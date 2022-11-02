ALX Oncology Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that management will participate in four upcoming investor conferences.



Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Formal presentation

Date: Wednesday, November 9

Time: 9:50 AM Pacific Time/ 12:50 PM Eastern Time

Location: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Webcast link: Available here

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat with analyst, Bradley Canino

Date: Tuesday, November 15

Time: 3:00 PM Eastern Time

Location: New York, NY

Webcast link: Available here

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat with analyst, Michael Yee

Date: Thursday, November 17

Time: 2:40 PM Greenwich Mean Time/ 9:40 AM Eastern Time

Location: London, UK

Webcast link: Available here

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat with analyst, Chris Raymond

Date: Tuesday, November 29

Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time

Location: New York, NY

Webcast link: Will be made available on ALX Oncology website

A live webcast of the presentation and fireside chats can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com and selecting Events under the News and Events tab. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation and fireside chat dates.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, evorpacept, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. Evorpacept has demonstrated promising clinical responses across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to continue clinical development of evorpacept for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications and hematologic malignancies.