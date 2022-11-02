Fabletics Appoints Ilona Aman as New Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics today announced the appointment of Ilona Aman as Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. In her role, Aman will be responsible for leading the company’s brand marketing strategy, creative and collaborations to implement the brand’s strategic vision. In addition to leading the marketing function, Aman will also oversee retail, digital, membership, social and public relations.



“I’ve been a big fan of Fabletics for a long time and admire the company’s commitment to product innovation, community and consumer-centric thinking, and ability to move quickly to serve the consumer at every one of their touchpoints,” said Aman. “It’s an exciting time to join Fabletics as we focus on delivering compelling and immersive retail experiences, expanding our digital footprint and continuing to introduce new and unexpected collaborations to our consumers.”

Prior to joining Fabletics, Aman served as Chief Brand Officer for the ARIA Exchange, a WEB3 company specializing in NFTs across sports and entertainment. Prior to ARIA, she was the global director of brand marketing at adidas where she was responsible for leading creative, storytelling and building a brand marketing offense for the Beyoncé/Ivy Park and Pharrell Williams partnerships. Aman also spent more than a decade at Nike leading multiple brand and retail initiatives for the NFL, MLB and NCAA as well as numerous athletes, including Kobe Bryant, Lebron James as well as overseeing the first-ever World Basketball Festival across Nike Basketball, Jordan Brand and Converse.

“We’re focused on Fabletics’ next phase of growth and bringing our loyal community of VIPs even closer to the brand through unique storytelling, highly-customized retail experiences and products that they can’t get anywhere else,” said Don Ressler co-founder of Fabletics. “Ilona’s creative and dynamic approach to marketing is undoubtedly the right fit for Fabletics and we’re thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best.

See and shop the collections in the US, Canada, Europe and in person at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 85 locations.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

Rachel Jermansky:

Rachel.Jermansky@icrinc.com



Meghan Chisholm:

mchisholm@techstyle.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3cabfc6-e78f-4ed0-bfff-ec838e063e18