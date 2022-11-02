OTCQX and OTCQB Blue Sky Recognition Expands to South Carolina and Puerto Rico

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, announced that it has added South Carolina and Puerto Rico to its Blue Sky map. This is the 38th state and first territory to recognize its premium markets for secondary trading.



These latest additions reflect the team’s commitment to working with regulators to enhance the value OTCQX® and OTCQB® provide to public companies, broker-dealers, and investors.

Following the recent acquisition and integration of Blue Sky Data Corp. into its systems, OTC Markets Group now offers a fully integrated product suite that provides a holistic, comprehensive view of Blue Sky secondary trading compliance. Gaining recognition from additional states and territories further enhances the value of this data and the market.

State Blue Sky laws help investors make informed decisions by mandating that companies disclose accurate and current information when offering or marketing securities. Regulators and brokers across the country rely on disclosure-based “manual exemptions” from individual state securities laws. Forty-four U.S. states and jurisdictions maintain manual exemptions, which generally allow for secondary trading of qualifying companies as long as certain key information about the company is published in a nationally recognized securities manual or its electronic equivalent (e.g. https://www.otcmarkets.com/). OTC Markets Group has achieved secondary trading exemptions in a majority of U.S. states by supporting recognition of the OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets as “recognized securities manuals.”

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient

access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com