TX, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights of 2022's Third Quarter

Generated highest quarterly operating cash flow in the Company's history of $533 million or $1.92 per diluted share.

Free cash flow from operations was $286 million in the quarter.

Retired $250 million of debt in the third quarter and reduced leverage to under 1x.

Adjusted net income to common stockholders for the quarter was $326 million or $1.18 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDAX increased 93% in the quarter to a record high $598 million.

Oil and gas sales, including realized hedging losses, were $692 million, 76% higher than 2021's third quarter.

Strong results from Haynesville shale drilling program with 17 (15.2 net) operated wells turned to sales since our last update with an average initial production of 29 MMcf per day.

Board of directors approved reinstatement of a quarterly common stock dividend to commence in the fourth quarter.

Commenting on the quarter, Jay Allison, the Company's Chief Executive Officer said, "Comstock delivered record cash flow and free cash flow from operations in the third quarter. The record-setting financial results we have had so far this year have repositioned our balance sheet to be a strength of the Company and has allowed us to reinstate our quarterly cash dividend."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Comstock's revenues in the third quarter of 2022 totaled $692.4 million (after realized hedging losses of $304.5 million). Net cash provided by operating activities (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the third quarter was $532.9 million, and net income available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $351.2 million or $1.28 per share. Reported net income in the quarter included a pre-tax $33.2 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for risk management. Excluding this item and certain other items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $325.6 million, or $1.18 per diluted share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the third quarter averaged $0.82 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.35 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.22 for lease operating costs, $0.19 for production and other taxes and $0.06 for cash general and administrative expenses. Production cost was $0.74 per Mcfe in the second quarter of 2022 and $0.65 in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in production cost in the quarter is attributable to the higher natural gas prices realized this year which has resulted in higher production tax and higher gathering and transportation expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 89% in the third quarter of 2022 and 85% after hedging. Comstock's margin is one of the highest in the industry.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $1.7 billion (after realized hedging losses of $679.0 million). Net cash provided by operating activities (excluding changes in working capital) generated during the first nine months of 2022 was $1.3 billion, and income available to common stockholders was $608.0 million or $2.24 per share. Net income during the first nine months of 2022 included a pre-tax $102.6 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts held for risk management and a $46.8 million loss on early retirement of debt. Excluding these items and certain other items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $735.0 million or $2.68 per diluted share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 averaged $0.75 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.31 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.22 for lease operating costs, $0.16 for production and other taxes and $0.06 for cash general and administrative expenses. Production cost was $0.61 per Mcfe for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The higher 2022 production costs are attributable to higher 2022 realized natural gas prices. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 88% during the first nine months of 2022 and 84% after hedging.

Drilling Results

Comstock drilled 21 (14.8 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in the third quarter of 2022 which had an average lateral length of 10,275 feet. The Company also participated in an additional seven (0.7 net) non-operated Haynesville shale wells in the third quarter of 2022. Comstock turned 17 (15.2 net) operated wells and 18 (0.6 net) non-operated wells to sales in the third quarter of 2022 and currently expects to turn an additional 11 (8.7 net) operated wells to sales in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Since its last operational update in August, Comstock has turned 17 (15.2 net) operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial daily production rates that averaged 29 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 9,899 feet.

Reinstatement of Quarterly Dividend

Comstock's Board of Directors approved the reinstatement of the Company's quarterly cash dividend, with the first dividend to be paid in the fourth quarter of 2022, at an annual dividend rate of $0.50 per share ($0.125 per quarter). Comstock last paid a common dividend in 2014. The fourth quarter dividend will be payable on December 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.

Earnings Call Information

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Natural gas sales $ 994,979 $ 488,303 $ 2,376,774 $ 1,133,783 Oil sales 1,936 22,873 6,324 61,571 Total oil and gas sales 996,915 511,176 2,383,098 1,195,354 Gas services 193,090 — 322,575 — Total revenues 1,190,005 511,176 2,705,673 1,195,354 Operating expenses: Production and ad valorem taxes 24,531 16,675 60,080 36,468 Gathering and transportation 44,740 35,402 113,797 96,596 Lease operating 28,608 26,576 79,873 77,150 Exploration — — 3,363 — Depreciation, depletion and amortization 129,065 128,739 354,994 359,313 Gas services 181,818 — 305,271 — General and administrative 10,165 8,052 27,451 23,952 Gain on sale of assets — (14 ) (21 ) (93 ) Total operating expenses 418,927 215,430 944,808 593,386 Operating income 771,078 295,746 1,760,865 601,968 Other income (expenses): Loss from derivative financial instruments (271,335 ) (510,319 ) (781,654 ) (756,026 ) Other income 56 197 506 1,008 Interest expense (41,393 ) (49,954 ) (132,204 ) (170,645 ) Loss on early retirement of debt — — (46,840 ) (352,599 ) Total other expenses (312,672 ) (560,076 ) (960,192 ) (1,278,262 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 458,406 (264,330 ) 800,673 (676,294 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (102,810 ) (23,976 ) (179,610 ) 74,168 Net income (loss) 355,596 (288,306 ) 621,063 (602,126 ) Preferred stock dividends (4,411 ) (4,411 ) (13,089 ) (13,089 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 351,185 $ (292,717 ) $ 607,974 $ (615,215 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 1.50 $ (1.26 ) $ 2.61 $ (2.66 ) Diluted $ 1.28 $ (1.26 ) $ 2.24 $ (2.66 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 232,482 231,747 232,170 231,519 Diluted 277,715 231,747 277,605 231,519

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2021 2022 Pro

Forma (3) As Reported 2022 Pro

Forma (3) As Reported Gas production (MMcf) 128,902 127,121 128,896 367,758 361,248 366,272 Oil production (Mbbls) 21 29 346 66 75 1,034 Total production (MMcfe) 129,025 127,296 130,968 368,152 361,700 372,474 Natural gas sales $ 994,979 $ 484,012 $ 488,303 $ 2,376,774 $ 1,123,967 $ 1,133,783 Natural gas hedging settlements (1) (304,489 ) (114,538 ) (114,538 ) (679,038 ) (138,907 ) (138,907 ) Total natural gas including hedging 690,490 369,474 373,765 1,697,736 985,060 994,876 Oil sales 1,936 1,941 22,873 6,324 4,684 61,571 Oil hedging settlements (1) — — (2,606 ) — — (5,489 ) Total oil including hedging 1,936 1,941 20,267 6,324 4,684 56,082 Total oil and gas sales including hedging $ 692,426 $ 371,415 $ 394,032 $ 1,704,060 $ 989,744 $ 1,050,958 Average gas price (per Mcf) $ 7.72 $ 3.81 $ 3.79 $ 6.46 $ 3.11 $ 3.10 Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf) $ 5.36 $ 2.91 $ 2.90 $ 4.62 $ 2.73 $ 2.72 Average oil price (per barrel) $ 92.19 $ 66.93 $ 66.11 $ 95.82 $ 62.45 $ 59.55 Average oil price including hedging (per barrel) $ 92.19 $ 66.93 $ 58.58 $ 95.82 $ 62.45 $ 54.24 Average price (per Mcfe) $ 7.73 $ 3.82 $ 3.90 $ 6.47 $ 3.12 $ 3.21 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe) $ 5.37 $ 2.92 $ 3.01 $ 4.63 $ 2.74 $ 2.82 Production and ad valorem taxes $ 24,531 $ 14,508 $ 16,675 $ 60,080 $ 30,589 $ 36,468 Gathering and transportation 44,740 35,349 35,402 113,797 96,543 96,596 Lease operating 28,608 23,747 26,576 79,873 67,613 77,150 Cash general and administrative (2) 8,323 6,250 6,250 22,533 18,661 18,661 Total production costs $ 106,202 $ 79,854 $ 84,903 $ 276,283 $ 213,406 $ 228,875 Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe) $ 0.19 $ 0.11 $ 0.13 $ 0.16 $ 0.08 $ 0.09 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) 0.35 0.28 0.27 0.31 0.27 0.26 Lease operating (per Mcfe) 0.22 0.19 0.20 0.22 0.19 0.21 Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe) 0.06 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.05 0.05 Total production costs (per Mcfe) $ 0.82 $ 0.63 $ 0.65 $ 0.75 $ 0.59 $ 0.61 Unhedged operating margin 89 % 84 % 83 % 88 % 81 % 81 % Hedged operating margin 85 % 79 % 78 % 84 % 78 % 78 % Oil and gas capital expenditures: Proved property acquisitions $ — $ — $ — $ 205 $ — $ — Unproved property acquisitions 12,214 5,248 5,248 37,396 18,649 18,649 Total oil and gas properties acquisitions $ 12,214 $ 5,248 $ 5,248 $ 37,601 $ 18,649 $ 18,649 Exploration and development: Development leasehold $ 3,011 $ 721 $ 733 $ 8,298 $ 6,759 $ 6,794 Exploratory drilling and completion 18,606 — — 49,003 — — Development drilling and completion 204,954 141,637 141,637 619,373 454,524 454,524 Other development costs 15,563 17,171 18,719 52,500 22,511 26,795 Total exploration and development capital expenditures $ 242,134 $ 159,529 $ 161,089 $ 729,174 $ 483,794 $ 488,113





(1) Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.

(2) Excludes stock-based compensation.

(3) Excludes results of the Company's Bakken shale assets, which were sold in October 2021.





COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ADJUSTED NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS: Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 351,185 $ (292,717 ) $ 607,974 $ (615,215 ) Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments (33,154 ) 392,870 102,616 610,764 Loss on early retirement of debt — — 46,840 352,599 Non-cash interest amortization from adjusting debt assumed in

acquisition to fair value — 2,565 4,174 9,962 Exploration expense — — 3,363 — Gain on sale of assets — (14 ) (21 ) (93 ) Adjustment to (provision for) benefit from income taxes 7,580 (11,169 ) (29,959 ) (153,777 ) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (1) $ 325,611 $ 91,535 $ 734,987 $ 204,240 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders per share (2) $ 1.18 $ 0.35 $ 2.68 $ 0.79 Diluted shares outstanding 277,715 276,886 277,605 276,368





ADJUSTED EBITDAX: Net income (loss) $ 355,596 $ (288,306 ) $ 621,063 $ (602,126 ) Interest expense (3) 41,393 50,259 132,204 171,511 Income taxes 102,810 23,976 179,610 (74,168 ) Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 129,065 128,739 354,994 359,313 Exploration — — 3,363 — Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments (33,154 ) 392,870 102,616 610,764 Stock-based compensation 1,842 1,802 4,918 5,291 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 46,840 352,599 Gain on sale of assets — (14 ) (21 ) (93 ) Total Adjusted EBITDAX (4) $ 597,552 $ 309,326 $ 1,445,587 $ 823,091





(1) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding loss on early retirement of debt, non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, gains and losses on sales of assets and other unusual items.

(2) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units and preferred stock pursuant to the treasury stock method.

(3) Includes realized gains or losses from interest rate derivative financial instruments.

(4) Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including loss on early retirement of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 OPERATING CASH FLOW(1): Net income (loss) $ 355,596 $ (288,306 ) $ 621,063 $ (602,126 ) Reconciling items: Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments (33,154 ) 392,870 102,616 610,764 Deferred income taxes (benefit) 78,060 16,339 148,389 (84,942 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 129,065 128,739 354,994 359,313 Loss on early retirement of debt — — 46,840 352,599 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,444 4,012 8,542 17,587 Stock-based compensation 1,842 1,802 4,918 5,291 Gain on sale of assets — (14 ) (21 ) (93 ) Operating cash flow $ 532,853 $ 255,442 $ 1,287,341 $ 658,393 Increase in accounts receivable (155,682 ) (57,189 ) (359,600 ) (97,379 ) (Increase) decrease in other current assets (15,494 ) (4,678 ) (25,214 ) 850 Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses 156,873 39,395 301,956 56,689 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 518,550 $ 232,970 $ 1,204,483 $ 618,553





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 FREE CASH FLOW(2): Operating cash flow $ 532,853 $ 255,442 $ 1,287,341 $ 658,393 Less: Exploration and development capital expenditures (242,134 ) (161,089 ) (729,174 ) (488,113 ) Other capital expenditures (603 ) (23 ) (713 ) (69 ) Preferred dividends (4,411 ) (4,411 ) (13,089 ) (13,089 ) Free cash flow from operations $ 285,705 $ 89,919 $ 544,365 $ 157,122 Acquisitions (12,347 ) (5,248 ) (54,492 ) (18,649 ) Proceeds from divestitures — 50 93 261 Free cash flow after acquisition and divestiture activity $ 273,358 $ 84,721 $ 489,966 $ 138,734





(1) Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.

(2) Free cash flow from operations and free cash flow after acquisition and divestiture activity are presented in the earnings release because management believes them to be useful indicators of the Company's ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after exploration and development capital expenditures, preferred dividend payments, proved and unproved property acquisitions, and proceeds from divestiture of oil and gas properties.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)