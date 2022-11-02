LeaseCrunch Partners with Rea & Associates to Bring Webinar to CPA Firms

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC, a leading lease accounting software company, today announces the company is partnering with Rea & Associates, a top 100 public accounting firm, to bring a webinar to CPA firms. The webinar will discuss the benefits of providing clients with a full solution to implement the new lease standard whether they have one or thousands of leases. It will take place on Wednesday, November 9, at 1:00 pm CST.



This webinar covers how software can help clients smoothly transition to the new lease accounting standards. It will be moderated by Joel Hess, principal at LeaseCrunch, and presented by Jess Vento, senior director of accounting, client success, LeaseCrunch, and Jim Suttie, principal at Rea & Associates.

“We are excited to share how Rea & Associates have worked with LeaseCrunch to provide lease accounting software to their clients,” states Vento. “Clients expect CPA firms to have a deep knowledge of new accounting standards and provide guidance upon implementation, and Rea & Associates is a great example of a firm understanding their clients’ needs and finding the right solutions to fill those needs.”

Registration for the webinar is available at https://www.leasecrunch.com/case-study-webinar-ra.

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch offers easy-to-use, automated lease accounting software that significantly reduces the time needed to transition, account for and maintain leases in compliance with new lease accounting standards: ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 96 and IFRS 16. More than 125 of the top 400 CPA firms in the United States use the LeaseCrunch platform to manage their clients’ lease accounting needs.

About Rea & Associates

Rea & Associates, Inc., accountants and business consultants, is a public accounting firm with more than 400 professionals. The firm’s specialists are respected by individuals and corporations throughout the United States. To learn more about our bright team, check out our accounting firm employee section of dedicated professionals who provide clients with a complete range of accounting services and professional business counsel.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for LeaseCrunch

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753