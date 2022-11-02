VEON Ltd. announces it is conducting a sales process for its Russian operations

Amsterdam, 02 November 2022 07:00 – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today announces that it is conducting a competitive sales process in relation to its Russian operations.

VEON’s management is currently exploring options in an effort to ensure that an optimal outcome is achieved for all relevant stakeholders, including VEON, its Russian operations, its shareholders, its creditors, its customers and its employees working both in and outside of Russia.

There can be no assurance that the sales process mentioned above will result in an acceptable offer or, even if an acceptable offer is obtained and results in an acquisition agreement being reached, that the requisite approvals will be received.

As of today, VEON has not committed to anything with regards to its Russian operations, nor can it be certain that any of the options that may be considered will be completed, or the terms of any such option or potential sale would receive required Board, regulatory and any necessary creditor approvals.

